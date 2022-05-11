Giro d’Italia: Arnaud Démare wins stage 5 in Messina
Frenchman takes top honors as Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan get distanced on day's climb.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took the sprint victory in Messina on stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, his first win at a grand tour in two years.
Démare was distanced over the day’s main climb, but got back into the peloton after the descent, unlike pre-stage favorites Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
“The climb was difficult, we expected it,” said the stage-winner. “I lost a lot of time but the guys did a great job.”
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) took second with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) in third. Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) finished safely in the bunch to retain the overall race lead.
Despite missing one of his key lead-out riders in Jacopo Guarnieri, who was stuck back in the Cavendish group, Démare was well-led out by his team. The Frenchman was almost boxed in around the final bend, but he was guided up to the front by Ramon Sinkeldam.
Sinkeldam towed Démare along the fast downward slope to the line, with the Frenchman pulling out of his slipstream at 200m to go. Gaviria tried to come around Démare just before the line but didn’t have the pace to overtake him, and banged his bike in frustration.
💗 Giro d'Italia 2022 – Stage 5⃣ | Tappa 5⃣
🥇 🇫🇷 @ArnaudDemare wins in Messina!
🥇 🇫🇷 @ArnaudDemare vince a Messina!#Giro @GroupamaFDJ pic.twitter.com/n2JJlcb6zW
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 11, 2022
How it happened
With the second category climb of Portella Mandrazzi sitting mid-way along the 174k route, stage 5 was never going to be a straightforward sprint stage.
While some complications came on the key feature of the day, the stage started out simply enough with a breakaway getting up the road fairly quickly. Mattia Bais and Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli), Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF), and Jaakko Hänninen (Ag2r-Citroën) were the five that went up the road.
The gap was allowed to grow to a touch more than four minutes before the peloton began taking them back on the approach to the climb. Before the ascent was contested, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) pinged off the front to take some points at the intermediate sprint.
Alpecin-Fenix soon took over the pace-setting on the orders of Mathieu van der Poel and the impact was soon noticed at the back of the bunch. Cavendish was the first of the big sprint names to drop and soon after Ewan and Démare showed the strain.
Intermarché helped Alpecin push the pace when the slightly thinned-out peloton hit the descent. Démare was the first of the dropped sprinters to come over — at around a minute back from the main bunch — while Cavendish was two minutes behind, and Ewan was further off the back.
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥🟥🟥
🟦🟦🟦🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️ @ArnaudDemare #Giro pic.twitter.com/dmRhRNj7hM
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 11, 2022
As the Intermarché-led bunch scythed down the twisting descent, the gap to the leaders fell dramatically. It had already dropped to less than a minute at the top of the climb and it would drop to about 10 seconds, where it held for a short while before the leaders were finally brought back with about 65km to go.
There was no let-up in pace as the bunch tried to prevent the dropped sprinters from getting back. Intermittent time checks added to the intrigue of the day until the riders reached the flat roads again.
While Démare was able to get back into the bunch with most of his teammates, Cavendish and Ewan were still chasing. However, with 50km to go, Cavendish and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl called time on the chase with the gap still sitting at two minutes to the main group.
With Ewan and Cavendish out of contention, the opportunities opened up for other teams and a frenetic battle for position ensued over the final 30 kilometers. A short and steep ascent inside the final three kilometers added an extra challenge for the riders, but Démare survived it with no trouble.
Israel-Premier Tech led the bunch under the red kite, but Groupama-FDJ took over when it was needed. Miles Scotson pulled the group around the final, sharp corner with Sinkeldam guiding Démare to the front and dropping him off with 200m to go.
Once he was released, nobody could stop Démare.
“We know what we are capable of,” added the former French champion. “In cycling, it’s sometimes difficult to put things in place, but you have to know how to persevere.”
There will be another chance for the sprinters on stage 6 with a flatter day out as the race returns to the mainland between Palmi and Scalea.
Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:03:56
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|4
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|5
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|6
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|7
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:00
|8
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|9
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|10
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|0:00
|11
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|12
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|13
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|14
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|15
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|16
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|17
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|18
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|19
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|20
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|21
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|22
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|23
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|24
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|25
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00
|26
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|27
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|28
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|29
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|30
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|31
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|32
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|33
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|34
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|35
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|36
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|37
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|38
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|39
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|40
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|41
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|42
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|43
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|44
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|45
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|46
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|47
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|48
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|49
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|0:00
|50
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:00
|51
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|52
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|53
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|54
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|55
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|56
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|57
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|58
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|59
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|60
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|61
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|62
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|63
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|64
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|65
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:00
|66
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|67
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|68
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|0:00
|69
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|70
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|71
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|72
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|73
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|74
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|75
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|76
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|77
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|78
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|79
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|0:00
|80
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|81
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|82
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|83
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|84
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|85
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|86
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|87
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|88
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|89
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:00
|90
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|91
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|92
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|93
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|94
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|95
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|96
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|97
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:00
|98
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:13
|99
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:38
|100
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38
|101
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:40
|102
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:42
|103
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|0:45
|104
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02
|105
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|106
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10
|107
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:13
|108
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13
|109
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:13
|110
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:13
|111
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:13
|112
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:13
|113
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13
|114
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:13
|115
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|116
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:13
|117
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|1:13
|118
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:13
|119
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13
|120
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|121
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13
|122
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|123
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:13
|124
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:13
|125
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13
|126
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13
|127
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:13
|128
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13
|129
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:13
|130
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|131
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13
|132
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:13
|133
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26
|134
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00
|135
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:43
|136
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:03
|137
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|2:10
|138
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|2:10
|139
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:10
|140
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|2:10
|141
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:10
|142
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:10
|143
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:10
|144
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10
|145
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:10
|146
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:10
|147
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:14
|148
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:54
|149
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3:02
|150
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:13
|151
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:10
|152
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|153
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:57
|154
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:57
|155
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|156
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:57
|157
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:57
|158
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|159
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|160
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|161
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|162
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|163
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|11:57
|164
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:57
|165
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|11:57
|166
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:57
|167
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|11:57
|168
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:57
|169
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:57
|170
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|11:57
|171
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|11:57
|172
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|11:57
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:21:03
|2
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:58
|4
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:42
|5
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:00
|9
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:04
|10
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:06
|11
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:06
|12
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:15
|13
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:15
|14
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:16
|15
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:18
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:20
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:23
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:27
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32
|20
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:37
|21
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:39
|22
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|3:05
|23
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14
|24
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:16
|25
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:35
|26
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:41
|27
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|4:06
|28
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:08
|29
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:14
|30
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:16
|31
|OOMEN Sam
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:33
|32
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:35
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|5:18
|34
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:19
|35
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:30
|36
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:30
|37
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:49
|38
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:53
|39
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|6:39
|40
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:48
|41
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6:49
|42
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|7:54
|43
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:01
|44
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:14
|45
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:20
|46
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8:55
|47
|SAMITIER Sergio
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|48
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|9:41
|49
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:01
|50
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:26
|51
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|10:27
|52
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11:28
|53
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:11
|54
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:30
|55
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:39
|56
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:45
|57
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:22
|58
|COSTA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:55
|59
|KUDUS Merhawi
|EF Education-EasyPost
|15:13
|60
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:15
|61
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:21
|62
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:23
|63
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:29
|64
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:37
|65
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:46
|66
|ZWIEHOFF Ben
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:02
|67
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:12
|68
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|16:17
|69
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:18
|70
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|16:44
|71
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:45
|72
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16:49
|73
|BARTA Will
|Movistar Team
|17:19
|74
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|17:33
|75
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:34
|76
