2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 5: Caleb Ewan surges through traffic for dramatic win

Alessandro De Marchi holds onto the overall lead on pan-flat parcours.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 5 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia on a perfectly timed surge, navigating a chaotic, crash-marred final 4 kilometers.

“I’m really satisfied. I think that the first win is always the hardest to get,” Ewan said. “We have a lot of good sprinters here, so it’s always gonna be hard to get a win. But I’m really happy now that I have it.”

“The goal to start with was one win. I’ve done that and I’m pretty hungry to win as much as I can,” Ewan added.

The 177-kilometer, flat stage started in Modena and concluded in Cattolica with an intermediate sprint point in Imola, site of the 2020 UCI road world cycling championships.

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Movistar), and stage 4 winner Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) wearing the KOM jersey all crashed during the chaotic stage.

Landa was not able to remount his bike and did not finish the stage. He was taken to the hospital for examination and evaluation.

How it happened

While a two-man break was off the front with more than 120km remaining, there was little concern in the main group with so much racing remaining on the flat stage.

Just 15km later the race was consolidated and stayed together through the following 30km. At 69km, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec) and Davide Gaburro (Bardani-CSF) went off the front and got two seconds after exiting a small village.

From kilometers 70 to 60, the two got over a minute advantage, as the main bunch was content to let them get a little gap before racing heated up.

Almost exactly at 25km to go the pace was brought way up, and the sprinters’ teams brought the two escapees’ advantage to less than half a minute.

Race leader Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) was brought to the front to showcase his jersey, and keep him safe through a series of 90-degree turns.

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo) came to a stop and dismounted his bike briefly to avoid a barrier. He quickly rejoined the back of the main group, while at the front of the bunch, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-Citroën) attacked the main group immediately preceding a known pinch point in the road.

Through the technical section, Gougeard closed half the distance to the two men on the front, and then made contact with them just a kilometer later. The three were 20 seconds up on the magnolia rosa group, using the widest roads to their advantage.

Sivakov crashed at 15km to go on a touch of wheels, while the rest of his squad kept Egan Bernal safe on the front left side of the peloton.

Not wanting the race to slip away from the sprint specialists, the chasers brought the gap to 12 seconds at 15km to go. The advantage waivered between 10 and 30 seconds until the 8km mark.

A seemingly minor crash at 9km to go on a right turn brought down riders from Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal, and Bariiani-CSF, on the front of the race. This allowed the three on the front to get out to 15 seconds again, over the next 3km.

But then at 4.5km remaining, Dombrowski and Landa took a tumble when they struck a flagman attempting to direct traffic around road furniture. While the American who was celebrating his 30th birthday remounted his bike, Landa did not get up.

“We don’t know if our team leader broke his collarbone or his wrist,” said sports director Franco Pellizotti immediately following the stage.

On the front, the escapees were brought back 1.5km later when Lotto-Soudal brought Ewan into position.

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) did a massive turn on the front, with Ewan just three wheels back, while Oss’ teammate Peter Sagan closely shadowed the “Pocket Rocket.”

In the final dash, Merlier tried to open up but appeared to have shifting issues. Ewan bounced off his shoulder and darted around traffic.

Weaving from the left side of the road to the right, then back left and up the center, Ewan rocketed past Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) for the stage win.

This marks Nizzolo’s 11th second-place finish as a professional cyclist.

“The last kilometer wasn’t so technical — just the one corner — but the 20km before that was very technical with lots of roundabouts, lots of corners, through the towns,” Ewan said. “That’s where my team did a great job today.”

What’s to come

Thursday’s 6th stage will end with a climb to Ascoli Piceno, 15.5km at an average of 6.1 percent. The 160-kilometer route includes several ascents and descents in the Apennine massif.

