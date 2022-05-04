Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Gear up, give back

Give your old gear new life

Learn more

Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

EF Education-EasyPost roll out new kit just for the Giro d’Italia

The American team shows off livery just for the Italian grand tour.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

EF Education-EasyPost pulled the wraps off its new look for the 2022 Giro d’Italia two days before the Grand Partenza, in Budapest, Hungary.

The American-based squad has previously raced in kit that minimizes the use of its signature pink, so as not to clash with the leader’s jersey of the Italian grand tour.

Also read: Analyzing EF Education-EasyPost’s Giro d’Italia team

In early 2022, the squad debuted its colors for the season, and the once mostly blue shorts were replaced with green shorts and highlights. Rapha continues its partnership with the men’s and women’s teams for the current season.

In 2021, team EF Education-Nippo was clad in Rapha-designed kit that was predominantly black, with color blocks, and which featured aerodynamic-drag-reducing features.

And in 2020 following a half-year COVID delay, the EF Pro Cycling team raced in the Palace Skateboard designed kit that featured the iconic duck that’s so recognizable for the ’board brand. This kit drew the attention of — and fines levied by — the UCI.

The men’s team has been racing under a variety of names and colors since 2003, and Jonathan Vaughters’ squad will continue on in the highly-recognizable pink livery it has worn since 2018, with a few updates.

promo logo