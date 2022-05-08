Giro d’Italia: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3 sprint in Balatonfüred
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider takes his first win at the Giro d'Italia since 2013.
Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) made a winning return to the Giro d’Italia with victory in the first bunch sprint of the race.
He started his sprint early and held off challenges from Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) who placed second and third respectively.
On what was for the most part a quiet, slow day, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) defended the pink jersey, and all of the GC contenders finished in the bunch.
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl took control of the peloton from Alpecin-Fenix with 1.3km to go, with three riders to lead Cavendish out.
However, Cavendish wound up having to start his sprint earlier than usual and seemed in danger of being passed at the line by the fast-approaching Démare and Gaviria. But neither rider was able to make any inroads when trying to overtake the Manxman and Cavendish held his line and held on for victory.
A bike-length behind him, barely anything separated Démare, Gaviria, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), and Jakub Mareczko (Alpecin-Fenix), who all crossed the line in a horizontal line.
“I’m very happy,” Cavendish said at the finish. “It’s really nice. We wanted to be good in this first sprint, we did, and I’m very happy.
“We’ve got half a team for the climbs here, and half a team for the sprints. Everyone committed, we rode with Pieter Serry today. We were supposed to have Mauro Schmid and [Davide] Ballerini keeping us there in the final, but we didn’t see Mauro. So, Ballerini did the last 10 or 15k in the wind for us. Normally we like him for the lead-out, but it got like that.
“With Ballerini, [Bert] Van Lerberghe, and Morky [Michael Mørkøv], we’ve got an incredible final group, I’ve said that before the race. And they delivered today. Ballerini kept us ‘till the roundabout, then Van Lerberghe went. The other teams came, but Morky stayed super-cool.
“In the end, I had to go long, with about 300m to go. I just had to hold the side, and I’m happy I could hang on for that long for the win.
How it happened
A full contingent of 176 riders took to the start-line for a third and final day in Hungary. The first abandon of the race happened early in the stage, however, as Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious) climbed off, having not recovered from the injuries sustained on his first-day crash.
Samuele Rivi (EOLO-Kometa), Mattia Bais, and Filippo Tagliani (both Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) attacked at the start of the stage and were allowed to form the day’s break.
With the peloton happy with the make-up of the break, calm weather conditions, and almost 200km still to ride before the finish at Lake Balaton, the race settled into a slow, serene, uneventful pattern.
Things livened up temporarily in anticipation for the first intermediate sprint of the day, where points were available in the maglia ciclamino classification. In the peloton, Groupama-FDJ and Intermarché led out their respective sprinters Démare and Girmay, who was in the jersey, but were both defeated by Gaviria.
Having remained steady at around two minutes for most of the day, the break’s advantage began to fall as the riders entered the final 60km.
With the gap down to under 30 seconds, Rivi attacked from the break 44km from the finish, dropping Tagliani but taking Bais with him. That gave Rivi and Bais something of a new lease of life, and they still had the energy to attack each other a few more times before the catch was made, 27.5km from the finish.
The pace gradually increased as the finish approached, but Rick Zabel (Israel-Premier Tech) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) were still able to clip off the front to contest for King of the Mountains points at the top of the fourth category Tihany climb, 13km from the finish. Eenkhoorn won the sprint, but Zabel kept the jersey on countback.
Eenkhoorn wasn’t done yet and stayed out front, while Zabel dropped back into the peloton, before being caught with 6km left to ride.
Alpecin-Fenix was the first team to form a long train to take control at the front, 3km from the finish, but it was superseded by Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl 1.7km later, which set up Cavendish for victory.
What’s to come
The riders get to enjoy a rest day tomorrow, albeit one involving lots of travel as they make their way from Hungary to Sicily.
But after that awaits the first big mountains of the race, Mount Etna, where the GC contenders will do battle on Tuesday’s stage 4.
Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4:56:39
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|4
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|5
|MARECZKO Jakub
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|6
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|0:00
|8
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|9
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|10
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|11
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|12
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|13
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|14
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|15
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|16
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|17
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|18
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|19
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|20
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|21
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|22
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|23
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|24
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|25
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|26
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|27
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|28
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|29
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|30
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|31
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|32
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|33
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|34
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|35
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|36
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|37
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|38
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|39
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|40
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|41
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|42
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|43
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|44
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|45
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|46
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|47
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|48
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|49
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:00
|50
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|51
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|52
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|53
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|54
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|55
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|56
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|57
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|58
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|59
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|60
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|61
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|62
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|63
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|64
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|65
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|66
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|67
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|68
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|69
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|70
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|71
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|72
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|73
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|74
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|75
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|76
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|77
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|78
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|79
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|80
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|81
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|82
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|83
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|84
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|85
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|86
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|87
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|88
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|0:00
|89
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|90
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|91
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|92
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|93
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|94
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|95
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|96
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|97
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|98
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|99
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:00
|100
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|101
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|102
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|103
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|104
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|105
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|106
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|107
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|108
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|109
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|110
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|111
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|112
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|113
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|114
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|115
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|116
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|117
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|118
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|119
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|120
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|121
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|122
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|123
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|124
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|125
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|126
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|127
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|128
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|129
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|130
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|131
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|132
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|133
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|134
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|135
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|136
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|137
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|138
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|139
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|140
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|141
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|142
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|143
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|0:00
|144
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|145
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:00
|146
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|147
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|148
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|149
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|150
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|151
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|152
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|153
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:00
|154
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|155
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|156
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|157
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:21
|158
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:21
|159
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:21
|160
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:21
|161
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21
|162
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:25
|163
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:26
|164
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:40
|165
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:42
|166
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:42
|167
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:42
|168
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|169
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:58
|170
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01
|171
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:06
|172
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|173
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:06
|174
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12
|175
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:26
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:43:50
|2
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:11
|3
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|4
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:24
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:24
|6
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|7
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:28
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|10
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:29
|11
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:29
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:30
|13
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:33
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:35
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:35
|16
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:40
|17
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|18
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:41
|19
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:43
|20
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:43
|21
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|22
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:44
|23
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:45
|24
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:46
|25
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:47
|26
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:47
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|28
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:47
|29
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:47
|30
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:48
|31
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:49
|32
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:52
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:53
|34
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:53
|35
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|36
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|37
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:56
|38
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:00
|39
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|40
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:02
|41
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03
|42
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:04
|43
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:04
|44
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|45
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:08
|46
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|47
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|48
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12
|49
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:15
|50
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:16
|51
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:19
|52
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:19
|53
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|54
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:22
|55
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|56
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:33
|57
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34
|58
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|59
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:34
|60
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:35
|61
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|62
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:36
|63
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:40
|64
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:44
|65
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:46
|66
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:47
|67
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:50
|68
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|69
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:57
|70
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|1:59
|71
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:00
|72
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05
|73
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:07
|74
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:10
|75
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:11
|76
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:12
|77
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:12
|78
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|79
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:17
|80
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|2:17
|81
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:19
|82
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23
|83
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:23
|84
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:27
|85
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:30
|86
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:30
|87
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:30
|88
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:37
|89
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:39
|90
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:40
|91
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:41
|92
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:41
|93
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:45
|94
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:51
|95
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:56
|96
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:56
|97
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:56
|98
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:58
|99
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:01
|100
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:04
|101
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:07
|102
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:07
|103
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|3:08
|104
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:08
|105
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:12
|106
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:13
|107
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:14
|108
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3:20
|109
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:21
|110
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:22
|111
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:23
|112
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:28
|113
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34
|114
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|3:39
|115
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:41
|116
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|3:43
|117
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:44
|118
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:47
|119
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3:49
|120
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:52
|121
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:54
|122
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:55
|123
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:59
|124
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:03
|125
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:08
|126
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|4:11
|127
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:25
|128
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|4:27
|129
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|4:34
|130
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:40
|131
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:53
|132
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|5:00
|133
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:08
|134
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:08
|135
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:08
|136
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:13
|137
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|5:15
|138
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|5:17
|139
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|5:21
|140
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:24
|141
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:28
|142
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5:42
|143
|MARECZKO Jakub
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:42
|144
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|5:51
|145
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|5:56
|146
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:57
|147
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6:09
|148
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:16
|149
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:20
|150
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:23
|151
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:29
|152
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:29
|153
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|6:31
|154
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|6:32
|155
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:33
|156
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:33
|157
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:40
|158
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:43
|159
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6:45
|160
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:46
|161
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6:49
|162
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|7:01
|163
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|7:04
|164
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|7:05
|165
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7:08
|166
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:14
|167
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:25
|168
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|7:26
|169
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|7:56
|170
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:37
|171
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8:42
|172
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8:59
|173
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:40
|174
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|10:13
|175
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:26
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|55
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53
|4
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|44
|5
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|32
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|24
|8
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|9
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|18
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|11
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14
|12
|MARECZKO Jakub
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|13
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|14
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|15
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|17
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|10
|18
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|19
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|20
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|21
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|8
|22
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|23
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|24
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|25
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|7
|26
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|27
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|28
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|29
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|30
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|31
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|32
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|33
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|34
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|35
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3
|36
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|37
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|38
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1
|39
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1
|40
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|9:44:14
|2
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|4
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:05
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05
|6
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:16
|7
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:19
|8
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:19
|9
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:20
|10
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:23
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|12
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|13
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|14
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:45
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|16
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:52
|17
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|18
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:58
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|20
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:20
|21
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:22
|22
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:23
|23
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:33
|24
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:06
|25
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:06
|26
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:17
|27
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:32
|28
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:32
|29
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:43
|30
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:44
|31
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:48
|32
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:49
|33
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:10
|34
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|3:35
|35
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|4:36
|36
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|5:00
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|2
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|3
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|4
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|6
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|7
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|29:12:45
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|3
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:16
|4
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|5
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:43
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:45
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:45
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:48
|9
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:01
|10
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:24
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25
|12
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:43
|14
|Cofidis
|1:45
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:15
|16
|Team DSM
|2:32
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:43
|18
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:54
|19
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:03
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:52
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|5:40
|22
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8:11
