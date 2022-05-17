Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 10: Biniam Girmay wins in reduced bunch sprint in wild finale

Mathieu van der Poel could only shake his head as Girmay takes historic Giro d'Italia stage win.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Biniam Girmay won a reduced bunch sprint in Tuesday’s 10th stage at the Giro d’Italia.

Girmay opened up early and fended off Mathieu van der Poel to win the stage, a first by an Eritrean rider and the first by a Black African rider to win a grand tour stage.

Van der Poel tried to come around Girmay, but shook his head in defeat as Girmay turned on the afterburners in the closing meters to surge to the historic victory.

The peloton was left in shards following a hilly and attack-riddled finale that saw some spicy action.

A hilly profile in the closing half of the stage saw a few of the top sprinters unable to stay on the wheel, including Caleb Ewan, Mark Cavendish and Arnaud Démare.

With opportunities running out for sprinters in this Giro, the pressure was on to deliver, but a late climb blew up the bunch.

The peloton clicked back into gear Tuesday after the Giro’s second rest day with the the 196km stage from Pescara to Jesi expecting a rather routine stage.

The first half of the stage was dead flat, but the hilly second half  saw some surprisingly tangy action.

A three-rider breakaway opened up a promising gap, but the sprinter teams did the work to neutralize it in the closing 20km to set up the wild finale.

Tobias Foss tried to jump on the final climb in the closing 10km. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Alpecin-Fenix took control across the stage, and Foss was duly reeled in.

Ineos Grenadiers drove the front on the final climb to keep Richard Carapaz safe, who crashed earlier in the stage.

Alessandro Covi jumped with 9km to go, forcing the others to chase. The furious chase saw fractures in the GC group as well as among the sprinters.

The leaders regrouped for the fast run to the line, but not before Vincenzo Nibali tried a surge on the descent.

Van der Poel jumped with 4.5km to go and put everyone on the rivet. Once caught, Carapaz jumped, and all the GC riders were surprisingly under pressure. Then it was Hugh Carthy’s turn before being caught with 1.4km to go.

A breakaway tries its luck

Mathieu van der Poel was forced to chase back after a mid-race mechanical. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A three-rider breakaway pulled clear early, and tried in vain to open up some measurable terrain.

Riding into the group were Lawrence Naesen (Ag2r-Citroen), Matti Bais (Drone Hopper), and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech). The trio collaborated, but Alpecin-Fenix and Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert massed riders at the front.

After five top-5’s so far in this Giro, Intermarché’s Biniam Girmay wanted to give it another go on a profile that would prove challenging for some of the purest sprinters and anyone with weary legs.

The opening half of the stage was flat before crossing some hill country in the closing second half. Though there were only three rated climbs, it was up and down all the way to the line.

With 55km to go, Van der Poel suffered a mechanical and then misjudged the gearing, but easily chased back on just as the speed was ramping up.

The stage rode through the Marche region of Italy and the hometown of former pro Michele Scarponi, who was killed five years ago in a training ride when he was struck by a vehicle.

With the gap down to 1 minute, some riders started to jump off the front with 32km to go. Chris-Juul Jensen tried to make a move, but Alepcin-Fenix and Intermarché were all over it.

De Marchi was the last man standing from the breakaway, and dangled off the front before the group reeled him in with 20km to go.

Richard Carapaz shakes off early spill, Caleb Ewan gapped

The Giro clicked back into gear Tuesday after the second rest day. (Photo: LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Carapaz shook off a spill with about 80km to go in Tuesday’s 10th stage at the Giro d’Italia.

The Ineos Grenadiers captain was out the back of the peloton after apparently falling off his bike. His jersey was covered with straws of hay and the team pulled him back into the bunch with about 80km to go.

With about 55km to go, Carapaz was spotted chasing back again.

Carapaz appeared uninjured, after starting Tuesday’s stage in fourth overall, at 15 seconds back.

With nearly 80km remaining on the rolling stage, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was gapped off the back and was riding alone without the support of any teammates, with two hours left in the stage.

Temperatures climbed throughout the stage, and riders were placing bags of ice into their jerseys to stay cool.

Tomorrow’s stage: Another chance for the sprinters

The 2022 Giro continues Wednesday with the 203km 11th stage from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia. 

The pancake-flat stage crosses the Po Valley and doesn’t feature one rated climb. The stage pushes through Bologna and roars into Reggio Emilia for what’s all but sure to be a bunch sprint.

Giro d'Italia Stage 10 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:32:07
2VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
3ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
4KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
6BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
7BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
9ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
10SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
11OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
12FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
13CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
14HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
15NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
19LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
21LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma0:00
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
23HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
24CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
25LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
27YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
28HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
29FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:09
30ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:21
31COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:51
32BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
33SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:56
34EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:56
35GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:56
36ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:56
37PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:56
38PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:02
39MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02
40BOL CeesTeam DSM1:02
41FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:02
42HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:02
43NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech1:02
44SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:02
45HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:02
46CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:02
47ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:02
48ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02
49COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02
50DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:02
51DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:02
52TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:02
53HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:02
54NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious1:02
55DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma1:02
56MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:02
57SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:02
58CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:02
59PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:02
60KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost1:02
61ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:02
62VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:02
63SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo1:02
64NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:02
65MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:02
66CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:02
67ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates1:02
68SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:02
69VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:02
70BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious1:02
71GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates1:02
72TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:02
73DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:02
74GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team1:02
75VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:02
76KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:13
77CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:13
78TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:51
79VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02
80CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech2:02
81HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech2:36
82PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team2:51
83LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3:51
84PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:51
85PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers4:22
86HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:22
87BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech4:22
88MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal4:22
89BARTA WillMovistar Team4:22
90CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:22
91CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost4:22
92OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix5:08
93DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech5:08
94DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5:08
95GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5:08
96TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:08
97ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa5:08
98HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal5:08
99CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team5:08
100TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team5:08
101ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:08
102TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers5:08
103RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:08
104VILLELLA DavideCofidis5:08
105SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:08
106FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa5:08
107ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe5:08
108AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma5:08
109GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:08
110FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5:08
111VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma5:08
112KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe5:08
113DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team5:17
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 42:24:08
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:12
3BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:14
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:15
5HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:20
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:28
7LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:29
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:09
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:22
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:23
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:27
13HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:09
14CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4:22
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ151
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux148
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix90
4CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team78
5NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech59
6GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates55
7DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal53
8TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli45
9EWAN CalebLotto Soudal43
10GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38
11BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma32
12BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli32
13CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers32
14ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa32
15BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious30
16BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious30
17KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
18KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe26
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo26
20ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
21THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo25
22CONSONNI SimoneCofidis24
23VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22
24VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
25CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
26SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team21
27BARDET RomainTeam DSM19
28DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma19
29SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
30BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18
31ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa17
32LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17
33DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM17
34ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
35HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
36YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
37FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
38CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
39ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates14
40VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
41POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious13
42TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
43TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
44RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
45MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
46OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix9
47RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
48GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team8
49HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
50NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team8
51ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
52MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis7
53LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7
54TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
55MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa7
56LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7
57SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
58DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team6
59FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
60MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
61ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
62DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech6
63VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
64SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
65POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
66NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
67TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
68FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
69ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
70BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4
71VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
72CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
73ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech4
74VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
75NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3
76ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
77BOL CeesTeam DSM3
78ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
79PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
80CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2
81VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
82AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma2
83CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
84FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
85EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1
86CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints

Teams
RankNameTime

