Giro d’Italia stage 1: Filippo Ganna takes dominating victory on downhill time trial, secures race lead
World time trial champion swaps rainbow jersey for maglia rosa after 58.8kph time trial while Geraint Thomas came home fastest of the top GC contenders.
Home star Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) crushed the field to take the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.
The 24-year-old world champion blazed through the downward-tilting 15.1km time trial into Palermo in just 15:24, setting an average speed of 58.8kph. His victory means he swaps the rainbow jersey for the pink of race-leader in his first-ever grand tour.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) took the next two steps on the podium.
“I’m really happy,” Ganna said after the stage. “This jersey is fantastic for me, and my team will also be happy. I say a big thank you to them for the support to take the pink at the Giro.”
“Today I knew was one of the hot favorites but I tried to stay calm. We did it, what a great result and what a thrill to wear the Maglia Rosa on my first Giro, which is a good omen for the rest of the race.”
Ganna’s stage-winning ride comes just one week after he took the world championships in similarly dominating fashion. In August, he also took the Italian national time trial title, so giving him a trio of champion’s jerseys.
Behind the top-three, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) set the fastest time of the GC contenders, finishing in 15:47 – 23 seconds slower than his Italian teammate Ganna – leaving him in fourth-place on the stage.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) put in a strong ride to finish 26 seconds back on Thomas, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) will all be disappointed to have lost over one minute on their Welsh rival.
Saturday’s opening time trial into Sicilian city Palermo was all set for super-high speeds, with much of the race playing out on a downward slope. To add drama to the opening half of the race, strong crosswinds battered the long straight section of the course, visibly blowing riders off their lines.
Noted time trialist and outside contender for the stage Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) hit the deck during his ride early in the stage. The Belgian reacted in anger afterward, citing rough surfaces and slick roads rather than wind as the cause of his crash.
Young Portuguese rider Almedia set the fastest time early in the stage of 15:46, moving him into the hotseat of race leader.
Soon after Almedia crossed the line, lightweight climber Yates defied his own expectations to post a strong time, less than 30 seconds slower than the Portuguese rider.
Former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) rolled down the ramp shortly after Yates, though failed to hit the provisional podium. The Australian visibly battled with his bike as he was battered by the gusting wind, riding long stretches out of the tri bars, saying he was “taking no risks…. thinking of 21 stages, not 1” after the stage and claiming he felt unsafe.
As the wind began to ease, top GC favorite Thomas rolled down the ramp and finished just one second behind Almeida’s mark. “I’m pretty happy, the legs were pretty dead in the last two kilometers,” he said after the stage. “I haven’t seen many results, but I’m pretty satisfied.”
Ganna went soon after Thomas, crushing Almeida’s time by 22 seconds, hitting an average of 58.8kph over the 15:24 test.
It was a disappointing day all round for Astana. Not only did their GC contender Fuglsang lose nearly 90 seconds on Thomas, his key climbing wingman Miguel Angel Lopez crashed hard after hitting a bump in the road and losing control of his bike. He was taken away in an ambulance with the team stating on Twitter he has been taken to hospital for “further observation.”
Kruijswijk and Nibali, also contenders in the pink jersey battle, are also on the back foot before the race hits its first mountain. Sicilian hero Nibali finished 1:29 down on Ganna, just over one minute behind Thomas. Kruijswijk fared even worse, finishing 1:21 behind Thomas.
Giro d'Italia Stage 1 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:24
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|3
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|6
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|0:36
|7
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:40
|8
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:41
|9
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|10
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:42
|11
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:42
|12
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|13
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|0:44
|14
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44
|15
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|16
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|0:48
|17
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49
|18
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:49
|19
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|0:50
|20
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:51
|21
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|22
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|23
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:58
|24
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:59
|25
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:59
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00
|27
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|28
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|29
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04
|30
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|31
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04
|32
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06
|33
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06
|34
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06
|35
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|36
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:07
|37
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|38
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|39
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|40
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:10
|41
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:11
|42
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|1:13
|43
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13
|44
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|45
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:15
|47
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|48
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18
|49
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18
|50
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|51
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|52
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|53
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|54
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20
|55
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|56
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|58
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22
|59
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:22
|60
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:22
|61
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:22
|62
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22
|63
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|64
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25
|65
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:26
|66
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26
|67
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28
|68
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:28
|69
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|70
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:29
|71
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:29
|72
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31
|73
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:31
|74
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:33
|75
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33
|76
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34
|77
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|78
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:34
|79
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|80
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35
|81
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|82
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36
|83
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:36
|84
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:37
|85
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:37
|86
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38
|87
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:38
|88
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39
|89
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|90
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:40
|91
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|92
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|93
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|94
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42
|95
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:42
|96
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:45
|98
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:45
|99
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47
|100
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:47
|101
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:47
|102
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:47
|103
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:47
|104
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:47
|105
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|106
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50
|107
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51
|108
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|109
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:52
|110
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|1:53
|111
|WACKERMANN Luca
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:53
|112
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:53
|113
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54
|114
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54
|115
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54
|116
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|117
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:57
|118
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:57
|119
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58
|120
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:59
|121
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59
|122
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|123
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00
|124
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03
|125
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:03
|126
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|127
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:05
|128
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06
|129
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07
|130
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:07
|131
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:09
|132
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11
|133
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11
|134
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:11
|135
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:11
|136
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:12
|137
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|138
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|139
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|140
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:12
|141
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13
|142
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:14
|143
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14
|144
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:14
|145
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15
|146
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:18
|147
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:19
|148
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:20
|149
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:20
|150
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:21
|151
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|152
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:22
|153
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:23
|154
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:32
|155
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:35
|156
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:35
|157
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|158
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:40
|159
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|160
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:43
|161
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:44
|162
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:47
|163
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:47
|164
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:47
|165
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:49
|166
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52
|167
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:54
|168
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:56
|169
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:59
|170
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:00
|171
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:12
|172
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:30
|173
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:53
|174
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:24
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|3
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|6
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|0:36
|7
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:40
|8
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:41
|9
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:42
|10
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:42
|11
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:42
|12
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|13
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|0:44
|14
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:44
|15
|DENNIS Rohan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|16
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|0:48
|17
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:49
|18
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:49
|19
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|0:50
|20
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:51
|21
|DENZ Nico
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|22
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|23
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:58
|24
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:59
|25
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:59
|26
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00
|27
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|28
|HARPER Chris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|29
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04
|30
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|31
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04
|32
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06
|33
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06
|34
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06
|35
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|36
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:07
|37
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|38
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|39
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|40
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:10
|41
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:11
|42
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Pro Team
|1:13
|43
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13
|44
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|45
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15
|46
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:15
|47
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16
|48
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18
|49
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18
|50
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|51
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|52
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|53
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|54
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20
|55
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|56
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|58
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22
|59
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:22
|60
|WYSS Danilo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:22
|61
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:22
|62
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22
|63
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|64
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:25
|65
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|1:26
|66
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:26
|67
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28
|68
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:28
|69
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|70
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:29
|71
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:29
|72
|MATHIS Marco
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31
|73
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:31
|74
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:33
|75
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33
|76
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34
|77
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|78
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:34
|79
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|80
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:35
|81
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|82
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36
|83
|RUMAC Josip
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:36
|84
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:37
|85
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:37
|86
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:38
|87
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:38
|88
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39
|89
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|90
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:40
|91
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|92
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40
|93
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|94
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:42
|95
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:42
|96
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:45
|98
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:45
|99
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:47
|100
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:47
|101
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:47
|102
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:47
|103
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:47
|104
|MEINTJES Louis
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:47
|105
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|106
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50
|107
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51
|108
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|109
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:52
|110
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|CCC Team
|1:53
|111
|WACKERMANN Luca
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:53
|112
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|1:53
|113
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54
|114
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54
|115
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54
|116
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|117
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:57
|118
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:57
|119
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58
|120
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:59
|121
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59
|122
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00
|123
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00
|124
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03
|125
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:03
|126
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|127
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:05
|128
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06
|129
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07
|130
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:07
|131
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:09
|132
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11
|133
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11
|134
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:11
|135
|SPREAFICO Matteo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:11
|136
|BARBIER Rudy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:12
|137
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|138
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|139
|DIBBEN Jonathan
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|140
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|2:12
|141
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13
|142
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:14
|143
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14
|144
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:14
|145
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15
|146
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:18
|147
|NIBALI Antonio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:19
|148
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:20
|149
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:20
|150
|BISOLTI Alessandro
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:21
|151
|WEENING Pieter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|152
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:22
|153
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:23
|154
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:32
|155
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:35
|156
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:35
|157
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|158
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:40
|159
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|2:42
|160
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:43
|161
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:44
|162
|VAN EMPEL Etienne
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:47
|163
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:47
|164
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:47
|165
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:49
|166
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52
|167
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:54
|168
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:56
|169
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:59
|170
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:00
|171
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:12
|172
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:30
|173
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:53
|174
|CHIRICO Luca
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:00
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|3
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|6
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|5
|7
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|10
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|3
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:24
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:22
|3
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:31
|5
|SOBRERO Matteo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:40
|6
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|0:55
|7
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:59
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:00
|9
|WHELAN James
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06
|10
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06
|11
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|12
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:11
|13
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:15
|15
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:18
|16
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20
|18
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:22
|19
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|20
|BAIS Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:33
|21
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:34
|22
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|23
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|24
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36
|25
|VALTER Attila
|CCC Team
|1:40
|26
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:42
|27
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:45
|28
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|29
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:52
|30
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54
|31
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:54
|32
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|33
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:03
|34
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|35
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:05
|36
|MAŁECKI Kamil
|CCC Team
|2:09
|37
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:11
|38
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:14
|39
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:14
|40
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:20
|41
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:32
|42
|MAZZUCCO Fabio
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:35
|43
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:40
|44
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:43
|45
|BEVILACQUA Simone
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|2:44
|46
|ROMANO Francesco
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:47
|47
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:47
|48
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52
|49
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:56
|50
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:59
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47:23
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:08
|4
|Team Sunweb
|1:16
|5
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19
|6
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:25
|7
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:36
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:40
|9
|CCC Team
|1:41
|10
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:07
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:14
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:36
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|2:42
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:43
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:10
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|3:25
|18
|Movistar Team
|3:37
|19
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:43
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:13
|21
|Vini Zabù - KTM
|4:40
|22
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:57
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.