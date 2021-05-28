2021 Giro d’Italia stage 19: Simon Yates tops of the day on steep finish to Alpe di Mera

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) was tops on the day that finished with a steep climb to Alpe di Mera on stage 19 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
Yates paced well at the base of the 10km climb, and in the final 2km, on 12 percent grade, held Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and maglia rosa on the shoulders of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).
This is the first stage win for Team BikeExhange at this edition of the Giro.
Full report and results to follow.
Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|4:02:55
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:11
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|5
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:32
|6
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:42
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:49
|8
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25
|10
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:25
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:25
|12
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:46
|13
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:20
|14
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:23
|15
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:23
|16
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:30
|17
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:34
|18
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:01
|19
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:12
|20
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:37
|21
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|4:48
|22
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|4:56
|23
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:14
|24
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:14
|25
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:14
|26
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:14
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:14
|28
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:03
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|6:11
|30
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:58
|31
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|7:00
|32
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:21
|33
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:21
|34
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|8:11
|35
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:11
|36
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:19
|37
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:40
|38
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:40
|39
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:16
|40
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:16
|41
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:16
|42
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:44
|43
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:44
|44
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:23
|45
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:23
|46
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|12:23
|47
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|12:23
|48
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|12:23
|49
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|12:30
|50
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:30
|51
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|13:53
|52
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:54
|53
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:54
|54
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:54
|55
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|13:54
|56
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13:54
|57
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:54
|58
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:54
|59
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:54
|60
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:54
|61
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13:54
|62
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|13:54
|63
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:22
|64
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:24
|65
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:35
|66
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|14:36
|67
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:48
|68
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:37
|69
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:37
|70
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|17:14
|71
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|17:32
|72
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|17:42
|73
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21:22
|74
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|21:57
|75
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|22:29
|76
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|22:39
|77
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:39
|78
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:39
|79
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|22:39
|80
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:54
|81
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:54
|82
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:06
|83
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:06
|84
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:06
|85
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:06
|86
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:06
|87
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|25:06
|88
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:06
|89
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:06
|90
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:06
|91
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:06
|92
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:06
|93
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:06
|94
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:06
|95
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:06
|96
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:06
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25:06
|98
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:06
|99
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25:06
|100
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:06
|101
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:06
|102
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:06
|103
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:06
|104
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25:06
|105
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:06
|106
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|25:06
|107
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|25:06
|108
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:06
|109
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|25:06
|110
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:06
|111
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25:06
|112
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|25:06
|113
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25:06
|114
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|25:06
|115
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|25:06
|116
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:06
|117
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:11
|118
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:14
|119
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|26:23
|120
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:34
|121
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:34
|122
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|26:57
|123
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|27:22
|124
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|27:26
|125
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|27:26
|126
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:11
|127
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:26
|128
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:33
|129
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:33
|130
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28:38
|131
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:38
|132
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28:38
|133
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28:38
|134
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|28:38
|135
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:40
|136
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:47
|137
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|28:47
|138
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:16
|139
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|29:16
|140
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|29:16
|141
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|29:16
|142
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|29:16
|143
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|29:16
|144
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:16
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
| 81:13:37
|2
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:29
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|2:49
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:11
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:10
|6
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|7:32
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:42
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:26
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:19
|10
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:55
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:30
|12
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|28:44
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:20
|14
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:18
|15
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:16
|16
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|42:19
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:17
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|50:02
|19
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|50:29
|20
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|52:32
|21
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|55:31
|22
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:42
|23
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:03:19
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:10:11
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:12:36
|26
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:14:03
|27
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:21:13
|28
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21:25
|29
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:24:12
|30
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:29:07
|31
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:36:11
|32
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:41:19
|33
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:41:39
|34
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42:49
|35
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:46
|36
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46:20
|37
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:46:23
|38
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47:43
|39
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:49:29
|40
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:50:40
|41
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51:34
|42
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:54:14
|43
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:54:33
|44
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:55:36
|45
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:56:13
|46
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:58:43
|47
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59:46
|48
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02:22
|49
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:05:18
|50
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|2:06:37
|51
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:07:28
|52
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:07:35
|53
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:11:19
|54
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:13:14
|55
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:13:29
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:15:49
|57
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:17:04
|58
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:20:15
|59
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:21:52
|60
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:03
|61
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:25:07
|62
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:26:27
|63
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:27:06
|64
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:27:46
|65
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:41:07
|66
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43:48
|67
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:46:00
|68
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:53:07
|69
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:53:46
|70
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:55:57
|71
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:59:03
|72
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:59:16
|73
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:59:50
|74
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:00:08
|75
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:00:44
|76
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02:52
|77
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:02:53
|78
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:03:22
|79
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:06:53
|80
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:32
|81
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:08:15
|82
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:10:18
|83
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|3:10:25
|84
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:11:09
|85
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:12:40
|86
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:13:47
|87
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:14:31
|88
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:18:32
|89
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:24:07
|90
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:26:34
|91
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:31:08
|92
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:31:11
|93
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:33:10
|94
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:35:16
|95
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:37:22
|96
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:38:01
|97
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:38:41
|98
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:40:37
|99
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:41:39
|100
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:43:29
|101
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:44:07
|102
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:52:52
|103
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:53:15
|104
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:53:30
|105
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:57:00
|106
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|3:58:54
|107
