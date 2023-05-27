‘At least he smashed me’: Thomas, Roglič, Kuss, and more react after Giro d’Italia stage 20 stunner

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia was one for the ages.

The pink jersey switched shoulders from Geraint Thomas to Primož Roglič in a mountain time trial that determined who will wear the maglia rosa on the final podium in Roma.

Here’s what some of the stars said after the title-deciding Lussari time trial:

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers): ‘Devastated’

Thomas finished second on the stage but couldn’t do enough to match Roglič’s red-hot TT. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

On the late loss of legs that cost him the pink jersey:

I could feel my legs going with a K and a half, don’t want to make excuses, I just didn’t feel like I had that grunt. At least he smashed me. To be honest, Primož deserves that, with the mechanical he had.

On his Giro d’Italia campaign after season hit by setbacks:

If you had told me this in February or March, I would have bit your hand off. But now I’m devastated. After the season I had, I can be proud of that. I am just gutted for the boys, they’ve worked so hard.

It’s over for me, I’m on the piss for the next two months.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma): ‘Something amazing’

Roglič moved into pink for the first time of the Giro.

On clinching devastating 40-second victory over Thomas:

It’s something amazing. It’s not about the win itself, but about the people and the energy here. It’s a moment to live and to remember.

On the mechanical that could have cost him the winning advantage:

I dropped the chain, it’s part of it. I put it back and I just went up. For sure you didn’t want these things to happen, but I could put the chain back on, and I could restart. I had the legs, and the people, they give me extra watts. I was just flying and enjoying.

On closing down on pink jersey:

One more day to go, one more focus, because the lap is technical, but it’s not over until it’s finished, but it looks good.

Sepp Kuss (Jimbo-Visma): ‘Even with adversity, Primož comes back stronger’

Kuss and Roglič celebrate at the summit.

On watching the drama unfold:

It was really stressful. Everyone asks about the last TT in 2020 at the Tour de France, it was almost like reliving that moment when we saw Primož had a moment with the bike.

On Roglič and a Giro d’Italia that looked beyond reach:

That’s Primož, even with adversity, he comes back stronger. It’s just amazing. It’s beautiful for him to be here with all the Slovenian fans, it’s just beyond words.

We knew Primož was biding his time, just picking the right moments, it’s always a risk if you wait until the end. With such a hard TT you can really make the difference. We are so proud of Primož and we’re so happy to ride with him.

Ollie Cookson (Ineos Grenadiers director): It’s heartbreaking’

Thomas dug deep but couldn’t match Roglic on the Lussari.

On his team losing the pink jersey in penultimate stage:

It’s heartbreaking, we all put so much into it for so many months. That’s sport, it’s beautiful and cruel at the same time.

G, what can you say? He’s a legend and icon from the sport, we can all learn a lot from G in his approach. Chapeaux to him. I would have liked to have seen on the top step, but that’s sport.