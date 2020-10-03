2020 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia stage 1: Filippo Ganna takes dominating victory on downhill time trial, secures race lead

World time trial champion swaps rainbow jersey for maglia rosa after 58.8kph time trial while Geraint Thomas came home fastest of the top GC contenders.

Home star Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) crushed the field to take the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

The 24-year-old world champion blazed through the downward-tilting 15.1km time trial into Palermo in just 15:24, setting an average speed of 58.8kph. His victory means he swaps the rainbow jersey for the pink of race-leader in his first-ever grand tour.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) took the next two steps on the podium.

“I’m really happy,” Ganna said after the stage. “This jersey is fantastic for me, and my team will also be happy. I say a big thank you to them for the support to take the pink at the Giro.”

“Today I knew was one of the hot favorites but I tried to stay calm. We did it, what a great result and what a thrill to wear the Maglia Rosa on my first Giro, which is a good omen for the rest of the race.”

Ganna’s stage-winning ride comes just one week after he took the world championships in similarly dominating fashion. In August, he also took the Italian national time trial title, so giving him a trio of champion’s jerseys.

Behind the top-three, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) set the fastest time of the GC contenders, finishing in 15:47 – 23 seconds slower than his Italian teammate Ganna – leaving him in fourth-place on the stage.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) put in a strong ride to finish 26 seconds back on Thomas, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) will all be disappointed to have lost over one minute on their Welsh rival.

Saturday’s opening time trial into Sicilian city Palermo was all set for super-high speeds, with much of the race playing out on a downward slope. To add drama to the opening half of the race, strong crosswinds battered the long straight section of the course, visibly blowing riders off their lines.

Noted time trialist and outside contender for the stage Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) hit the deck during his ride early in the stage. The Belgian reacted in anger afterward, citing rough surfaces and slick roads rather than wind as the cause of his crash.

Young Portuguese rider Almedia set the fastest time early in the stage of 15:46, moving him into the hotseat of race leader.

Soon after Almedia crossed the line, lightweight climber Yates defied his own expectations to post a strong time, less than 30 seconds slower than the Portuguese rider.

Former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) rolled down the ramp shortly after Yates, though failed to hit the provisional podium. The Australian visibly battled with his bike as he was battered by the gusting wind, riding long stretches out of the tri bars, saying he was “taking no risks…. thinking of 21 stages, not 1” after the stage and claiming he felt unsafe.

As the wind began to ease, top GC favorite Thomas rolled down the ramp and finished just one second behind Almeida’s mark. “I’m pretty happy, the legs were pretty dead in the last two kilometers,” he said after the stage. “I haven’t seen many results, but I’m pretty satisfied.”

Ganna went soon after Thomas, crushing Almeida’s time by 22 seconds, hitting an average of 58.8kph over the 15:24 test.

It was a disappointing day all round for Astana. Not only did their GC contender Fuglsang lose nearly 90 seconds on Thomas, his key climbing wingman Miguel Angel Lopez crashed hard after hitting a bump in the road and losing control of his bike. He was taken away in an ambulance with the team stating on Twitter he has been taken to hospital for “further observation.”

Kruijswijk and Nibali, also contenders in the pink jersey battle, are also on the back foot before the race hits its first mountain. Sicilian hero Nibali finished 1:29 down on Ganna, just over one minute behind Thomas. Kruijswijk fared even worse, finishing 1:21 behind Thomas.

