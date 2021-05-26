Getting the shot: Egan Bernal on the Sega di Ala

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

While a newly-added climb provides a unique set of challenges to the cyclists in a race like the Giro d’Italia, it also provides a different set of difficulties for photographers.

The classic climbs like the Gavia or the Stelvio have been visited numerous times in the Giro. Riders know how to ride them and photographers know from experience where to place themselves. But a new climb is full of unknowns. And today’s climb up the Sega di Ala was a perfect example. The Giro had never attacked this climb, and while it was barely 1,500 meters in altitude, it was a brutal ascent, and not one that easily gave itself to capturing images: Much of the route was set deep in the tree line, and the narrow roads crowded with fans made it difficult to position oneself for a clear shot.

I arrived on the summit more than two hours before the predicted arrival of the front of the race and started walking down the climb. At first, I was attracted to a group of enthusiastic fans in full party mode about 1,500 meters from the finish. Wearing their best fluorescent wigs they rocked to a sound system they managed to haul up well before the roads closed. But after looking for the best position I began to have my doubts. Their spot was in a turn with a dip in the road. The riders would be flying by, and it was impossible to see them coming. I started to hesitate.

Down the road, I quickly descended into the forest, but as I looked back up the road, I saw a possible spot just at the entry of the barriers, about 1,300 meters from the finish. Sitting next to the barrier, there was little risk of getting trampled by a fan just as the riders arrived, but mostly it was the late afternoon sun and the deep shadows of the trees that attracted me most. And so I set my exposure and waited.

I nearly missed stage-winner Dan Martin as the police motorcycle was just in front of him, and I knew that I had to be on the lookout for Bernal as he had been dropped and was chasing with a small group. While the first rider in each group was easy to spot, those behind were easily be hidden. Simon Yates passed and I knew from the race radio that Bernal was still behind. But as a group led by Damiano Caruso and one of his Bahrain Victorious teammates passed, I spotted Bernal’s pink jersey. Just after the first riders passed, the Columbian came into perspective.

I knew I only had one shot as the dramatic late afternoon lighting meant that his face would quickly fall into the dark shadows, and so I fired off two shots just as he came into view. The second was far too dark — only his face is spotlighted by the sun — but it was the shot I was looking for.

When you are not on a moto and simply photographing from the roadside you only have one opportunity in the day and countless things can go wrong at the last second. But when they go right, just as anticipated, well, there is a strange sense of satisfaction and also a relief.