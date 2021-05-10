2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 3: Taco van der Hoorn solos to narrow win from an all-day break

Filippo Ganna defended his overall position on the 90th anniversary of the awarding of the maglia rosa.

Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Grobert-Matériaux) soloed to victory on stage 3 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

With the big bunch breathing down his neck at 200m to go, van der Hoorn notched his first grand tour win — and the first win for his team’s WorldTour debut — as the only man remaining from an all-day break.

Bora-Hansgrohe spent the majority of the stage on the front of the chasing peloton, and while the German squad did not contest the win, Peter Sagan held Elia Viviani (Cofidis) to take third on the day, while David Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) scored the second step on the podium.

How it happened

A group of eight had built up a four-and-a-half-minute gap with 100 kilometers to go.

Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa) in the blue jersey of the leader of the climbing competition was in the break, and made a run at the stage’s climbing contest through 40km to go.

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) in the chasing group appeared confused — or misinformed — and launched an unmatched sprint, only to sit up when he came through the checkpoint, after the break had already taken all the sprint points available.

The accelleration for the intermediate points blew up the break when Albanese attacked. In the main bunch, the accelleration made the group nervous, and a touch of wheels brought down two Eolo riders and an Intermarché rider.

Dylan Gronewegen (Jumbo Visma) still finding his legs after a nine-month suspension was spit out of the main bunch, along with stage 2 winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) who may have been intentionally trying to save his legs and also lose overall time, so that he can go unnoticed in attacks later in the three-week race.

Andrii Ponomar (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec) who had been on the front and attacked at 75km to go, looked to be spent and was shed from the break, and was moving backward when the main bunch caught him. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) dropped back from the Peloton with Ponomar, not to contest the sprint at the end of the stage.

Bora on the move

The German-based Bora-Hansgrohe circled around Peter Sagan and Emanuel Buchmann, to ensure they could contest the sprint. Ineos-Grenadiers were happy to let the squad do the pace-making, with overall leader Filippo Ganna tucked in at 12th wheel.

Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase over an undulating route with two categorized climbs remaining. The tempo was too much for Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel Start-Up Nation) who popped off the peloton at 38km to go.

With a gap of only 90 seconds, just five remained on the front on the final climb of the day.

The pace forced attrition on the front of the race, and just a minute separated the chasing peloton at 20km to go from the three remaining on the front.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R-Citroën) launched a move to bridge to the front when only Simon Pellaud and van der Hoorn remaining in front of their pursuers.

Van der Hoorn dropped his break-mate and pressed on, solo, stretching a 30-second advantage over the Gallopin group, and a minute to the peloton.

The final 3km was undulating and highly technical, and the Dutch rider’s advantage was whittled to just 19 seconds in the final kilometer.

The former Jumbo-Visma rider put his head down, and toughed out for his biggest career win, and his team’s first WorldTour victory, by just four seconds at the banner.

What’s to come

Stage 4 Tuesday, 187km, will shift focus from the sprinters and time trialists to the climbers, finishing in Sestola after an ascent of 4km averaging 10 percent that comes just 2.5km from the line.

Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:21:29
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:04
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:04
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04
5BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:04
6VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:04
7GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:04
8BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:04
9OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:04
10MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:04
11VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:04
12HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:04
13PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:04
14MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:04
15BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:04
16BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:04
17FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:04
18TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04
19SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:04
20GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:04
21ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:04
22VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:04
23BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:04
24SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:04
25WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:04
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
27BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:04
28ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:04
29MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:04
30CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:04
31IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:04
32CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:04
33MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
34ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
35FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:04
36CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04
37MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:04
38ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:04
39SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:04
40DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates0:04
41VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:04
42SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:04
43CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:04
44RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa0:04
45FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:04
46NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:04
47BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:04
48VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:04
49CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:04
50FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:04
51GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:04
52VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:04
53OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:04
54BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:04
55HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:04
56LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:04
57BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:04
58VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:04
59MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:04
60COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:04
61ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:04
62CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
63ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:04
64TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:04
65CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:04
66BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:04
67PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team0:04
68KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
69RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team0:04
70GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:04
71MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:04
72KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:04
73CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa0:04
74CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:04
75POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:04
76CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:04
77YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:04
78SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:04
79EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
80MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:04
81PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:04
82NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange0:04
83CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04
84REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:04
85CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:04
86TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:04
87BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:04
88SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04
89GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:04
90HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:04
91DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:04
92VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:04
93NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:04
94FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:04
95JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:04
96BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ0:04
97VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:04
98HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:04
99RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04
100MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:04
101PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04
102EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04
103CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:04
104CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:04
105NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:04
106FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:04
107SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:04
108LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04
109MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:04
110STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:04
111ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:46
112SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step0:59
113BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36
114ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:36
115OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:56
116VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious8:49
117GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team8:49
118NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:36
119MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo9:36
120PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech9:36
121KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix9:36
122TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious9:36
123ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe9:36
124ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9:36
125BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team9:36
126GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe9:36
127PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:36
128DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix9:36
129NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team9:36
130BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe9:36
131AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma9:36
132GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo9:36
133MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates9:36
134PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:36
135KANTER MaxTeam DSM9:36
136VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma9:36
137MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma9:36
138CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo9:36
139GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ9:36
140SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:36
141LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS9:36
142DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal9:36
143JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange9:36
144RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa9:36
145DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal10:34
146SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits10:34
147KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo10:34
148VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:34
149KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step10:34
150RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates10:34
151WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:34
152GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:34
153FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:05
154TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:05
155DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo13:05
156VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè13:05
157DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ13:05
158DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation13:05
159BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation13:05
160WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:05
161RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix13:05
162BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech13:05
163SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ13:05
164GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal13:05
165MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix14:06
166MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:06
167MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal14:06
168HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange14:06
169VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits14:06
170DENZ NicoTeam DSM14:06
171VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo14:06
172DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma14:06
173LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix14:06
174KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:06
175BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe14:06
176MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:06
177EWAN CalebLotto Soudal14:06
178GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma14:06
179BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa14:06
180DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa14:06
181TORRES AlbertMovistar Team14:06
182KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal14:06
183JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix14:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8:51:26
2FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
5CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:21
6MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:26
7VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:27
8BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:29
9CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:30
10ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:32
11OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:32
12DE MARCHI AlessandroIsrael Start-Up Nation0:33
13FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:34
14POZZOVIVO DomenicoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:34
15CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates0:34
16CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:35
17CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:35
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
19FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:36
20SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:36
21SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:37
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:39
23JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:39
24SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:40
25CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:41
26BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:41
27YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:41
28MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:41
29MASNADA FaustoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:41
30BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:42
31VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo0:42
32IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:43
33ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:43
34MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:43
35GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:44
36NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:44
37BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:44
38TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:44
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:44
40MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:44
41SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:45
42ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:45
43MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:45
44KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:46
45GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:46
46BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:47
47VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:48
48CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:49
49HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:49
50VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:50
51GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:50
52BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:50
53LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious0:52
54VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:52
55FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:52
56NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:53
57HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:53
58PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:53
59COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:53
60WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:53
61VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:53
62BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:55
63FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:55
64VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:56
65VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:56
66ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:56
67CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education - Nippo0:56
68SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:56
69TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:57
70HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:58
71BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:58
72CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:59
73MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:00
74STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:01
75CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:01
76BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:02
77SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange1:02
78VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:04
79RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:04
80CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:04
81KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:05
82EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:06
83PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07
84LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
85CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07
86VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08
87HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:09
88CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:09
89VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team1:11
90DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:12
91CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:13
92OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:14
93MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:15
94PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:18
95GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:18
96SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:18
97BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:21
98PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:21
99TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:22
100REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:23
101RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:27
102NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:27
103ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28
104RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:29
105CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31
106BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:33
107FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:35
108NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:37
109ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:39
110SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:40
111BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:48
112ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:36
113OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:51
114BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:58
115SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step4:23
116AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma9:45
117GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team9:50
118VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma9:53
119TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious10:07
120GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe10:14
121CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10:15
122NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:17
123SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:18
124MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates10:19
125JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10:20
126MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma10:25
127ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe10:26
128PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech10:34
129MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo10:34
130VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious10:36
131PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:37
132DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal10:38
133KANTER MaxTeam DSM10:41
134GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo10:41
135DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix10:44
136BIDARD FrançoisAG2R Citroën Team10:44
137ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:45
138PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:45
139KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix10:47
140NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team10:49
141GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ10:49
142LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:51
143RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa10:52
144WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:52
145BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe11:07
146RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates11:17
147KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo11:18
148DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal11:25
149KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step11:29
150SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:37
151GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12:03
152VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:04
153BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation13:26
154DOWSETT AlexIsrael Start-Up Nation13:31
155BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech13:37
156SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ13:43
157RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix13:46
158GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal13:54
159WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS13:54
160DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ14:01
161DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo14:09
162FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:29
163VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè14:31
164BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe14:33
165KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal14:35
166DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma14:37
167TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec14:38
168HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange14:39
169VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo14:44
170LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix14:48
171DENZ NicoTeam DSM14:50
172MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix14:53
173JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix15:03
174MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal15:07
175EWAN CalebLotto Soudal15:16
176DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa15:18
177GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma15:18
178MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:21
179KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:27
180MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15:28
181BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa15:37
182VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:38
183TORRES AlbertMovistar Team15:43
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix50
2VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
3NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS35
4SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe29
5VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation25
7GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma18
8GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
9PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
10TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
11AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
12MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo12
13GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates10
14FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10
15FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
16ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
17NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team8
18MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
19ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7
20CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
21BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
22RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa6
23EWAN CalebLotto Soudal6
24VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix5
25ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa5
26VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
27MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates5
28EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step4
29PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
30PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
31KANTER MaxTeam DSM4
32BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
33WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
34BELLETTI ManuelEOLO-Kometa3
35OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2
36GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2
37DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2
38RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
39BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2
40MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
41MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1
42VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
43MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers8:51:26
2FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:16
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:20
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:27
6HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
7SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:36
8SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers0:37
9MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:39
10JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:39
11BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:42
12TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech0:44
13MÄDER GinoBahrain - Victorious0:44
14VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal0:48
15CHAMPOUSSIN ClémentAG2R Citroën Team0:49
16HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM0:49
17VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ0:52
18NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:53
19COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:53
20VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:56
21SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:56
22STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:01
23LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
24OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:14
25TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:22
26ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28
27RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:29
28CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:31
29FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:35
30ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:39
31ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:36
32AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma9:45
33CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10:15
34SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:18
35ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe10:26
36PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech10:34
37MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo10:34
38PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:37
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM10:41
40ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè10:45
41GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ10:49
42RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa10:52
43VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12:04
44BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech13:37
45GOOSSENS KobeLotto Soudal13:54
46DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma14:37
47VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo14:44
48LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix14:48
49DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa15:18
50VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:38
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
2PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
3VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
4ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
5TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
6GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team1
7MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 26:35:08
2INEOS Grenadiers0:09
3Deceuninck - Quick Step0:13
4Israel Start-Up Nation0:38
5Team Qhubeka ASSOS0:41
6Astana - Premier Tech0:47
7UAE-Team Emirates0:52
8Bahrain - Victorious1:01
9EF Education - Nippo1:02
10Movistar Team1:06
11BORA - hansgrohe1:07
12Team BikeExchange1:13
13Groupama - FDJ1:23
14Team DSM1:26
15Trek - Segafredo1:37
16AG2R Citroën Team1:38
17Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:03
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:09
19EOLO-Kometa2:27
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:37
21Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:58
22Lotto Soudal10:56
23Alpecin-Fenix11:06

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

