Giro d’Italia: Filippo Ganna roars into pink jersey with opening stage victory
João Almeida and Remco Evenepoel take early gains in GC battle, finishing fourth and seventh respectively.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) ripped to victory at the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.
The TT world champion went 10 seconds faster than second-place Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) to score the race’s first pink jersey on the pan-flat Turin time trial, repeating his opening stage victory of 2020.
Jumbo-Visma took a two-three on the podium with Tobias Foss finishing third.
Of the long list of GC contenders, João Almeida, Remco Evenepoel (both Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Aleksander Vlasov (Astana Premier Tech) took slim early gains. Almeida finished fourth on the stage to emerge at the top of the pink jersey players on the 8.6km opening test.
Remco Evenepoel looked red hot in his first race back after eight months away from racing, finishing seventh on the stage and right at the top of the GC contenders, just one second behind his teammate Almeida.
Pre-race pink jersey favorites Simon Yates and Egan Bernal finished within one second of each other at 9.25 and 9.26 respectively – 21 and 22-seconds down on Almeida.
Outside contenders Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Hugh Carthy (EF Education Nippo), George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trk Segafredo) finished within seconds of Yates and Bernal as the classification pack sits tightly coiled.
Jai Hindley, Romain Bardet (both DSM), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) came out losers of the day, all around 10 seconds or more back on Yates and Bernal.
Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) and then Foss were the first riders to enjoy time in the hot seat after starting off ahead of the main favorites and GC contenders. Foss wasn’t sitting down long before teammate Affini dethroned him with his blazing time that would see him finish second on the stage.
Affini was still in the hotseat when the major players rolled down the ramp in the final hour, with Almeida pushing close to the fastest time.
Ganna was one of the last down the ramp, and as soon as he went through the intermediate time check it seemed inevitable that “Top Ganna” would ride into pink, bettering Affini at the mid-way point and taking even more time in the back-half.
American grand tour debutant Matteo Jorgenson put in a strong ride to finish 34th on the stage, 35 seconds back on Ganna.
Giro d'Italia Stage 1 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:47
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:17
|5
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|6
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|8
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:19
|9
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:22
|10
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|12
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|13
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|14
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:27
|15
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|16
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:29
|18
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30
|19
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|20
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:31
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:31
|22
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:31
|23
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|24
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:32
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|26
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|27
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:33
|28
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:33
|30
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|31
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:34
|32
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:34
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|34
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|35
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:38
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|37
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|38
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|39
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:38
|40
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|41
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|42
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|43
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|44
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|45
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:40
|46
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:40
|47
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:40
|48
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:40
|49
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:41
|50
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|51
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|52
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:41
|53
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:41
|54
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|55
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|56
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|57
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:42
|58
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:42
|59
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:42
|60
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:43
|61
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:43
|62
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|63
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:43
|64
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|65
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:44
|66
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|67
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|68
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|69
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|0:45
|70
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:45
|71
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:45
|72
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|73
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:46
|74
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:47
|75
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|76
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:48
|77
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|78
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|79
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:49
|80
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|81
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:50
|82
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:50
|83
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:50
|84
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|85
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|86
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|87
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|88
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:50
|89
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:51
|90
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|91
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:52
|92
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:52
|93
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|94
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:52
|95
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:53
|96
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|97
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:53
|98
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:53
|99
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:53
|100
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|101
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|102
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|103
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:55
|104
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|105
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:55
|106
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|107
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|108
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:57
|109
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|110
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|111
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57
|112
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:58
|113
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:58
|114
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:58
|115
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|116
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:59
|117
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:59
|118
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|119
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:59
|120
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01
|121
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:01
|122
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:01
|123
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01
|124
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:02
|125
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|126
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|127
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|128
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03
|129
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|130
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04
|131
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|132
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04
|133
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|134
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:06
|135
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|136
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|137
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:06
|138
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:08
|139
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|140
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|141
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|142
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:10
|143
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10
|144
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:10
|145
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10
|146
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|147
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|148
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|149
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|150
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12
|151
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13
|152
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13
|153
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|154
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:14
|155
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14
|156
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|157
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:15
|158
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15
|159
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|160
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:16
|161
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:17
|162
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18
|163
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19
|164
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|165
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:21
|166
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:22
|167
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:23
|168
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:23
|169
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:24
|170
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:24
|171
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25
|172
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:26
|173
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|174
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:27
|175
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28
|176
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30
|177
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30
|178
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31
|179
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:32
|180
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:32
|181
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33
|182
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34
|183
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:34
|184
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:37
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:47
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:17
|5
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|6
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|8
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:19
|9
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:22
|10
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|12
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:26
|13
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:27
|14
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:27
|15
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:28
|16
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:29
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:29
