Giro d’Italia 2022 start list

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Giro d’Italia always kick-starts the grand tour season in stunning fashion as action-packed racing combines with beautiful scenery.

In the fight for the iconic pink jersey, a wide-open contest is expected with several GC riders arriving at the race with a realistic shot at victory. Many have picked 2019 champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) as the big favorite, but the likes of Iván Sosa (Movistar), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) are hot on his heels.

For the sprints, there is a whole host of star names, including Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Caleb Ewen (Lotto Soudal), and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) also makes his debut at the race.

Find out who else will be racing around Italy this month.

Here is the official start list released Thursday by RCS Sport: