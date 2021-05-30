Giro d’Italia: Egan Bernal crowned champion as Filippo Ganna tops final time trial

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won the 2021 Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

Bernal, 24, safely completed the final stage time trial through Milano to seal the GC and net his second grand tour victory after winning the 2019 Tour de France.

Bernal’s victory is Team Sky / Ineos’ third pink jersey in four years after Chris Froome and Tao Geoghegan Hart won in 2018 and 2020. It was the first Colombian victory at the Giro since Nairo Quintana won in 2014.

“It was special [when I came to the finish],” Bernal said. “There were a lot of Colombian flags everywhere and a lot of people cheering for me. When I arrived and realized I won it was an incredible feeling – I can’t describe what I’m feeling inside.”

Bernal finished 24th on the stage, doing just enough to secure the overall while avoiding taking any risks.

“I was focussed on my effort and I was just thinking I can’t make a mistake, I can’t lose the Giro on a corner,” he said.

“I pushed when I could but took no risks in the corners. It’s the first time trial that I enjoyed. I always suffer in TTs but today was a special one.”

🏆💗 A special victory for a special rider. Congratulations Egan Bernal on winning the 2021 #Giro d'Italia! pic.twitter.com/QIZntjdttE — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 30, 2021

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the final stage despite suffering a rear-wheel puncture and changing bikes in the final 1600 meters. The result was Ganna’s sixth Giro stage win and his fifth time trial victory at the race in two years. Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) came second and Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) finished third in the flat, fast 30km race through city streets.

There was no change in the podium standings after stage 20’s final mountain test. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) secured second overall, 1:29 down on Bernal, and Simon Yates finished third on GC at 4:15.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was fastest of the GC pack, finishing fifth on the stage. The young Portuguese’s rapid ride saw him move up two slots on the classification to sixth overall.

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) held on for fourth. Bernal’s teammate Daniel Martínez also moved up one position to finish fifth on GC.

Incidents impact top favorites

World champ Filippo Ganna went fastest despite a bike change in final kilometers. Photo: LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images

World time trial champ and home hero Ganna was 24th down the ramp and looked set to set the fastest time of the day by some margin as he blazed through the opening 28 kilometers of the 30km race.

A rear-wheel puncture and bike change in the final 1600 meters briefly put Ganna’s ride in crisis, but the 24-year-old was able to swap machines relatively quickly and move into the hotseat.

Pure class from Ganna. Even with a bike change it looks as though he's all but sewn up a fifth straight Giro time trial win. Just got to hold his breath until Cavagna crosses the line now…#Giro104🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/BvzQpRwyJF — Will Newton (@InsidePeloton96) May 30, 2021

Ganna then had to endure a long nervous wait as he watched the rest of the bunch ride out their efforts.

Ganna’s nearest rivals Affini and Cavagna started not long after the burly Italian had finished. Affini was unable to challenge as he rode into his third-place finish.

Cavagna was also posting slower times than Ganna through the intermediate checks and it looked unlikely that he would go quicker. Any hopes the Frenchman had of bettering the fastest time came to a swift halt when he overcooked a bend in the final kilometer, riding directly into a barrier at low speed before resetting and racing on.

From there, Ganna had a further 90 minutes to wait until he could see his teammate Bernal – who started last on the day – cross the line to join his Ineos Grenadiers teammates as they hit party-mode to celebrate the stage and GC victory.

“The Giro is massive for Italian riders. To win my fifth TT is fantastic for me. I will say a big thank you to the team for supporting me all these years to here,” Ganna said after Bernal crossed the line.

“A puncture today, it would have been unlucky if I lost the race. But I changed bike really fast, like a Formula One race.

“When I crossed the line I thought ‘I just have to wait for Cavagna because he’s a really good rider.’ When I saw his crash I thought, ‘OK, we play with the same card, I puncture, he crashes.'”

Other classifications

Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) secured the maglia ciclamino for the points competition, the first of his career after winning seven of the equivalent green jerseys at the Tour de France.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) won the blue KoM jersey, while Bernal also won the white jersey for young rider.