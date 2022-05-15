Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia: Jai Hindley takes major stage 9 win on Blockhaus as GC takes shape

Australian takes the stage win on a key GC day that sees Simon Yates drop out of contention.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia after an epic day in the mountains that saw Simon Yates (BikeExchange Jayco) lose all hope of winning the race.

Hindley was dropped on the slopes of the final climb of the Blockhaus but fought back to win ahead of Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Yates, meanwhile, was unable to recover after he was dropped 12km from the finish as the Ineos-Grenadiers set a fierce pace at the front of the peloton.

Also read: Simon Yates sees Giro d’Italia challenge collapse on Blockhaus

“I was pretty blocked the whole climb, I was trying to survive the best that I could,” said Hindley.

“I knew it was flaming out in the last kilometers, I knew there was a right-hander near the finish with 200 to go. I just wanted to take the corner first and gave everything to the line and here we are.”

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) hung on to keep the maglia rosa but there were significant changes in the overall standings with several GC contenders dropping out of contention ahead of Monday’s second rest-day.

As well as Yates, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohë) all lost contact on the slopes of the Blockhaus climb.

At the front of the race, Carapaz attacked with 4.6km to go, with only Bardet, and Landa able to follow though João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Hindley, and Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) later bridged across. In the final 500 meters, Hindley led out the sprint and was able to hold off Bardet and Carapaz for the win.

How it unfolded

Stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia saw riders tackle the formidible Blockhaus, a climb famous for initiating  Eddy Merckx’s reign as a GC master after the Belgian won there in 1967. 

The stage got off to a bit of a messy start in Isernia with a crash that saw Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) roughed up a bit, raising questions about a change in leadership within the team, a position Bilbao shares with Mikel Landa, questions resolutely answered by Landa’s performance on the Blockhaus later in the day.

Lotto Soudal’s Matthew Holmes took the first mountains points on the early Valico del Macerone climb before a breakaway was swiftly established which included some formidable climbers and interesting characters: GC threat Felix Gall and the always aggressive Nans Peters (AG2R- Citroën), former stage winner Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazakstan Team), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education First), and James Knox (Quickstep Alpha Vinyl) as well as stage six breakaway legend Diego Rosa (Eolo Kometa), young upstart Filippo Zana (Bardiani CSF), and two Drone Hopper notables, Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion, and Movistar alum Eduardo Sepúlveda. From that break, Rosa took the subsequent mountains points on the Rionero Sannitico and Roccaroso climbs. 

The peloton kept the group within five minutes on the long, serpentine descent from the top of the Roccarosa, where the action lulled as Ineos started to control the pace in a way that could be described as wary rather than punishing. Unchallenged, Sepúlveda took the intermediate sprint points.

With 60 kilometers to go, as the time gap evaporated to just around two minutes, Peters upped the pace, taking Tesfatsion with him, the Eritrean later being reunited with his teammate Sepúlveda.

This set off a series of counter-attacks that caused the breakaway to fracture into pieces on the Lanciano climb, leaving only Rosa and Tesfatsion ahead, the former snatching the KOM points at the crest. In a particularly frightening moment, Tesfatsion, taking every risk on the descent to drop Rosa, slid off the road. And then there was one.

On the descent, the peloton split and rejoined, led by Trek-Segafredo before Ineos took things up again. The final, decisive climb loomed. The gap evaporated. It all came back together.

Onto the Blockhaus

BLOCKHAUS, ITALY - MAY 15: Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange - Jayco react disappointed on arrival during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 9 a 191km stage from Isernia to Blockhaus 1664m / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 15, 2022 in Blockhaus, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange – Jayco) saw his Giro d’Italia hopes end on stage 9.

At the foot of the Blockhaus, the teams lined up for the intermediate sprint, of interest to the GC men. Ineos Grenadiers snagged all intermediate sprint points and bonus seconds, making sure no one else was in contention. As the gradient ticked up, notable riders fell off the back almost immediately: Mauri Vansevenant (Quickstep Alpha Vinyl), Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo Visma), Ciccone and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) being some of the first victims. But the real shock came when Yates, one of the biggest contenders for GC, was dropped.

