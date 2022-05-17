Biniam Girmay transported to hospital following historic Giro d’Italia win

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Biniam Girmay is being transported to a local hospital in Italy just moments following his historic win at the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday.

Giro d’Italia officials confirmed that Girmay is being attended to by medical staff after apparently a cork from a prosecco bottle struck his left eye on the winner’s podium.

Girmay dashed to victory in Tuesday’s 10th stage to become the first Black African to win a grand tour stage after he fended off Mathieu van der Poel at the end of an attack-riddled stage.

Girmay had to be transported to a hospital following the podium ceremony for stage 10 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

The incident happened as Girmay was on the post-stage winner’s podium. He skipped a planned post-stage press conference and was heading to a local hospital, race officials confirmed.

The incident is similar to one involving Mathieu van der Poel earlier in this Giro when he also struggled to open one of the celebratory bottles, and the cork shot against his shoulder and then ricocheted onto his cheek.

