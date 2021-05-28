2021 Giro d’Italia stage 19: Simon Yates tops of the day on steep finish to Alpe di Mera

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) was tops on the day that finished with a steep climb to Alpe di Mera on stage 19 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Yates paced well at the base of the 10km climb, and in the final 2km, on 12 percent grade, held Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and maglia rosa on the shoulders of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

This is the first stage win for Team BikeExhange at this edition of the Giro.

Full report and results to follow.