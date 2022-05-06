Giro d’Italia: Mathieu van der Poel takes opening stage chaotic sprint
Caleb Ewan tumbles some 35 meters from the finish line.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
More to follow…
Giro d'Italia Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:35:28
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|8
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|9
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|10
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|11
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|12
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04
|13
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:04
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|15
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|17
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|18
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|19
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04
|22
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:04
|23
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:35:18
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:06
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:10
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|7
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|8
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:10
|9
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|10
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|11
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|12
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:14
|13
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:14
|14
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14
|15
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:14
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:14
|17
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|18
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14
|19
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:14
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:14
|22
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:14
|23
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:14
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|35
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|6
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|7
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|9
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|10
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|11
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|12
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|13
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|15
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|16
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|17
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|18
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|19
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|20
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|21
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|22
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|23
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|3
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
Results will be available once stage has completed.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.