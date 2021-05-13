2021 Giro d’Italia stage 6: Gino Mäder solos to win on windy, rain-soaked route

Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) soloed to victory on windy and very wet stage 6 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Surviving challenging weather, the Swiss rider rode solo at the front of the race on the final climb, and scored redemption a day after teammate Mikel Landa crashed out on the previous stage.

Mäder narrowly missed out on a stage win at Paris-Nice when Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) passed him with just 25m remaining on a steep climb.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) appeared to be riding in a controlled fashion, shadowing Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) and moved into second overall on the General Classification.

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) dropped out of the lead, losing nearly a quarter of an hour on the day.

Full report and results to follow.