2021 Giro d'Italia stage 6 elevation profile
2021 Giro d’Italia stage 6 elevation profile. Photo: PCS

Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1EWAN CalebLotto Soudal4:07:01
2NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
3VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
5GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
6MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
7PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
8GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
9BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa0:00
10CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
11CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
12MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix0:00
13TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
14KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
15NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
16MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:00
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
18BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
19OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
20RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
21VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
22BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
23KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:00
24ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
25MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
26DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
27SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
28MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:00
29VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
31VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
32FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:00
33MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
34IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
35CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
36NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
37VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:00
38BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
39TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:00
40ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
41SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
42DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
43FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
44MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
45HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:00
46BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
47BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
48WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
49COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:00
50ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
51CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:00
52BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
53FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
54CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:00
55CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
56YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:00
57HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
58FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
59BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:00
60EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
61MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
62POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
63CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
64VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:00
65CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
66TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
67MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
68MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
69ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:00
70BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe0:00
71GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
72OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:00
73KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
74VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
75HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
76SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
77BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
78VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
79MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
80SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
81PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
82RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:00
83EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
84GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
85HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
86ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
87FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
88BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
89ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
90GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ0:00
91BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
92LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
93KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:00
94SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:00
95GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
96VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
97DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:00
98PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
99DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:00
100CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
101KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
102MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
103BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
104DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
105WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
106RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa0:00
107VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
108CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:00
109DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:00
110CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
111RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
112VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:00
113OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
114GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:00
115ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
116FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
117SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
118ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
119KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:00
120BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
121VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
122TORRES AlbertMovistar Team0:00
123LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
124HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
125JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:00
126MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
127PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:00
128DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:00
129PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:00
130WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
131BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:00
132KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
133CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa0:00
134TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
135REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:00
136DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa0:00
137BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:00
138SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
139BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:43
140VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:43
141MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:03
142CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:03
143NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:03
144CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team1:03
145DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:03
146GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:03
147GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:03
148JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1:03
149VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo1:17
150GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1:29
151AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:29
152PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:29
153MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:37
154RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:37
155CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:44
156DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:51
157HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:04
158STORER MichaelTeam DSM2:04
159NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:04
160RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:04
161LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:04
162PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:04
163SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:22
164MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange2:22
165JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:34
166KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:49
167GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:03
168SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3:35
169CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:35
170VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo4:00
171ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:51
172GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal4:56
173VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal4:56
174TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious5:05
175MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious5:05
176VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious5:05
177ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious5:05
178FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè7:31
179BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team8:00
180DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates8:15
181NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers13:08
182SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers13:08
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation 17:57:45
2VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:42
3OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:48
4VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:00
5EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:15
6VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:24
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28
8BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:37
9CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:38
10BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:39
11CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:43
12FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:44
13TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:47
14YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:49
15MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1:51
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:56
17BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:03
18POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:05
19MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:08
20MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2:10
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:12
22NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:15
23SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:16
24HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:20
25VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:21
26BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:29
27SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:33
28FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:42
29MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:52
30BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:10
31GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:16
32ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3:23
33MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo3:26
34TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech3:56
35KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange3:58
36MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious3:58
37BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:12
38ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:38
39HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:49
40MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ6:01
41KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step6:23
42GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa6:36
43SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech6:58
44BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation7:06
45FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa7:07
46NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange7:48
47STORER MichaelTeam DSM8:23
48DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates8:37
49HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step8:48
50SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech8:48
51LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:51
52IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech8:55
53CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo9:08
54BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team9:38
55BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10:16
56SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange11:30
57CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers12:17
58ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM12:39
59FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe12:51
60VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team12:53
61MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious13:02
62RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team13:11
63SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step13:16
64CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step13:36
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe13:41
66JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange13:48
67CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:50
68MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo13:59
69GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team14:01
70FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS14:07
71COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates14:08
72WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team14:08
73VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix14:19
74RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14:19
75PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:22
76PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team14:33
77REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ14:38
78RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa14:42
79TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious15:01
80SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers15:16
81HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM16:17
82CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16:30
83NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation16:56
84HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:20
85NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers18:23
86DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa18:45
87BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ19:37
88VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ20:48
89CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:05
90CATALDO DarioMovistar Team21:09
91TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:18
92CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates21:19
93FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:42
94PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers22:18
95ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe22:22
96ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè22:27
97ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:32
98OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe22:47
99FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech23:00
100JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team23:05
101SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe23:06
102GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates23:10
103ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23:11
104CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa23:30
105GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers23:31
106SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:33
107CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation23:33
108VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:34
109OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal23:40
110SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:44
111VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:46
112PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech23:49
113BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:59
114PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:00
115GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ24:04
116ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa24:05
117CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team24:18
118KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo24:33
119VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo24:38
120GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo24:59
121BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:24
122MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange25:33
123VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal25:40
124PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:49
125SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ26:58
126BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team27:20
127DENZ NicoTeam DSM28:05
128ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious28:27
129VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious30:09
130VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:02
131AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma31:10
132CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:17
133ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè31:21
134VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma32:19
135NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS32:37
136MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates32:45
137MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma32:51
138PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33:03
139KANTER MaxTeam DSM33:07
140NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team33:15
141WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS33:18
142BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe33:33
143CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo33:44
144GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team33:45
145KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step33:55
146DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo34:05
147DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal34:07
148HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange34:35
149KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix34:42
150LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS35:21
151GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè35:29
152BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation35:52
153DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation35:57
154BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech36:03
155WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:20
156DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ36:27
157SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:39
158BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe36:59
159DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma37:03
160TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:04
161LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix37:14
162MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix37:19
163VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:40
164GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma37:44
165RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix37:49
166KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:53
167MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè37:54
168DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix38:14
169VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo38:27
170RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates38:30
171JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix38:32
172MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo38:54
173RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa39:09
174MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal39:10
175TORRES AlbertMovistar Team39:51
176GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal41:16
177MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41:34
178DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal41:36
179BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa41:50
180EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45:14
181VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:54
182KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal47:32
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS72
2VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits68
3MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix58
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal56
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe50
6TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
7CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation31
8GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates30
9VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
10FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28
11GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma26
12DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates25
13MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo24
14DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
15MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè16
16GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
17PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
18PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
19AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
20BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa10
21FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
22NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9
23VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
24VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
25ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
26ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7
27BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
28CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
29TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
30KANTER MaxTeam DSM6
31RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6
32VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
33VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5
34ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
35CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
36VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
37MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5
38EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
39EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
40GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa4
41PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
42OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
43BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
44VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3
45WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
46TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
47MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
48DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
49OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
50GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2
51DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
52BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
53RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
54MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
55MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1
56JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
57VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 17:58:45
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:39
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:10
6HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:20
7FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:42
8TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech2:56
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:58
10ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:38
11FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa6:07
12STORER MichaelTeam DSM7:23
13HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step7:48
14SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech7:48
15LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:51
16SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange10:30
17RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team12:11
18COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates13:08
19SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers14:16
20CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:30
21NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers17:23
22DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa17:45
23VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ19:48
24TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec20:18
25ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe21:22
26ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè21:27
27ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:32
28JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team22:05
29GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers22:31
30SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22:33
31OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal22:40
32VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec22:46
33PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech22:49
34GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ23:04
35ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa23:05
36CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team23:18
37VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal24:40
38AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma30:10
39ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:21
40PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32:03
41KANTER MaxTeam DSM32:07
42CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo32:44
43BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech35:03
44DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma36:03
45LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix36:14
46VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo37:27
47MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo37:54
48RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa38:09
49GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal40:16
50VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits44:54
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates18
2ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
4DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
5GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa9
6PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
7JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
8VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
9FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
10VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
11TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
12ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
13TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
14VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
15HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
16GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1
17MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 53:58:03
2INEOS Grenadiers0:04
3UAE-Team Emirates0:13
4Team BikeExchange0:50
5EF Education - Nippo1:35
6Trek - Segafredo2:18
7Israel Start-Up Nation3:40
8Deceuninck - Quick Step4:52
9Team Jumbo-Visma5:16
10Team DSM5:25
11Astana - Premier Tech6:16
12Movistar Team10:38
13EOLO-Kometa12:46
14BORA - hansgrohe14:03
15Groupama - FDJ16:02
16AG2R Citroën Team16:17
17Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:53
18Team Qhubeka ASSOS24:44
19Cofidis, Solutions Crédits26:00
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:25
21Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec36:51
22Alpecin-Fenix42:38
23Lotto Soudal1:12:49

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic