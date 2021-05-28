Become a Member

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 19: Simon Yates tops of the day on steep finish to Alpe di Mera

Egan Bernal is a mountain stage and a time trial away from winning his first Giro d'Italia overall, now with nearly a two-and-half-minute advantage over Damiano Caruso.

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) was tops on the day that finished with a steep climb to Alpe di Mera on stage 19 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Yates paced well at the base of the 10km climb, and in the final 2km, on 12 percent grade, held Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and maglia rosa on the shoulders of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

This is the first stage win for Team BikeExhange at this edition of the Giro.

Full report and results to follow.

Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange4:02:55
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:11
3BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:28
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:32
5VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:32
6MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:42
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:49
8BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:25
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:25
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:25
11CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:25
12BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:46
13COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates3:20
14HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:23
15SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:23
16VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3:30
17BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ3:34
18GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe4:01
19FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa4:12
20CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers4:37
21OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal4:48
22STORER MichaelTeam DSM4:56
23NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5:14
24ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates5:14
25SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech5:14
26JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5:14
27BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5:14
28MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ6:03
29KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange6:11
30MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo6:58
31HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM7:00
32CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa7:21
33PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech7:21
34FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS8:11
35PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:11
36NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers8:19
37IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech9:40
38TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech9:40
39PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:16
40HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:16
41WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team11:16
42TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious11:44
43KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step11:44
44FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates12:23
45CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates12:23
46OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team12:23
47VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team12:23
48RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team12:23
49CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè12:30
50VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ12:30
51NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange13:53
52SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech13:54
53KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo13:54
54FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech13:54
55RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa13:54
56VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix13:54
57SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step13:54
58GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo13:54
59FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe13:54
60GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates13:54
61VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team13:54
62ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM13:54
63MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma14:22
64ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe14:24
65GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa14:35
66ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa14:36
67ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious15:48
68MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo16:37
69MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers16:37
70SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange17:14
71VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo17:32
72MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange17:42
73TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec21:22
74KANTER MaxTeam DSM21:57
75DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix22:29
76GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers22:39
77BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo22:39
78HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step22:39
79ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM22:39
80ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:54
81VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:54
82LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:06
83SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:06
84BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation25:06
85DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ25:06
86DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo25:06
87JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team25:06
88LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix25:06
89TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:06
90GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team25:06
91VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix25:06
92VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious25:06
93PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:06
94NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team25:06
95BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:06
96MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo25:06
97PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers25:06
98RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:06
99PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec25:06
100BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team25:06
101TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:06
102SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ25:06
103GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:06
104BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe25:06
105WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:06
106DENZ NicoTeam DSM25:06
107SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS25:06
108MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:06
109DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa25:06
110NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation25:06
111VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits25:06
112GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team25:06
113KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25:06
114PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team25:06
115CATALDO DarioMovistar Team25:06
116CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step25:06
117VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:11
118KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step26:14
119JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange26:23
120BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech26:34
121MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:34
122HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange26:57
123VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal27:22
124CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo27:26
125GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ27:26
126VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo28:11
127AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma28:26
128OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe28:33
129SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe28:33
130VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits28:38
131RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates28:38
132MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates28:38
133FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28:38
134BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe28:38
135BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation28:40
136RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix28:47
137KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix28:47
138CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:16
139CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation29:16
140WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS29:16
141TORRES AlbertMovistar Team29:16
142VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec29:16
143ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè29:16
144RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa29:16
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 81:13:37
2CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:29
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange2:49
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:11
5CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo7:10
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM7:32
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:42
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:26
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma10:19
10MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13:55
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma21:30
12BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma28:44
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious32:20
14VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ38:18
15FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates41:16
16FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa42:19
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates49:17
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo50:02
19IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech50:29
20KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange52:32
21VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix55:31
22MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers1:01:42
23PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:03:19
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:10:11
25NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:12:36
26OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:14:03
27BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:21:13
28MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:21:25
29GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:24:12
30HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:29:07
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:36:11
32STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:41:19
33FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:41:39
34BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:42:49
35TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45:46
36MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:46:20
37CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:46:23
38MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:47:43
39COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:49:29
40HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:50:40
41WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:51:34
42HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:54:14
43VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:54:33
44RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:55:36
45TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:56:13
46BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:58:43
47PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:59:46
48NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:02:22
49PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:05:18
50ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM2:06:37
51GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:07:28
52RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa2:07:35
53SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:11:19
54VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:13:14
55FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:13:29
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team2:15:49
57SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step2:17:04
58KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:20:15
59CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:21:52
60GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo2:24:03
61ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:25:07
62FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech2:26:27
63SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:27:06
64BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:27:46
65VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:41:07
66CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43:48
67PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:46:00
68CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:53:07
69RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:53:46
70PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:55:57
71PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:59:03
72ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:59:16
73TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:59:50
74JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix3:00:08
75CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa3:00:44
76OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:02:52
77ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3:02:53
78ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious3:03:22
79HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:06:53
80VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:07:32
81ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:08:15
82VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo3:10:18
83SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange3:10:25
84KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo3:11:09
85NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation3:12:40
86BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:13:47
87BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech3:14:31
88VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix3:18:32
89DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix3:24:07
90TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:26:34
91VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious3:31:08
92VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:31:11
93SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ3:33:10
94PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers3:35:16
95CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:37:22
96JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:38:01
97DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa3:38:41
98JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:40:37
99GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:41:39
100MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma3:43:29
101DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:44:07
102BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:52:52
103ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:53:15
104SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:53:30
105LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:57:00
106MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange3:58:54
107CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:58:55
108GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:59:09
109VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:59:50
110GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:01:08
111FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:01:30
112RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix4:01:57
113OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4:05:41
114SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe4:07:14
115NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team4:08:01
116AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4:08:01
117DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ4:10:13
118KANTER MaxTeam DSM4:11:33
119GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:11:45
120HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange4:13:59
121GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team4:14:50
122TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:19:57
123KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step4:20:31
124CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation4:22:07
125MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates4:22:35
126WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:23:09
127KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:23:14
128RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:23:22
129LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:24:51
130VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo4:25:25
131BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation4:26:16
132VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:26:57
133SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:30:18
134WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:30:22
135VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:32:53
136DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo4:35:51
137BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe4:37:37
138RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates4:37:54
139TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:38:34
140MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:38:53
141KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix4:45:29
142VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:49:24
143MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo4:49:45
144MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:56:44
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe135
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation113
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates110
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
5BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers68
6DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix63
7PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux61
8CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits60
9BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo53
10ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM53
11AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma50
12MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè45
13MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo44
14PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43
15GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
16ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step42
17OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal42
18VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team40
19FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè40
20TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
21MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation38
22VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious33
24RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa32
25COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates32
26VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix31
27TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30
28YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange29
29ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM29
30ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
31VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech23
32VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal23
33MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates23
34SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
35BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma22
36KANTER MaxTeam DSM22
37FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa21
38HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux20
39ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
40MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19
41HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
42RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
43OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
44RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix18
45BARDET RomainTeam DSM17
46MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers17
47CATALDO DarioMovistar Team17
48GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
49NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team16
50VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16
51GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
52IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech15
53CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15
54CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step13
55GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
57FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma12
58PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
59BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech12
60ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11
61HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
62MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo9
63PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
64CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa9
65CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
66BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma8
67NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8
68VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
69MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers8
70PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8
71STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
72BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team8
73TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
74ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
75BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
76GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo6
77BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
78VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
79JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
80ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe5
81BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation5
82TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5
83KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5
84WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team4
85CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates4
86WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
87RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates4
88SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
89JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3
90BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2
91FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2
92SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
93TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
94DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
95OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
96BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1
97FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
98VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
99JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
100DENZ NicoTeam DSM1
101KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step1
102MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
103GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
104VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
105VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-14
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 81:13:37
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:11
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:42
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:26
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma10:19
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ38:18
7FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa42:19
8STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:41:19
9COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:49:29
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:55:36
11TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:56:13
12PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:59:46
13NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers2:02:22
14SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:27:06
15VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:41:07
16PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:46:00
17CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:53:07
18ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:59:16
19OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:02:52
20ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa3:02:53
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:06:53
22VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:07:32
23ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3:08:15
24SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange3:10:25
25BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech3:14:31
26TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:26:34
27DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa3:38:41
28JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:40:37
29GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:41:39
30ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:53:15
31SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:53:30
32LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:57:00
33AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4:08:01
34KANTER MaxTeam DSM4:11:33
35GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers4:11:45
36RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:23:22
37VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo4:25:25
38VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:26:57
39VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:49:24
40MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo4:49:45
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team180
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers121
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation83
4YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange57
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo53
6FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa52
7CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious50
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step48
9DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix39
10TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech22
12BARDET RomainTeam DSM22
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo18
14GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
15COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
16ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
18VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
19RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
20MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers12
21SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
22ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates11
23CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo10
24BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10
25PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team10
26MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo10
27CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
28WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team9
29PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
30VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
31ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
32MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers8
33VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix7
34HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
35CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
36PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
37VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
38JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
39FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
40CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa5
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5
42STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
43ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe4
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4
45VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
46CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
47AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4
48CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3
49KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3
50PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
51VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
52RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3
53GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
54BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation2
55JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
56ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
57OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
58TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
59VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
60BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
61VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
62HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
63RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1
64GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
65GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
66NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
67TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1
68MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
69FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
70GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
71VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
72MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
73FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates-8
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 244:14:06
2Team DSM2:20
3Team Jumbo-Visma26:22
4Trek - Segafredo28:23
5Astana - Premier Tech30:59
6Team BikeExchange58:36
7EF Education - Nippo1:16:44
8Movistar Team1:18:43
9Deceuninck - Quick Step1:25:22
10Bahrain - Victorious1:28:28
11UAE-Team Emirates1:31:35
12Groupama - FDJ2:03:15
13EOLO-Kometa2:15:36
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:20:18
15AG2R Citroën Team3:50:46
16BORA - hansgrohe4:01:13
17Israel Start-Up Nation4:05:48
18Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:28:15
19Alpecin-Fenix4:36:09
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:42:42
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7:45:39
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS7:50:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