|18
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:30
|19
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30
|20
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:31
|21
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:31
|22
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:31
|23
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:32
|24
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|26
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|27
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:33
|28
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:33
|30
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|31
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:34
|32
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:34
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|34
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|35
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:38
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|37
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|38
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:38
|39
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:38
|40
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|41
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:39
|42
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|43
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|44
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|45
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:40
|46
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:40
|47
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:40
|48
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:40
|49
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:41
|50
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|51
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:41
|52
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:41
|53
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:41
|54
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|55
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|56
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|57
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:42
|58
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:42
|59
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:42
|60
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:43
|61
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:43
|62
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43
|63
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:43
|64
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|65
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:44
|66
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|67
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:45
|68
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|0:45
|69
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|70
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:45
|71
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:45
|72
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|73
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:46
|74
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:47
|75
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|76
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:48
|77
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|78
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|79
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:49
|80
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|81
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:50
|82
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:50
|83
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:50
|84
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|85
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|86
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|87
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50
|88
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:50
|89
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:51
|90
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|91
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:52
|92
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:52
|93
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|94
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:52
|95
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:53
|96
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|97
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:53
|98
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:53
|99
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:53
|100
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|101
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|102
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|103
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:55
|104
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|105
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:55
|106
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:56
|107
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|108
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:57
|109
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|110
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|111
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57
|112
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:58
|113
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:58
|114
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:58
|115
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58
|116
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:59
|117
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:59
|118
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|119
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:59
|120
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01
|121
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:01
|122
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:01
|123
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01
|124
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:02
|125
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|126
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:02
|127
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02
|128
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:03
|129
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|130
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04
|131
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:04
|132
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04
|133
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|134
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:06
|135
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|136
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|137
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:06
|138
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:08
|139
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:09
|140
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09
|141
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09
|142
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:10
|143
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10
|144
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:10
|145
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10
|146
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|147
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|148
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|149
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|150
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12
|151
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13
|152
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13
|153
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|154
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:14
|155
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14
|156
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|157
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:15
|158
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:15
|159
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|160
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:16
|161
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:17
|162
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18
|163
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19
|164
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21
|165
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:21
|166
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:22
|167
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:23
|168
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:23
|169
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:24
|170
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:24
|171
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:25
|172
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:26
|173
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|174
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:27
|175
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28
|176
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30
|177
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:30
|178
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31
|179
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:32
|180
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:32
|181
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33
|182
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34
|183
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:34
|184
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:37
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:47
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:17
|5
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:19
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|7
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32
|8
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:33
|9
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|10
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:33
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:34
|12
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|13
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:36
|14
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|16
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:40
|17
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:41
|18
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|19
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:43
|20
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:43
|21
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:45
|22
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|23
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:46
|24
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:49
|25
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:50
|26
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:50
|27
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|28
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|29
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:53
|30
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:53
|31
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|32
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:58
|33
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:59
|34
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|35
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01
|36
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:02
|37
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04
|38
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|1:06
|39
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:10
|40
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|41
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13
|42
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14
|43
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:17
|44
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:19
|45
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:26
|46
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|47
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:28
|48
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31
|49
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:32
|50
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:02
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|4
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:38
|5
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:41
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:47
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:52
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|9
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02
|10
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:24
|15
|Team DSM
|1:26
|16
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34
|17
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38
|19
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:07
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:09
|21
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:27
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:37
|23
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:58
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|5
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|6
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|8
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|9
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|10
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.