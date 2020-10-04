EF Pro Cycling fined for ‘non-compliant clothing’ at Giro d’Italia presentation ceremony

EF Pro Cycling‘s crazy new Giro d’Italia livery has drawn plenty of reaction and comment throughout the cycling world. However, the team’s whacky new clothing, designed in collaboration with streetwear brand Palace, drew some unwanted attention Saturday.

Giro officials confirmed yesterday that the team had been fined a total of 4,500CHF ($4,900USD) for wearing “non-compliant clothing during podium obligations” during the race’s team presentation Thursday.

Team boss Jonathan Vaughters reacted angrily on social media last night, blasting the UCI and its president David Lappartient.

“Oh ⁦UCI cycling ⁩….. you guys are always looking out for the best interest of the sport, aren’t ya? Thanks for the $4,000 of fines for wearing our crazy ducks,” Vaughters wrote. “Hope ⁦David Lappartient ⁩enjoys his dinner – on us! Salud!”

The fine appears to be a result of the team failing to officially register the change of livery with the UCI. However, Vaughters was adamant that the required procedures had been followed, writing in a response to his tweet that “we did [register the kit]. They claim we didn’t (read: they forgot).”

The team boss went on to state that the matter was resolved for Sunday’s second stage of the race – though it is unclear if the fine still stands.