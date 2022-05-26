Giro d’Italia: Mathieu van der Poel targets TT but won’t go over his limits with Tour de France in view

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will try to recover on stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia but the flying Dutchman has his sights firmly set on the race’s final time trial in Verona on Sunday.

Van der Poel went on the attack on stage 17 in the mountains and at one point was solo off the front of the race on the last climb. He was eventually caught and dropped before the finish but vowed to finish his first Giro strongly.

After stage 18 for the sprinters, the race continues with back-to-back mountain stages before the final 17.4km time trial in Verona.

“Today I think that I’ll take it a bit more easy,” Van der Poel said at the start of stage 18.

“There are other guys in the team who marked this stage to try something but for me it’s important with what’s coming up.”

Van der Poel made his grand tour debut at the Tour de France in 2021, but he left the race after eight stages in order to concentrate on the mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

This Giro d’Italia is the 27-year-old’s longest race of his career and with the Tour de France more on his radar, he is considering dialing back his exploits until the final time trial.

Whether that sentiment holds firm remains to be seen.

“I feel good actually but I don’t want to go over the limit with the Tour de France coming up. I’ll try and recover a bit today and also in the next few days. I don’t know what the plan is, but maybe the time trial on Sunday is something I can try if I feel good,” he said.

“I surprised myself a bit yesterday. It’s also for me a bit of an unknown being in the third week of a grand tour. I’ve never been here before. It was a nice surprise yesterday and today I feel pretty good. I’m happy with how it’s going. It’s been really nice until now, with some nice racing, which makes it easier to enjoy.”