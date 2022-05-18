Giro d’Italia: Caleb Ewan hopes to bounce back from ‘super bad day’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) wants to bounce back from his miserable day in the saddle in Tuesday’s 10th stage when he was dropped with about 80km to go in the Giro d’Italia.

“I was having a super bad day. I am not sure why, sometimes after a rest day your legs are not good,” Ewan said at the start line Wednesday. “Yesterday I just had a really bad day and there’s not much more to say.”

Ewan finished last after riding most of the second half of the stage alone, but safely made it within the time cut.

Ewan came into this Giro with big ambitions in the sprints, but so far has come up short.

A crash in the opening stage didn’t help, and he was beaten in a photo-finish by Arnaud Démare in stage 6.

Wednesday’s dead flat stage to Reggio Emilio should be his best chance to redeem his Giro woes.

“It’s always hard to tell until you get on the bike and get into the race,” he told CyclingProNet. “I had a good rest last night and my legs feel good. It could split today but there’s not much wind today.

“It’s pretty straight forward. You see the finish line with 350 meters to go, there’s a slight bend. Maybe it’s enough to line things out a little bit but we’ll see.”