Giro d’Italia: Mikel Landa out of race, Pavel Sivakov with possible broken clavicle in costly crashes

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) is out of the Giro d’Italia and team officials fear Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) might have a fractured collarbone after each were involved in separate crashes Wednesday late in stage 5 on a technical urban circuit.

Landa went down with about 5km to go, with a traffic island provoking an incident within the bunch. Landa was seen writhing on the ground, along with a race marshal and other riders, including Tuesday’s stage-winner Joe Dombrowski (UAE Emirates).

Eurosport reported Landa was transported to a local hospital, and he did not finish.

“Unfortunately, that’s part of the race,” said Bahrain-Victorious sport director Franco Pellizotti. “Our leader crashed in the technical part of the course. We do not yet know what happened or how it happened. There was something in the middle of the road, so it involved that. Landa was in great condition, so it’s a big loss.”

Dombrowski — who started the day wearing the King of the Mountains jersey and in second place overall — later crossed the line about eight minutes in arrears with a bloody nose and was gesturing toward a possible injury to his left arm or wrist. Since he finished the stage, he retained his lead in the climber’s competition, but tumbled down the GC.

🇮🇹 #Giro Unfortunately @JoeDombro was involved in a collision in the final of today’s stage. Thankfully Joe was able to finish but has been taken to hospital for scans. Further updates to follow.#UAETeamEmirates #RideaTogether pic.twitter.com/6BkHTjdwT3 — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamEmiratesUAE) May 12, 2021

Four Bahrain-Victorious teammates also came in late, but Landa was not with them.

Landa was looking in top shape, and opened up the aggression in Tuesday’s climbing stage. The crash and early exit is another blow for the Spanish star, looking for his first grand tour podium finish since 2015.

“It looked like a hard crash,” said Lotto-Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt. “I saw a crash in the middle of the race. They said on the radio about 10 times, so we knew there was something in the middle of the road. When it’s hectic, so sometimes it’s hard to remember. I hope everybody is OK.”

Sivakov went down with about 15km to go, and waved off a teammate after it was apparent he was not able to chase back to the front bunch. Sivakov finished last on the stage at 13:08 back.

“It was a hard crash,” said Ineos Grenadiers sport director Matteo Tosatto. “He was able to finish the stage, and he arrived to the bus with a lot of pain. We’ll have to see if he has fractured his collarbone or if will be able to recover.”

Sivakov started as co-leader with Egan Bernal, and just like last year’s Tour, and early crash looks to doom his grand tour hopes yet again.

The crashes were beyond the 3km to-go rule, meaning the time differences counted.

