2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 6: Gino Mäder solos to win on windy, rain-soaked route

Remco Evenepoel moved into second overall, 11 seconds behind new overall leader Attila Valter.

Gino Mäder (Bahrain-Victorious) soloed to victory on windy and very wet stage 6 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Surviving challenging weather, the Swiss rider rode solo at the front of the race on the final climb, and scored redemption a day after teammate Mikel Landa crashed out on the previous stage.

Mäder narrowly missed out on a stage win at Paris-Nice when Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) passed him with just 25m remaining on a steep climb.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) appeared to be riding in a controlled fashion, shadowing Egan Bernal (Ineos-Grenadiers) and moved into second overall on the General Classification.

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) dropped out of the lead, losing nearly a quarter of an hour on the day.

Full report and results to follow.

Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious4:17:52
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:12
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:12
4EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:12
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:14
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:25
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:25
8SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:27
9CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:29
10VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:29
11YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:29
12VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:29
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:40
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:40
15FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:40
16ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:40
17FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:40
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:57
19SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:57
20RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:10
21FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:12
22VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix1:12
23TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:14
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:18
25GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo1:19
26PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:26
27MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1:41
28MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46
29FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:46
30TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:46
31MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:02
32CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:07
33KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange2:15
34HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:38
35GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal2:38
36CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo2:38
37VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4:21
38ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates5:12
39STORER MichaelTeam DSM5:55
40CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:30
41BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma7:12
42BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma7:14
43MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious8:45
44BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation10:27
45LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:27
46GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ12:57
47GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team14:37
48BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team14:37
49ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM14:37
50HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step14:37
51FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:37
52BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo14:37
53GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa14:37
54GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe14:37
55WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team14:37
56OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team14:37
57HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:37
58RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa14:37
59KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step14:37
60JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix14:37
61SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step14:37
62IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech14:37
63NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange14:37
64MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo14:37
65FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech14:37
66PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:37
67HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:37
68CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16:29
69KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo18:42
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange18:42
71PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers18:52
72BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo18:52
73NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers18:52
74RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18:52
75FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:18
76COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates19:18
77VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma19:18
78PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:18
79GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers19:36
80SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech19:36
81REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ20:20
82EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:20
83SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ20:20
84MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ20:20
85HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM20:20
86POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:20
87DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal20:20
88VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo20:20
89VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ21:08
90ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:47
91AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma21:47
92SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:47
93ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM21:47
94CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:47
95RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix22:06
96BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech22:06
97VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22:06
98DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa22:06
99SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe24:49
100SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:49
101DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ24:49
102BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe24:49
103VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè24:49
104ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe24:49
105CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates24:49
106HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange24:49
107PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24:49
108VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious24:49
109OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal24:49
110OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe24:49
111PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech24:49
112LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:49
113CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team24:49
114ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious24:49
115MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma24:49
116VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:49
117PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24:49
118BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè24:49
119JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team24:49
120GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè24:49
121LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix24:49
122VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix24:49
123KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:49
124BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ24:49
125CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa24:49
126SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech24:49
127KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step24:49
128SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange24:49
129GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo24:49
130CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:49
131CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step24:49
132ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa24:49
133CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo24:49
134KANTER MaxTeam DSM24:49
135VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo24:49
136DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation24:49
137DENZ NicoTeam DSM26:04
138BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:04
139BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation27:32
140MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:32
141GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team27:32
142ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:32
143DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation27:32
144DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo27:32
145TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:32
146NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team27:32
147EWAN CalebLotto Soudal27:32
148MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal27:32
149GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma27:32
150VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:32
151DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal27:32
152ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:32
153MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo27:32
154TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec27:32
155MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè27:32
156WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:32
157VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:32
158NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation27:32
159VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal27:32
160SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:32
161WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:32
162TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious27:32
163RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa27:32
164NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:32
165MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix27:32
166CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation27:32
167DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix27:32
168VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:32
169TORRES AlbertMovistar Team27:32
170BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe27:32
171KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix27:32
172DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma27:32
173CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:45
174KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal27:45
175GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates27:48
176MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates27:48
177RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates27:48
178MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange27:48
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 22:17:06
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:16
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
5VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:25
6CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:38
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:39
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:41
9MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:47
10YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:49
11FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:55
12MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:06
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team1:14
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:14
15TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32
16BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:40
17NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:43
18FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
19BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:01
20SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:01
21MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:03
22MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:17
23GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:06
24MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:09
25HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:29
26TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech4:13
27KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange4:44
28ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:49
29FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa6:50
30ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates7:06
31BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma8:55
32CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo10:17
33BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma10:55
34STORER MichaelTeam DSM12:49
35RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team12:52
36FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:08
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team13:56
38PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14:30
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo14:32
40VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team15:45
41BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation16:04
42MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo16:34
43CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17:18
44LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:49
45HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:57
46BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo19:00
47KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step19:31
48GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa19:44
49EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits20:06
50MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious20:15
51POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:56
52NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange20:56
53CATALDO DarioMovistar Team21:46
54HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step21:56
55IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech22:03
56BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team22:46
57VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team22:58
58DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23:20
59BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo23:24
60MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ24:52
61ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM25:47
62SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step26:24
63GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe26:49
64SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech26:55
65GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team27:09
66FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:15
67WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team27:16
68RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa27:50
69SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech30:18
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange31:01
71HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31:28
72RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec31:42
73COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates31:57
74PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:11
75REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ33:29
76SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange34:50
77HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM35:08
78GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ35:32
79NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers35:46
80CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè36:05
81FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech36:28
82CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec36:48
83CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step36:56
84PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:08
85CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:10
86VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix37:39
87DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa39:22
88FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39:31
89PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers39:41
90VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ40:27
91TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious41:04
92GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers41:38
93KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo41:46
94GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal42:25
95ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè42:45
96BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ42:57
97NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation42:59
98ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM43:29
99VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo43:29
100SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44:02
101CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates44:39
102ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe45:42
103SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ45:49
104OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe46:07
105JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team46:25
106SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe46:26
107CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa46:50
108VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:54
109OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal47:00
110PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech47:09
111BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè47:19
112TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47:21
113ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa47:25
114CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team47:38
115GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo48:19
116ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:35
117PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:09
118GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates49:29
119CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation49:36
120SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS49:36
121VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:49
122BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits49:59
123VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma50:08
124AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma51:28
125JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix51:40
126VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal51:43
127ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious51:47
128MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange51:52
129DENZ NicoTeam DSM52:40
130VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious53:29
131MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma56:11
132PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec56:23
133KANTER MaxTeam DSM56:27
134BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech56:40
135BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe56:53
136CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo57:04
137VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits57:05
138KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step57:15
139ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè57:24
140CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits57:33
141HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange57:55
142RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix58:26
143NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS58:40
144LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS58:41
145GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè58:49
146MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates59:04
147NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team59:18
148WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS59:21
149DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ59:47
150GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team59:48
151SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits59:59
152DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:00:08
153DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:00:10
154DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:00:27
155LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:00:34
156KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix1:00:45
157VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:01:00
158KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01:13
159VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:01:47
160BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01:55
161DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation1:02:00
162WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:02:23
163BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe1:03:02
164DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03:06
165TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:03:07
166MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:03:22
167GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03:47
168MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:03:57
169DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:04:17
170RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates1:04:49
171MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:04:57
172RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:05:12
173MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:05:13
174TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:05:54
175MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07:37
176EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:11:17
177VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11:57
178KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:13:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS72
2VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits68
3MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix58
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal56
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe50
6TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
7CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation31
8GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates30
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious29
10VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
11FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28
12GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma26
13MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo24
14DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
15BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers18
16MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16
17GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
18PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
19RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
20PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
21EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step12
22MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
23AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
24FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
25NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9
26VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
27GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ8
28VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
29ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
30ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7
31CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo6
32BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
33MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious6
34CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
35TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
36KANTER MaxTeam DSM6
37RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6
38VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
39CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
40VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5
41ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
42VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
43JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
44CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
45MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5
46MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4
47GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa4
48EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
49PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
50SOLER MarcMovistar Team3
51OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
52BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
53CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
54VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3
55WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
56CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
57TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
58MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
59BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2
60DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
61OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
62GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2
63DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
64BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
65RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
66MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
67VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1
68MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1
69MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
71VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 22:17:06
2EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:16
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:06
6FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:53
7MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:17
8HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM3:29
9TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech4:13
10ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:49
11FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa6:50
12STORER MichaelTeam DSM12:49
13RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team12:52
14LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:49
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step21:56
16SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech26:55
17COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates31:57
18SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange34:50
19GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ35:32
20NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers35:46
21CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec36:48
22DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa39:22
23VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ40:27
24GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers41:38
25GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal42:25
26ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè42:45
27ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe45:42
28JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team46:25
29OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal47:00
30PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech47:09
31TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47:21
32ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa47:25
33CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team47:38
34ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits48:35
35SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS49:36
36VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec49:49
37AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma51:28
38VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal51:43
39PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec56:23
40KANTER MaxTeam DSM56:27
41BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech56:40
42CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo57:04
43ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè57:24
44LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix1:00:34
45VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:01:47
46DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03:06
47MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:04:57
48RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa1:05:12
49VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11:57
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious26
2BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team18
3ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
4TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
5MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious10
6DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
7GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa9
8BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers8
9RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
10PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
11MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation6
12JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
13FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
14VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
15VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5
17EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
18CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
19CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2
20TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
21JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
22ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
23TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
24VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1
26HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
27GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1
28MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 66:53:22
2INEOS Grenadiers0:39
3Team BikeExchange2:48
4Trek - Segafredo3:48
5EF Education - Nippo4:18
6Deceuninck - Quick Step5:47
7Movistar Team11:58
8Team DSM12:55
9Team Jumbo-Visma18:39
10Astana - Premier Tech21:25
11UAE-Team Emirates23:40
12BORA - hansgrohe29:23
13Israel Start-Up Nation37:25
14EOLO-Kometa41:29
15Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux45:38
16Groupama - FDJ48:05
17AG2R Citroën Team58:25
18Alpecin-Fenix1:18:50
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:19:53
20Team Qhubeka ASSOS1:22:47
21Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:26:16
22Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:37:34
23Lotto Soudal1:58:53

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

