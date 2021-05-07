Francesco Moser: The Giro d’Italia’s aging ambassador

As the city of Turin prepares for the start of the 104th Giro d’Italia, excitement is on the rise. The Giro holds a special place in the heart of the Italians. The event itself has played a central roll in bringing the country together over the past century, and its greatest champions remain household names. All of the sport’s greatest figures made their mark here, but in some ways it is Francesco Moser who is most linked to the race’s modern history.

Moser was not the winningest rider in the Giro d’Italia, but he was perhaps the most complete, as he won no less than 23 stages, finished second three times, won

the Maglia Ciclamino (the equivalent to the green points jersey in the Tour de France) four times, and finally won the race in 1984.

Italians remember his devotion to the Giro, as he only raced the Tour de France once in 1975, focusing almost entirely on his native race when it came to the grand tours.

And for Moser himself, the Giro was nothing less than a family affair.

“I grew up on a small farm here in the hills of Trento. We really didn’t have much,” Moser said when VeloNews visited with the gracious 69-year-old at the wine vineyards he bought when he finally retired in 1988. “But we all rode bikes. And my three brothers, Aldo, Enzo, and Diego, all turned professional as well. I will never forget seeing the race for the first time in 1957. Gastone Nencini won it that year and there was a stage that finished on a climb here in Trento. It finished at 2,100 meters altitude, but we had fields up there and we went up on our tractors to watch the race pass.”

At the time, Moser was only five years old, and racing bikes himself had not yet entered his imagination. But it was a day he never forgot.

“I actually started racing late,” he said. “It was 1969. Aldo, who was 17 years older than I, lived with us and I would sometimes ride with him. In 1969 Aldo came back from the Giro and gave me one of his bikes. He was 38 years already I think, but he was still strong, and he really helped me in my career. I would train with him a lot. He could tell that I was strong and so he really encouraged me to start racing. To be honest I never thought I would turn professional, but well, it turned out quite differently.”

When Moser finally turned professional with the Filofax team in 1973, his brothers all joined him.

“As a matter of fact, three of us actually wore the pink jersey in our careers,” Moser said. “Aldo was the oldest and when he turned professional in the early 1950’s some considered him the sort of anti-Coppi. He wore the Maglia Rosa for a day in 1958, and Aldo wore the Magial Rosa in 1964.”

But while Moser won 155 races in his career, making him one of the top-ten winningest cyclists ever, winning his native Giro did not come easy. “I just wasn’t a pure climber,” he said. “I could power over one, maybe two climbs, but eventually I would crack.”

Moser came ever so close in 1979, in a race that appeared tailor-made to him. But then his Italian rival Giuseppe Saronni pulled off one of the race’s biggest upsets, dusting Moser in the final time trial to Milan.

“That was definitely my greatest disappointment. The time trial was my specialty and to lose the Giro d’Italia in that discipline, well, that was really tough. I was at the height of my career. I won over 40 races the year before so I really thought that Giro was for me,” Moser said. “But at the time Saronni was perhaps riding a little too well. He was just flying. From 1979 to 1981 or so he could do anything, sprint, climb, time trial. But after by 1983 he was finished.”

Moser would finally taste victory in 1984, in a renaissance year for the Italian, as he also broke the world hour record in January and won Milan-San Remo in March.

“Finally winning the Giro was really something,” he said. “I just had a long history with the race. I wore the Maglia Rosa for 50 days. After Eddy Merckx, I am the rider that wore the pink jersey the most (ed. actually Moser is third after Merckx and Alfredo Binda), so to finally win the jersey late in my career, well, that was just so satisfying. I’ll never forget it.”

Today, Moser spends most of his time tending to his wine and the Moser vineyards produce fruity whites, sparkling wines as well as well-balanced reds. But he is still a frequent face on the Giro.

“Of all the riders I have admired the most since retiring, I really liked Miguel Indurain because he was a bit like me, a real time trialist, who had to limit his losses in the mountains. And then there is Chris Froome. That day he made his big attack on the Colle delle Finestre to win the race was simply one of the great rides of the Giro ever. I’ll never forget that day!”