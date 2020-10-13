Giro d’Italia stage 10: Peter Sagan solos to victory in rain-slicked finale
João Almeida takes third and is still in the pink leader's jersey and one day closer to overall victory.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his first Giro d’Italia career win on the rain-slicked roads of stage 10.
Riding nearly all day in a break, the three-time world champion was the motivator, with help from Ineos Grenadiers Filippo Ganna and Ben Swift.
With presumably and ear-to-ear smile behind a mask, Sagan told reporters, “I won with my style, putting on a show! We were in the breakaway all day, I had good legs, and went solo on the uphill before descending with care in the downhill and then full gas in the final kilometers.”
This is the Slovakian’s first win — a solo win — in more than 14 months.
Sagan spent the better part of the day motivating an elite break which included Filippi Ganna and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Davide Villella (Movistar), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling), and Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec).
Wanting to wrestle the points jersey competition back under his control, Sagan took the intermediate sprint at 65km to go, uncontested.
Back behind this break, UAE Team Emirates was on the front to try to set up Fernando Gaviria for a chance to take a win in a field sprint, while Deceuninck-Quick-Step sat back and let them do the work to try to diminish leaders’ advantage.
This move heated things up and brought the advantage down to 2:30.
Race radio alerted those in the break, causing the cohesion that kept the seven working together to break down, as Dario Cataldo attacked the break. He was quickly joined by Ben Swift who bridged up, followed by Sagan, while Clarke and Ganna found this pace too tough and were shed off the back.
After about 5km of struggling, Ganna worked his way back, and he and Sagan shared leadership duties with a 65-second advantage over the peloton.
Climber Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) flatted on the wet roads, and in what seemed like an eternity, he was finally provided with a spare bike, so he could chase back on to the main group.
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren), another climber who sits third in the GC, attacked with 22km to go, quickly getting a 20-second advantage on the main bunch. Team Astana reacted and started to pursue him, but this did not appear to give any advantage to Jakub Fuglsang.
From the four-man group at the front, Sagan and Swift escape on a few short, steep and punchy climbs.
As Pozzivivo makes his way back into the main bunch, Bilbao starts to catch the remains of the break, first connecting with Villella, and then Ganna.
On one of the punchy climbs, Sagan finally broke Swift who was shortly passed by Bilbao.
It appeared that Bilbao was going to shut down the 18 second to Sagan, but Bilbao all of a sudden started losing steam as Sagan crested the final climb of the day.
The remaining 8km was all descending on wet roads, with the final 5km a flat run-in to the finish.
Sagan took his first victory of the 2020 season, well clear of a closing chase group.
Ameican Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) held off the charge of a reduced bunch sprint and finished in second place.
“I got a puncture on one of the steep climbs and I had a long chase back on. It was a reduced group and no one had a teammate so I knew that if I could get a jump on the group then I could stay clear and that’s exactly what happened. I knew I was close to Sagan – the stage win would have been nice but also second place on the stage is incredible,” McNulty said in a post-race interview.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scooped up several more seconds with a time bonus for finishing third, from the field sprint. He is also leading the best young rider category.
Still a favorite for an overall podium, Vincenzo Nibali offered, “Overall, it was a good day for me. In the final, the feelings were good, the legs responded well on the climb, while on the descent I avoided risks. On a nervous and dangerous day, it’s a good result.”
Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:01:56
|2
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:19
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:23
|4
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|5
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|0:23
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|7
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:23
|9
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:23
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:23
|11
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:23
|13
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:23
|14
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:23
|15
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:50
|16
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|0:50
|17
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:50
|18
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|19
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1:38
|20
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:38
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38
|23
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|24
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|25
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:38
|26
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:38
|27
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:38
|28
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:38
|29
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:38
|30
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:38
|31
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:38
|32
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|2:11
|33
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:11
|34
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:17
|35
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:59
|36
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:59
|37
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:59
|38
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:59
|39
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:59
|40
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:59
|41
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|6:01
|42
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:49
|43
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:49
|44
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8:49
|45
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|8:49
|46
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|8:49
|47
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12:27
|48
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:27
|49
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:35
|50
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12:55
|51
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12:55
|52
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:55
|53
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|12:55
|54
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:28
|55
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|15:28
|56
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:51
|57
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:51
|58
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|15:51
|59
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:51
|60
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:51
|61
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|15:51
|62
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|15:51
|63
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:51
|64
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:51
|65
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:51
|66
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:51
|67
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:51
|68
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|15:51
|69
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:51
|70
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:51
|71
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|15:51
|72
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:51
|73
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|15:51
|74
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:51
|75
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:51
|76
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:51
|77
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:51
|78
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:51
|79
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|15:51
|80
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|15:51
|81
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|15:51
|82
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|15:51
|83
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:51
|84
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:51
|85
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|15:51
|86
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:51
|87
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|15:51
|88
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|15:51
|89
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:51
|90
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:51
|91
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:51
|92
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:51
|93
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:51
|94
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:51
|95
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15:51
|96
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:51
|97
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:51
|98
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|15:51
|99
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|15:51
|100
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:51
|101
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|15:51
|102
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:51
|103
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:51
|104
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:51
|105
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|15:51
|106
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:51
|107
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|20:51
|108
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:51
|109
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:51
|110
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20:51
|111
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|20:51
|112
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:51
|113
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|20:51
|114
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:51
|115
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:51
|116
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:51
|117
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:51
|118
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|20:51
|119
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20:51
|120
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:51
|121
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|20:51
|122
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:51
|123
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:51
|124
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:51
|125
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20:51
|126
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|20:51
|127
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|20:51
|128
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:52
|129
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:52
|130
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:52
|131
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:52
|132
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:52
|133
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:52
|134
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:52
|135
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:52
|136
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:52
|137
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:52
|138
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|21:52
|139
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|21:52
|140
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:52
|141
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21:52
|142
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|21:52
|143
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21:52
|144
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22:09
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:38:05
|2
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|0:34
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:43
|4
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:57
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|6
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|8
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:21
|9
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:36
|10
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:52
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|2:20
|12
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|2:27
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:39
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:45
|15
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:58
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:42
|17
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|18
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:32
|19
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:13
|20
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:21
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|10:49
|22
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|11:26
|23
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:28
|24
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:46
|25
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|23:35
|26
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|25:06
|27
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|25:22
|28
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:50
|29
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:23
|30
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|28:45
|31
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:50
|32
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:10
|33
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:22
|34
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:19
|35
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|31:58
|36
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|35:44
|37
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:46
|38
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|39:48
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|39:59
|40
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|40:19
|41
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|40:56
|42
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:18
|43
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:44
|44
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|43:16
|45
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:53
|46
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|45:44
|47
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:26
|48
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47:26
|49
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|48:05
|50
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|48:22
|51
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|48:53
|52
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|49:36
|53
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|51:33
|54
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|51:35
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|52:19
|56
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|52:30
|57
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|54:09
|58
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|54:25
|59
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|54:59
|60
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|55:43
|61
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|56:13
|62
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|58:56
|63
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|59:33
|64
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:19
|65
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:24
|66
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1:00:41
|67
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:54
|68
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:02:28
|69
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:02:49
|70
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:02:55
|71
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:02:58
|72
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:22
|73
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:16
|74
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:04:35
|75
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:39
|76
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04:44
|77
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:45
|78
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:11:15
|79
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:13:34
|80
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:14:15
|81
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:15:00
|82
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|1:15:07
|83
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15:10
|84
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:16:04
|85
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:16:40
|86
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:16:57
|87
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:17:01
|88
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:17:56
|89
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:18:00
|90
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:18:06
