2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia: Filippo Ganna roars into pink jersey with opening stage victory

João Almeida and Remco Evenepoel take early gains in GC battle, finishing fourth and seventh respectively.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) ripped to victory at the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.

The TT world champion went 10 seconds faster than second-place Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) to score the race’s first pink jersey on the pan-flat Turin time trial, repeating his opening stage victory of 2020.

Jumbo-Visma took a two-three on the podium with Tobias Foss finishing third.

Of the long list of GC contenders, João Almeida, Remco Evenepoel (both Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Aleksander Vlasov (Astana Premier Tech) took slim early gains. Almeida finished fourth on the stage to emerge at the top of the pink jersey players on the 8.6km opening test.

Remco Evenepoel looked red hot in his first race back after eight months away from racing, finishing seventh on the stage and right at the top of the GC contenders, just one second behind his teammate Almeida.

Pre-race pink jersey favorites Simon Yates and Egan Bernal finished within one second of each other at 9.25 and 9.26 respectively – 21 and 22-seconds down on Almeida.

Outside contenders Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Hugh Carthy (EF Education Nippo), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trk Segafredo) finished within seconds of Yates and Bernal as the classification pack sits tightly coiled.

Jai Hindley, Romain Bardet (both DSM), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) came out losers of the day, all around 10 seconds or more back on Yates and Bernal.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) and then Foss were the first riders to enjoy time in the hot seat after starting off ahead of the main favorites and GC contenders. Foss wasn’t sitting down long before teammate Affini dethroned him with his blazing time that would see him finish second on the stage.

Affini was still in the hotseat when the major players rolled down the ramp in the final hour, with Almeida pushing close to the fastest time.

Ganna was one of the last down the ramp, and as soon as he went through the intermediate time check it seemed inevitable that “Top Ganna” would ride into pink, bettering Affini at the mid-way point and taking even more time in the back-half.

American grand tour debutant Matteo Jorgenson put in a strong ride to finish 34th on the stage, 35 seconds back on Ganna.

