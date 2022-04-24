Giro d’Italia: Romain Bardet leads Team DSM’s firepower with GC challenge

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Romain Bardet has been confirmed as Team DSM’s overall leader for the Giro d’Italia.

The race, which begins on May 6, in Budapest will see Bardet return for the second year running. The Frenchman recently won the Tour of the Alps – his first stage race victory since 2013 – in fine fashion and after finishing seventh in the 2021 Giro d’Italia is heading back to the race for a second tilt at the “maglia rosa”.

Bardet, 31, will be well supported by climbers Chris Hamilton, Martijn Tusveld, and potential white jersey contender, Thymen Arensman.

Also read:

The 22-year-old Dutchman finished third at the Tour of the Alps and played a pivotal role in Bardet’s overall victory. Arensman has yet to race the Giro d’Italia in his career but he also finished sixth overall in March’s Tirreno-Adriatico, and he will be key to Bardet’s support in the high mountains.

“We’re looking forward to another Giro d’Italia and we go to the race with a well-balanced team where we can cover all bases. Our main focus will be on the GC with Romain as our finisher, and we have guys in great condition to support that goal. Team camps, high altitude training, and solid racing preparation bring together a strong, motivated, and committed team,” team coach Matt Winston said.

While the main focus will be on the overall standings, the team is also looking to be competitive in the sprint stages. Alberto Dainese and Cees Bol will have their chances in the flat stages.

“Next to that, we will go for the sprints with Alberto and Cees, who together have some serious firepower that we’ll be looking to build on in the race. We are fully focused and ready to fight from the opening day, where we can already expect some exciting and interesting action in the peloton. Morale amongst the team is good and we’re all super motivated to give our best and showcase our Team DSM jersey in Italy and bring home some top results.”

Romain Combaud and Nico Denz complete the team’s line-up for the Giro d’Italia.

Team DSM for the 2022 Giro d’Italia: Thymen Arensman, Romain Bardet, Cees Bol, Romain Combaud, Alberto Dainese, Nico Denz, Chris Hamilton, and Martijn Tusveld.