2021 Giro d’Italia stage 5: Caleb Ewan surges through traffic for dramatic win
Alessandro De Marchi holds onto the overall lead on pan-flat parcours.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) won stage 5 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia on a perfectly timed surge, navigating a chaotic, crash-marred final 4 kilometers.
“I’m really satisfied. I think that the first win is always the hardest to get,” Ewan said. “We have a lot of good sprinters here, so it’s always gonna be hard to get a win. But I’m really happy now that I have it.”
“The goal to start with was one win. I’ve done that and I’m pretty hungry to win as much as I can,” Ewan added.
The 177-kilometer, flat stage started in Modena and concluded in Cattolica with an intermediate sprint point in Imola, site of the 2020 UCI road world cycling championships.
Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Mikel Landa (Movistar), and stage 4 winner Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) wearing the KOM jersey all crashed during the chaotic stage.
Landa was not able to remount his bike and did not finish the stage. He was taken to the hospital for examination and evaluation.
How it happened
While a two-man break was off the front with more than 120km remaining, there was little concern in the main group with so much racing remaining on the flat stage.
Just 15km later the race was consolidated and stayed together through the following 30km. At 69km, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giacattoli-Sidermec) and Davide Gaburro (Bardani-CSF) went off the front and got two seconds after exiting a small village.
From kilometers 70 to 60, the two got over a minute advantage, as the main bunch was content to let them get a little gap before racing heated up.
Almost exactly at 25km to go the pace was brought way up, and the sprinters’ teams brought the two escapees’ advantage to less than half a minute.
Race leader Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) was brought to the front to showcase his jersey, and keep him safe through a series of 90-degree turns.
Tejay van Garderen (EF Education-Nippo) came to a stop and dismounted his bike briefly to avoid a barrier. He quickly rejoined the back of the main group, while at the front of the bunch, Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-Citroën) attacked the main group immediately preceding a known pinch point in the road.
Through the technical section, Gougeard closed half the distance to the two men on the front, and then made contact with them just a kilometer later. The three were 20 seconds up on the magnolia rosa group, using the widest roads to their advantage.
Sivakov crashed at 15km to go on a touch of wheels, while the rest of his squad kept Egan Bernal safe on the front left side of the peloton.
Not wanting the race to slip away from the sprint specialists, the chasers brought the gap to 12 seconds at 15km to go. The advantage waivered between 10 and 30 seconds until the 8km mark.
A seemingly minor crash at 9km to go on a right turn brought down riders from Trek-Segafredo, Lotto-Soudal, and Bariiani-CSF, on the front of the race. This allowed the three on the front to get out to 15 seconds again, over the next 3km.
But then at 4.5km remaining, Dombrowski and Landa took a tumble when they struck a flagman attempting to direct traffic around road furniture. While the American who was celebrating his 30th birthday remounted his bike, Landa did not get up.
“We don’t know if our team leader broke his collarbone or his wrist,” said sports director Franco Pellizotti immediately following the stage.
On the front, the escapees were brought back 1.5km later when Lotto-Soudal brought Ewan into position.
Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) did a massive turn on the front, with Ewan just three wheels back, while Oss’ teammate Peter Sagan closely shadowed the “Pocket Rocket.”
In the final dash, Merlier tried to open up but appeared to have shifting issues. Ewan bounced off his shoulder and darted around traffic.
Weaving from the left side of the road to the right, then back left and up the center, Ewan rocketed past Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) for the stage win.
🚀🚀🚀
📸Photo News pic.twitter.com/TYfkqGKLDr
— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) May 12, 2021
This marks Nizzolo’s 11th second-place finish as a professional cyclist.
“The last kilometer wasn’t so technical — just the one corner — but the 20km before that was very technical with lots of roundabouts, lots of corners, through the towns,” Ewan said. “That’s where my team did a great job today.”
