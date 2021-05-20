Getting the shot: Piazza del Campo, Siena, Italy

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Sometimes, the most obvious shots take the most amount of work. And today’s image of the peloton rolling out of the start in the Piazza del Campo, in Siena, was very much one of those shots.

Ever since I studied Il Garibaldi — the official roadbook of the Giro d’Italia — and understood that stage 12 actually started in the heart of Siena, I knew I had to have this shot. When it comes to Italian history, it is impossible to ignore this medieval jewel of a city that is still in prime condition. And the Piazza del Campo is its architectural crown. The hub of city life for nearly a thousand years, it still hosts the city’s Palio horse race, not to mention the finish of the Strade Bianche every year.

Even before I arrived this morning I could see my shot, with the peloton in the foreground of the piazza as they rolled out. Arriving at the start two hours ahead of time, I immediately studied the layout, and indeed the start line was perfectly placed on one side of the spacious piazza. But it was clear that I would need a vantage point above the start if I was to going to be able to capture the entire scene.

And there lied the problem: Even getting near the start was complicated as the race barriers clearly cordoned off the different “sanitary bubbles” in the Giro has in place. And there were the Italian Carabinieri, or police, who made a habit of saying in their best Italian what I surmised to be the equivalent of, “You can’t get there from here.”

Still, I managed, but my first attempts to find a balcony proved frustrating. In what is a common strategy of cycling photographers, I started looking for local residents on their own balconies in hopes that I could convince one to let me up. I gestured to one elderly couple standing on theirs, but the gentle but firm shake of their head told me it would be fruitless to persist.

The next couple I asked — although hesitant — let me up. I walked around to the back of the building and the woman greeted me, and let me to what was a storefront that led to the balcony. So far, so good I thought. But then she said that it would be impossible for me to shoot the actual start. “We have people coming over that are actually paying for this spot,” she said. I asked her how much and she said the rate was 50 Euros. “And if I pay, can I stay?” She quickly agreed. So I told her that I would be back 15 minutes before the start.

But as I walked out, I noticed another storefront, that of a children’s clothing shop, and decided to pop in and see what the going price might be. The young woman working at a children’s shop proved to be more gracious and said she would be only too happy to let me onto her balcony. I finally had found my own Siena gold!

Returning before the start I made my way out to the balcony, paying little attention to the neighbors with the higher asking price. I put on my trusty 12mm wide-angle lens that would allow me to get the entire piazza including the Torre del Mangia that towers over it. And I waited. The hardest part was clearly over. And as the seconds counted down, I checked my exposure one last time and positioned myself as the riders finally pulled out, clicking several frames as they rode by.

Looking into my viewer as I got back to the car, I knew that my morning mission had been accomplished. The tower was in the shadows, but all of the elements I hoped to bring together were there.

I got the shot.