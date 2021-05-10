2021 Giro d’Italia stage 3: Taco van der Hoorn solos to narrow win from an all-day break

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Grobert-Matériaux) soloed to victory on stage 3 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

With the big bunch breathing down his neck at 200m to go, van der Hoorn notched his first grand tour win — and the first win for his team’s WorldTour debut — as the only man remaining from an all-day break.

Also read: Who is Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux?

Bora-Hansgrohe spent the majority of the stage on the front of the chasing peloton, and while the German squad did not contest the win, Peter Sagan held Elia Viviani (Cofidis) to take third on the day, while David Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) scored the second step on the podium.

#Giro 🇮🇹 IT'S TACO TIME 190 KM IN THE BREAKAWAY AND STAGE WIN ON THE GIRO pic.twitter.com/i1tsbYQh99 — Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (@IntermarcheWG) May 10, 2021

How it happened

A group of eight had built up a four-and-a-half-minute gap with 100 kilometers to go.

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa) in the blue jersey of the leader of the climbing competition was in the break, and made a run at the stage’s climbing contest through 40km to go.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) in the chasing group appeared confused — or misinformed — and launched an unmatched sprint, only to sit up when he came through the checkpoint, after the break had already taken all the sprint points available.

The accelleration for the intermediate points blew up the break when Albanese attacked. In the main bunch, the accelleration made the group nervous, and a touch of wheels brought down two Eolo riders and an Intermarché rider.

Dylan Gronewegen (Jumbo Visma) still finding his legs after a nine-month suspension was spit out of the main bunch, along with stage 2 winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) who may have been intentionally trying to save his legs and also lose overall time, so that he can go unnoticed in attacks later in the three-week race.

Andrii Ponomar (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec) who had been on the front and attacked at 75km to go, looked to be spent and was shed from the break, and was moving backward when the main bunch caught him. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) dropped back from the Peloton with Ponomar, not to contest the sprint at the end of the stage.

Bora on the move

The German-based Bora-Hansgrohe circled around Peter Sagan and Emanuel Buchmann, to ensure they could contest the sprint. Ineos-Grenadiers were happy to let the squad do the pace-making, with overall leader Filippo Ganna tucked in at 12th wheel.

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase over an undulating route with two categorized climbs remaining. The tempo was too much for Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel Start-Up Nation) who popped off the peloton at 38km to go.

With a gap of only 90 seconds, just five remained on the front on the final climb of the day.

The pace forced attrition on the front of the race, and just a minute separated the chasing peloton at 20km to go from the three remaining on the front.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R-Citroën) launched a move to bridge to the front when only Simon Pellaud and van der Hoorn remaining in front of their pursuers.

Van der Hoorn dropped his break-mate and pressed on, solo, stretching a 30-second advantage over the Gallopin group, and a minute to the peloton.

The final 3km was undulating and highly technical, and the Dutch rider’s advantage was whittled to just 19 seconds in the final kilometer.

The former Jumbo-Visma rider put his head down, and toughed out for his biggest career win, and his team’s first WorldTour victory, by just four seconds at the banner.

What’s to come

Stage 4 Tuesday, 187km, will shift focus from the sprinters and time trialists to the climbers, finishing in Sestola after an ascent of 4km averaging 10 percent that comes just 2.5km from the line.