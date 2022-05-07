Caleb Ewan on Giro d’Italia crash: ‘I just clipped it and that was all over’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

BUDAPEST (VN) — Caleb Ewan went from hoping to win the pink jersey to eating Hungarian tarmac in an instant in Friday’s dramatic stage 1 finish to open the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

The Lotto-Soudal sprint ace recounted what happened after he clipped the wheel of Biniam Girmay just meters from the finish line.

Ewan could only rue a missed chance as Mathieu van der Poel dashed to victory and the pink jersey.

“It was a perfect scenario for me,” Ewan said. “They had lined it out and I was on the third wheel. It was perfect for me, but where it all starts to go wrong is here [watches video] when I went right, Magnus [Cort] also went right, and we collided and I shifted down a gear.

“I was in way too big of a gear, and in the end, Girmay and Van der Poel came together and I was way too close to the wheel. When he popped, I just clipped it, and that was all over from there.”

Also read:

Luckily, he was not seriously injured despite the brutal fall, and Ewan said he could take “positives” out of the otherwise disappointing outcome.

“I felt really good. In that last K, when I knew I had to follow all the moves, I was able to follow,” he said Friday evening. “I think I can take a lot of positives. The team was really good. Everyone got their markers that they needed to get to. I felt really strong as well.”

Lotto-Soudal officials confirmed Ewan will continue in the Giro, and he will race Saturday’s time trial at a safe, even pace to see if he can fully recover for Sunday’s third stage that will likely end in another bunch sprint.

“I think mostly at the moment it’s just skin,” Ewan said. “You never really know, but I definitely haven’t broke anything, which is good.”