Giro d'Italia Stage 1 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15:24
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
3BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:22
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:23
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
6ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team0:36
7SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling0:40
8CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling0:41
9SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:42
10BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:42
11TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren0:42
12VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:42
13HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb0:44
14HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott0:44
15DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:48
16TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb0:48
17YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:49
18KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling0:49
19GRADEK KamilCCC Team0:50
20SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:51
21DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb0:55
22HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb0:55
23MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:58
24MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:59
25BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:59
26O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00
27DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:02
28HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03
29WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:04
30MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:04
31GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:04
32BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06
33WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:06
34BENNETT SeanEF Pro Cycling1:06
35CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:06
36CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling1:07
37HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08
38ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:09
39SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:09
40CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling1:10
41OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:11
42FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team1:13
43KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13
44BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:13
45POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:15
46HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:15
47PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
48BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott1:18
49HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:18
50GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:19
51GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:19
52BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:19
53CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:19
54VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1:20
55BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20
56BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:20
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:21
58GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale1:22
59MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:22
60WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling1:22
61RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:22
62KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:22
63FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:23
64DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:25
65ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:26
66MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26
67SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:28
68KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:28
69NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:29
70GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling1:29
71MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling1:29
72MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31
73CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team1:31
74POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:33
75BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33
76THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:34
77SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:34
78ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:34
79CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:34
80MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:35
81NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:35
82AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott1:36
83RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:36
84CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren1:37
85GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling1:37
86MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott1:38
87PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:38
88RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:39
89CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:40
90VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:40
91FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:40
92DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:40
93OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:42
94DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42
95HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:42
96KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44
97PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:45
98RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:45
99HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott1:47
100FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:47
101PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:47
102CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:47
103KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:47
104MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:47
105CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:49
106SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:50
107KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:51
108VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:52
109PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:52
110KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team1:53
111WACKERMANN LucaVini Zabù - KTM1:53
112FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM1:53
113LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54
114PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:54
115ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren1:54
116SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:54
117NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation1:57
118SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:57
119GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:58
120ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59
121ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:59
122MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:00
123BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2:00
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03
125GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:03
126GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:04
127ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM2:05
128VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale2:06
129HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:07
130ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM2:07
131MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2:09
132PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:11
133BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren2:11
134TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:11
135SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM2:11
136BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:12
137ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal2:12
138HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:12
139DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal2:12
140DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:12
141BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale2:13
142NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:14
143HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14
144ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:14
145CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:15
146CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:18
147NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:19
148TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:20
149RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:20
150BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:21
151WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo2:21
152TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:22
153VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:23
154CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:32
155MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:35
156VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM2:35
157BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:36
158SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:40
159HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal2:42
160LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:43
161BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:44
162VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM2:47
163ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:47
164HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:47
165CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation2:49
166HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale2:52
167VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:54
168CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:56
169GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:59
170RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:00
171HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:12
172EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:30
173FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:53
174CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15:24
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
3BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:22
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:23
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
6ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team0:36
7SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling0:40
8CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling0:41
9SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:42
10BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:42
11TRATNIK JanBahrain - McLaren0:42
12VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:42
13HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb0:44
14HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott0:44
15DENNIS RohanINEOS Grenadiers0:48
16TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb0:48
17YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:49
18KANGERT TanelEF Pro Cycling0:49
19GRADEK KamilCCC Team0:50
20SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:51
21DENZ NicoTeam Sunweb0:55
22HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb0:55
23MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:58
24MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:59
25BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:59
26O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00
27DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:02
28HARPER ChrisTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03
29WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:04
30MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:04
31GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:04
32BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06
33WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:06
34BENNETT SeanEF Pro Cycling1:06
35CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:06
36CAMPENAERTS VictorNTT Pro Cycling1:07
37HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08
38ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:09
39SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:09
40CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Pro Cycling1:10
41OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:11
42FELLINE FabioAstana Pro Team1:13
43KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13
44BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:13
45POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe1:15
46HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:15
47PFINGSTEN ChristophTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16
48BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott1:18
49HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:18
50GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:19
51GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:19
52BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:19
53CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:19
54VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1:20
55BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20
56BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:20
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:21
58GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale1:22
59MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:22
60WYSS DaniloNTT Pro Cycling1:22
61RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:22
62KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:22
63FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:23
64DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:25
65ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team1:26
66MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:26
67SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:28
68KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:28
69NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:29
70GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelNTT Pro Cycling1:29
71MORTON LachlanEF Pro Cycling1:29
72MATHIS MarcoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31
73CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team1:31
74POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling1:33
75BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33
76THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:34
77SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:34
78ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:34
79CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:34
80MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates1:35
81NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:35
82AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott1:36
83RUMAC JosipAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:36
84CAPECCHI ErosBahrain - McLaren1:37
85GUERREIRO RubenEF Pro Cycling1:37
86MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott1:38
87PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain - McLaren1:38
88RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:39
89CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:40
90VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:40
91FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ1:40
92DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:40
93OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:42
94DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:42
95HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott1:42
96KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44
97PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:45
98RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:45
99HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott1:47
100FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:47
101PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:47
102CLARKE SimonEF Pro Cycling1:47
103KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:47
104MEINTJES LouisNTT Pro Cycling1:47
105CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:49
106SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:50
107KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:51
108VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:52
109PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:52
110KOCHETKOV PavelCCC Team1:53
111WACKERMANN LucaVini Zabù - KTM1:53
112FRAPPORTI MarcoVini Zabù - KTM1:53
113LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54
114PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:54
115ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - McLaren1:54
116SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:54
117NAVARRO DanielIsrael Start-Up Nation1:57
118SAGIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:57
119GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:58
120ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59
121ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:59
122MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:00
123BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2:00
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03
125GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:03
126GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:04
127ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM2:05
128VENDRAME AndreaAG2R La Mondiale2:06
129HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:07
130ZARDINI EdoardoVini Zabù - KTM2:07
131MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2:09
132PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:11
133BATTAGLIN EnricoBahrain - McLaren2:11
134TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:11
135SPREAFICO MatteoVini Zabù - KTM2:11
136BARBIER RudyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:12
137ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal2:12
138HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:12
139DIBBEN JonathanLotto Soudal2:12
140DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team2:12
141BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale2:13
142NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:14
143HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14
144ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:14
145CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:15
146CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:18
147NIBALI AntonioTrek - Segafredo2:19
148TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:20
149RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:20
150BISOLTI AlessandroAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:21
151WEENING PieterTrek - Segafredo2:21
152TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:22
153VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:23
154CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:32
155MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:35
156VISCONTI GiovanniVini Zabù - KTM2:35
157BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2:36
158SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:40
159HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal2:42
160LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:43
161BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:44
162VAN EMPEL EtienneVini Zabù - KTM2:47
163ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:47
164HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:47
165CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation2:49
166HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale2:52
167VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:54
168CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:56
169GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:59
170RESTREPO JhonatanAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:00
171HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:12
172EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:30
173FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:53
174CHIRICO LucaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:00
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step12
3BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates9
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma6
6ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team5
7SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling4
8CRADDOCK LawsonEF Pro Cycling3
9SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2
10BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation3
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2
3BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15:24
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:22
3BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:22
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:31
5SOBRERO MatteoNTT Pro Cycling0:40
6HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb0:55
7MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:59
8O'CONNOR BenNTT Pro Cycling1:00
9WHELAN JamesEF Pro Cycling1:06
10BENNETT SeanEF Pro Cycling1:06
11HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:08
12OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:11
13KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13
14HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:15
15HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:18
16GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:19
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana Pro Team1:20
18RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana Pro Team1:22
19FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:23
20BAIS MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:33
21THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:34
22CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:34
23NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:35
24AFFINI EdoardoMitchelton-Scott1:36
25VALTER AttilaCCC Team1:40
26OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:42
27RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:45
28CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:49
29VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:52
30LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54
31PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:54
32SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:54
33GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:03
34GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers2:04
35ROTA LorenzoVini Zabù - KTM2:05
36MAŁECKI KamilCCC Team2:09
37PADUN MarkBahrain - McLaren2:11
38NOVAK DomenBahrain - McLaren2:14
39ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:14
40RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:20
41CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:32
42MAZZUCCO FabioBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:35
43SUNDERLAND DylanNTT Pro Cycling2:40
44LONARDI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:43
45BEVILACQUA SimoneVini Zabù - KTM2:44
46ROMANO FrancescoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:47
47HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step2:47
48HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R La Mondiale2:52
49CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:56
50GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ2:59
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers47:23
2Team Jumbo-Visma1:05
3Deceuninck - Quick Step1:08
4Team Sunweb1:16
5UAE-Team Emirates1:19
6EF Pro Cycling1:25
7NTT Pro Cycling1:36
8Mitchelton-Scott1:40
9CCC Team1:41
10Bahrain - McLaren2:07
11Groupama - FDJ2:14
12AG2R La Mondiale2:19
13BORA - hansgrohe2:36
14Astana Pro Team2:42
15Trek - Segafredo2:43
16Israel Start-Up Nation3:10
17Lotto Soudal3:25
18Movistar Team3:37
19Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:43
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4:13
21Vini Zabù - KTM4:40
22Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:57

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

