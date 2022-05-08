Giro d’Italia: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 sprint in Balatonfüred

Become a Member

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) made a winning return to the Giro d’Italia with victory in the first bunch sprint of the race.

He started his sprint early and held off challenges from Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) who placed second and third respectively.

On what was for the most part a quiet, slow day, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) defended the pink jersey, and all of the GC contenders finished in the bunch.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl took control of the peloton from Alpecin-Fenix with 1.3km to go, with three riders to lead Cavendish out.

However, Cavendish wound up having to start his sprint earlier than usual and seemed in danger of being passed at the line by the fast-approaching Démare and Gaviria. But neither rider was able to make any inroads when trying to overtake the Manxman and Cavendish held his line and held on for victory.

A bike-length behind him, barely anything separated Démare, Gaviria, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), and Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Fenix), who all crossed the line in a horizontal line.

“I’m very happy,” Cavendish said at the finish. “It’s really nice. We wanted to be good in this first sprint, we did, and I’m very happy.

“We’ve got half a team for the climbs here, and half a team for the sprints. Everyone committed, we rode with Pieter Serry today. We were supposed to have Mauro Schmid and [Davide] Ballerini keeping us there in the final, but we didn’t see Mauro. So, Ballerini did the last 10 or 15k in the wind for us. Normally we like him for the lead-out, but it got like that.

“With Ballerini, [Bert] Van Lerberghe, and Morky [Michael Mørkøv], we’ve got an incredible final group, I’ve said that before the race. And they delivered today. Ballerini kept us ‘till the roundabout, then Van Lerberghe went. The other teams came, but Morky stayed super-cool.

“In the end, I had to go long, with about 300m to go. I just had to hold the side, and I’m happy I could hang on for that long for the win.

How it happened

A full contingent of 176 riders took to the start-line for a third and final day in Hungary. The first abandon of the race happened early in the stage, however, as Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious) climbed off, having not recovered from the injuries sustained on his first-day crash.

Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa), Mattia Bais, and Filippo Tagliani (both Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) attacked at the start of the stage and were allowed to form the day’s break.

With the peloton happy with the make-up of the break, calm weather conditions, and almost 200km still to ride before the finish at Lake Balaton, the race settled into a slow, serene, uneventful pattern.

Things livened up temporarily in anticipation for the first intermediate sprint of the day, where points were available in the maglia ciclamino classification. In the peloton, Groupama-FDJ and Intermarché led out their respective sprinters Démare and Girmay, who was in the jersey, but were both defeated by Gaviria.

Having remained steady at around two minutes for most of the day, the break’s advantage began to fall as the riders entered the final 60km.

With the gap down to under 30 seconds, Rivi attacked from the break 44km from the finish, dropping Tagliani but taking Bais with him. That gave Rivi and Bais something of a new lease of life, and they still had the energy to attack each other a few more times before the catch was made, 27.5km from the finish.

The pace gradually increased as the finish approached, but Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) were still able to clip off the front to contest for King of the Mountains points at the top of the fourth category Tihany climb, 13km from the finish. Eenkhoorn won the sprint, but Zabel kept the jersey on countback.

Eenkhoorn wasn’t done yet and stayed out front, while Zabel dropped back into the peloton, before being caught with 6km left to ride.

Alpecin-Fenix was the first team to form a long train to take control at the front, 3km from the finish, but it was superseded by Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl 1.7km later, which set up Cavendish for victory.

What’s to come

The riders get to enjoy a rest day tomorrow, albeit one involving lots of travel as they make their way from Hungary to Sicily.

But after that awaits the first big mountains of the race, Mount Etna, where the GC contenders will do battle on Tuesday’s stage 4.

Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4:56:39
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:00
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates0:00
4GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
5MARECZKO JakubAlpecin-Fenix0:00
6THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
7CONSONNI SimoneCofidis0:00
8EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
9DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
10BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
11NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
12FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
13BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
14ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
15OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:00
16NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
17VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
18MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
19SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal0:00
20GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:00
21ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
22MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
23VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
24SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:00
25SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
26ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
27SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal0:00
28FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:00
29CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
30GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
31ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
32RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
33AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
34LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
35ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
36COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
37CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
38BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
39HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
40DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
41FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa0:00
42OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
43VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
44VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
45VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
46HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
47HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
48VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
49DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:00
50CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost0:00
51SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
52PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team0:00
53NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
54YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
55LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:00
56HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
57SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
58TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
59FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
60GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
61OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
62BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:00
63KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
64RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
65FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
66CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
67CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
68COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:00
69ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
70GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ0:00
71CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
72BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
73POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
74ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa0:00
75EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:00
76BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
77VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
78KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:00
79TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
80LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
81CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
82DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost0:00
83CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
84TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
85COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
86BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
87TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
88KREDER WesleyCofidis0:00
89CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
90MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
91MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
92PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
93HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
94BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
95ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
96GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
97BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
98HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
99PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:00
100ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:00
101PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
102PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
103KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
104LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
105FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
106SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:00
107SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
108SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:00
109KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:00
110KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
111ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
112SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
113BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
114TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
115SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
116NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
117PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
118ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
119CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
120CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost0:00
121DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
122PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
123MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa0:00
124VILLELLA DavideCofidis0:00
125LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
126SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
127VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
128MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
129ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe0:00
130BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
131VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
132RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
133BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa0:00
134LAZKANO OierMovistar Team0:00
135POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
136CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
137BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:00
138DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
139SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
140COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM0:00
141TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
142KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
143PEREZ AnthonyCofidis0:00
144ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
145CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:00
146ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
147LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma0:00
148CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:00
149VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:00
150MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal0:00
151DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:00
152SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
153TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:00
154HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal0:00
155PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:00
156HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
157CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech0:21
158JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:21
159NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious0:21
160BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:21
161KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:21
162VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo0:25
163SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:26
164RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:40
165ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:42
166RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa0:42
167DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:42
168CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:42
169HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:58
170BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech1:01
171DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech1:06
172PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
173DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:06
174DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:12
175DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ4:26
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix9:43:50
2YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:11
3DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:16
4SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:24
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:24
6TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:24
7FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:28
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:28
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:29
10SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:29
11ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:29
12NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:30
13PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:33
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:35
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:35
16SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:40
17BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:40
18FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:41
19GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:43
20VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:43
21LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:44
22ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:44
23HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:45
24FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:46
25BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:47
26POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:47
27OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:47
28CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:47
29CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:47
30SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:48
31CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:49
32VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:52
33ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:53
34LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:53
35VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:53
36ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:54
37HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:56
38VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:00
39CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:01
40VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:02
41POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious1:03
42MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:04
43KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:04
44NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:06
45BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:08
46GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team1:09
47LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:12
48LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:12
49HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:15
50COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates1:16
51CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:19
52ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:19
53ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
54CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost1:22
55HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
56KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:33
57SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:34
58SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:34
59CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:34
60TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:35
61SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team1:36
62GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates1:36
63PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:40
64TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:44
65OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:46
66ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:47
67DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:50
68KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:55
69PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:57
70ROCHAS RémyCofidis1:59
71DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:00
72DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2:05
73FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:07
74SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:10
75CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2:11
76FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:12
77NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:12
78HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:12
79EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:17
80BARTA WillMovistar Team2:17
81ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa2:19
82THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:23
83ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:23
84CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech2:27
85VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:30
86RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:30
87CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:30
88ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:37
89CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team2:39
90GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:40
91HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:41
92LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:41
93SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ2:45
94PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:51
95MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:56
96HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:56
97PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:56
98GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:58
99RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:01
100COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates3:04
101FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa3:07
102CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo3:07
103PEREZ AnthonyCofidis3:08
104COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:08
105TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:12
106PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:13
107AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma3:14
108BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech3:20
109MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo3:21
110DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3:22
111VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3:23
112HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:28
113GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:34
114TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM3:39
115NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team3:41
116SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal3:43
117ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe3:44
118BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix3:47
119PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3:49
120SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers3:52
121CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:54
122TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:55
123CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:59
124BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe4:03
125KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost4:08
126KREDER WesleyCofidis4:11
127ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:25
128SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli4:27
129CIMOLAI DavideCofidis4:34
130DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:40
131DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:53
132DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM5:00
133LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix5:08
134MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa5:08
135SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:08
136RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix5:13
137PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis5:15
138BOL CeesTeam DSM5:17
139COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM5:21
140MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:24
141GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:28
142ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5:42
143MARECZKO JakubAlpecin-Fenix5:42
144CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco5:51
145LAZKANO OierMovistar Team5:56
146VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo5:57
147HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech6:09
148CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:16
149MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:20
150OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates6:23
151EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma6:29
152VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:29
153BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli6:31
154RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates6:32
155DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix6:33
156BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious6:33
157BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa6:40
158KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix6:43
159JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6:45
160NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious6:46
161SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6:49
162BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech7:01
163KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal7:04
164SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal7:05
165BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7:08
166RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa7:14
167PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:25
168DENZ NicoTeam DSM7:26
169VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost7:56
170DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech8:37
171TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8:42
172DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech8:59
173ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:40
174VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal10:13
175DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ13:26
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix62
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux55
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53
4DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ44
5GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates32
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious25
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli24
8KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe18
9CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost18
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
11NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech14
12MARECZKO JakubAlpecin-Fenix14
13BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli14
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers12
15THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo12
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo10
17CONSONNI SimoneCofidis10
18DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma9
19ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates8
20EWAN CalebLotto Soudal8
21RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa8
22SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
23TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
24VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
25DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM7
26SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
27BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious6
28FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
29ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
30NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
31FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
32CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
33VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
34KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3
35BOL CeesTeam DSM3
36SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
37ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates2
38ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1
39OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1
40MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco9:44:14
2TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
3FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:04
4SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:05
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:05
6SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:16
7GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:19
8VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:19
9ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:20
10BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:23
11SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:24
12VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:38
13NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:42
14GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:45
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:48
16COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:52
17ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:55
18CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:58
19SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team1:10
20TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:20
21OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:22
22ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:23
23PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team1:33
24RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:06
25CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:06
26LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma2:17
27HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:32
28PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team2:32
29FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa2:43
30COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:44
31TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:48
32PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:49
33GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:10
34CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli3:35
35DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM4:36
36MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal5:00
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
2EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma5
3VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
4GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
6BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
7DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma 29:12:45
2INEOS Grenadiers0:11
3Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:16
4BORA - hansgrohe0:22
5Astana Qazaqstan Team0:43
6UAE Team Emirates0:45
7Trek - Segafredo0:45
8Bahrain - Victorious0:48
9Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:01
10EF Education-EasyPost1:24
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25
12Movistar Team1:26
13AG2R Citroën Team1:43
14Cofidis1:45
15Groupama - FDJ2:15
16Team DSM2:32
17Alpecin-Fenix2:43
18EOLO-Kometa2:54
19Israel - Premier Tech4:03
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:52
21Lotto Soudal5:40
22Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

