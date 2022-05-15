Giro d’Italia: Jai Hindley takes major stage 9 win on Blockhaus as GC takes shape
Australian takes the stage win on a key GC day that sees Simon Yates drop out of contention.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia after an epic day in the mountains that saw Simon Yates (BikeExchange Jayco) lose all hope of winning the race.
Hindley was dropped on the slopes of the final climb of the Blockhaus but fought back to win ahead of Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
Yates, meanwhile, was unable to recover after he was dropped 12km from the finish as the Ineos-Grenadiers set a fierce pace at the front of the peloton.
Also read: Simon Yates sees Giro d’Italia challenge collapse on Blockhaus
“I was pretty blocked the whole climb, I was trying to survive the best that I could,” said Hindley.
“I knew it was flaming out in the last kilometers, I knew there was a right-hander near the finish with 200 to go. I just wanted to take the corner first and gave everything to the line and here we are.”
Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) hung on to keep the maglia rosa but there were significant changes in the overall standings with several GC contenders dropping out of contention ahead of Monday’s second rest-day.
As well as Yates, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohë) all lost contact on the slopes of the Blockhaus climb.
At the front of the race, Carapaz attacked with 4.6km to go, with only Bardet, and Landa able to follow though João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Hindley, and Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) later bridged across. In the final 500 meters, Hindley led out the sprint and was able to hold off Bardet and Carapaz for the win.
How it unfolded
Stage 9 of the Giro d’Italia saw riders tackle the formidible Blockhaus, a climb famous for initiating Eddy Merckx’s reign as a GC master after the Belgian won there in 1967.
The stage got off to a bit of a messy start in Isernia with a crash that saw Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) roughed up a bit, raising questions about a change in leadership within the team, a position Bilbao shares with Mikel Landa, questions resolutely answered by Landa’s performance on the Blockhaus later in the day.
Lotto Soudal’s Matthew Holmes took the first mountains points on the early Valico del Macerone climb before a breakaway was swiftly established which included some formidable climbers and interesting characters: GC threat Felix Gall and the always aggressive Nans Peters (AG2R- Citroën), former stage winner Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazakstan Team), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education First), and James Knox (Quickstep Alpha Vinyl) as well as stage six breakaway legend Diego Rosa (Eolo Kometa), young upstart Filippo Zana (Bardiani CSF), and two Drone Hopper notables, Eritrean Natnael Tesfatsion, and Movistar alum Eduardo Sepúlveda. From that break, Rosa took the subsequent mountains points on the Rionero Sannitico and Roccaroso climbs.
The peloton kept the group within five minutes on the long, serpentine descent from the top of the Roccarosa, where the action lulled as Ineos started to control the pace in a way that could be described as wary rather than punishing. Unchallenged, Sepúlveda took the intermediate sprint points.
With 60 kilometers to go, as the time gap evaporated to just around two minutes, Peters upped the pace, taking Tesfatsion with him, the Eritrean later being reunited with his teammate Sepúlveda.
This set off a series of counter-attacks that caused the breakaway to fracture into pieces on the Lanciano climb, leaving only Rosa and Tesfatsion ahead, the former snatching the KOM points at the crest. In a particularly frightening moment, Tesfatsion, taking every risk on the descent to drop Rosa, slid off the road. And then there was one.
On the descent, the peloton split and rejoined, led by Trek-Segafredo before Ineos took things up again. The final, decisive climb loomed. The gap evaporated. It all came back together.
Onto the Blockhaus
At the foot of the Blockhaus, the teams lined up for the intermediate sprint, of interest to the GC men. Ineos Grenadiers snagged all intermediate sprint points and bonus seconds, making sure no one else was in contention. As the gradient ticked up, notable riders fell off the back almost immediately: Mauri Vansevenant (Quickstep Alpha Vinyl), Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo Visma), Ciccone and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) being some of the first victims. But the real shock came when Yates, one of the biggest contenders for GC, was dropped.
He never came back, and his Giro GC campaign is effectively over. The casualties continued with each gruesome kilometer. Riders like Koen Bouwman, Sam Oomen (Jumbo Visma), Guillaume Martin, (Cofidis) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education EasyPost) lingered painfully only to drop later. Juan Pedro Lopez, the maglia rosa, put on a real show of courage after he had an unfortunate touch of wheels and gave everything to get back on, though he never did regain touch with those ahead. Ineos Grenadiers controlled the race at the front for the majority of the climb. Richie Porte and Richard Carapaz made it look easy.
With 4.6km to go, Carapaz detonated an explosive attack, with only Bardet and Landa able to follow. Almeida and Hindley tried to bridge the gap with Nibali and Pozzovivo.
Carapaz, despite another dig, was unable to dispose of his companions on the steepest section of the climb at 14 percent gradient. With 2.8 kilometers left to go, Nibali couldn’t hold on, closing out a valiant effort from the Italian in his last season as a professional. Almeida, Pozzovivo, and Hindley eventually bridged, and as soon as they did, Pozzovivo took a chance on an attack which was countered by a resurgent Bardet.
