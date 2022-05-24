Giro d’Italia: Jonathan Caicedo out after positive test for COVID-19

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) has been forced out of the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed on social media by his team Tuesday morning ahead of stage 16 to Aprica.

According to the team all other riders and staff returned negative test results and will continue in the race. Caicedo, 29, will self-isolate for a period of time before he is allowed to travel. Caicedo had been on the attack during several stages of the Giro d’Italia and famously won a stage of the race on Mount Etna back in 2020.

“Jonathan Caicedo has tested positive for COVID-19. Caicedo is showing no symptoms. He is in quarantine. Our other riders and staff returned negative PCR tests and will continue the Giro d’Italia,” EF Education-EasyPost wrote on Twitter.

The news comes as another blow for the American team.

The squad has struggled during the race with Simon Carr and Owain Doull both taken out of the race due to illness in the first week.

Hugh Carthy, who came into the race with designs on an overall challenge has consistently lost time in the mountain stages and dropped 17 minutes on stage 14. The British climber rallied with a gutsy performance on stage 15 but missed out on the stage win.

EF Education-EasyPost will continue the Giro d’Italia with five riders.

