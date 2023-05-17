Giro d’Italia stage 11: Ackermann wins nail-biter ahead of Cavendish, Geoghegan Hart crashes out

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The longest stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia served up another day of drama, perhaps too much for some of the riders in the peloton.

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates) jabbed his bike to victory in Wednesday’s 11th stage in a photo-finish ahead of Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), but the big story was a crash that took down Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) about 70km to go in the 219km stage from Camaiore to Tortona.

Pink jersey Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) were also involved, but were able to continue without apparent difficulty.

Geoghegan Hart, who started just 5 seconds out of the lead in third place, crashed heavily and was transported away by ambulance. The team has yet to release more details.

Óscar Rodríguez (Movistar) also crashed out moments later on wet roads.

The crash put another pall on the Giro that’s already been marked by a string of high-profile departures due to COVID-19 and crashes.

Four of teammates of Remco Evenepoel, who pulled out Sunday while in pink with COVID, also did not start Wednesday after being diagnosed with coronavirus. In total, eight riders did not start Wednesday due to COVID and other illnesses.

If that wasn’t enough drama, there was another crash inside the bunch with less than 3km to go that split the bunch coming in for the sprint.

The sprinters surged to the front for what could be their last chance for a long time. Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) opened up and it looked like Cavendish would have the win, but Ackermann powered to the line. Milan came from way back to finish second.

