2021 Giro d’Italia stage 3: Taco van der Hoorn solos to narrow win from an all-day break
Filippo Ganna defended his overall position on the 90th anniversary of the awarding of the maglia rosa.
Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Grobert-Matériaux) soloed to victory on stage 3 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
With the big bunch breathing down his neck at 200m to go, van der Hoorn notched his first grand tour win — and the first win for his team’s WorldTour debut — as the only man remaining from an all-day break.
Bora-Hansgrohe spent the majority of the stage on the front of the chasing peloton, and while the German squad did not contest the win, Peter Sagan held Elia Viviani (Cofidis) to take third on the day, while David Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) scored the second step on the podium.
How it happened
A group of eight had built up a four-and-a-half-minute gap with 100 kilometers to go.
Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa) in the blue jersey of the leader of the climbing competition was in the break, and made a run at the stage’s climbing contest through 40km to go.
Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) in the chasing group appeared confused — or misinformed — and launched an unmatched sprint, only to sit up when he came through the checkpoint, after the break had already taken all the sprint points available.
The accelleration for the intermediate points blew up the break when Albanese attacked. In the main bunch, the accelleration made the group nervous, and a touch of wheels brought down two Eolo riders and an Intermarché rider.
Dylan Gronewegen (Jumbo Visma) still finding his legs after a nine-month suspension was spit out of the main bunch, along with stage 2 winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), and Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) who may have been intentionally trying to save his legs and also lose overall time, so that he can go unnoticed in attacks later in the three-week race.
Andrii Ponomar (Androni Giocattoli–Sidermec) who had been on the front and attacked at 75km to go, looked to be spent and was shed from the break, and was moving backward when the main bunch caught him. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) dropped back from the Peloton with Ponomar, not to contest the sprint at the end of the stage.
Bora on the move
The German-based Bora-Hansgrohe circled around Peter Sagan and Emanuel Buchmann, to ensure they could contest the sprint. Ineos-Grenadiers were happy to let the squad do the pace-making, with overall leader Filippo Ganna tucked in at 12th wheel.
Bora-Hansgrohe lead the chase over an undulating route with two categorized climbs remaining. The tempo was too much for Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel Start-Up Nation) who popped off the peloton at 38km to go.
With a gap of only 90 seconds, just five remained on the front on the final climb of the day.
The pace forced attrition on the front of the race, and just a minute separated the chasing peloton at 20km to go from the three remaining on the front.
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Tony Gallopin (AG2R-Citroën) launched a move to bridge to the front when only Simon Pellaud and van der Hoorn remaining in front of their pursuers.
Van der Hoorn dropped his break-mate and pressed on, solo, stretching a 30-second advantage over the Gallopin group, and a minute to the peloton.
The final 3km was undulating and highly technical, and the Dutch rider’s advantage was whittled to just 19 seconds in the final kilometer.
The former Jumbo-Visma rider put his head down, and toughed out for his biggest career win, and his team’s first WorldTour victory, by just four seconds at the banner.
What’s to come
Stage 4 Tuesday, 187km, will shift focus from the sprinters and time trialists to the climbers, finishing in Sestola after an ascent of 4km averaging 10 percent that comes just 2.5km from the line.
Giro d'Italia Stage 3 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:21:29
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04
|5
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04
|6
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04
|7
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|8
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:04
|9
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04
|10
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|11
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|12
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|14
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|15
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|16
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:04
|17
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|18
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04
|19
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|20
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:04
|21
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:04
|22
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04
|23
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|24
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|25
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|27
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|28
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:04
|29
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|30
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|31
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|32
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:04
|33
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|34
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|35
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|36
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04
|37
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04
|38
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|39
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|40
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|41
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|42
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|43
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:04
|44
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:04
|45
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:04
|46
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|47
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:04
|48
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04
|49
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|50
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|51
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|52
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|53
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|54
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04
|55
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:04
|56
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|57
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|58
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|59
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|60
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|61
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|62
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|63
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:04
|64
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|65
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:04
|66
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|67
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|68
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|69
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|70
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:04
|71
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:04
|72
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:04
|73
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:04
|74
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|75
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:04
|76
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:04
|77
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:04
|78
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:04
|79
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:04
|80
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|81
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|82
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:04
|83
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04
|84
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|85
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|86
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:04
|87
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|88
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04
|89
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04
|90
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:04
|91
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04
|92
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:04
|93
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04
|94
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:04
|95
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|96
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|97
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:04
|98
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:04
|99
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04
|100
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|101
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04
|102
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04
|103
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:04
|104
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|105
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:04
|106
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:04
|107
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:04
|108
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04
|109
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:04
|110
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:04
|111
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:46
|112
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:59
|113
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36
|114
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:36
|115
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|116
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:49
|117
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:49
|118
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:36
|119
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:36
|120
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:36
|121
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:36
|122
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:36
|123
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:36
|124
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9:36
|125
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:36
|126
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:36
|127
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:36
|128
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:36
|129
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:36
|130
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:36
|131
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:36
|132
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:36
|133
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|9:36
|134
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:36
|135
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|9:36
|136
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:36
|137
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:36
|138
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|9:36
|139
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:36
|140
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:36
|141
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|9:36
|142
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|9:36
|143
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|9:36
|144
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|9:36
|145
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|10:34
|146
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:34
|147
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:34
|148
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:34
|149
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:34
|150
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:34
|151
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:34
|152
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:34
|153
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:05
|154
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:05
|155
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:05
|156
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|13:05
|157
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:05
|158
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:05
|159
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:05
|160
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:05
|161
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:05
|162
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:05
|163
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:05
|164
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|13:05
|165
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:06
|166
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:06
|167
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|14:06
|168
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|14:06
|169
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14:06
|170
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|14:06
|171
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:06
|172
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:06
|173
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:06
|174
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:06
|175
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:06
|176
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:06
|177
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|14:06
|178
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:06
|179
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:06
|180
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:06
|181
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|14:06
|182
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|14:06
|183
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:51:26
|2
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|5
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:21
|6
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|7
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:27
|8
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:29
|9
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:30
|10
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:32
|11
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|12
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:33
|13
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:34
|14
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:34
|15
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:34
|16
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:35
|17
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:36
|19
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:36
|20
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:36
|21
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|22
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|23
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|24
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:41
|26
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|27
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:41
|28
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|29
|MASNADA Fausto
