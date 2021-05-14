2021 Giro d’Italia stage 7: Caleb Ewan scores second win in three days with long-range, uphill sprint
No change to GC with Attila Valter—the first Hungarian to lead a grand tour— leading with Remco Evenepoel and Egan Bernal in second and third places.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Sodal) scored his second win in three days, after a frenetic, flat finale on stage 7 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
The “Pocket Rocket” opened from 400 meters out, forced by an early move by Fernando Gaviria (UAE-Team Emirates).
“I knew it would be a good finish for me. It was a super hard finish and I had to go deep to win today. My legs were absolutely burning,” Ewan said.
The 181-kilometer coastal route from Notaresco to Termoli was relatively flat, with just some elevation change in the middle of the stage. The final quarter of the route and the flat run-in was into a block headwind.
For his early efforts, Gaviria scored a 6th, while Italian David Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) rounded out the stage podium.
This was a win of sorts for Merlier who with 10km to go had to be brought back to the front after an unplanned nature break.
Three-times world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was lurking in the top 10 wheels before the sprint opened up, however with no openings to launch a sprint, the Slovakian’s attempts to create space to sprint were thwarted — he looked sure to topple at one point — and he could only manage 14th on the day.
There was no change to the GC, with Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) leading Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers).
“I felt a different rider with this jersey,” said Valter. “When people were applauding the pink jersey, I had to pinch myself to realize that it was really me.”
How it happened
A break of three — Simon Pellaud (Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec), Mark Christian (Eolo Kometa), and Umberto Marengo (Bardoni-CSF) — were off the front until just 17km remaining in the stage.
Throughout the day, teams exchange the workload to keep control of the escapees, with breakaway artist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) doing the lion’s share of the work on the front, planning for a fast finish for teammate Ewan.
The three-man group advantage fluctuated between three and a half minutes and a minute until 35km to go.
Into the final 20km, the pursuers brought the speed over 51kph through roundabouts and narrow streets.
When the break was caught at 17km, sprinters’ teams were lining up on the front, jostling for space with the teams protecting their GC favorites in the safest position in the field.
Elia Viviani (Cofidis) was escorted to near the front, as well as Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) Sagan, Ewan, Gaviria, and Merlier after his emergency nature break.
The next 8km was lead by domestiques drilling the pace on the front, anticipating the uphill, technical section between 3.5km and 1.5km to go.
A roundabout at 4km to go disrupted several of the sprint trains on the front of the race, but Bora-Hansgrohe and Lotto-Soudal looked to keep things relatively together.
As the speed continued to increase in the final kilometer, Sagan — now without the protection offered by the tall Daniel Oss — lurked behind Lotto-Soudal and UAE-Team Emirates.
Into the final 600m, Gaviria started to wind up, and Ewan responded and opened up his move at 400m.
With the Colombian sprinter fading, Ewan opened up his sprint and took his second win in three days.
What’s to come
Saturday’s stage 8 is another lumpy route over 171 kilometers. Racers will navigate over two unrated climbs — the first peaking at 35km, and the second cresting at 87km — immediately followed by a cat2 climb through 121km. After the ascent to Bocca della Selva, the final climb of the stage finishes atop an 11km incline to Guardia Sanframondi.
Giro d'Italia Stage 7 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|4:42:12
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|3
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|4
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|5
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|6
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|7
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|8
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|9
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|10
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|11
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|12
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|13
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|14
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|15
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|16
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|17
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|18
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|19
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|20
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|21
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|22
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|23
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|24
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|25
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|26
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|27
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|28
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|30
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|31
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|32
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|34
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|35
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|36
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|37
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|38
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|39
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|40
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|41
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|42
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|43
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|44
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|45
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|46
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|47
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|48
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|49
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|50
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|51
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|52
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|53
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|54
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|55
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|56
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|57
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|58
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|59
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|60
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|61
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|62
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|63
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23
|64
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:23
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|66
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|67
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23
|68
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|69
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:35
|70
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:35
|71
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|72
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|73
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:39
|74
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:39
|75
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|76
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:39
|77
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:54
|78
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:54
|79
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|80
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:54
|81
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:54
|82
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:54
|83
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:54
|84
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:54
|85
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|86
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:54
|87
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|88
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:54
|89
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:54
|90
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|91
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|92
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:54
|93
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:54
|94
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:54
|95
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:54
|96
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:54
|97
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:54
|98
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|99
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:54
|100
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|101
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|102
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:54
|103
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:54
|104
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:54
|105
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:54
|106
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:54
|107
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:13
|108
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|109
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|110
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:13
|111
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13
|112
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:13
|113
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:13
|114
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13
|115
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|116
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|117
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1:13
|118
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|119
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:13
|120
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:13
|121
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:13
|122
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13
|123
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13
|124
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:13
|125
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|126
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:13
|127
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:13
|128
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:13
|129
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:13
|130
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|131
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:42
|132
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:42
|133
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:42
|134
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:42
|135
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:48
|136
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48
|137
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:48
|138
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48
|139
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:48
|140
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:48
|141
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:48
|142
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:48
|143
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:48
|144
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:48
|145
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:48
|146
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:48
|147
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:48
|148
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:48
|149
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:48
|150
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:48
|151
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:48
|152
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|2:05
|153
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09
|154
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09
|155
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09
|156
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09
|157
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09
|158
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:14
|159
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:14
|160
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:21
|161
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:21
|162
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|163
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:21
|164
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:37
|165
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:37
|166
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:43
|167
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:43
|168
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:53
|169
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:56
|170
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:56
|171
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:56
|172
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:12
|173
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|3:12
|174
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|3:12
|175
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|3:12
|176
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|3:27
|177
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:27
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:59:18
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|5
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:25
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:38
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|9
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:47
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:49
|11
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|12
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:14
|15
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:40
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|19
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|20
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:01
|21
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:03
|22
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09
|23
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:29
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:30
|25
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:13
|26
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:49
|27
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|5:19
|28
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:49
|29
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:06
|30
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:44
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:55
|32
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:55
|33
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:30
|34
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:08
|35
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|14:05
|36
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|14:54
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15:09
|38
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|15:24
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:26
|40
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:34
|41
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|16:58
|42
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:58
|43
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:43
|44
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20:10
|45
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:14
|46
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:15
|47
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|20:38
|48
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:44
|49
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:19
|50
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:21
|51
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|21:50
|52
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:56
|53
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:03
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|22:40
|55
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:58
|56
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:40
|57
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:03
|58
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:08
|59
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:46
|60
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:12
|61
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:39
|62
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:03
|63
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:08
|64
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|28:09
|65
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|28:59
|66
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:36
|67
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:18
|68
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|30:27
|69
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:11
|70
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:22
|71
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:51
|72
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32:55
|73
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|33:57
|74
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:23
|75
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:09
|76
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:28
|77
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|36:44
|78
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:45
|79
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:56
|80
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|37:33
|81
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:39
|82
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:45
|83
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|38:01
|84
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|38:02
|85
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|38:20
|86
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39:31
|87
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|40:16
|88
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:27
|89
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|42:25
|90
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:32
|91
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:37
|92
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|42:52
|93
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|43:53
|94
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|43:58
|95
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|44:23
|96
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|44:34
|97
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:45
|98
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44:56
|99
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:49
|100
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|45:50
|101
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:21
|102
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:26
|103
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:30
|104
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|46:53
|105
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:09
|106
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|47:25
|107
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|47:38
|108
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|47:58
|109
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|48:15
|110
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|48:36
|111
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|48:37
|112
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:42
|113
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|49:09
|114
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:26
|115
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:29
|116
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:30
|117
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:49
|118
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:23
|119
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|50:55
|120
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:02
|121
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:12
|122
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|51:24
|123
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51:47
|124
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|52:53
|125
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|53:52
|126
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|53:53
|127
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55:03
|128
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|55:17
|129
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|55:19
|130
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|56:27
|131
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57:02
|132
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57:05
|133
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:15
|134
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|57:55
|135
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:59
|136
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|58:06
|137
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|58:28
|138
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|58:37
|139
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|58:40
|140
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|58:49
|141
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|59:04
|142
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:18
|143
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|59:21
|144
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|59:39
|145
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|59:41
|146
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00:15
|147
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:00:29
|148
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:33
|149
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:00:53
|150
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:00
|151
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01:01
|152
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:28
|153
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:39
|154
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01:56
|155
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:02:07
|156
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:02:15
|157
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:02:42
|158
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:03:07
|159
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:08
|160
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:13
|161
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:18
|162
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:47
|163
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:56
|164
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:04:08
|165
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:04:11
|166
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04:49
|167
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:57
|168
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:20
|169
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:05:36
|170
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:07:00
|171
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:07:10
|172
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:22
|173
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:09:06
|174
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09:19
|175
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:07
|176
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:12:51
|177
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:15:57
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|106
|2
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|3
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|76
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|69
|5
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|66
|6
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57
|7
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42
|8
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|9
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|10
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39
|11
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|12
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|29
|14
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|15
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28
|16
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|17
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20
|18
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|19
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|20
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|14
|21
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|22
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|23
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|24
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|25
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|26
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|27
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|28
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|29
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|30
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|31
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|32
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|33
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|34
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|35
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|36
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|37
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|38
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|39
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|40
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|41
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|42
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|43
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|44
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|45
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|46
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|47
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|48
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|49
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|50
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|51
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|52
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3
|53
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|54
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|55
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|56
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|57
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|58
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|59
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|60
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|61
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|62
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|63
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|64
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|65
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|66
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|67
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|68
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|69
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|70
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|71
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|72
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|73
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|74
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|75
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|76
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:59:18
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|6
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:29
|8
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:30
|9
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:13
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:49
|11
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:44
|12
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|14:05
|13
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|14:54
|14
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:43
|15
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:56
|16
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:08
|17
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:51
|18
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:09
|19
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:45
|20
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|37:33
|21
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|38:01
|22
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|40:16
|23
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:27
|24
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:32
|25
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|43:58
|26
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|44:34
|27
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:21
|28
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:09
|29
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|47:25
|30
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|47:38
|31
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|48:15
|32
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|49:09
|33
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|49:26
|34
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:49
|35
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50:23
|36
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|51:24
|37
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|53:52
|38
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|55:03
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|56:27
|40
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57:02
|41
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|58:28
|42
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|58:37
|43
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|59:41
|44
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:28
|45
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:04:08
|46
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:57
|47
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:05:20
|48
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:07:00
|49
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:12:51
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|2
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|3
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|4
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|5
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|6
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|7
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|8
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|9
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|10
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|11
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|12
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|13
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|14
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|15
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|17
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|18
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|20
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|21
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|22
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|23
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|24
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|25
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|26
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|27
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|28
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|29
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|30
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|80:59:58
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|2:48
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:48
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:47
|6
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:10
|7
|Team DSM
|12:55
|8
|Movistar Team
|13:46
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:39
|10
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:25
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:40
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:23
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38:19
|14
|EOLO-Kometa
|43:17
|15
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:32
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:05
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|58:48
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:18:50
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:21:41
|20
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:24:16
|21
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:26:55
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:38:13
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:04
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.