Giro d’Italia stage 10: Biniam Girmay wins in reduced bunch sprint in wild finale
Mathieu van der Poel could only shake his head as Girmay takes historic Giro d'Italia stage win.
Biniam Girmay won a reduced bunch sprint in Tuesday’s 10th stage at the Giro d’Italia.
Girmay opened up early and fended off Mathieu van der Poel to win the stage, a first by an Eritrean rider and the first by a Black African rider to win a grand tour stage.
Van der Poel tried to come around Girmay, but shook his head in defeat as Girmay turned on the afterburners in the closing meters to surge to the historic victory.
The peloton was left in shards following a hilly and attack-riddled finale that saw some spicy action.
A hilly profile in the closing half of the stage saw a few of the top sprinters unable to stay on the wheel, including Caleb Ewan, Mark Cavendish and Arnaud Démare.
With opportunities running out for sprinters in this Giro, the pressure was on to deliver, but a late climb blew up the bunch.
The peloton clicked back into gear Tuesday after the Giro’s second rest day with the the 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi expecting a rather routine stage.
The first half of the stage was dead flat, but the hilly second half saw some surprisingly tangy action.
A three-rider breakaway opened up a promising gap, but the sprinter teams did the work to neutralize it in the closing 20km to set up the wild finale.
Tobias Foss tried to jump on the final climb in the closing 10km. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Alpecin-Fenix took control across the stage, and Foss was duly reeled in.
Ineos Grenadiers drove the front on the final climb to keep Richard Carapaz safe, who crashed earlier in the stage.
Alessandro Covi jumped with 9km to go, forcing the others to chase. The furious chase saw fractures in the GC group as well as among the sprinters.
The leaders regrouped for the fast run to the line, but not before Vincenzo Nibali tried a surge on the descent.
Van der Poel jumped with 4.5km to go and put everyone on the rivet. Once caught, Carapaz jumped, and all the GC riders were surprisingly under pressure. Then it was Hugh Carthy’s turn before being caught with 1.4km to go.
A breakaway tries its luck
A three-rider breakaway pulled clear early, and tried in vain to open up some measurable terrain.
Riding into the group were Lawrence Naesen (Ag2r-Citroen), Matti Bais (Drone Hopper), and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech). The trio collaborated, but Alpecin-Fenix and Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert massed riders at the front.
After five top-5’s so far in this Giro, Intermarché’s Biniam Girmay wanted to give it another go on a profile that would prove challenging for some of the purest sprinters and anyone with weary legs.
The opening half of the stage was flat before crossing some hill country in the closing second half. Though there were only three rated climbs, it was up and down all the way to the line.
With 55km to go, Van der Poel suffered a mechanical and then misjudged the gearing, but easily chased back on just as the speed was ramping up.
The stage rode through the Marche region of Italy and the hometown of former pro Michele Scarponi, who was killed five years ago in a training ride when he was struck by a vehicle.
With the gap down to 1 minute, some riders started to jump off the front with 32km to go. Chris-Juul Jensen tried to make a move, but Alepcin-Fenix and Intermarché were all over it.
De Marchi was the last man standing from the breakaway, and dangled off the front before the group reeled him in with 20km to go.
Richard Carapaz shakes off early spill, Caleb Ewan gapped
Richard Carapaz shook off a spill with about 80km to go in Tuesday’s 10th stage at the Giro d’Italia.
The Ineos Grenadiers captain was out the back of the peloton after apparently falling off his bike. His jersey was covered with straws of hay and the team pulled him back into the bunch with about 80km to go.
With about 55km to go, Carapaz was spotted chasing back again.
Carapaz appeared uninjured, after starting Tuesday’s stage in fourth overall, at 15 seconds back.
With nearly 80km remaining on the rolling stage, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was gapped off the back and was riding alone without the support of any teammates, with two hours left in the stage.
Temperatures climbed throughout the stage, and riders were placing bags of ice into their jerseys to stay cool.
Tomorrow’s stage: Another chance for the sprinters
The 2022 Giro continues Wednesday with the 203km 11th stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia.
The pancake-flat stage crosses the Po Valley and doesn’t feature one rated climb. The stage pushes through Bologna and roars into Reggio Emilia for what’s all but sure to be a bunch sprint.
Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:32:07
|2
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|3
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|6
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|7
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|10
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|11
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|12
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|13
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|14
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|15
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|19
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|21
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|24
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|25
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|27
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|28
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:09
|30
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:21
|31
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:51
|32
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|33
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|34
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:56
|35
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:56
|36
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|37
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|38
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:02
|39
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:02
|40
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:02
|41
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:02
|42
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|43
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|44
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|45
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:02
|46
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|47
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|48
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:02
|49
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:02
|50
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|51
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:02
|52
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:02
|53
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:02
|54
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|55
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|56
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|57
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|58
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02
|59
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|60
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02
|61
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:02
|62
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|63
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|64
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|65
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|66
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02
|67
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:02
|68
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02
|69
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:02
|70
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:02
|71
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:02
|72
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:02
|73
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:02
|74
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|75
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|76
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|77
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:13
|78
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:51
|79
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02
|80
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:02
|81
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:36
|82
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|2:51
|83
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|84
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|3:51
|85
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:22
|86
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:22
|87
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:22
|88
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|4:22
|89
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|4:22
|90
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:22
|91
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:22
|92
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:08
|93
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:08
|94
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:08
|95
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:08
|96
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:08
|97
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:08
|98
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|5:08
|99
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:08
|100
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:08
|101
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:08
|102
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:08
|103
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:08
|104
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5:08
|105
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:08
|106
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:08
|107
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:08
|108
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:08
|109
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:08
|110
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:08
|111
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:08
|112
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:08
|113
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:17
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:24:08
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|3
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:14
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|5
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:28
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|9
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:22
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:23
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:27
|13
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:09
|14
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:22
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|151
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|148
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|90
|4
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|78
|5
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|59
|6
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|55
|7
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|53
|8
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|45
|9
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|43
|10
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38
|11
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|32
|12
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|32
|13
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|32
|14
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|32
|15
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|16
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|18
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|20
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|21
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|22
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|24
|23
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|24
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|25
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|26
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|21
|27
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|19
|28
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|19
|29
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|30
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18
|31
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|32
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|33
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|17
|34
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|35
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|36
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|38
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|39
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|14
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|41
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|42
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|43
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|44
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|45
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|46
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|47
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|48
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|49
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|50
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|51
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|52
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|7
|53
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|54
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|55
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|7
|56
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|57
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|58
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|59
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|60
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|61
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|62
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|63
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|64
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|65
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|66
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|67
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|68
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|69
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|70
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|71
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|72
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|73
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4
|74
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|75
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|76
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|77
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3
|78
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|79
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|80
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|81
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|82
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|83
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|84
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|85
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|86
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.