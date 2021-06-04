Egan Bernal returns COVID-19 positive after Giro d’Italia victory

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after winning the Giro d’Italia.

A statement from the 24-year-old’s personal media team said Bernal and his girlfriend were tested for the virus ahead of their return to Colombia on June 5 to celebrate his success at the Italian grand tour.

Both returned positives tests and will be unable to travel to Colombia, and plans to honor Bernal’s victory at the Giro d’Italia have been put on ice until he recovers.

“Egan will suspend his return to the country and all his public activities until he is discharged, this includes all the events and tributes that his team is currently coordinating for his return to the country,” the statement said.

“The new date to carry out a tribute to the recent champion of the Giro d’Italia in his homeland will be notified shortly.”

El equipo oficial de comunicaciones de @Eganbernal, notifica que nuestro gran campeón del @giroditalia, suspende su llegada al país por contagio de Covid-19. Para él y su novia, por parte de nuestra institución, los mejores deseos de pronta recuperación ¡Fuerza, capo! 🇨🇴❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/M6PnjNEF5l — FCC (@fedeciclismocol) June 4, 2021

Bernal and his girlfriend are said to have mild symptoms at this time, and he will remain in his home in Monaco, where he had returned for a few days ahead of his planned return to Colombia.

Bernal won the Giro d’Italia, his second grand tour victory after the 2019 Tour de France, by 1:29 over Damiano Caruso. He recently confirmed that he would not attempt to follow the win up with a bid for a second Tour de France title and would instead ride the Vuelta a España later this year.

He has not confirmed whether or not he would ride at the Olympic Games next month, but said his participation would depend on his back injury.