Wily games were played, the six riders watched each other with wariness. Under the flamme rouge, the group slowed. After being able to recover a bit, Jai Hindley led out the final sprint with a charging Carapaz and Bardet in his wheel. Out of the saddle, he eked by, taking the win after what was a difficult, grueling day out. Bardet took second place and Carapaz third.
In a remarkable twist, Juan Pedro Lopez was able to hold onto the maglia rosa for another day ahead of João Almeida, and Romain Bardet.
Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:34:44
|2
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|5
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|6
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:03
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:16
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:34
|9
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|10
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:58
|11
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:08
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:08
|13
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:39
|14
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:42
|15
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:48
|17
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:01
|18
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:34
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:34
|20
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|4:34
|21
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:51
|22
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:00
|23
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:17
|24
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:34
|25
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8:57
|26
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:05
|27
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:26
|28
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:26
|29
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:26
|30
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|9:26
|31
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:29
|32
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:33
|33
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:53
|34
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:15
|35
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:15
|36
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|12:13
|37
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:49
|38
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:49
|39
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:12
|40
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:12
|41
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:36
|42
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:36
|43
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:21
|44
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|17:36
|45
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:07
|46
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|18:20
|47
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:47
|48
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:47
|49
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:47
|50
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|21:11
|51
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:14
|52
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|22:14
|53
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:14
|54
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|23:04
|55
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:24
|56
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:24
|57
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:35
|58
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:35
|59
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:35
|60
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:35
|61
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|23:35
|62
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:35
|63
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:35
|64
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|23:35
|65
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|23:35
|66
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:01
|67
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|24:01
|68
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|25:03
|69
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:03
|70
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:49
|71
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|27:27
|72
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28:56
|73
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|28:56
|74
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|31:39
|75
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:15
|76
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|33:15
|77
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|33:15
|78
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:15
|79
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33:15
|80
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|33:15
|81
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|33:15
|82
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:15
|83
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33:15
|84
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:15
|85
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|33:15
|86
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|33:15
|87
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:15
|88
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:15
|89
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:15
|90
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|33:15
|91
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:15
|92
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|33:15
|93
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|33:21
|94
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|33:46
|95
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:54
|96
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|33:57
|97
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:15
|98
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:15
|99
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|35:15
|100
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|35:18
|101
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|35:52
|102
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:52
|103
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|36:10
|104
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|38:13
|105
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|38:15
|106
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|38:15
|107
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:15
|108
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38:18
|109
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|38:20
|110
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|39:14
|111
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|39:21
|112
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|39:29
|113
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|39:29
|114
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|40:56
|115
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|40:56
|116
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|42:32
|117
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42:32
|118
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|43:59
|119
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|44:01
|120
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|44:01
|121
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:01
|122
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|44:01
|123
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:01
|124
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:01
|125
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:01
|126
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:01
|127
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|44:01
|128
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:01
|129
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|44:01
|130
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:01
|131
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:01
|132
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:01
|133
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|44:01
|134
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:01
|135
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:01
|136
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:01
|137
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:01
|138
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:01
|139
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:01
|140
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:01
|141
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:01
|142
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|44:01
|143
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|44:01
|144
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|44:01
|145
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:01
|146
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|44:01
|147
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:09
|148
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|44:29
|149
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|44:29
|150
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|44:29
|151
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|44:49
|152
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:58
|153
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:58
|154
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|44:58
|155
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|44:58
|156
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:58
|157
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:58
|158
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|44:58
|159
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:58
|160
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:58
|161
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:58
|162
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|44:58
|163
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|45:02
|164
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45:44
|165
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45:46
|166
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|45:52
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:52:01
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|3
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:14
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|5
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:20
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:28
|7
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|9
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:22
|11
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:23
|12
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:27
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:04
|14
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:09
|15
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:26
|16
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:19
|17
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:22
|18
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:49
|19
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5:53
|20
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|7:21
|21
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:38
|22
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:12
|23
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:52
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:02
|25
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:11
|26
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|11:56
|27
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:50
|28
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:24
|29
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:46
|30
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|13:56
|31
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:08
|32
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:44
|33
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|18:06
|34
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|20:25
|35
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:10
|36
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:29
|37
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|22:56
|38
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:42
|39
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|27:08
|40
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|29:27
|41
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|31:31
|42
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:51
|43
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:38
|44
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|34:33
|45
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|36:05
|46
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:07
|47
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:01
|48
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|37:16
|49
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:45
|50
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|39:37
|51
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|42:16
|52
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|43:35
|53
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:04
|54
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|45:48
|55
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|46:37
|56
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46:50
|57
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:00
|58
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|48:40
|59
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|49:03
|60
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|49:19
|61
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|50:00
|62
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|52:37
|63
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:15
|64
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|54:10
|65
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|54:11
|66
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|55:52
|67
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|57:15
|68
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|57:46
|69
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|59:35
|70
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:24
|71
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:01:52
|72
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02:30
|73
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:02:43
|74
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:04:24
|75
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|1:05:17
|76
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:05:39
|77
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:14
|78
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:07:34
|79
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:08:07
|80
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:11:16
|81
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:11:53
|82
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:12:30
|83
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:12:44
|84
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:14:45
|85
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:15:53
|86
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:55
|87
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:19:42
|88
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:20:16
|89
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:20:20
