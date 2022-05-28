Giro d’Italia: Richard Carapaz loses maglia rosa after cracking on the Passo Fedaia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) saw his Giro d’Italia hopes collapse on the Passo Fedaia after cracking inside the final kilometers of the last climb on stage 20.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), who came into the penultimate stage of the Giro d’Italia just three seconds down in the overall standings, dropped Carapaz on the toughest section of the Passo Fedaia after excellent team work from Lennard Kämna who set a blistering pace after dropping back from the early break.

Carapaz was able to match the initial pace set by the Bora duo but when a small gap opened up it was clear that the 2019 winner was struggling. Half a wheel became a few meters within a blink of an eye before Hindley accelerated on his own to put significant time into his main rival.

More to follow…