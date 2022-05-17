Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 10: Carapaz shakes off spill, Ewan gapped in hilly sector

Ineos Grenadiers pulls back its leader as racing resumes in the Giro d'Italia following Monday's rest day.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Richard Carapaz shook off a spill in Tuesday’s 10th stage at the Giro d’Italia.

The Ineos Grenadiers captain was out the back of the peloton after apparently falling off his bike. His jersey was covered with straws of hay and the team pulled him back into the bunch with about 80km to go.

Carapaz looked uninjured, after starting Tuesday’s stage in fourth overall, at 15 seconds back.

The Ecuadorian was off the back of the main bunch, in a small village at 53km to go, and again was escorted back to the peloton.

Racing resumed following Monday’s rest day with a stage that looked to be a tug-of-war between the sprinters and breakaway riders.

A three-rider group went away early and held a four-minute lead at 75km in the hilly second half of the196km stage from Pescara to Jesi.

With nearly 80km remaining on the rolling stage, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was gapped off the back and was riding alone without the support of any teammates, with two hours left in the stage.

