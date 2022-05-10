Giro d’Italia 2022 stage 4 video highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It was all change at the front of the Giro d’Italia on stage 4 with Juan Pedro López taking over the race lead from Mathieu van der Poel on Mount Etna.

Van der Poel, who had been in the race lead since the opening day, slipped back on the Sicilian volcano as the breakaway fought it out for stage honors and a stint in the pink jersey. Lennard Kӓmna (Bora-Hansgrohe) stormed to victory but it was the 24-year-old who would move into the maglia rosa.

In the fight for the overall classification, nobody surged forward to take time on their rivals but there were a few that saw their GC hopes go up in flames.

Miguel Ángel López (Astana-Qazaqstan) didn’t even make it to Mount Etna as he climbed off and got into the team car very early on. His team later said that it was a hip injury that had forced him to abandon.

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) was the first of the major GC contenders to crack on the final ascent, losing touch with over eight kilometers to go and rolling in over 6:30 behind the other favorites. To compound a bad day for Astana, Vincenzo Nibali would also get gapped by the main group before the finish line.