What’s to come
Thursday’s 6th stage will end with a climb to Ascoli Piceno, 15.5km at an average of 6.1 percent. The 160-kilometer route includes several ascents and descents in the Apennine massif.
Giro d'Italia Stage 5 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|4:07:01
|2
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|5
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|6
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|7
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|8
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|9
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|10
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|11
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|12
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|13
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|14
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|15
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|16
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|18
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|19
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|20
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|21
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|22
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|23
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|24
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|25
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|26
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|27
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|28
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|29
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|31
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|32
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|33
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|34
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|35
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|36
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|37
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|38
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|39
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|40
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|41
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|42
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|43
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|44
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|45
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:00
|46
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|47
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|48
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|49
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|50
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|51
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|52
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|53
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|54
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|55
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|56
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|57
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|58
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|59
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|60
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|61
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|62
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|63
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|64
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|65
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|66
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|67
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|68
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|69
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:00
|70
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|71
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|72
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|73
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|74
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|75
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|76
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|77
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|78
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|79
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|80
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|81
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|82
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|83
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|84
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|85
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|86
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|87
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|88
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|89
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|90
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|91
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|92
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|93
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|94
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|95
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|96
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|97
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:00
|98
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|99
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|100
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|101
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|102
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|103
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|104
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|105
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|106
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|107
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|108
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|109
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|110
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|111
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|112
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|113
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|114
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|115
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|116
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|117
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|118
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|119
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|120
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|121
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|122
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|123
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|124
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|125
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|126
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|127
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|128
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|129
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|130
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|131
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|132
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|133
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|134
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|135
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|136
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|137
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|138
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|139
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:43
|140
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:43
|141
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:03
|142
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:03
|143
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03
|144
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03
|145
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|146
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:03
|147
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:03
|148
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|149
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:17
|150
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|151
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:29
|152
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:29
|153
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:37
|154
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:37
|155
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:44
|156
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:51
|157
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:04
|158
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|2:04
|159
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:04
|160
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:04
|161
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:04
|162
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:04
|163
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:22
|164
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|2:22
|165
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:34
|166
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49
|167
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:03
|168
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:35
|169
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:35
|170
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:00
|171
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:51
|172
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|4:56
|173
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|4:56
|174
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:05
|175
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:05
|176
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:05
|177
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:05
|178
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|7:31
|179
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:00
|180
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:15
|181
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:08
|182
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:08
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:57:45
|2
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:42
|3
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|4
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|5
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:15
|6
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:24
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28
|8
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:37
|9
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:38
|10
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39
|11
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:43
|12
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:44
|13
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:47
|14
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:49
|15
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|17
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:03
|18
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:05
|19
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:08
|20
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:12
|22
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15
|23
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:16
|24
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:20
|25
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:21
|26
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29
|27
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:33
|28
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:42
|29
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:52
|30
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:10
|31
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:16
|32
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:23
|33
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:26
|34
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:56
|35
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|3:58
|36
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:58
|37
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:12
|38
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:38
|39
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:49
|40
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:01
|41
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:23
|42
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:36
|43
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:58
|44
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:06
|45
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:07
|46
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|7:48
|47
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8:23
|48
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:37
|49
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:48
|50
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:48
|51
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:51
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:55
|53
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:08
|54
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:38
|55
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:16
|56
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|11:30
|57
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:17
|58
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|12:39
|59
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:51
|60
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|12:53
|61
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:02
|62
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|13:11
|63
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:16
|64
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:36
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:41
|66
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|13:48
|67
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:50
|68
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:59
|69
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:01
|70
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|14:07
|71
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:08
|72
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:08
|73
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:19
|74
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14:19
|75
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:22
|76
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|14:33
|77
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:38
|78
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:42
|79
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:01
|80
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:16
|81
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|16:17
|82
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16:30
|83
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:56
|84
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:20
|85
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|18:23
|86
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|18:45
|87
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:37
|88
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:48
|89
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:05
|90
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|21:09
|91
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:18
|92
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:19
|93
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:42
|94
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:18
|95
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:22
|96
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|22:27
|97
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:32
|98
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:47
|99
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:00
|100
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|23:05
|101
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:06
|102
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:10
|103
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23:11
|104
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:30
|105
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:31
|106
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:33
|107
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:33
|108
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:34
|109
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|23:40
|110
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:44
|111
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:46
|112
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:49
|113
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:59
|114
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:00
|115
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:04
|116
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:05
|117
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:18
|118
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:33
|119
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:38
|120
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:59
|121
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:24
|122
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|25:33
|123
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|25:40
|124
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:49
|125
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:58
|126
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:20
|127
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|28:05
|128
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:27
|129
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30:09
|130
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:02
|131
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:10
|132
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:17
|133
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|31:21
|134
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:19
|135
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|32:37
|136
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:45
|137
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:51
|138
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33:03
|139
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|33:07
|140
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:15
|141
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|33:18
|142
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:33
|143
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|33:44
|144
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|33:45
|145
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|33:55
|146
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:05
|147
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|34:07
|148
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|34:35
|149
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|34:42
|150
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|35:21
|151
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|35:29
|152
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:52
|153
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|35:57
|154
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|36:03
|155
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:20
|156
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:27
|157
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:39
|158
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:59
|159
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:03
|160
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:04
|161
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:14
|162
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:19
|163
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:40
|164
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:44
|165
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:49
|166
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:53
|167
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|37:54
|168
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:14
|169
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|38:27
|170
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:30
|171
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|38:32
|172
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:54
|173
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|39:09
|174
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|39:10
|175
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|39:51
|176
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|41:16
|177
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41:34
|178
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|41:36
|179
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|41:50
|180
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45:14
|181
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:54
|182
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|47:32
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|72
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|68
|3
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|58
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|56
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|50
|6
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|7
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31
|8
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|30
|9
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|10
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28
|11
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|12
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|13
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|14
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|15
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|16
|16
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|17
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|18
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|19
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|20
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|10
|21
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|22
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|23
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|24
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|25
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|26
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|27
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|28
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|29
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|30
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|6
|31
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|32
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|33
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|34
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|35
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|36
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|37
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|38
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|39
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|40
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|41
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|42
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|43
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|44
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|45
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|46
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|47
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|48
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|49
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|50
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|51
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|52
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|53
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|54
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|55
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|56
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|57
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:58:45
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10
|6
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:20
|7
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|8
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:56
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:58
|10
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:38
|11
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:07
|12
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|7:23
|13
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:48
|14
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:48
|15
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:51
|16
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|10:30
|17
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|12:11
|18
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:08
|19
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:16
|20
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:30
|21
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:23
|22
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:45
|23
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:48
|24
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|20:18
|25
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:22
|26
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|21:27
|27
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:32
|28
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|22:05
|29
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:31
|30
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22:33
|31
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|22:40
|32
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|22:46
|33
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22:49
|34
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:04
|35
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:05
|36
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:18
|37
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|24:40
|38
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:10
|39
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|30:21
|40
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32:03
|41
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|32:07
|42
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|32:44
|43
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|35:03
|44
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:03
|45
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|36:14
|46
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:27
|47
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:54
|48
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|38:09
|49
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|40:16
|50
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|44:54
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|2
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|4
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|5
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|6
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|7
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|8
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|9
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|10
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|11
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|12
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|13
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|14
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|15
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|16
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|17
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|53:58:03
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:13
|4
|Team BikeExchange
|0:50
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:18
|7
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:40
|8
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:52
|9
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|10
|Team DSM
|5:25
|11
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:16
|12
|Movistar Team
|10:38
|13
|EOLO-Kometa
|12:46
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:03
|15
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:02
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:17
|17
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:53
|18
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:44
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:00
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|30:25
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|36:51
|22
|Alpecin-Fenix
|42:38
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.