Every stage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia will be broadcast live start to finish

Can’t get enough of the Giro d’Italia?

For the first time in race history, every Giro stage will be broadcast start to finish by host broadcaster RAI in 2021.

“For the first time in history, RAI, the host broadcaster of the Giro d’Italia, will produce live international television coverage of all 21 stages – from the very first pedal stroke to the last,” Giro officials said Thursday. “Fans will be able to follow ‘the toughest race in the world’s most beautiful place’ without missing a minute of the action. Images of the race will be distributed all over the planet, thanks to 20 different television networks.”

That’s good news for racing fans looking to get their fix of the season’s first grand tour, especially those who live in Europe who have RAI on their televisions.

In North America, live coverage of the Giro will be via the GCN+ network.

