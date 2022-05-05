Alpecin-Fenix to wear special edition ‘commodore green’ kit for Giro d’Italia

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alpecin-Fenix has swapped its usual navy-blue kit for green at the Giro d’Italia.

Mathieu van der Poel and his teammates showed off the design for the first time at the Giro d’Italia’s team presentation Wednesday. Van der Poel is riding the Italian grand tour for the first time in his career.

The dark color, which has been called “verde comodoro” or “commodore green” in English, is a nod to a new product made by team sponsor Fenix.

Fenix is a producer of wall coverings and has been a co-sponsor of the team since 2020, alongside shampoo brand Alpecin. The updated jersey design will also include the name of the new product, which is called X-Kin.

It is not the first time that the team has had a one-off kit at a grand tour as the squad unveiled a limited-edition kit for last year’s Tour de France in honor of Raymond Poulidor, Van der Poel’s grandfather.

Unlike the Tour kit, the Giro d’Italia riders will wear this green design for the entire race.

“With this temporary kit change, the team want to draw attention to a unique product development that amplifies the Fenix innovative materials system,” a press release from Alpecin-Fenix said. “This one-time change is only applicable to the Giro. For the other races in the same period and for the rest of the season, Alpecin-Fenix will line up in its traditional, blue team kit.

The kit is available to buy from the team’s kit supplier Kalas.