Giro d’Italia stage 10: Carapaz shakes off spill, Ewan gapped in hilly sector

Richard Carapaz shook off a spill in Tuesday’s 10th stage at the Giro d’Italia.

The Ineos Grenadiers captain was out the back of the peloton after apparently falling off his bike. His jersey was covered with straws of hay and the team pulled him back into the bunch with about 80km to go.

Carapaz looked uninjured, after starting Tuesday’s stage in fourth overall, at 15 seconds back.

A little spill for @RichardCarapazM earlier at the #Giro. We're happy to report he's back towards the front of the peloton with his teammates 👍 pic.twitter.com/4ayX6Car4a — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 17, 2022

The Ecuadorian was off the back of the main bunch, in a small village at 53km to go, and again was escorted back to the peloton.

Racing resumed following Monday’s rest day with a stage that looked to be a tug-of-war between the sprinters and breakaway riders.

A three-rider group went away early and held a four-minute lead at 75km in the hilly second half of the196km stage from Pescara to Jesi.

With nearly 80km remaining on the rolling stage, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was gapped off the back and was riding alone without the support of any teammates, with two hours left in the stage.