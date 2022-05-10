Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia: Simon Yates crashes but rejoins peloton on key mountain stage to Mount Etna

British rider back on his bike but needs medical attention to his right knee.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) came down in a small crash on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia. The British rider, who won stage 2 in Budapest, fell with a number of riders during the opening kilometers of stage 4 to Mount Etna.

The stage began at breakneck speed with countless attacks as riders attempted to form the early break. Yates was part of one of the early crashes as the race passed through a town, but was back on his bike almost immediately.

He was soon seen back at the medical car with 150km to go and seeking attention to his right knee.

Yates came into the stage as a main candidate for the win and the maglia rosa. He started the day in second overall behind Mathieu van der Poel.