|91
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:22:16
|92
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:22:39
|93
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:24:15
|94
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:25:00
|95
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:27:33
|96
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28:23
|97
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:25
|98
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:40
|99
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:40
|100
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:44
|101
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31:12
|102
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:31:45
|103
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:31:53
|104
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:59
|105
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|1:33:22
|106
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:38:22
|107
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:50
|108
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:40:04
|109
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41:37
|110
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:42:38
|111
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:49
|112
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:45:28
|113
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:45:46
|114
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:45:53
|115
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:46:24
|116
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:47:31
|117
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:49:21
|118
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:50:53
|119
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:52:52
|120
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:54:20
|121
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:55:14
|122
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:56:20
|123
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:57:06
|124
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:58:09
|125
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:59:20
|126
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59:22
|127
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59:34
|128
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59:48
|129
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:00:11
|130
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:00:23
|131
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:00:42
|132
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:01:11
|133
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:01:46
|134
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:01:58
|135
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:02:01
|136
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:03:26
|137
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03:46
|138
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:04:54
|139
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:06:07
|140
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:08:35
|141
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:10:34
|142
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:13:52
|143
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:25:07
|144
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:27:11
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|167
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|147
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|41
|5
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|6
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|7
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|8
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29
|9
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|28
|10
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|27
|11
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27
|12
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|13
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|14
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|15
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|16
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|17
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24
|18
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24
|19
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|23
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22
|22
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|21
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|25
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|21
|26
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|27
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|28
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|29
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|16
|30
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|31
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15
|32
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|14
|33
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|34
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|35
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|37
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|38
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|12
|39
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|40
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|41
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|42
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|43
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|9
|44
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|45
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|46
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|47
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|48
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|6
|49
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|50
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|51
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|52
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|6
|53
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|6
|54
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|55
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|56
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|5
|57
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|58
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|59
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|60
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|5
|61
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|62
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|63
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|64
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|65
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|66
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|67
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|68
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|69
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2
|70
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|71
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|72
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|73
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|74
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1
|75
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|76
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|77
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-2
|78
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-10
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:38:05
|2
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:39
|4
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:45
|5
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:42
|6
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|7
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:32
|8
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:21
|9
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|10:49
|10
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|11:26
|11
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:46
|12
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:19
|13
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|39:59
|14
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|40:56
|15
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:44
|16
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:16
|17
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|43:53
|18
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:26
|19
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|48:53
|20
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|49:36
|21
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:30
|22
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|56:13
|23
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00:24
|24
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:04:35
|25
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04:44
|26
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:11:15
|27
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15:10
|28
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:16:40
|29
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:18:06
|30
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:22:16
|31
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|1:27:33
|32
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:40
|33
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:40
|34
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:31:45
|35
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:50
|36
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:45:46
|37
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:55:14
|38
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:00:11
|39
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:00:23
|40
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:00:42
|41
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:01:46
|42
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:04:54
|43
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:10:34
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|84
|2
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|76
|3
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|4
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45
|5
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|40
|6
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|7
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|8
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|9
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|10
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|18
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|12
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|16
|13
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|14
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|16
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|11
|17
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|18
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|9
|19
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|20
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|9
|21
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|8
|22
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|8
|23
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|24
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|25
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|26
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|27
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|28
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|29
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|30
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|4
|31
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|32
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|33
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|34
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|3
|35
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2
|36
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|2
|37
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|38
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|39
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|40
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|2
|41
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1
|42
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|43
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|44
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1
|45
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|46
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1
|47
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|48
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|-4
|49
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|118:48:14
|2
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:32
|3
|Team Sunweb
|13:55
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:44
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:08
|6
|Movistar Team
|33:34
|7
|CCC Team
|41:56
|8
|Bahrain - McLaren
|42:52
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:11
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:08
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|56:02
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09:36
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:17:23
|14
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:37:20
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:53:03
|16
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:55:46
|17
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:57:44
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:59:11
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:44:42
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:49:07
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.