Giro d’Italia: Remco Evenepoel endures another dangerous crash

Remco Evenepoel endured a high-speed crash Wednesday when he toppled over a guardrail in stage 17 at the Giro d’Italia.

Evenepoel was steering clear of a crash directly in front of him and fell over a metal guardrail on the descent of the Passo di San Valentino. Evenepoel remounted, only to be struck again by another cyclist, and managed to finish the stage.

The Belgian star crossed the line in the gruppetto surrounded by Deceuninck-Quick-Step teammates with a grimace and swollen elbow. There was no immediate word from team officials on his condition.

After hanging in the top-10 in the first half of the Giro, Evenepoel suffered on the gravel stage and again Monday in the cold stage to Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Last August, Evenepoel fractured his pelvis after hitting a bridge wall and plunging into a ravine during the Il Lombardia in Italy. That horror crash ended a run of success in all four stage races he had taken part in last season.

Evenepoel made his highly anticipated grand tour debut at the Giro despite not having raced since his crash in August.