He never came back, and his Giro GC campaign is effectively over. The casualties continued with each gruesome kilometer. Riders like Koen Bouwman, Sam Oomen (Jumbo Visma), Guillaume Martin, (Cofidis) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education EasyPost) lingered painfully only to drop later. Juan Pedro Lopez, the maglia rosa, put on a real show of courage after he had an unfortunate touch of wheels and gave everything to get back on, though he never did regain touch with those ahead. Ineos Grenadiers controlled the race at the front for the majority of the climb. Richie Porte and Richard Carapaz made it look easy. 

With 4.6km to go, Carapaz detonated an explosive attack, with only Bardet and Landa able to follow. Almeida and Hindley tried to bridge the gap with Nibali and Pozzovivo.

Carapaz, despite another dig, was unable to dispose of his companions on the steepest section of the climb at 14 percent gradient. With 2.8 kilometers left to go, Nibali couldn’t hold on, closing out a valiant effort from the Italian in his last season as a professional. Almeida, Pozzovivo, and Hindley eventually bridged, and as soon as they did, Pozzovivo took a chance on an attack which was countered by a resurgent Bardet.

Wily games were played, the six riders watched each other with wariness. Under the flamme rouge, the group slowed. After being able to recover a bit, Jai Hindley led out the final sprint with a charging Carapaz and Bardet in his wheel. Out of the saddle, he eked by, taking the win after what was a difficult, grueling day out. Bardet took second place and Carapaz third. 

In a remarkable twist, Juan Pedro Lopez was able to hold onto the maglia rosa for another day ahead of João Almeida, and Romain Bardet.

Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe5:34:44
2BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
3CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
4LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
5ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
6POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:03
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:16
8NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:34
9VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:46
10ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:58
11MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:08
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:08
13HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:39
14FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:42
15LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo1:46
16CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost3:48
17PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers4:01
18OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma4:34
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe4:34
20SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team4:34
21CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team6:51
22POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious7:00
23FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates8:17
24PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team8:34
25COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8:57
26BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma9:05
27SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo9:26
28CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9:26
29SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers9:26
30HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM9:26
31DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech9:29
32ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:33
33KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe10:53
34YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:15
35HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:15
36PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team12:13
37VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:49
38MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo12:49
39DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma14:12
40TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:12
41NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious15:36
42BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious15:36
43DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team16:21
44TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM17:36
45PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team18:07
46COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates18:20
47FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team19:47
48VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ19:47
49COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates19:47
50COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM21:11
51TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers22:14
52FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma22:14
53TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team22:14
54HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco23:04
55CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo23:24
56ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa23:24
57NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers23:35
58CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost23:35
59KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost23:35
60ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe23:35
61PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli23:35
62LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma23:35
63SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers23:35
64EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma23:35
65SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli23:35
66ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe24:01
67SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team24:01
68DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal25:03
69ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:03
70GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team26:49
71ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates27:27
72TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28:56
73GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa28:56
74FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa31:39
75BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix33:15
76ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team33:15
77BARTA WillMovistar Team33:15
78GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe33:15
79PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers33:15
80ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team33:15
81DENZ NicoTeam DSM33:15
82VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix33:15
83SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious33:15
84GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:15
85VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma33:15
86DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team33:15
87LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ33:15
88KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix33:15
89CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:15
90ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa33:15
91TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:15
92DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix33:15
93KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team33:21
94PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis33:46
95CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team33:54
96PEREZ AnthonyCofidis33:57
97SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:15
98SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:15
99JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco35:15
100VILLELLA DavideCofidis35:18
101CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team35:52
102OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix35:52
103AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma36:10
104CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco38:13
105CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost38:15
106CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost38:15
107LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix38:15
108MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38:18
109BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team38:20
110BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli39:14
111MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa39:21
112BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe39:29
113KREDER WesleyCofidis39:29
114CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers40:56
115HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco40:56
116RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix42:32
117DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42:32
118HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal43:59
119RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè44:01
120MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal44:01
121MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo44:01
122RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa44:01
123HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech44:01
124CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech44:01
125HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team44:01
126VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:01
127ROCHAS RémyCofidis44:01
128GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:01
129RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli44:01
130SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ44:01
131VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo44:01
132BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech44:01
133BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa44:01
134VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team44:01
135SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ44:01
136BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious44:01
137NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team44:01
138PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team44:01
139DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ44:01
140KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ44:01
141PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:01
142LAZKANO OierMovistar Team44:01
143SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal44:01
144VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal44:01
145THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo44:01
146KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal44:01
147GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ44:09
148RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates44:29
149GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates44:29
150OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates44:29
151TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli44:49
152BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech44:58
153ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech44:58
154DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM44:58
155ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli44:58
156DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ44:58
157DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech44:58
158CIMOLAI DavideCofidis44:58
159NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech44:58
160SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:58
161VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:58
162CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team44:58
163CONSONNI SimoneCofidis45:02
164EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45:44
165BOL CeesTeam DSM45:46
166VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost45:52
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 37:52:01
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:12
3BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:14
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:15
5HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:20
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:28
7LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:29
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
9BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:09
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:22
11VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:23
12ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:27
13NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3:04
14HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:09
15KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3:26
16PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers4:19
17CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost4:22
18FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa5:49
19SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5:53
20OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma7:21
21BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma9:38
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10:12
23SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers10:52
24KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe11:02
25YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:11
26HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco11:56
27VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:50
28TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:24
29MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo13:46
30FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates13:56
31BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious16:08
32CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team17:44
33DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma18:06
34HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM20:25
35PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21:10
36DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team22:29
37PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team22:56
38FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma24:42
39LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma27:08
40COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè29:27
41HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco31:31
42GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team31:51
43VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ33:38
44COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates34:33
45CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost36:05
46NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers36:07
47SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo37:01
48COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates37:16
49TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers38:45
50VILLELLA DavideCofidis39:37
51ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates42:16
52KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost43:35
53ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:04
54NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious45:48
55POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious46:37
56TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team46:50
57PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team47:00
58GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè48:40
59TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM49:03
60ROCHAS RémyCofidis49:19
61ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team50:00
62FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team52:37
63ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe53:15
64OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix54:10
65ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa54:11
66EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma55:52
67DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal57:15
68SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers57:46
69GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa59:35
70MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:00:24
71ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:01:52
72CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost1:02:30
73VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix1:02:43
74TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:04:24
75BARTA WillMovistar Team1:05:17
76CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:05:39
77ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:07:14
78DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech1:07:34
79CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:08:07
80CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:11:16
81ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:11:53
82SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:12:30
83KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:12:44
84SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14:45
85PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:15:53
86ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:18:55
87ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:19:42
88TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:20:16
89VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma1:20:20
90HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:21:08
91PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:21:56
92PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:24:01
93BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:24:02
94SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:24:03
95DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team1:24:18
96KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:24:31
97FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:25:04
98SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious1:25:24
99SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:26:28
100PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis1:27:09
101JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:27:13
102CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:27:22
103CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech1:27:34
104VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:27:51
105AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma1:30:52
106RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:31:12
107CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:31:36
108MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:34:22
109PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:34:40
110COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM1:34:40
111BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:36:40
112CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:39:09
113CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:40:19
114LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:40:21
115MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:40:53
116GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:41:19
117HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:44:02
118GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:46:24
119VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:46:57
120LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:47:59
121MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:48:46
122DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:50:42
123RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:51:42
124CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:52:41
125BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:54:20
126NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:54:21
127LAZKANO OierMovistar Team1:54:22
128DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:55:01
129BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:55:17
130SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:56:21
131RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:57:37
132KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:58:30
133CIMOLAI DavideCofidis1:59:09
134GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates1:59:10
135RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:59:51
136KREDER WesleyCofidis2:00:52
137DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:01:57
138PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02:03
139VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:02:38
140BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:02:52
141THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:03:00
142NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:03:23
143BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech2:04:35
144DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:04:46
145SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ2:05:45
146HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech2:06:06
147OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates2:06:11
148VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo2:06:26
149ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech2:06:41
150BOL CeesTeam DSM2:07:09
151BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:07:10
152RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates2:07:37
153DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:09:14
154DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech2:10:01
155VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost2:10:24
156HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:10:29
157TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:10:35
158EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:13:54
159SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2:14:06
160GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:18:10
161BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech2:19:24
162KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:20:21
163DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:23:09
164CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:26:16
165VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:26:33
166SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:27:14
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ147
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux120
3CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team78
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix72
5GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates54
6NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech54
7DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal51
8TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli45
9EWAN CalebLotto Soudal43
10GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè38
11BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious30
12BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma27
13KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe27
14BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers26
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo26
17ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team25
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo25
19CONSONNI SimoneCofidis24
20VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22
21VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal22
22CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
23ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
24SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
25BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli20
26DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma19
27SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli18
28KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe18
29BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18
30ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa17
31LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17
32DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM17
33ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates16
34HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe15
35YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
36BARDET RomainTeam DSM15
37FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates15
38CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
39VILLELLA DavideCofidis14
40POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious13
41ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates12
42TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
43TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli12
44RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli11
45MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal10
46OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix9
47RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9
48GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team8
49ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
50HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
51MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis7
52LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious7
53LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7
54TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
55SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
56MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa7
57VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
58DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team6
59SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
60ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
61FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team6
62MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
63POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
64FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
65NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
66ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
67TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
68BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4
69VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4
70CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
71ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech4
72VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
73NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team3
74ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
75BOL CeesTeam DSM3
76ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2
77PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team2
78CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2
79AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma2
80VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
81CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1
82EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1
83CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1
84FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 37:52:01
2ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:12
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1:27
4SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team5:53
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers10:52
6VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team12:50
7BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious16:08
8PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team21:10
9FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma24:42
10LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma27:08
11COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè29:27
12GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team31:51
13VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ33:38
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers36:07
15SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo37:01
16COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates37:16
17TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers38:45
18TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team46:50
19ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe53:15
20OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix54:10
21EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma55:52
22MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:00:24
23CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost1:02:30
24SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:12:30
25SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:14:45
26ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:19:42
27TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:20:16
28HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team1:21:08
29PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team1:24:01
30FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:25:04
31CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:27:22
32PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:34:40
33BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix1:36:40
34GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:41:19
35GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:46:24
36RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:51:42
37LAZKANO OierMovistar Team1:54:22
38BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:55:17
39RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:59:51
40PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02:03
41VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:02:38
42DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM2:04:46
43DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ2:23:09
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa83
2BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma69
3KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
4HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe40
5POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious27
6TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli26
7FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates25
8MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo20
9BARDET RomainTeam DSM19
10SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19
11MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa18
12LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
13GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team16
14DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team15
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers14
16PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team13
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
18DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma11
19HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal9
20LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious9
21MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
22BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
23ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates6
24VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
25HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
26EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma5
27ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
28VILLELLA DavideCofidis5
29DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4
30POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
31LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma4
32CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost4
33TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
34ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
35VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
36BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
37CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost2
38PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2
39GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
40VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2
41TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
42BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
43NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team1
44YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
45COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
46ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1
47CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
48DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 13:39:08
2Bahrain - Victorious3:21
3Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:24
4INEOS Grenadiers11:58
5Trek - Segafredo15:38
6Team DSM16:44
7Movistar Team18:47
8Jumbo-Visma24:01
9Astana Qazaqstan Team29:45
10UAE Team Emirates32:49
11Team BikeExchange - Jayco44:10
12EF Education-EasyPost1:03:01
13Cofidis1:12:27
14AG2R Citroën Team1:27:38
15EOLO-Kometa1:29:33
16Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:00:44
17Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2:25:19
18Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:58:05
19Alpecin-Fenix3:06:30
20Lotto Soudal3:43:29
21Groupama - FDJ3:59:48
22Israel - Premier Tech4:20:45

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo