Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia: Arnaud Démare wins stage 5 in Messina

Frenchman takes top honors as Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan get distanced on day's climb.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took the sprint victory in Messina on stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, his first win at a grand tour in two years.

Démare was distanced over the day’s main climb, but got back into the peloton after the descent, unlike pre-stage favorites Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

“The climb was difficult, we expected it,” said the stage-winner. “I lost a lot of time but the guys did a great job.”

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) took second with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) in third. Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall race lead.

Despite missing one of his key lead-out riders in Jacopo Guarnieri, who was stuck back in the Cavendish group, Démare was well-led out by his team. The Frenchman was almost boxed in around the final bend, but he was guided up to the front by Ramon Sinkeldam.

Sinkeldam towed Démare along the fast downward slope to the line, with the Frenchman pulling out of his slipstream at 200m to go. Gaviria tried to come around Démare just before the line but didn’t have the pace to overtake him, and banged his bike in frustration.

How it happened

With the second category climb of Portella Mandrazzi sitting mid-way along the 174k route, stage 5 was never going to be a straightforward sprint stage.

While some complications came on the key feature of the day, the stage started out simply enough with a breakaway getting up the road fairly quickly. Mattia Bais and Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), and Jaakko Hänninen (Ag2r-Citroën) were the five that went up the road.

The gap was allowed to grow to a touch more than four minutes before the peloton began taking them back on the approach to the climb. Before the ascent was contested, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) pinged off the front to take some points at the intermediate sprint.

Alpecin-Fenix soon took over the pace-setting on the orders of Mathieu van der Poel and the impact was soon noticed at the back of the bunch. Cavendish was the first of the big sprint names to drop and soon after Ewan and Démare showed the strain.

Intermarché helped Alpecin push the pace when the slightly thinned-out peloton hit the descent. Démare was the first of the dropped sprinters to come over — at around a minute back from the main bunch — while Cavendish was two minutes behind, and Ewan was further off the back.

As the Intermarché-led bunch scythed down the twisting descent, the gap to the leaders fell dramatically. It had already dropped to less than a minute at the top of the climb and it would drop to about 10 seconds, where it held for a short while before the leaders were finally brought back with about 65km to go.

There was no let-up in pace as the bunch tried to prevent the dropped sprinters from getting back. Intermittent time checks added to the intrigue of the day until the riders reached the flat roads again.

While Démare was able to get back into the bunch with most of his teammates, Cavendish and Ewan were still chasing. However, with 50km to go, Cavendish and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl called time on the chase with the gap still sitting at two minutes to the main group.

With Ewan and Cavendish out of contention, the opportunities opened up for other teams and a frenetic battle for position ensued over the final 30 kilometers. A short and steep ascent inside the final three kilometers added an extra challenge for the riders, but Démare survived it with no trouble.

Israel-Premier Tech led the bunch under the red kite, but Groupama-FDJ took over when it was needed. Miles Scotson pulled the group around the final, sharp corner with Sinkeldam guiding Démare to the front and dropping him off with 200m to go.

Once he was released, nobody could stop Démare.

“We know what we are capable of,” added the former French champion. “In cycling, it’s sometimes difficult to put things in place, but you have to know how to persevere.”

There will be another chance for the sprinters on stage 6 with a flatter day out as the race returns to the mainland between Palmi and Scalea.

Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:03:56
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates0:00
3NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
4BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
5GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
6BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious0:00
7DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:00
8TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
9THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
10CONSONNI SimoneCofidis0:00
11ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
12ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
13CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
14CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
15EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma0:00
16GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
17MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
18NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
19VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
20VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
21OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma0:00
22NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
23KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
24ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
25VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:00
26VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost0:00
27ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team0:00
28TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
29CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team0:00
30SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ0:00
31GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team0:00
32HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
33SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team0:00
34NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
35PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
36HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe0:00
37BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
38CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
39ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
40DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma0:00
41YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
42SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
43BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
44HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
45SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:00
46LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:00
47AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:00
48GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
49MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis0:00
50ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:00
51CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
52BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
53CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo0:00
54MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
55VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:00
56ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates0:00
57VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
58LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo0:00
59POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
60CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost0:00
61HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
62GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
63COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
64ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa0:00
65KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost0:00
66ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates0:00
67SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:00
68ROCHAS RémyCofidis0:00
69BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious0:00
70HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
71FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates0:00
72TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
73FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma0:00
74FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
75KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
76BARTA WillMovistar Team0:00
77BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma0:00
78VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:00
79SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli0:00
80BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
81RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa0:00
82TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers0:00
83PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:00
84ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
85BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
86SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ0:00
87OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates0:00
88COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates0:00
89FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team0:00
90SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:00
91SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team0:00
92PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team0:00
93HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team0:00
94HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
95PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:00
96OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:00
97DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:00
98BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech0:13
99KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ0:38
100KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:38
101TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:40
102CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost0:42
103CIMOLAI DavideCofidis0:45
104PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02
105DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
106VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo1:10
107ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:13
108PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team1:13
109PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:13
110VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:13
111CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:13
112TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:13
113LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:13
114BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:13
115ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe1:13
116CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:13
117RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli1:13
118DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:13
119SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:13
120ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:13
121CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:13
122PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:13
123LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma1:13
124TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:13
125MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:13
126BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:13
127FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa1:13
128DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:13
129CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:13
130BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:13
131RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:13
132JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:13
133MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:26
134RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates0:00
135ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:43
136DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team2:03
137PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis2:10
138PEREZ AnthonyCofidis2:10
139HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:10
140COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM2:10
141CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost2:10
142CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:10
143COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates2:10
144LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ2:10
145VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ2:10
146SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:10
147DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech2:14
148CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech2:54
149DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team3:02
150NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious4:13
151DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ5:10
152DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal11:57
153SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:57
154VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:57
155EWAN CalebLotto Soudal11:57
156MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:57
157CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:57
158MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal11:57
159VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11:57
160HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal11:57
161SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal11:57
162SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal11:57
163DENZ NicoTeam DSM11:57
164RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:57
165KREDER WesleyCofidis11:57
166POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious11:57
167BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech11:57
168GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ11:57
169KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:57
170LAZKANO OierMovistar Team11:57
171SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team11:57
172KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal11:57
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 18:21:03
2KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:39
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:58
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:42
5VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:55
7ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:58
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:00
9PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:04
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:06
11CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:06
12LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious2:15
13ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:15
14HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe2:16
15BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:18
16CARTHY HughEF Education-EasyPost2:20
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:23
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:27
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:32
20POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:37
21BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:39
22SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team3:05
23SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:14
24HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:16
25OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:35
26HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3:41
27MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis4:06
28CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost4:08
29FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma4:14
30NIBALI VincenzoAstana Qazaqstan Team4:16
31OOMEN SamJumbo-Visma4:33
32SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo4:35
33ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates5:18
34LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma5:19
35BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma5:30
36TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team5:30
37MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:49
38FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa5:53
39VILLELLA DavideCofidis6:39
40GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team6:48
41ROCHAS RémyCofidis6:49
42DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team7:54
43CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team8:01
44TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers8:14
45DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma8:20
46PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8:55
47SAMITIER SergioMovistar Team9:40
48HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM9:41
49ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa10:01
50CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:26
51FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates10:27
52CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost11:28
53NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers12:11
54CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost12:30
55CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team12:39
56ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:45
57PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team14:22
58COSTA RuiUAE Team Emirates14:55
59KUDUS MerhawiEF Education-EasyPost15:13
60CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael - Premier Tech15:15
61HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:21
62GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa15:23
63SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:29
64VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ15:37
65FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa15:46
66ZWIEHOFF BenBORA - hansgrohe16:02
67SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:12
68CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli16:17
69COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates16:18
70TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM16:44
71CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team16:45
72ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16:49
73BARTA WillMovistar Team17:19
74TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè17:33
75EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma17:34
76ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team17:39
77PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team17:55
78MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal18:27
79ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team18:34
80ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli19:05
81PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20:20
82ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe20:43
83GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè20:51
84KNOX JamesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20:51
85CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo21:18
86COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:19
87VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma21:34
88VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix21:48
89FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team22:29
90SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli22:38
91VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22:41
92ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa22:42
93GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:46
94SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange - Jayco22:55
95SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers23:13
96KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ23:59
97VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:33
98SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ24:33
99PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team24:44
100CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost24:52
101MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo25:09
102LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ25:10
103TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:15
104HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco25:16
105GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe25:22
106BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix25:35
107COMBAUD RomainTeam DSM25:42
108DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael - Premier Tech25:53
109PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis26:00
110RAVANELLI SimoneDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli26:02
111DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost26:23
112NOVAK DomenBahrain - Victorious26:28
113DE LA CRUZ DavidAstana Qazaqstan Team26:40
114MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:01
115BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe27:04
116AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma27:19
117DE GENDT AiméIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:34
118POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious28:02
119LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix28:09
120MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa28:09
121RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix28:14
122RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa29:02
123KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix29:09
124CIMOLAI DavideCofidis29:24
125BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli29:32
126BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa29:41
127JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:46
128CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco29:49
129CONSONNI SimoneCofidis29:49
130PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:15
131GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates30:19
132SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious30:23
133NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech30:38
134DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ30:39
135DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal30:46
136THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo31:12
137PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers31:40
138BIERMANS JentheIsrael - Premier Tech31:50
139NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team32:30
140ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:11
141PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:15
142BOL CeesTeam DSM33:36
143DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM33:49
144ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech33:56
145SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ33:57
146HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael - Premier Tech34:18
147OLIVEIRA RuiUAE Team Emirates35:12
148VERGAERDE OttoTrek - Segafredo35:16
149RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates35:21
150BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious35:22
151BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team35:38
152DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix36:35
153VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education-EasyPost36:45
154DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech37:16
155KREDER WesleyCofidis37:56
156TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli38:01
157LAZKANO OierMovistar Team39:41
158HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal42:58
159RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè43:16
160VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal43:58
161EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45:05
162GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ46:14
163SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal46:27
164BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech47:15
165DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ47:25
166KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal47:50
167DENZ NicoTeam DSM48:12
168SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal49:49
169CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team52:58
170MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:02
171VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:11
172SERRY PieterQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53:31
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ94
2GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux72
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE Team Emirates67
4VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix62
5CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team53
6NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech39
7TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli36
8BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27
9KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe22
10CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost21
11BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli20
12THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo19
13KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe18
14BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious18
15BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team18
16LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo17
17DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM17
18CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers16
19CONSONNI SimoneCofidis16
20YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
21CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team14
22TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
23MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo10
24OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix9
25DUMOULIN TomJumbo-Visma9
26ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa9
27ULISSI DiegoUAE Team Emirates8
28HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team8
29MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal8
30TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
31RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa8
32EWAN CalebLotto Soudal8
33LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma7
34TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers7
35SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco7
36VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team7
37VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
38SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo6
39ROCHAS RémyCofidis6
40FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma5
41NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5
42TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5
43ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5
44CONTI ValerioAstana Qazaqstan Team4
45MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa4
46VAN LERBERGHE BertQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team4
47ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates3
48BARDET RomainTeam DSM3
49BOL CeesTeam DSM3
50SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team2
51VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
52ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM1
53EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma1
54MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo 18:21:03
2VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:47
3ALMEIDA JoãoUAE Team Emirates1:58
4ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM2:15
5BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:18
6SOSA Iván RamiroMovistar Team3:05
7SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers3:14
8OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix3:35
9CARR SimonEF Education-EasyPost4:08
10FOSS TobiasJumbo-Visma4:14
11SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo4:35
12LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma5:19
13TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team5:30
14GALL FelixAG2R Citroën Team6:48
15TULETT BenINEOS Grenadiers8:14
16NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers12:11
17CAMARGO Diego AndrésEF Education-EasyPost12:30
18PRONSKIY VadimAstana Qazaqstan Team14:22
19HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team15:21
20SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:29
21VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ15:37
22FETTER ErikEOLO-Kometa15:46
23SCHMID MauroQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team16:12
24CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli16:17
25COVI AlessandroUAE Team Emirates16:18
26ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16:49
27EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma17:34
28MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal18:27
29ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe20:43
30COVILI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:19
31GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:46
32PRODHOMME NicolasAG2R Citroën Team24:44
33TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli25:15
34GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe25:22
35BAYER TobiasAlpecin-Fenix25:35
36RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa29:02
37BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa29:41
38PEÁK BarnabásIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30:15
39ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33:11
40PONOMAR AndriiDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli33:15
41DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM33:49
42LAZKANO OierMovistar Team39:41
43RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè43:16
44VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal43:58
45DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ47:25
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe41
2MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa18
3LÓPEZ Juan PedroTrek - Segafredo18
4TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux12
5MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal9
6BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli8
7VANSEVENANT MauriQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team6
8HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team6
9EENKHOORN PascalJumbo-Visma5
10ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech5
11LEEMREIZE GijsJumbo-Visma4
12TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4
13VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix3
14CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2
15GIRMAY BiniamIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
16TAGLIANI FilippoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2
17YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
18BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1
19BARDET RomainTeam DSM1
20DAVY ClémentGroupama - FDJ1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 55:06:42
2Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:17
3Trek - Segafredo2:47
4Bahrain - Victorious3:03
5INEOS Grenadiers3:21
6Team BikeExchange - Jayco3:26
7Movistar Team6:03
8Jumbo-Visma6:39
9Team DSM8:06
10Astana Qazaqstan Team9:43
11EF Education-EasyPost10:31
12Cofidis11:45
13UAE Team Emirates14:05
14Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team23:22
15EOLO-Kometa23:30
16AG2R Citroën Team28:34
17Alpecin-Fenix45:53
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè48:12
19Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli49:49
20Israel - Premier Tech54:50
21Groupama - FDJ55:58
22Lotto Soudal1:16:03

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

promo logo