|90
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21:08
|91
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:21:56
|92
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24:01
|93
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:24:02
|94
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:24:03
|95
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:24:18
|96
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:24:31
|97
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:25:04
|98
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:25:24
|99
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:26:28
|100
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|1:27:09
|101
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:27:13
|102
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:22
|103
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:27:34
|104
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:27:51
|105
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:30:52
|106
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:31:12
|107
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:31:36
|108
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:34:22
|109
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:34:40
|110
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|1:34:40
|111
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:40
|112
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39:09
|113
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:40:19
|114
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40:21
|115
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:40:53
|116
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:41:19
|117
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:44:02
|118
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46:24
|119
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:46:57
|120
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:47:59
|121
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:48:46
|122
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:50:42
|123
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:51:42
|124
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:52:41
|125
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54:20
|126
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:54:21
|127
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|1:54:22
|128
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:55:01
|129
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:55:17
|130
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56:21
|131
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:57:37
|132
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58:30
|133
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|1:59:09
|134
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:10
|135
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:59:51
|136
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|2:00:52
|137
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:01:57
|138
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:03
|139
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:02:38
|140
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:02:52
|141
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:03:00
|142
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:03:23
|143
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:04:35
|144
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:04:46
|145
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:05:45
|146
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:06:06
|147
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:06:11
|148
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:06:26
|149
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:06:41
|150
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|2:07:09
|151
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:07:10
|152
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:07:37
|153
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:09:14
|154
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:10:01
|155
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:10:24
|156
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:10:29
|157
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:10:35
|158
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:13:54
|159
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14:06
|160
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:18:10
|161
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:19:24
|162
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20:21
|163
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23:09
|164
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:26:16
|165
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:26:33
|166
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:27:14
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|147
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|120
|3
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|78
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|72
|5
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|54
|6
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|54
|7
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|51
|8
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|45
|9
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|43
|10
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|38
|11
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|12
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|27
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|14
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|26
|17
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|25
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|19
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|24
|20
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|21
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|22
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|23
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|24
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|25
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|20
|26
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|19
|27
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|18
|28
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|29
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18
|30
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|31
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|32
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|17
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|34
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|35
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|36
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|15
|37
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|38
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|39
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|14
|40
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13
|41
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|42
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|43
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|12
|44
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|11
|45
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|46
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|47
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|48
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|49
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|50
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|51
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|7
|52
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7
|53
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|54
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|55
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|56
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|7
|57
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|58
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|59
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|60
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|61
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|62
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|63
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|64
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|65
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|66
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|67
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|68
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|69
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4
|70
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|71
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4
|72
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|73
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|74
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|75
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3
|76
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2
|77
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|78
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|79
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|2
|80
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|81
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|82
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|83
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|84
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:52:01
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1:27
|4
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|5:53
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:52
|6
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|12:50
|7
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:08
|8
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:10
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:42
|10
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|27:08
|11
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|29:27
|12
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:51
|13
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:38
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:07
|15
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:01
|16
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|37:16
|17
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:45
|18
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|46:50
|19
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53:15
|20
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|54:10
|21
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|55:52
|22
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:24
|23
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02:30
|24
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:12:30
|25
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:14:45
|26
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:19:42
|27
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:20:16
|28
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21:08
|29
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:24:01
|30
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:25:04
|31
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:22
|32
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:34:40
|33
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:40
|34
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:41:19
|35
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46:24
|36
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:51:42
|37
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|1:54:22
|38
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:55:17
|39
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:59:51
|40
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:03
|41
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:02:38
|42
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|2:04:46
|43
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:23:09
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|83
|2
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|69
|3
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|4
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|40
|5
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|6
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|26
|7
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|25
|8
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|9
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|19
|10
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19
|11
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|18
|12
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|13
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|14
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|16
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|18
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|11
|19
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|20
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|21
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|22
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|24
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|25
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|26
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|27
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|28
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|5
|29
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|30
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|31
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|32
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4
|33
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|34
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|35
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|36
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|37
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2
|38
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2
|39
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|40
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|41
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|43
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1
|44
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|45
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|46
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1
|47
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|48
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:39:08
|2
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:21
|3
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:24
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:58
|5
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:38
|6
|Team DSM
|16:44
|7
|Movistar Team
|18:47
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:01
|9
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|29:45
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|32:49
|11
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|44:10
|12
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:03:01
|13
|Cofidis
|1:12:27
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:27:38
|15
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:29:33
|16
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:00:44
|17
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2:25:19
|18
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:58:05
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:06:30
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|3:43:29
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:59:48
|22
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:20:45
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.