2021 Giro d’Italia stage 4: Joe Dombrowski climbs to stage win, De Marchi assumes overall lead

American Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) climbed to the win ahead of Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) on stage 4 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
Battling from a chase group to make contact with the remains of a 25-man break, Dombrowski took his biggest career win and is now in second place overall.
Full report and results to follow.
Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:58:38
|2
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:13
|3
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:27
|4
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29
|5
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:29
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:44
|7
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:49
|8
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:57
|9
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:33
|10
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:36
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:37
|12
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|13
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:37
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:37
|16
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48
|17
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:48
|18
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:48
|19
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:48
|20
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48
|21
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:48
|22
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:48
|23
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:05
|24
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:05
|25
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:11
|26
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:11
|27
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:11
|28
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|29
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:11
|30
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:11
|31
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:11
|32
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:11
|33
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:11
|34
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:51
|35
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:51
|36
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:51
|37
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:06
|38
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:06
|39
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:06
|40
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:31
|41
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:52
|42
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|3:52
|43
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:07
|44
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:07
|45
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:02
|46
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:02
|47
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:20
|48
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:58
|49
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:58
|50
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:58
|51
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:58
|52
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|5:58
|53
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:58
|54
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5:58
|55
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|5:58
|56
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|6:12
|57
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:59
|58
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|7:56
|59
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:24
|60
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:52
|61
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|8:52
|62
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:52
|63
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:52
|64
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|8:52
|65
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:52
|66
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|8:52
|67
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:16
|68
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:16
|69
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|12:22
|70
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|12:22
|71
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:22
|72
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12:22
|73
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:36
|74
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:36
|75
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|12:36
|76
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:55
|77
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:55
|78
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:55
|79
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:55
|80
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|13:55
|81
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:55
|82
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:55
|83
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:55
|84
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:55
|85
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:55
|86
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:55
|87
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13:55
|88
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:55
|89
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:55
|90
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|13:55
|91
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:55
|92
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:55
|93
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:55
|94
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:55
|95
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|13:55
|96
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:55
|97
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:55
|98
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:55
|99
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|13:55
|100
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:08
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
| 13:50:44
|2
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:22
|3
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:42
|4
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|5
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|6
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:15
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:24
|8
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28
|9
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:37
|10
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:38
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39
|12
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:43
|13
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:44
|14
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:47
|15
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|16
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:49
|17
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:51
|18
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|19
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:03
|20
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:05
|21
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:08
|22
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:08
|23
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10
|24
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:12
|25
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15
|26
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:16
|27
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:20
|28
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:21
|29
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:29
|30
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|2:33
|31
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:42
|32
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:52
|33
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:55
|34
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:10
|35
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:16
|36
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:23
|37
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:26
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|3
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|35
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|5
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|6
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28
|7
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|8
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25
|9
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24
|10
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|11
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|12
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|13
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|14
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|15
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|16
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|17
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|18
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|19
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|20
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|21
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|22
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|23
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|24
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|25
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|26
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|27
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|28
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|29
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|30
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|31
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|32
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|33
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|34
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|35
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|36
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|37
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|4
|38
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|4
|40
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|41
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|42
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|43
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|44
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|45
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|46
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|47
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|48
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|49
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|50
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|51
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|52
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|53
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|54
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|55
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|56
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
| 13:51:44
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:24
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:28
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|5
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:08
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10
|7
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|1:20
|8
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:42
|9
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:55
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|2
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|3
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|4
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|5
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|6
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|7
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|8
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|9
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|10
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|11
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|12
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|13
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|14
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|15
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|16
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|17
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
| 41:35:57
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|3
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16
|4
|Team BikeExchange
|1:53
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.