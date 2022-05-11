Giro d’Italia video: Spectator takes down Sam Oomen in crash after stage 5

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A spectator at the side of the road appeared to accidentally take down Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) in a crash at the conclusion of stage 5 at the Giro d’Italia.

The incident occurred after the finish line when a spectator reached out to take the rider’s bidon. Oomen can be seen leaning over and handing it to the man with his right hand going across his body. However, the gentlemen appeared to be holding a musette that wrapped around Oomen’s bars and forced him to the ground. The Dutch rider, with his left hand across his body was unable to correct himself once the musette straps pulled on his bars.

The crash took place at a relatively slow speed, but VeloNews has reached out to Jumbo-Visma for comment and an update on Oomen’s condition. The video below captures the incident in real-time, and one of Oomen’s teammates can be seen circling back to check on the fallen Dutch rider.

Update: Following the incident, Jumbo-Visma confirmed to VeloNews that Oomen had escaped any serious injuries and that he would be able to continue in the race. “Yes. Pain, of course, but he can continue,” the team stated.