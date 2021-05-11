2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 4: Joe Dombrowski climbs to stage win, De Marchi assumes overall lead

The American racing for UAE-Team Emirates scored the most significant win of his career.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

American Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates) climbed to the win ahead of Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) on stage 4 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Battling from a chase group to make contact with the remains of a 25-man break, Dombrowski took his biggest career win and is now in second place overall.

Full report and results to follow.

Giro d'Italia Stage 4 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates4:58:38
2DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:13
3FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:27
4VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:29
5TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:29
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:44
7EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:49
8OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:57
9TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:33
10JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:36
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:37
12CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:37
13VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:37
14LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:37
15CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:37
16EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48
17BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:48
18YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:48
19MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:48
20FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:48
21BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:48
22CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:48
23MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:05
24VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:05
25POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:11
26BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:11
27NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:11
28SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:11
29HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:11
30MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2:11
31SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:11
32SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:11
33BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:11
34MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:51
35MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:51
36MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2:51
37FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma3:06
38BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:06
39GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:06
40ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3:31
41TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech3:52
42KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange3:52
43GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe4:07
44DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa4:07
45BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:02
46NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers5:02
47HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:20
48KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:58
49ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step5:58
50SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech5:58
51MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:58
52NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange5:58
53SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step5:58
54STORER MichaelTeam DSM5:58
55GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa5:58
56FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa6:12
57BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6:59
58MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious7:56
59LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:24
60HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step8:52
61SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange8:52
62BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo8:52
63IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech8:52
64SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech8:52
65CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers8:52
66CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo8:52
67BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team9:16
68BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team9:16
69VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team12:22
70RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team12:22
71VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:22
72ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12:22
73ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe12:36
74FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe12:36
75ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM12:36
76KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo13:55
77VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix13:55
78SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:55
79FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:55
80HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM13:55
81GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team13:55
82COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates13:55
83WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team13:55
84PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech13:55
85PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:55
86REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ13:55
87PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13:55
88RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:55
89CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step13:55
90DENZ NicoTeam DSM13:55
91NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation13:55
92MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo13:55
93GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ13:55
94SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ13:55
95RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa13:55
96GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo13:55
97CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:55
98CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:55
99PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team13:55
100VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious15:08
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation 13:50:44
2DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:22
3VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:42
4OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:48
5VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1:00
6EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:15
7VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech1:24
8EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28
9BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:37
10CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:38
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:39
12CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:43
13FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:44
14TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:47
15LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:49
16YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:49
17MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1:51
18CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:56
19BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:03
20POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:05
21MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:08
22SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:08
23MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers2:10
24BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2:12
25NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo2:15
26SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:16
27HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:20
28VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:21
29BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2:29
30SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange2:33
31FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:42
32MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:52
33MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious2:55
34BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma3:10
35GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo3:16
36ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates3:23
37MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo3:26
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix50
2VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
3NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS35
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe29
5VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
6FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28
7DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates25
8CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation25
9TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24
10DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation23
11GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma18
12GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
13PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
14AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
15MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo12
16GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates10
17FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
18VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
19NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team8
20VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
21MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
22ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
23ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7
24TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
25CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
26RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6
27BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
28EWAN CalebLotto Soudal6
29VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
30VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5
31ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
32VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
33MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5
34EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
35EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
36PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
37GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa4
38PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM4
40OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
41BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
42VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team3
43BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa3
44WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
45GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2
46DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
47MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
48TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
49BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
50DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
51OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
52MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
53RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
54MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1
55VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
56JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ 13:51:44
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:24
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:28
4BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:39
5SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers1:08
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:10
7HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM1:20
8FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:42
9MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious1:55
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates18
2ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
3TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
4DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation10
5GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa9
6PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
7VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
8JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
9BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe6
10VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
11ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
12TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
13TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
14HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
15VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
16GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1
17MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 41:35:57
2INEOS Grenadiers1:07
3UAE-Team Emirates1:16
4Team BikeExchange1:53

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic