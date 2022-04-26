Giro d’Italia Teams
Likely start lists, quick facts, and jerseys of the teams competing in the 2022 Giro d'Italia.
While most of the teams have up to 30 men registered to ride for them through the calendar year, they can select just eight riders to compete in the Giro. None of the teams finalize their Giro squads until a few days before the actual start. The names listed here are those listed on each of the teams’ preliminary selections.
AG2R-Citroën
Sponsors: Insurance corporation; French car manufacturer
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Alpecin-Fenix
Sponsors: German shampoo producer; Italian innovative design company
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Astana-Qazaqstan
Sponsor: Kazakhstan conglomerate
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Bahrain Victorious
Sponsor: Kingdom of Bahrain
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè Equipment
Sponsors: Industrial valve manufacturer; commercial pump manufacturer; industrial materials producer
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Bora-Hansgrohe Equipment
Sponsors: Manufacturer of cooktop, extractor hoods; bathroom faucet producer
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Cofidis
Sponsor: Online credit corporation
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
Sponsors: Drone manufacturer; Italian toy manufacturer
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
EF Education-EasyPost
Sponsors: Provider of language training, cultural exchange & educational travel; American shipping software company
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Eolo-Kometa Equipment
Sponsors: Italian broadband supplier; Italian food supply company
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Groupama-FDJ
Sponsors: French insurance corporation; Paris lottery
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Ineos Grenadiers
Sponsor: Global manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and oil products
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Sponsors: French supermarket chain; construction company; building materials supplier
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Israel-Premier Tech
Sponsors: Israeli non-profit innovator; Canadian tech innovator
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Lotto-Soudal
Sponsors: Belgian national lottery; manufacturer of sealants, adhesives and foams
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Movistar Team
Sponsor: Mobile phone operator
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
Sponsor: Laminated flooring producer
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Team Bike Exchange-Jayco
Sponsors: Global online cycling marketplace; travel trailer and motorhome producer
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Team DSM
Sponsor: Multinational active in nutrition, materials and innovation
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Team Jumbo-Visma
Sponsors: Dutch national lottery; Norwegian business software and services company
Team Leader: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
Trek-Segafredo
Sponsors: U.S. bike manufacturer; Italian espresso coffee brand
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD
UAE Team Emirates
Sponsor: United Arab Emirates
Team Leaders: TBD
Support Riders: TBD