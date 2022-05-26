Giro d’Italia: Richard Carapaz has ‘100 percent’ confidence in his pink jersey bid

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

TREVISO, Italy (VN) — Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) has full confidence that he will be able to close out his second Giro d’Italia victory later this week.

Carapaz has had the race lead since last Saturday after taking over the maglia rosa last Saturday during a dramatic stage in Turin.

Since then, Carapaz’s lead has been slim with just a three-second advantage over Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), but he believes he can hold off the challenge from the Australian and claim another Giro title.

“100 percent,” Carapaz said when asked what his confidence levels were going into a crucial three days for the maglia rosa fight.

The general classification fight took a day off as the mountains gave way to flat roads for Thursday’s stage into Treviso.

It was supposed to be a day for the sprinters, but it saw a group of four get the march on the peloton. With a fast and furious chase around a city center circuit, it was far from a day off for the GC men.

“It was a very fast day, these days look quiet, but in the end, they’re really fast. The final circuit was very tricky,” Carapaz said.

The respite from the mountains doesn’t last long and the Giro will return to altitude Friday and Saturday with the overall classification then decided by a time trial around Verona on Sunday.

Friday’s stage from Marano Lagunare to Santuario di Castelmonte is the easier of the two mountain stages. It features two third-category climbs followed by the first-category Kolovrat in Slovenia before the hilltop finish on the second-category rise to Santuario di Castelmonte.

While none of the climbs are particularly big, they all pack a punch with some steep gradients that could force some small gaps by the top.

Small differences could have a big impact on the overall with just three seconds between Carapaz and Hindley. The third place Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) is also a danger despite being further back at 1:05.

“We have three very important days ahead,” Carapaz said. “Of course, they will be important. There have been many important stages and we are still all very close. These three days will be difficult and every day matters. Today, Hindley had a flat tire, these details can be very important in the next few days.

“My main rival is Hindley, he’s very close at only three seconds. There are many different scenarios, we are both on the same level and we have to consider Landa, who also attacks from far away.”