Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia: Mark Cavendish loses key leadout man as Michael Mørkøv abandons with fever

The Danish rider developed a fever overnight and leaves the race on doctors' orders.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mark Cavendish lost one of his key leadout men at the Giro d’Italia with Michael Mørkøv being forced to abandon due to illness.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl confirmed Friday morning that Mørkøv would not start stage 7 from Diamante to Potenza after developing a fever overnight.

Mørkøv is the fifth rider to leave the Giro d’Italia so far after Jan Tratnik, Miguel Ángel López, Jakub Mareczko, and Filippo Fiorelli.

“At the advice of the team’s medical staff Michael Mørkøv won’t start today’s Giro stage after developing fever overnight,” Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl wrote on Twitter. “Everybody at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl wishes Michael a speedy recovery.”

Mørkøv is considered one of the best leadout riders in the peloton and he helped to guide Mark Cavendish to a victory on stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia.

His departure from the race will be a big blow to the team in the competition for sprint wins.

This is only the second time in his career that Mørkøv has been forced to abandon a grand tour in 13 starts, with his last coming at the 2016 Tour de France.

promo logo