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:41
|30
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|31
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:42
|32
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:43
|33
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:43
|34
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:43
|35
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|36
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|37
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|38
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:44
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|40
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|41
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:45
|42
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:45
|43
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:45
|44
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:46
|45
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:46
|46
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:47
|47
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48
|48
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:49
|49
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:49
|50
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:50
|51
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:50
|52
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:50
|53
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|54
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|55
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:52
|56
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:53
|57
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:53
|58
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:53
|59
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:53
|60
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:53
|61
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:53
|62
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:55
|63
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:55
|64
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|65
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56
|66
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:56
|67
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:56
|68
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:56
|69
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:57
|70
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:58
|71
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:58
|72
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:59
|73
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:00
|74
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:01
|75
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:01
|76
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02
|77
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02
|78
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04
|79
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:04
|80
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:04
|81
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:05
|82
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:06
|83
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07
|84
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07
|85
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07
|86
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08
|87
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:09
|88
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:09
|89
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|1:11
|90
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:12
|91
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:13
|92
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|93
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15
|94
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:18
|95
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:18
|96
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:18
|97
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|98
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:21
|99
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:22
|100
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23
|101
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:27
|102
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27
|103
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28
|104
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|105
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31
|106
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:33
|107
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:35
|108
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:37
|109
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:39
|110
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:40
|111
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:48
|112
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:36
|113
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:51
|114
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:58
|115
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:23
|116
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:45
|117
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:50
|118
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:53
|119
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:07
|120
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:14
|121
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:15
|122
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:17
|123
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:18
|124
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:19
|125
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10:20
|126
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:25
|127
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:26
|128
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:34
|129
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:34
|130
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:36
|131
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:37
|132
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|10:38
|133
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|10:41
|134
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:41
|135
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:44
|136
|BIDARD François
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:44
|137
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:45
|138
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:45
|139
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|10:47
|140
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:49
|141
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:49
|142
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:51
|143
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:52
|144
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:52
|145
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:07
|146
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:17
|147
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|11:18
|148
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:25
|149
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:29
|150
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:37
|151
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12:03
|152
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:04
|153
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:26
|154
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:31
|155
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:37
|156
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:43
|157
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:46
|158
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|13:54
|159
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|13:54
|160
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:01
|161
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:09
|162
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:29
|163
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|14:31
|164
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:33
|165
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|14:35
|166
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:37
|167
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|14:38
|168
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|14:39
|169
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:44
|170
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:48
|171
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|14:50
|172
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:53
|173
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:03
|174
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|15:07
|175
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|15:16
|176
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:18
|177
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:18
|178
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:21
|179
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:27
|180
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15:28
|181
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:37
|182
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:38
|183
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|15:43
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|3
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|35
|4
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|5
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25
|7
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|9
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|10
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|11
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|12
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|12
|13
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|14
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10
|15
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|16
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|17
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|18
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|19
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|20
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|21
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|22
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|23
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|24
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|25
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|26
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|27
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|28
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|29
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|30
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|31
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|4
|32
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|33
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|34
|BELLETTI Manuel
|EOLO-Kometa
|3
|35
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|36
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|37
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|38
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|39
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|40
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|41
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|42
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|43
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:51:26
|2
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:20
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:27
|6
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:36
|7
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:36
|8
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:37
|9
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:39
|10
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:39
|11
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|12
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:44
|13
|MÄDER Gino
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:44
|14
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|0:48
|15
|CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:49
|16
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|0:49
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|18
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:53
|19
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:53
|20
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:56
|21
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:56
|22
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:01
|23
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07
|24
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|25
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:22
|26
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28
|27
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:29
|28
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:31
|29
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:35
|30
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:39
|31
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:36
|32
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:45
|33
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:15
|34
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:18
|35
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:26
|36
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:34
|37
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:34
|38
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:37
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|10:41
|40
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|10:45
|41
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:49
|42
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|10:52
|43
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12:04
|44
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:37
|45
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Lotto Soudal
|13:54
|46
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:37
|47
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:44
|48
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:48
|49
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:18
|50
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:38
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|2
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|3
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|4
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|5
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|6
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|7
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:35:08
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:09
|3
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|4
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:38
|5
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:41
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:47
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:52
|8
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:01
|9
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:02
|10
|Movistar Team
|1:06
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:13
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23
|14
|Team DSM
|1:26
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:37
|16
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38
|17
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:03
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:09
|19
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:27
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:37
|21
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:58
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|10:56
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:06
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.