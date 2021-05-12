2021 Giro d’Italia stage 5: Caleb Ewan surges through traffic for dramatic win

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 5 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia on a perfectly timed surge, navigating a chaotic, crash-marred final 4 kilometers.

“I’m really satisfied. I think that the first win is always the hardest to get,” Ewan said. “We have a lot of good sprinters here, so it’s always gonna be hard to get a win. But I’m really happy now that I have it.”

“The goal to start with was one win. I’ve done that and I’m pretty hungry to win as much as I can,” Ewan added.

The 177-kilometer, flat stage started in Modena and concluded in Cattolica with an intermediate sprint point in Imola, site of the 2020 UCI road world cycling championships.

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Movistar), and stage 4 winner Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) wearing the KOM jersey all crashed during the chaotic stage.

Landa was not able to remount his bike and did not finish the stage. He was taken to the hospital for examination and evaluation.

How it happened

While a two-man break was off the front with more than 120km remaining, there was little concern in the main group with so much racing remaining on the flat stage.

Just 15km later the race was consolidated and stayed together through the following 30km. At 69km, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec) and Davide Gaburro (Bardani-CSF) went off the front and got two seconds after exiting a small village.

From kilometers 70 to 60, the two got over a minute advantage, as the main bunch was content to let them get a little gap before racing heated up.

Almost exactly at 25km to go the pace was brought way up, and the sprinters’ teams brought the two escapees’ advantage to less than half a minute.

Race leader Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) was brought to the front to showcase his jersey, and keep him safe through a series of 90-degree turns.

Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo) came to a stop and dismounted his bike briefly to avoid a barrier. He quickly rejoined the back of the main group, while at the front of the bunch, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-Citroën) attacked the main group immediately preceding a known pinch point in the road.

Through the technical section, Gougeard closed half the distance to the two men on the front, and then made contact with them just a kilometer later. The three were 20 seconds up on the magnolia rosa group, using the widest roads to their advantage.

Sivakov crashed at 15km to go on a touch of wheels, while the rest of his squad kept Egan Bernal safe on the front left side of the peloton.

Not wanting the race to slip away from the sprint specialists, the chasers brought the gap to 12 seconds at 15km to go. The advantage waivered between 10 and 30 seconds until the 8km mark.

A seemingly minor crash at 9km to go on a right turn brought down riders from Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal, and Bariiani-CSF, on the front of the race. This allowed the three on the front to get out to 15 seconds again, over the next 3km.

But then at 4.5km remaining, Dombrowski and Landa took a tumble when they struck a flagman attempting to direct traffic around road furniture. While the American who was celebrating his 30th birthday remounted his bike, Landa did not get up.

“We don’t know if our team leader broke his collarbone or his wrist,” said sports director Franco Pellizotti immediately following the stage.

On the front, the escapees were brought back 1.5km later when Lotto-Soudal brought Ewan into position.

Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) did a massive turn on the front, with Ewan just three wheels back, while Oss’ teammate Peter Sagan closely shadowed the “Pocket Rocket.”

In the final dash, Merlier tried to open up but appeared to have shifting issues. Ewan bounced off his shoulder and darted around traffic.

Weaving from the left side of the road to the right, then back left and up the center, Ewan rocketed past Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) for the stage win.

This marks Nizzolo’s 11th second-place finish as a professional cyclist.

“The last kilometer wasn’t so technical — just the one corner — but the 20km before that was very technical with lots of roundabouts, lots of corners, through the towns,” Ewan said. “That’s where my team did a great job today.”

What’s to come

Thursday’s 6th stage will end with a climb to Ascoli Piceno, 15.5km at an average of 6.1 percent. The 160-kilometer route includes several ascents and descents in the Apennine massif.

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 6 elevation profile. Photo: PCS