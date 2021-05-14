2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 7: Caleb Ewan scores second win in three days with long-range, uphill sprint

No change to GC with Attila Valter—the first Hungarian to lead a grand tour— leading with Remco Evenepoel and Egan Bernal in second and third places.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Sodal) scored his second win in three days, after a frenetic, flat finale on stage 7 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

The “Pocket Rocket” opened from 400 meters out, forced by an early move by Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates).

“I knew it would be a good finish for me. It was a super hard finish and I had to go deep to win today. My legs were absolutely burning,” Ewan said.

The 181-kilometer coastal route from Notaresco to Termoli was relatively flat, with just some elevation change in the middle of the stage. The final quarter of the route and the flat run-in was into a block headwind.

For his early efforts, Gaviria scored a 6th, while Italian David Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) rounded out the stage podium.

This was a win of sorts for Merlier who with 10km to go had to be brought back to the front after an unplanned nature break.

Three-times world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was lurking in the top 10 wheels before the sprint opened up, however with no openings to launch a sprint, the Slovakian’s attempts to create space to sprint were thwarted — he looked sure to topple at one point — and he could only manage 14th on the day.

There was no change to the GC, with Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) leading Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers).

“I felt a different rider with this jersey,” said Valter. “When people were applauding the pink jersey, I had to pinch myself to realize that it was really me.”

How it happened

A break of three — Simon Pellaud (Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec), Mark Christian (Eolo Kometa), and Umberto Marengo (Bardoni-CSF) — were off the front until just 17km remaining in the stage.

Throughout the day, teams exchange the workload to keep control of the escapees, with breakaway artist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) doing the lion’s share of the work on the front, planning for a fast finish for teammate Ewan.

The three-man group advantage fluctuated between three and a half minutes and a minute until 35km to go.

Into the final 20km, the pursuers brought the speed over 51kph through roundabouts and narrow streets.

When the break was caught at 17km, sprinters’ teams were lining up on the front, jostling for space with the teams protecting their GC favorites in the safest position in the field.

Elia Viviani (Cofidis) was escorted to near the front, as well as Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) Sagan, Ewan, Gaviria, and Merlier after his emergency nature break.

The next 8km was lead by domestiques drilling the pace on the front, anticipating the uphill, technical section between 3.5km and 1.5km to go.

A roundabout at 4km to go disrupted several of the sprint trains on the front of the race, but Bora-Hansgrohe and Lotto-Soudal looked to keep things relatively together.

As the speed continued to increase in the final kilometer, Sagan — now without the protection offered by the tall Daniel Oss — lurked behind Lotto-Soudal and UAE-Team Emirates.

Into the final 600m, Gaviria started to wind up, and Ewan responded and opened up his move at 400m.

With the Colombian sprinter fading, Ewan opened up his sprint and took his second win in three days.

Caleb Ewan won stage 7 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia
Caleb Ewan won stage 7 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia on a long-range sprint. Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

What’s to come

2021 Giro d'Italia stage 8 route elevation.
2021 Giro d’Italia stage 8 route elevation. Photo: PCS

Saturday’s stage 8 is another lumpy route over 171 kilometers. Racers will navigate over two unrated climbs — the first peaking at 35km, and the second cresting at 87km — immediately followed by a cat2 climb through 121km. After the ascent to Bocca della Selva, the final climb of the stage finishes atop an 11km incline to Guardia Sanframondi.

Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal4:42:12
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
3MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
4MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
5PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
6GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
7GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
8KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
9FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
10MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:00
11FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:00
12NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
13MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:00
14SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
15VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
16MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:00
17VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
18BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
19MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
20NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
21CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
22FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
23GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
24SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:00
25BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
26ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
27HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
28CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
29FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
30SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
31NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
32ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
34MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
35TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
36VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
37SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
38VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:00
39YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:00
40IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
41CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
42VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
43SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
44BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
45KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
46HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
47PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:00
48BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
49VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:00
50EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
51HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
52FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
53MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
54VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
55TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
56RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
57BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
58TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:00
59BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
60ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
61VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
62ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:00
63WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:23
64GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo0:23
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:23
66NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:23
67DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:23
68OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:23
69KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:35
70CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:35
71BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:39
72ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:39
73PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:39
74CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:39
75KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:39
76BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:39
77WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:54
78ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:54
79KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
80KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:54
81GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:54
82LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
83VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
84MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:54
85MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:54
86NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange0:54
87GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:54
88BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:54
89TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:54
90FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:54
91CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:54
92GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:54
93BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:54
94SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:54
95FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:54
96REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:54
97SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:54
98HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
99DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa0:54
100COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:54
101VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
102NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:54
103BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:54
104LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:54
105PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:54
106PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:54
107ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:13
108JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:13
109GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:13
110BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:13
111DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:13
112KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:13
113SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:13
114GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:13
115HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
116VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:13
117DENZ NicoTeam DSM1:13
118RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:13
119CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo1:13
120EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:13
121RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:13
122JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1:13
123RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:13
124ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:13
125BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:13
126CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:13
127MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:13
128BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:13
129DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:13
130OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:13
131MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:42
132VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:42
133VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:42
134MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:42
135LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:48
136DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:48
137VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:48
138CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:48
139ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:48
140DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:48
141BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:48
142BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:48
143SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:48
144RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:48
145DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation1:48
146MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:48
147CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:48
148WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:48
149TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:48
150PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:48
151CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:48
152STORER MichaelTeam DSM2:05
153GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:09
154OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:09
155MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal2:09
156VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:09
157KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:09
158CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates2:14
159DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:14
160VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo2:21
161BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo2:21
162CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:00
163VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo2:21
164RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa2:37
165CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:37
166GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:43
167SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:43
168DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix2:53
169JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:56
170PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers2:56
171CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2:56
172SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:12
173TORRES AlbertMovistar Team3:12
174HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM3:12
175ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM3:12
176MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange3:27
177AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:27
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 26:59:18
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:16
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
5VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:25
6CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:38
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:39
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:41
9MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:47
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:49
11FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:55
12MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:06
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:14
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:14
15TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:40
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:43
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
19BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:01
20SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:01
21MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:03
22MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09
23HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:29
24MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:30
25TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech4:13
26ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:49
27KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange5:19
28GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo5:49
29ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates7:06
30FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa7:44
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma8:55
32BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma10:55
33CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo11:30
34FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:08
35RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team14:05
36STORER MichaelTeam DSM14:54
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15:09
38PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team15:24
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15:26
40MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo16:34
41VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team16:58
42BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation16:58
43LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:43
44HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20:10
45CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers20:14
46MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious20:15
47GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa20:38
48KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step20:44
49EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:19
50BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo21:21
51NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange21:50
52HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step21:56
53IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech22:03
54CATALDO DarioMovistar Team22:40
55VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22:58
56BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team23:40
57BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo24:03
58DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation25:08
59MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ25:46
60GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe27:12
61WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team27:39
62GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team28:03
63SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech28:08
64FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS28:09
65ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM28:59
66SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step29:36
67SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech30:18
68RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa30:27
69PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:11
70HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:22
71COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates32:51
72RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32:55
73JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange33:57
74REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ34:23
75NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers36:09
76FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech36:28
77CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè36:44
78GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ36:45
79CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step36:56
80SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange37:33
81VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix37:39
82CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:45
83CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec38:01
84PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux38:02
85HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM38:20
86FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39:31
87DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa40:16
88VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ40:27
89KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo42:25
90GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:32
91PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers42:37
92TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious42:52
93NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation43:53
94ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè43:58
95ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM44:23
96GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal44:34
97BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ44:45
98SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44:56
99SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ45:49
100VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo45:50
101ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe46:21
102SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe46:26
103OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe46:30
104CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates46:53
105PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech47:09
106ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa47:25
107JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team47:38
108BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè47:58
109TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec48:15
110VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux48:36
111CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa48:37
112GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo48:42
113OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal49:09
114CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team49:26
115GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates49:29
116CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation49:30
117VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:49
118ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:23
119PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec50:55
120VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma51:02
121BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:12
122SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS51:24
123ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious51:47
124JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix52:53
125VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal53:52
126DENZ NicoTeam DSM53:53
127AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma55:03
128VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious55:17
129MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange55:19
130KANTER MaxTeam DSM56:27
131PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec57:02
132VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits57:05
133KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step57:15
134HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange57:55
135MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma57:59
136BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe58:06
137BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech58:28
138ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè58:37
139NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS58:40
140GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè58:49
141MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates59:04
142NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team59:18
143CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits59:21
144RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix59:39
145CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo59:41
146WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00:15
147LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:00:29
148DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:00:33
149SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:00:53
150DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:01:00
151GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:01:01
152LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:01:28
153KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:01:39
154DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:01:56
155KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:02:07
156DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:02:15
157VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:02:42
158TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:03:07
159BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:08
160DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:03:13
161MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:03:18
162GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03:47
163BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:03:56
164VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:04:08
165WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:04:11
166RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:04:49
167MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:04:57
168DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:05:20
169MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:05:36
170RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:07:00
171DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:07:10
172MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:07:22
173TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:09:06
174MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09:19
175EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:11:07
176VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:12:51
177KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:15:57
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal106
2MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix83
3NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS76
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits69
5CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation66
6SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe57
7GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates42
8MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42
9TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
10FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39
11GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma36
12MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious29
13PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux29
14VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
15MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28
16DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
17PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20
18BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers18
19GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
20KANTER MaxTeam DSM14
21RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
22EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step12
23MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
24AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
25MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates11
26FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
27NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9
28VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
29GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ8
30VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
31ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
32ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7
33CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6
34BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
35MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6
36CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
37TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
38CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
39RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6
40VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
41CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
42VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5
43ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
44VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
45JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
46CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
47MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4
48MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers4
49GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa4
50EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
51PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
52SOLER MarcMovistar Team3
53OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
54BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
55CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
56VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3
57SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
58WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
59CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
60TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
61MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
62BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
63DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
64OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
65OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
66DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
67GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2
68BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
69RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
70MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
71VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1
72MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1
73JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
74FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
75VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
76ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 26:59:18
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:16
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:06
6FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:29
8MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:30
9TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech4:13
10ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:49
11FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa7:44
12RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team14:05
13STORER MichaelTeam DSM14:54
14LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:43
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step21:56
16SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech28:08
17COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates32:51
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers36:09
19GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ36:45
20SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange37:33
21CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec38:01
22DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa40:16
23VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ40:27
24GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers42:32
25ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè43:58
26GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal44:34
27ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe46:21
28PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech47:09
29ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa47:25
30JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team47:38
31TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec48:15
32OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal49:09
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team49:26
34VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:49
35ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits50:23
36SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS51:24
37VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal53:52
38AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma55:03
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM56:27
40PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec57:02
41BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech58:28
42ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè58:37
43CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo59:41
44LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:01:28
45VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:04:08
46MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:04:57
47DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:05:20
48RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:07:00
49VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:12:51
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious26
2BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team18
3ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
4TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
5MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious10
6DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
7GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa9
8PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
9BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers8
10RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
11MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation6
12JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
13FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
14VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
15VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5
17EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
18CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2
20TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
21CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
22JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
23ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
24TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
25MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
26VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
27CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1
28HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
29GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1
30FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 80:59:58
2INEOS Grenadiers0:39
3Team BikeExchange2:48
4Trek - Segafredo3:48
5Deceuninck - Quick Step5:47
6EF Education - Nippo6:10
7Team DSM12:55
8Movistar Team13:46
9Team Jumbo-Visma18:39
10Astana - Premier Tech21:25
11UAE-Team Emirates23:40
12BORA - hansgrohe29:23
13Israel Start-Up Nation38:19
14EOLO-Kometa43:17
15Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:32
16Groupama - FDJ48:05
17AG2R Citroën Team58:48
18Alpecin-Fenix1:18:50
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:21:41
20Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:24:16
21Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:26:55
22Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:38:13
23Lotto Soudal2:01:04

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic