2021 Giro d’Italia stage 6: Gino Mäder solos to win on windy, rain-soaked route
Remco Evenepoel moved into second overall, 11 seconds behind new overall leader Attila Valter.
Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) soloed to victory on windy and very wet stage 6 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
Surviving challenging weather, the Swiss rider rode solo at the front of the race on the final climb, and scored redemption a day after teammate Mikel Landa crashed out on the previous stage.
Mäder narrowly missed out on a stage win at Paris-Nice when Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) passed him with just 25m remaining on a steep climb.
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) appeared to be riding in a controlled fashion, shadowing Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) and moved into second overall on the General Classification.
Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) dropped out of the lead, losing nearly a quarter of an hour on the day.
Full report and results to follow.
Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:17:52
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:12
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:12
|4
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:12
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:14
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:25
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|8
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:27
|9
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:29
|10
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:29
|11
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:29
|12
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:40
|15
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|16
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:40
|17
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:40
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:57
|19
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:57
|20
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|21
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:12
|22
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:12
|23
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:14
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:18
|25
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:19
|26
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:26
|27
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:41
|28
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46
|29
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46
|30
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46
|31
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:02
|32
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:07
|33
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|2:15
|34
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:38
|35
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:38
|36
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:38
|37
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4:21
|38
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:12
|39
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5:55
|40
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:30
|41
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:12
|42
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7:14
|43
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:45
|44
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:27
|45
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:27
|46
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:57
|47
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:37
|48
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:37
|49
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|14:37
|50
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:37
|51
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:37
|52
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:37
|53
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:37
|54
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:37
|55
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:37
|56
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|14:37
|57
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:37
|58
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:37
|59
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:37
|60
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:37
|61
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14:37
|62
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:37
|63
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|14:37
|64
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:37
|65
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:37
|66
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:37
|67
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:37
|68
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16:29
|69
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:42
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|18:42
|71
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:52
|72
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:52
|73
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:52
|74
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18:52
|75
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:18
|76
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:18
|77
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:18
|78
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:18
|79
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|19:36
|80
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|19:36
|81
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:20
|82
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:20
|83
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:20
|84
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:20
|85
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|20:20
|86
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:20
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|20:20
|88
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|20:20
|89
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:08
|90
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:47
|91
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:47
|92
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:47
|93
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|21:47
|94
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:47
|95
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:06
|96
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:06
|97
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:06
|98
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|22:06
|99
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:49
|100
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:49
|101
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:49
|102
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:49
|103
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|24:49
|104
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:49
|105
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:49
|106
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|24:49
|107
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24:49
|108
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:49
|109
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|24:49
|110
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:49
|111
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:49
|112
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:49
|113
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:49
|114
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:49
|115
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:49
|116
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:49
|117
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24:49
|118
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|24:49
|119
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|24:49
|120
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|24:49
|121
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:49
|122
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:49
|123
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:49
|124
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:49
|125
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:49
|126
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:49
|127
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:49
|128
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|24:49
|129
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:49
|130
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:49
|131
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:49
|132
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:49
|133
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:49
|134
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|24:49
|135
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:49
|136
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:49
|137
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|26:04
|138
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:04
|139
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:32
|140
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:32
|141
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:32
|142
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:32
|143
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:32
|144
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:32
|145
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:32
|146
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:32
|147
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|27:32
|148
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|27:32
|149
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:32
|150
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:32
|151
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|27:32
|152
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:32
|153
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:32
|154
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|27:32
|155
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|27:32
|156
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:32
|157
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:32
|158
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:32
|159
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|27:32
|160
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:32
|161
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:32
|162
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:32
|163
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:32
|164
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:32
|165
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27:32
|166
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|27:32
|167
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27:32
|168
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:32
|169
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|27:32
|170
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:32
|171
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27:32
|172
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:32
|173
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:45
|174
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|27:45
|175
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:48
|176
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:48
|177
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:48
|178
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|27:48
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:17:06
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|5
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:25
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:38
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:39
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|9
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:47
|10
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:49
|11
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|12
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:14
|15
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32
|16
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:40
|17
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:43
|18
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|19
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|20
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:01
|21
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:03
|22
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:17
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:06
|24
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:09
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:29
|26
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:13
|27
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|4:44
|28
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:49
|29
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:50
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:06
|31
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:55
|32
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:17
|33
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:55
|34
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|12:49
|35
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|12:52
|36
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:08
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|13:56
|38
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14:30
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:32
|40
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|15:45
|41
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:04
|42
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:34
|43
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:18
|44
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:49
|45
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:57
|46
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:00
|47
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:31
|48
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|19:44
|49
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|20:06
|50
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:15
|51
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:56
|52
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|20:56
|53
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|21:46
|54
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:56
|55
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:03
|56
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:46
|57
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22:58
|58
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:20
|59
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:24
|60
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:52
|61
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|25:47
|62
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:24
|63
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:49
|64
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:55
|65
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:09
|66
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:15
|67
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:16
|68
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|27:50
|69
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:18
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|31:01
|71
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31:28
|72
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31:42
|73
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:57
|74
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:11
|75
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:29
|76
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|34:50
|77
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|35:08
|78
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:32
|79
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:46
|80
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|36:05
|81
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:28
|82
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|36:48
|83
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:56
|84
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:08
|85
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:10
|86
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:39
|87
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|39:22
|88
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39:31
|89
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:41
|90
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:27
|91
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:04
|92
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:38
|93
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|41:46
|94
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|42:25
|95
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|42:45
|96
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|42:57
|97
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42:59
|98
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|43:29
|99
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|43:29
|100
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44:02
|101
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:39
|102
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:42
|103
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|45:49
|104
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:07
|105
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|46:25
|106
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:26
|107
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|46:50
|108
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:54
|109
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|47:00
|110
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:09
|111
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|47:19
|112
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47:21
|113
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|47:25
|114
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:38
|115
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|48:19
|116
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:35
|117
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:09
|118
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:29
|119
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|49:36
|120
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|49:36
|121
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:49
|122
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49:59
|123
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50:08
|124
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:28
|125
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|51:40
|126
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|51:43
|127
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|51:47
|128
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|51:52
|129
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|52:40
|130
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|53:29
|131
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|56:11
|132
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|56:23
|133
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|56:27
|134
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:40
|135
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:53
|136
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:04
|137
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57:05
|138
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:15
|139
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|57:24
|140
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57:33
|141
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|57:55
|142
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|58:26
|143
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|58:40
|144
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|58:41
|145
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|58:49
|146
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|59:04
|147
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:18
|148
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|59:21
|149
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|59:47
|150
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:48
|151
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|59:59
|152
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:08
|153
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:10
|154
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00:27
|155
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:34
|156
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:45
|157
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:01:00
|158
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01:13
|159
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:01:47
|160
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:55
|161
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:02:00
|162
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:02:23
|163
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03:02
|164
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:06
|165
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:03:07
|166
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03:22
|167
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:47
|168
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:03:57
|169
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:17
|170
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04:49
|171
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:57
|172
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:05:12
|173
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:05:13
|174
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:05:54
|175
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07:37
|176
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:17
|177
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11:57
|178
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|72
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|68
|3
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|58
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|56
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50
|6
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|7
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31
|8
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|10
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|11
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28
|12
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|13
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|14
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|15
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18
|16
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16
|17
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|18
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|19
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|20
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|21
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|22
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|23
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|24
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|25
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|26
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|27
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|28
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|29
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|30
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|31
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|32
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|33
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|34
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|35
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|36
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|6
|37
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|38
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|39
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|40
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|41
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|42
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|43
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|44
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|45
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|46
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|47
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|48
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|49
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|50
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|3
|51
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|52
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|53
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|54
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|55
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|56
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|57
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|58
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|59
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|60
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|61
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|62
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|63
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|64
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|65
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|66
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|67
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|68
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|69
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|71
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|22:17:06
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06
|6
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:53
|7
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:17
|8
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|3:29
|9
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:13
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:49
|11
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:50
|12
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|12:49
|13
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|12:52
|14
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:49
|15
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:56
|16
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:55
|17
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|31:57
|18
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|34:50
|19
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:32
|20
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|35:46
|21
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|36:48
|22
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|39:22
|23
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:27
|24
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|41:38
|25
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|42:25
|26
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|42:45
|27
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:42
|28
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|46:25
|29
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|47:00
|30
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|47:09
|31
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47:21
|32
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|47:25
|33
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:38
|34
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|48:35
|35
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|49:36
|36
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49:49
|37
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:28
|38
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|51:43
|39
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|56:23
|40
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|56:27
|41
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|56:40
|42
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|57:04
|43
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|57:24
|44
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:00:34
|45
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:01:47
|46
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:06
|47
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:57
|48
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:05:12
|49
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11:57
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|2
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|3
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|4
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|5
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|6
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|7
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|8
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|9
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|10
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|11
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|12
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|13
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|14
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|15
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|17
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|18
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|19
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|20
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|21
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|22
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|23
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|24
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|26
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|27
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|28
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|66:53:22
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|2:48
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:48
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:18
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:47
|7
|Movistar Team
|11:58
|8
|Team DSM
|12:55
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:39
|10
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:25
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:40
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:23
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:25
|14
|EOLO-Kometa
|41:29
|15
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|45:38
|16
|Groupama - FDJ
|48:05
|17
|AG2R Citroën Team
|58:25
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:18:50
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:19:53
|20
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:22:47
|21
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:26:16
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:37:34
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:53
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.