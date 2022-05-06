Giro d’Italia: Caleb Ewan crashes in sprint finish

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was forced to hobble over the line with his jersey torn on stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia after the Australian crashed with the finish in sight.

Ewan was in contention for the win after surviving the 5.6km climb to the line. He came into the last 100m with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux) all vying for the first stage and the first maglia rosa of the race.

Ewan was sitting in third wheel, having been at the front for most of the last climb but a touch of wheels with Girmay brought the Lotto-Soudal rider down. Van der Poel won the stage and took the race lead with Girmay in second.

Ewan lay on the tarmac for a brief moment, in scenes similar to last year’s Tour de France crash and exit, but was soon back on his feet. He came over the line with his jersey badly torn with medical checks set to take place immediately. The crash appeared a complete accident, with Ewan and his rivals enjoying plenty of space but the Lotto rider was out of the saddle and just appeared to clip Girmay’s wheel as he tried to move left.

More to come…