2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 10: Peter Sagan solos to victory in rain-slicked finale

João Almeida takes third and is still in the pink leader's jersey and one day closer to overall victory.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his first Giro d’Italia career win on the rain-slicked roads of stage 10.

Riding nearly all day in a break, the three-time world champion was the motivator, with help from Ineos Grenadiers Filippo Ganna and Ben Swift.

With presumably and ear-to-ear smile behind a mask, Sagan told reporters, “I won with my style, putting on a show! We were in the breakaway all day, I had good legs, and went solo on the uphill before descending with care in the downhill and then full gas in the final kilometers.”

This is the Slovakian’s first win — a solo win — in more than 14 months.

Sagan spent the better part of the day motivating an elite break which included Filippi Ganna and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Davide Villella (Movistar), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Simon Clarke (EF Pro Cycling), and Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec).

Wanting to wrestle the points jersey competition back under his control, Sagan took the intermediate sprint at 65km to go, uncontested.

Back behind this break, UAE Team Emirates was on the front to try to set up Fernando Gaviria for a chance to take a win in a field sprint, while Deceuninck-Quick-Step sat back and let them do the work to try to diminish leaders’ advantage.

This move heated things up and brought the advantage down to 2:30.

Race radio alerted those in the break, causing the cohesion that kept the seven working together to break down, as Dario Cataldo attacked the break. He was quickly joined by Ben Swift who bridged up, followed by Sagan, while Clarke and Ganna found this pace too tough and were shed off the back.

After about 5km of struggling, Ganna worked his way back, and he and Sagan shared leadership duties with a 65-second advantage over the peloton.

Climber Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT Pro Cycling) flatted on the wet roads, and in what seemed like an eternity, he was finally provided with a spare bike, so he could chase back on to the main group.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren), another climber who sits third in the GC, attacked with 22km to go, quickly getting a 20-second advantage on the main bunch. Team Astana reacted and started to pursue him, but this did not appear to give any advantage to Jakub Fuglsang.

From the four-man group at the front, Sagan and Swift escape on a few short, steep and punchy climbs.

As Pozzivivo makes his way back into the main bunch, Bilbao starts to catch the remains of the break, first connecting with Villella, and then Ganna.

On one of the punchy climbs, Sagan finally broke Swift who was shortly passed by Bilbao.

Peter Sagan
Peter Sagan won stage 10 of the 2020 Giro d’Italia from an all-day break. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

It appeared that Bilbao was going to shut down the 18 second to Sagan, but Bilbao all of a sudden started losing steam as Sagan crested the final climb of the day.

The remaining 8km was all descending on wet roads, with the final 5km a flat run-in to the finish.

Sagan took his first victory of the 2020 season, well clear of a closing chase group.

Ameican Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) held off the charge of a reduced bunch sprint and finished in second place.

“I got a puncture on one of the steep climbs and I had a long chase back on. It was a reduced group and no one had a teammate so I knew that if I could get a jump on the group then I could stay clear and that’s exactly what happened. I knew I was close to Sagan – the stage win would have been nice but also second place on the stage is incredible,” McNulty said in a post-race interview.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) scooped up several more seconds with a time bonus for finishing third, from the field sprint. He is also leading the best young rider category.

Still a favorite for an overall podium, Vincenzo Nibali offered, “Overall, it was a good day for me. In the final, the feelings were good, the legs responded well on the climb, while on the descent I avoided risks. On a nervous and dangerous day, it’s a good result.”

Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:01:56
2MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:19
3ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:23
4SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:23
5HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb0:23
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:23
7KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:23
8KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:23
9POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling0:23
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:23
11GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:23
12NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:23
13PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren0:23
14MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:23
15KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling0:50
16ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team0:50
17PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:50
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:50
19DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb1:38
20ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:38
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:38
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38
23MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:38
24CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:38
25OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:38
26FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:38
27SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:38
28KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:38
29HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:38
30PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:38
31CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:38
32VALTER AttilaCCC Team2:11
33VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:11
34GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:17
35RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:59
36VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:59
37MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling3:59
38SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:59
39GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:59
40NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo3:59
41FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team6:01
42WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale8:49
43VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale8:49
44O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling8:49
45CATALDO DarioMovistar Team8:49
46DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team8:49
47NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren12:27
48CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling12:27
49DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers12:35
50CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12:55
51DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12:55
52BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:55
53ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal12:55
54BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15:28
55VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM15:28
56WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling15:51
57BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo15:51
58CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team15:51
59GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling15:51
60CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling15:51
61HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal15:51
62ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM15:51
63CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates15:51
64CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:51
65CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo15:51
66ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:51
67ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:51
68HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal15:51
69BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:51
70TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:51
71VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM15:51
72POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe15:51
73BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team15:51
74BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe15:51
75BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe15:51
76WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling15:51
77SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling15:51
78SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling15:51
79ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM15:51
80TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb15:51
81RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team15:51
82HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb15:51
83NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation15:51
84HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:51
85ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team15:51
86HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale15:51
87RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team15:51
88CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team15:51
89PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers15:51
90BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale15:51
91BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren15:51
92BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale15:51
93EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:51
94BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo15:51
95GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling15:51
96RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:51
97PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:51
98SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team15:51
99TORRES AlbertMovistar Team15:51
100LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:51
101CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling15:51
102CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:51
103CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:51
104CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren15:51
105ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren15:51
106ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:51
107MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team20:51
108HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:51
109ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation20:51
110RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20:51
111TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren20:51
112SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation20:51
113BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM20:51
114MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:51
115KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step20:51
116VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:51
117HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step20:51
118GRADEK KamilCCC Team20:51
119OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20:51
120BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step20:51
121MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling20:51
122LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:51
123MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:51
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation20:51
125DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation20:51
126HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal20:51
127DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal20:51
128SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ21:52
129GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ21:52
130KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ21:52
131DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ21:52
132FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ21:52
133GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ21:52
134CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation21:52
135RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates21:52
136MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates21:52
137FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:52
138FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM21:52
139SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM21:52
140GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates21:52
141PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren21:52
142ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team21:52
143BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation21:52
144DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates22:09
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 39:38:05
2KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb0:34
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:43
4POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling0:57
5NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:01
6KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:15
7HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:19
8MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1:21
9MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:36
10PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:52
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team2:20
12ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team2:27
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:39
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:45
15PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:58
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:42
17SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team5:25
18KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:32
19CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:13
20PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale6:21
21OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb10:49
22VALTER AttilaCCC Team11:26
23WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale15:28
24FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe19:46
25FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team23:35
26VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team25:06
27KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling25:22
28SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers26:50
29NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo28:23
30TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb28:45
31MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo28:50
32DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates29:10
33BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo29:22
34HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:19
35GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling31:58
36SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step35:44
37ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates35:46
38NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation39:48
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb39:59
40DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team40:19
41GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team40:56
42CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo42:18
43NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers42:44
44RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team43:16
45GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers43:53
46ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal45:44
47CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo46:26
48POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe47:26
49CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling48:05
50MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling48:22
51HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale48:53
52CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè49:36
53BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale51:33
54BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren51:35
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal52:19
56RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team52:30
57PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers54:09
58ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team54:25
59HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal54:59
60SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team55:43
61PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren56:13
62ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits58:56
63VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM59:33
64BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:00:19
65O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00:24
66HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1:00:41
67VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale1:00:54
68CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:02:28
69ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM1:02:49
70TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02:55
71TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren1:02:58
72FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:03:22
73HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:16
74RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:04:35
75BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale1:04:39
76BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:04:44
77SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:07:45
78ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:11:15
79GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling1:13:34
80CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren1:14:15
81CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:15:00
82DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb1:15:07
83CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15:10
84DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers1:16:04
85SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:16:40
86RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:16:57
87BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:17:01
88ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren1:17:56
89WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling1:18:00
90ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:18:06
91CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:22:16
92RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:22:39
93BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:24:15
94PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:25:00
95MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:27:33
96CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28:23
97BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28:25
98OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:29:40
99LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:40
100EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:44
101BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:31:12
102NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:31:45
103CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:31:53
104HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal1:32:59
105ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team1:33:22
106CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation1:38:22
107BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:50
108GRADEK KamilCCC Team1:40:04
109BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:41:37
110VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1:42:38
111HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:43:49
112HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:45:28
113ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:45:46
114CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:45:53
115CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team1:46:24
116CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling1:47:31
117FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:49:21
118SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:50:53
119VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:52:52
120ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:54:20
121WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:55:14
122TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:56:20
123DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:57:06
124FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM1:58:09
125MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling1:59:20
126DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:59:22
127CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:59:34
128GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:59:48
129MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:00:11
130GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:00:23
131SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:00:42
132GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:01:11
133LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:01:46
134MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:01:58
135KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ2:02:01
136SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM2:03:26
137BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03:46
138BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:04:54
139RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2:06:07
140MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:08:35
141HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:10:34
142KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:13:52
143DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal2:25:07
144SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:27:11
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ167
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe147
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers51
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step41
5BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step40
6SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers31
7VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale31
8DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation29
9FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM28
10GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling27
11ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates27
12HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal27
13PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers26
14VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
15RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25
16FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team25
17BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates24
18CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation24
19CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling23
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe22
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates22
22HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step22
23KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb21
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers21
25BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren21
26PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
27BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
28MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates18
29VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM16
30GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates16
31FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15
32ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team14
33HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step14
34VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
35RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal12
37RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
38HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb12
39FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team12
40OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal12
41MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
42BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation10
43ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team9
44O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling8
45ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM8
46NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo7
47FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ7
48BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren6
49WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale6
50NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers6
51HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal6
52GRADEK KamilCCC Team6
53VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM6
54ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
55GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5
56SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team5
57TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
58CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling5
59CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling5
60WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling5
61POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling4
62VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
63TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren4
64SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
65LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
66CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
67BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe3
68ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
69CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2
70CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
71SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
72MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
73KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
74OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1
75MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1
76GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1
77BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-2
78CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-10
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step 39:38:05
2HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:19
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates2:39
4GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:45
5VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:42
6SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team5:25
7KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:32
8PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale6:21
9OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb10:49
10VALTER AttilaCCC Team11:26
11FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe19:46
12HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step31:19
13HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb39:59
14GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team40:56
15NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers42:44
16BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale43:16
17GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers43:53
18CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo46:26
19HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale48:53
20CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè49:36
21BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale52:30
22PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren56:13
23O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00:24
24RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:04:35
25BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:04:44
26ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:11:15
27CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15:10
28SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling1:16:40
29ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM1:18:06
30CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:22:16
31MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team1:27:33
32OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:29:40
33LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:40
34NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren1:31:45
35BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:50
36ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:45:46
37WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:55:14
38MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:00:11
39GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:00:23
40SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:00:42
41LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:01:46
42BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:04:54
43HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:10:34
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling84
2VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM76
3GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers45
4CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers45
5CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling40
6HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal20
7POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling20
8WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale20
9FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ20
10ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM18
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team18
12KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb16
13SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
14BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates15
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal12
16NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo11
17O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling11
18CATALDO DarioMovistar Team9
19PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
20WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling9
21CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team8
22FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM8
23BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation8
24DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation7
25PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers6
26RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
27DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
28MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
29GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
30OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb4
31ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3
32CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling3
33ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
34SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team3
35BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2
36HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb2
37SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers2
38CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2
39BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
40GRADEK KamilCCC Team2
41VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1
42HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1
43CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1
44ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1
45BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
46VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM1
47KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1
48BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo-4
49CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 118:48:14
2Deceuninck - Quick Step12:32
3Team Sunweb13:55
4BORA - hansgrohe18:44
5Trek - Segafredo32:08
6Movistar Team33:34
7CCC Team41:56
8Bahrain - McLaren42:52
9AG2R La Mondiale45:11
10UAE-Team Emirates50:08
11Astana Pro Team56:02
12Lotto Soudal1:09:36
13NTT Pro Cycling1:17:23
14EF Pro Cycling1:37:20
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:53:03
16Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:55:46
17Vini Zabù - KTM2:57:44
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:59:11
19Israel Start-Up Nation3:44:42
20Groupama - FDJ4:49:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic