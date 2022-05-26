Giro d’Italia: Late mechanical for Jai Hindley but no time loss

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jai Hindley (B0ra-Hansgrohe) survived a late mechanical scare to retain his second place overall in the Giro d’Italia.

The Australian was dropped in the final of stage 18 due to flat tire and looked on course to lose around a minute to maglia rosa Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Because the mechanical took place inside the final 3km of the stage, the Bora-Hansgrohe leader was given the same time as the main group of GC riders that finished just 14 seconds down on stage winner Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix).

“I think he had a mechanical in the last 2.5km, and we should get the same time, so it’s no stress,” said Lennard Kämna at the line. “It was not a relaxed stage, it was a pretty hard day. We were quite stressed in the last 30km. The mechanical is a pity, but it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Carapaz and third place overall Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) finished in the same group as Hindley coasted over the line moments later with a teammate.

As it stands Hindley remains just three seconds off Carapaz’s pink jersey with three stages remaining in this year’s race.

