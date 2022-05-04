EF Education-EasyPost roll out new kit just for the Giro d’Italia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

EF Education-EasyPost pulled the wraps off its new look for the 2022 Giro d’Italia two days before the Grand Partenza, in Budapest, Hungary.

The American-based squad has previously raced in kit that minimizes the use of its signature pink, so as not to clash with the leader’s jersey of the Italian grand tour.

Also read: Analyzing EF Education-EasyPost’s Giro d’Italia team

In early 2022, the squad debuted its colors for the season, and the once mostly blue shorts were replaced with green shorts and highlights. Rapha continues its partnership with the men’s and women’s teams for the current season.

In 2021, team EF Education-Nippo was clad in Rapha-designed kit that was predominantly black, with color blocks, and which featured aerodynamic-drag-reducing features.

And in 2020 following a half-year COVID delay, the EF Pro Cycling team raced in the Palace Skateboard designed kit that featured the iconic duck that’s so recognizable for the ’board brand. This kit drew the attention of — and fines levied by — the UCI.

The men’s team has been racing under a variety of names and colors since 2003, and Jonathan Vaughters’ squad will continue on in the highly-recognizable pink livery it has worn since 2018, with a few updates.