Giro d'Italia Stage 1 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8:47
2AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:17
5CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
6VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:18
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
8WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:19
9BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:22
10MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:23
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
12BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:26
13CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:27
14DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:27
15BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:28
16OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:29
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:29
18KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:30
19DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
20FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:31
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:31
22CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:31
23TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:32
24CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:32
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:32
26DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
27HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:33
28BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:33
29FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:33
30SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:33
31HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:34
32SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:34
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:36
34JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:36
35CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:38
36BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:38
37YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:38
38MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:38
39MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:38
40BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:39
41SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:39
42VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:39
43VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:39
44GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:39
45IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:40
46ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:40
47CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:40
48MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:40
49GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:41
50NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:41
51SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:41
52BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:41
53TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:41
54MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:41
55MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:41
56SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:42
57ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:42
58RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:42
59MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:42
60KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:43
61SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:43
62GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:43
63LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:43
64RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:44
65BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:44
66MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:44
67REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:45
68VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:45
69JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange0:45
70DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:45
71KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:45
72CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:46
73HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:46
74GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:47
75BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:47
76NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:48
77LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:49
78VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:49
79FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:49
80NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:50
81GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:50
82WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:50
83HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:50
84PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:50
85COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:50
86MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:50
87WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:50
88VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:50
89VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:51
90ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:51
91BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:52
92SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:52
93FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:52
94DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:52
95VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:53
96VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:53
97ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:53
98CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:53
99SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:53
100TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:53
101TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
102ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:54
103HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:55
104BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:55
105NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:55
106OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:56
107CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:56
108MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:57
109BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:57
110DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:57
111KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:57
112MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:58
113STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:58
114JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix0:58
115CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
116BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:59
117PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:59
118MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:59
119SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:59
120VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:01
121RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:01
122CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:01
123ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01
124PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:02
125GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:02
126KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
127MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:02
128EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03
129DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:03
130SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
131PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04
132LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
133DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:05
134KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:06
135HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
136GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:06
137CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06
138VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:08
139DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:09
140DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:09
141BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team1:09
142ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:10
143CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10
144PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10
145BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:10
146CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:10
147EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:11
148OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:11
149MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:12
150KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:12
151DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:13
152GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13
153VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:13
154NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:14
155GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:14
156PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:15
157GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:15
158SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15
159MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
160LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:16
161RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:17
162BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:18
163TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19
164VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
165PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:21
166KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:22
167BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:23
168MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:23
169RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:24
170NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:24
171FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25
172ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:26
173RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:26
174VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:27
175CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28
176GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30
177BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30
178VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31
179BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa1:32
180FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:32
181VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33
182TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34
183NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:34
184SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:37
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8:47
2AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:17
5CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
6VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:18
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
8WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:19
9BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:22
10MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:23
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
12BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:26
13CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:27
14DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:27
15BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:28
16OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:29
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:29
18KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:30
19DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:30
20FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:31
21POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:31
22CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:31
23CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:32
24TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:32
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:32
26DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
27HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:33
28BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:33
29FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:33
30SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:33
31HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:34
32SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:34
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:36
34JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:36
35CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:38
36BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:38
37YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:38
38MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:38
39MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:38
40BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:39
41SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:39
42VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:39
43VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:39
44GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:39
45IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:40
46ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:40
47CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:40
48MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:40
49GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:41
50NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:41
51SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:41
52BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:41
53TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:41
54MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:41
55MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:41
56SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:42
57ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:42
58RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix0:42
59MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:42
60KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:43
61SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:43
62GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:43
63LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:43
64RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:44
65BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:44
66MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:44
67REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:45
68JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange0:45
69VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:45
70DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:45
71KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:45
72CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:46
73HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:46
74GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:47
75BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:47
76NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:48
77LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:49
78VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:49
79FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:49
80NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:50
81GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:50
82WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:50
83HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:50
84PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:50
85COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:50
86MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:50
87WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:50
88VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:50
89VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:51
90ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:51
91BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:52
92SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:52
93FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:52
94DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:52
95VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:53
96VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:53
97ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:53
98CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:53
99SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:53
100TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:53
101TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
102ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:54
103HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:55
104BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:55
105NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:55
106OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:56
107CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:56
108MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:57
109BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:57
110DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:57
111KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:57
112MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:58
113STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:58
114JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix0:58
115CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58
116BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:59
117PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:59
118MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:59
119SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:59
120VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:01
121RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:01
122CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:01
123ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01
124PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:02
125GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:02
126KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:02
127MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:02
128EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:03
129DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:03
130SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
131PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:04
132LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
133DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:05
134KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:06
135HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
136GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:06
137CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:06
138VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:08
139DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:09
140DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:09
141BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team1:09
142ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:10
143CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10
144PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10
145BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:10
146CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:10
147EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:11
148OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:11
149MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:12
150KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:12
151DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:13
152GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13
153VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:13
154NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:14
155GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:14
156PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:15
157GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:15
158SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:15
159MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
160LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:16
161RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:17
162BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:18
163TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19
164VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21
165PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:21
166KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:22
167BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:23
168MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:23
169NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:24
170RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:24
171FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:25
172ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:26
173RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:26
174VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:27
175CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28
176GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30
177BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:30
178VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31
179BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa1:32
180FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:32
181VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33
182TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34
183NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:34
184SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:37
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8:47
2AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:17
5EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:19
6VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
7DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:32
8HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:33
9BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:33
10SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:33
11SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:34
12MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:36
13JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:36
14BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:39
15VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:39
16CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo0:40
17TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:41
18MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:41
19SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:43
20LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:43
21VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:45
22CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:46
23HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:46
24VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:49
25NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:50
26GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal0:50
27COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:50
28ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:51
29VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:53
30SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:53
31ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:54
32STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:58
33PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:59
34MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:59
35ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01
36PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:02
37LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04
38KANTER MaxTeam DSM1:06
39ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:10
40OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:11
41DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:13
42GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:14
43RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:17
44TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:19
45ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:26
46RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:26
47CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:28
48VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31
49FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:32
50VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma27:02
2INEOS Grenadiers0:09
3Deceuninck - Quick Step0:13
4Israel Start-Up Nation0:38
5Team Qhubeka ASSOS0:41
6Astana - Premier Tech0:47
7UAE-Team Emirates0:52
8Bahrain - Victorious1:01
9EF Education - Nippo1:02
10Movistar Team1:06
11BORA - hansgrohe1:07
12Team BikeExchange1:13
13Groupama - FDJ1:23
14Lotto Soudal1:24
15Team DSM1:26
16Alpecin-Fenix1:34
17Trek - Segafredo1:37
18AG2R Citroën Team1:38
19Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:07
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:09
21EOLO-Kometa2:27
22Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:37
23Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:58
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
2AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
3FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7
5CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
6VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
8WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
9BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
10MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

