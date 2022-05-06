Become a Member

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia: Mathieu van der Poel takes opening stage chaotic sprint

Caleb Ewan tumbles some 35 meters from the finish line.

Giro d'Italia Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4:35:28
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
4CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
8ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
9VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:04
10SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:04
11NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:04
12CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:04
13ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:04
14ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:04
15TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:04
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:04
17VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
18GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:04
19SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:04
20FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:04
21NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:04
22BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:04
23LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:04
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix4:35:18
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:04
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:06
4CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:10
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:10
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:10
7MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:10
8ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:10
9VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:14
10SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:14
11NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:14
12CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:14
13ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:14
14ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:14
15TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:14
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:14
17VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
18GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:14
19SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:14
20FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:14
21NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:14
22BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:14
23LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:14
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix50
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux35
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious25
4CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost18
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe14
6TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
7CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers12
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo10
9ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates8
10BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
11VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
12SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
13NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech6
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
15DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5
16CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
17VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
18ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3
19CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
20ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
21GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates2
22TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers1
23MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
3BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