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|17:39
|77
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:55
|78
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|18:27
|79
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|18:34
|80
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|19:05
|81
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|20:20
|82
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:43
|83
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|20:51
|84
|KNOX James
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20:51
|85
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:18
|86
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:19
|87
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|21:34
|88
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21:48
|89
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|22:29
|90
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|22:38
|91
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:41
|92
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:42
|93
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:46
|94
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|22:55
|95
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:13
|96
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:59
|97
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:33
|98
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:33
|99
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|100
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|24:52
|101
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:09
|102
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:10
|103
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:15
|104
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|25:16
|105
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:22
|106
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:35
|107
|COMBAUD Romain
|Team DSM
|25:42
|108
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel - Premier Tech
|25:53
|109
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|26:00
|110
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|26:02
|111
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|26:23
|112
|NOVAK Domen
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:28
|113
|DE LA CRUZ David
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26:40
|114
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:01
|115
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:04
|116
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|27:19
|117
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:34
|118
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:02
|119
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:09
|120
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|28:09
|121
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:14
|122
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:02
|123
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|29:09
|124
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|29:24
|125
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|29:32
|126
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:41
|127
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:46
|128
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|29:49
|129
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|29:49
|130
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:15
|131
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|30:19
|132
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:23
|133
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|30:38
|134
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:39
|135
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|30:46
|136
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:12
|137
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:40
|138
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Israel - Premier Tech
|31:50
|139
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|32:30
|140
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:11
|141
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:15
|142
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|33:36
|143
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|33:49
|144
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|33:56
|145
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:57
|146
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel - Premier Tech
|34:18
|147
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE Team Emirates
|35:12
|148
|VERGAERDE Otto
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:16
|149
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|35:21
|150
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35:22
|151
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|35:38
|152
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|36:35
|153
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education-EasyPost
|36:45
|154
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|37:16
|155
|KREDER Wesley
|Cofidis
|37:56
|156
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|38:01
|157
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|39:41
|158
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|42:58
|159
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|43:16
|160
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|43:58
|161
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45:05
|162
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:14
|163
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|46:27
|164
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|47:15
|165
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:25
|166
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|47:50
|167
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|48:12
|168
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|49:49
|169
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|52:58
|170
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:02
|171
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:11
|172
|SERRY Pieter
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53:31
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|94
|2
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|72
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE Team Emirates
|67
|4
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|62
|5
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|53
|6
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|39
|7
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|36
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27
|9
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|10
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|21
|11
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|20
|12
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|13
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|14
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|15
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|18
|16
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|17
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|17
|18
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|19
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|16
|20
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|21
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|22
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|23
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|24
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9
|25
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|26
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|27
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|28
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|29
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|30
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|31
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|8
|32
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|33
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|34
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|35
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|7
|36
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|37
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|38
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|39
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis
|6
|40
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|41
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|42
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5
|43
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5
|44
|CONTI Valerio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4
|45
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|46
|VAN LERBERGHE Bert
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|4
|47
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|48
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3
|49
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|3
|50
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|2
|51
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|52
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|1
|53
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|1
|54
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:21:03
|2
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:47
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58
|4
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|2:15
|5
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:18
|6
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Movistar Team
|3:05
|7
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:14
|8
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:35
|9
|CARR Simon
|EF Education-EasyPost
|4:08
|10
|FOSS Tobias
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:14
|11
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:35
|12
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|5:19
|13
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:30
|14
|GALL Felix
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:48
|15
|TULETT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:14
|16
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:11
|17
|CAMARGO Diego Andrés
|EF Education-EasyPost
|12:30
|18
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:22
|19
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:21
|20
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:29
|21
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:37
|22
|FETTER Erik
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:46
|23
|SCHMID Mauro
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:12
|24
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|16:17
|25
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE Team Emirates
|16:18
|26
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16:49
|27
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|17:34
|28
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|18:27
|29
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:43
|30
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:19
|31
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:46
|32
|PRODHOMME Nicolas
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|33
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|25:15
|34
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:22
|35
|BAYER Tobias
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:35
|36
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:02
|37
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:41
|38
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30:15
|39
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33:11
|40
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|33:15
|41
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|33:49
|42
|LAZKANO Oier
|Movistar Team
|39:41
|43
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|43:16
|44
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|43:58
|45
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|47:25
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41
|2
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|18
|3
|LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|4
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|12
|5
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|6
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|8
|7
|VANSEVENANT Mauri
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|8
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|9
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Jumbo-Visma
|5
|10
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|5
|11
|LEEMREIZE Gijs
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|12
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4
|13
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|15
|GIRMAY Biniam
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|16
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|18
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|19
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1
|20
|DAVY Clément
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:06:42
|2
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:17
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:47
|4
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:03
|5
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:21
|6
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3:26
|7
|Movistar Team
|6:03
|8
|Jumbo-Visma
|6:39
|9
|Team DSM
|8:06
|10
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:43
|11
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:31
|12
|Cofidis
|11:45
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:05
|14
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|23:22
|15
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:30
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:34
|17
|Alpecin-Fenix
|45:53
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|48:12
|19
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|49:49
|20
|Israel - Premier Tech
|54:50
|21
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:58
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:03
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.