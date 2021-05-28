Getting the shot: Egan Bernal on the Alpe di Mera

Some days you really just don’t know what you are going to get.

Today’s stage in the Giro d’Italia, spectacular as it was in terms of racing, offered little in terms of visual possibilities. The stage finished on Alpe di Mera, a cross-country ski spot at just over 1,500 meters altitude. Tucked away in the Italian Alps near the Swiss border, the climb is brutally steep. But the road never really climbs out of the tree-line in terms of open vistas that convey a sense of the altitude — there were no possibilities. In addition, the barriers in put in place by the race organizers added little to the visual. After taking a two-seat chair lift to the top, I walked down the slope nearly 1,500 meters past the barriers, in search of an engaging spot. But I came up with very little.

Making my way back towards the summit, I finally settled on the final turn. At first, the tight hairpin appealed to me, but then as I studied the scene, I finally settled on climbing up a wall perched just above the road. From here I could imagine at least two angles: One just as the riders came around the turn, and the second as they would exit the turn and make their way on the final brutally steep climb towards the finish.

When I first arrived, the sun darted between the trees and provided an appealing addition to the turn. But, just as the helicopter approached announcing the arrival of the first rider, a large cloud covered the late afternoon sun. I immediately understood that this would not be a dramatic light day.

As a result, I opted to focus tightly on the first riders and first got Simon Yates as he came around the corner on his way to victory. And then came Egan Bernal. I followed Bernal around the turn with my camera as he powered towards the finish in an effort to cut his losses to Yates. And just then, he looked down, over the turn, to see where the following riders were.

The bold pink of the maglia rosa contrasted with the monochrome pavement made for an appealing series. But, as I looked back over the shots, this image with the glimpse of his face as he glanced to his side made it the obvious choice in this series.