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:58:55
|108
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:59:09
|109
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:59:50
|110
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:01:08
|111
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:01:30
|112
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:01:57
|113
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:05:41
|114
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:07:14
|115
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:08:01
|116
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:08:01
|117
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:10:13
|118
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|4:11:33
|119
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:11:45
|120
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|4:13:59
|121
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:14:50
|122
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:19:57
|123
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:20:31
|124
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:22:07
|125
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:22:35
|126
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:23:09
|127
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:23:14
|128
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:23:22
|129
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:24:51
|130
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:25:25
|131
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:26:16
|132
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:26:57
|133
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:30:18
|134
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:30:22
|135
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:32:53
|136
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:35:51
|137
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:37:37
|138
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:37:54
|139
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:38:34
|140
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:38:53
|141
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:45:29
|142
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:49:24
|143
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:49:45
|144
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:56:44
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|135
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|113
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|110
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|5
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|68
|6
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|63
|7
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|61
|8
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|9
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|53
|10
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|53
|11
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|12
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|45
|13
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|14
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43
|15
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|16
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|42
|17
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|42
|18
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|19
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|40
|20
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|21
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38
|22
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|24
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|32
|25
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32
|26
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|27
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|28
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|29
|29
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|29
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|31
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23
|32
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|33
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|34
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|35
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|36
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22
|37
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|21
|38
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|20
|39
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|40
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|41
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|42
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|43
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|44
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|45
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|17
|46
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|47
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|17
|48
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|49
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|50
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|51
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|52
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|53
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15
|54
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|55
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|57
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|58
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|59
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|60
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11
|61
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|62
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|63
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|64
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|9
|65
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|66
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|67
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|68
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|69
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|70
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8
|71
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|72
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|73
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|74
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|75
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|76
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|77
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|78
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|79
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|80
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|81
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|82
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5
|83
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|84
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|85
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|86
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|87
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|88
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|89
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3
|90
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|91
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|92
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|93
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|94
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|95
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|96
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|97
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|98
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|99
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|100
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1
|101
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|102
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|103
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|104
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|105
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-14
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
| 81:13:37
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:11
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:42
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:26
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:19
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:18
|7
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|42:19
|8
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:41:19
|9
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:49:29
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:55:36
|11
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:56:13
|12
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:59:46
|13
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:02:22
|14
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:27:06
|15
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:41:07
|16
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:46:00
|17
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:53:07
|18
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:59:16
|19
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:02:52
|20
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:02:53
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:06:53
|22
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:32
|23
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:08:15
|24
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|3:10:25
|25
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:14:31
|26
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:26:34
|27
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:38:41
|28
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:40:37
|29
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:41:39
|30
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:53:15
|31
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:53:30
|32
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:57:00
|33
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:08:01
|34
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|4:11:33
|35
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:11:45
|36
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:23:22
|37
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:25:25
|38
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:26:57
|39
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:49:24
|40
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:49:45
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|180
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|121
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|83
|4
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|57
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|53
|6
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|52
|7
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|50
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48
|9
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|10
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|12
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|22
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|14
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|15
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|16
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|18
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|19
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|20
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|21
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|22
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|23
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|24
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|25
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|10
|26
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|27
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|28
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|29
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|30
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|31
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|32
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|33
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|34
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|35
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|36
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|37
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|38
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|39
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|40
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|5
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5
|42
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|43
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4
|45
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|46
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|47
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|48
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|49
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|50
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|51
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|52
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|53
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|54
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|55
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|56
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|57
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|58
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|59
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|60
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|61
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|62
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|63
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1
|64
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|65
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|66
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|67
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1
|68
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|69
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|70
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|71
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|72
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|73
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|-8
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
| 244:14:06
|2
|Team DSM
|2:20
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:22
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:23
|5
|Astana - Premier Tech
|30:59
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|58:36
|7
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:16:44
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:18:43
|9
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:22
|10
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:28:28
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:31:35
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:03:15
|13
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:15:36
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:20:18
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:50:46
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:01:13
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:05:48
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:28:15
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:36:09
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:42:42
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:45:39
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:50:11
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.