Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

Giro d’Italia 2022 stage 2 video highlights

Catch up on an action-packed day that saw the GC contenders go head-to-head.

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) won stage 2 of this year’s Giro d’Italia, taking time out of all his general classification rivals following an impressive individual time trial in the center of Budapest.

He was among the last group of riders to start, and finished less than a minute after Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma), who had fleetingly set the fastest time of the day. Yates’ time was challenged by the maglia rosa Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) but the Dutchman ultimately finished three seconds back and kept the overall race lead.

Also read:

Before the overall favorites rolled down the start ramp, their teammates had been the early pacesetters. Jos van Emden, and then Eduardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) posted times that seemed robust enough to withstand early challenges but Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohë) stormed around the course to post a new best time of 12:07.

Kämna’s effort was bettered by Yates’ teammate Matteo Sobrero whose time stood until the overall favorites took to the course.

You can watch highlights from stage 2 here:

