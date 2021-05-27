Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 18: Alberto Bettiol rides solo to longest stage win

Egan Bernal continues on in the leader's jersey with no changes to the top of the general classification on the 231km stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) launched a successful solo attack some seven kilometers to go on stage 18 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

This is Bettiol’s third professional win — which includes the 2019 Ronde van Vlaanderen— but his first on home soil and his first grand tour stage win.

“It was a really emotional stage, it was a really hard stage,” said Bettiol. “It was really warm, finally, because it’s been a really tough, and a really cold Giro. Finally, the sun comes out.”

At 231 kilometers the route from Rovereto to Stradella is the longest stage of the 2021 Giro. The final 40km was capped with four short, punchy climbs after a mostly-flat route after the initial 78km.

From the front of a break which was 23-strong, Bettiol countered a move initiated by Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) which looked promising for a stage win. But the French time trial expert was brought back after a 13km solo escapade by the chasing Bettiol and Nicolas Roche (Team DSM).

Some twenty minutes behind the finishers, the pace on the main peloton was piano, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) surrounded by teammates to offer shelter to the Colombian wearing the maglia rosa.

How it happened

On what amounted to nearly a mostly flat stage, a break of nearly two dozen built an insurmountable advantage by the time they covered the lumpy first thrid of the stage.

With 90km to go, a 12-minute gap separated the group on the front from the main bunch, with the maglia rosa safely tucked behind teammates.

This gap stretched out to 15 minutes, the 18 minutes as the front of the race was inside of 40km to go.

Into the first of four climbs, several attackers tried their luck from the front of the break, but it was not until six riders — including Bettiol and Cavagna — got away that the finale of the stage was formed.

Gorka Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) tried his hand at a solo move, as did Dario Cataldo (Movistar Team), but neither were able to get away from the front, now 12 seconds away the remains of the break.

Cavagna put in a massive push and surprised the bunch. He separated himself from the rest by 12 seconds in one kilometer. The time trial expert looked good for a stage win as he topped the next to climbs, as behind him Roche and then Bettiol gave chase. Cavagna’s built his lead to nearly half a minute into the final climb.

And then, riding uphill into a headwind, Cavagana started to run out of steam. Roche had pulled back all but 12 seconds on Cavagana, when Bettiol passed the Irishman and never looked back at 10km to go.

Bettiol passed Cavagna 2,800m later, breaking the “Wolfpack” rider who gritted his teeth and nearly stopped pedaling when Bettiol passed him.

By the bottom of the descent, Bettiol had built an 18-second margin, and the stage was all but his to lose.

Behind stage winner Bettiol, Simone Consonni (Cofidis) had made up the gap to the fading Roche and passed him with just 500m to go.

Some 23 and a half minutes later, race-leader Bernal came through the finish, expending as little effort as possible over the previous 5 and three-quarters hours.

“It’s difficult to know because it was really fast but I was in the wheels so it was a bit easier,” Bernal said. “I felt much better than yesterday on the bike. I hope tomorrow will be another good day.”

Bernal continued, “It’s something special, but the most important is to arrive in the maglia in the final stage.”

What’s to come

Friday’s stage 19 has been rerouted to avoid the ascent of Mottarone out of respect to those grieving following the tragic deaths of 15 in a cable-car disaster earlier in the week.

The abridged 166km route travels between Abbiategrasso and Alpe di Mera, and ends with a 9.7km climb on a slope averaging nine percent.

2021 Giro d'Italia stage 19 route profile.
2021 Giro d’Italia stage 19 route profile.

Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo5:14:43
2CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:17
3ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:18
4ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:18
5ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:18
6BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:18
7ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:18
8TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:18
9CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:24
10MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:12
11OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:34
12CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:34
13PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34
14VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:11
15DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:36
16RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:58
17BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation3:16
18PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:50
19VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix3:50
20GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa7:09
21IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech7:09
22RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates8:37
23KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:29
24GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers23:30
25PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers23:30
26MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers23:30
27NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers23:30
28CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers23:30
29BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers23:30
30MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers23:30
31VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious23:30
32TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious23:30
33CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious23:30
34VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:30
35ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious23:30
36BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious23:30
37HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange23:30
38YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange23:30
39MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange23:30
40HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step23:30
41ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step23:30
42JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange23:30
43KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo23:30
44NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange23:30
45VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech23:30
46SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech23:30
47HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM23:30
48SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech23:30
49KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange23:30
50PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech23:30
51TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:30
52CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo23:30
53SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:30
54VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo23:30
55BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo23:30
56VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ23:30
57CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo23:30
58LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:30
59BARDET RomainTeam DSM23:30
60CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:30
61MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma23:30
62ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe23:30
63STORER MichaelTeam DSM23:30
64BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe23:30
65RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa23:30
66MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ23:30
67FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma23:30
68SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:30
69KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix23:30
70FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa23:30
71FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates23:30
72FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech23:30
73KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step23:30
74BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma23:30
75NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation23:30
76VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ23:30
77WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team23:30
78MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation23:30
79DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ23:30
80DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo23:30
81WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:30
82MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo23:30
83FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe23:30
84TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech23:30
85OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team23:30
86KANTER MaxTeam DSM23:30
87DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa23:30
88TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
89OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe23:30
90RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team23:30
91NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team23:30
92GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team23:30
93BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ23:30
94HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
95GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team23:30
96MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:30
97NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo23:30
98GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe23:30
99VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:30
100VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix23:30
101COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates23:30
102LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix23:30
103GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates23:30
104MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo23:30
105GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:30
106VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:30
107PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
108SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ23:30
109VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team23:30
110MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates23:30
111WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:30
112BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe23:30
113SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe23:30
114FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:30
115FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS23:30
116BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:30
117PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
118RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:30
119VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:30
120CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec23:30
121CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa23:30
122AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma23:30
123BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma23:30
124MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
125JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team23:30
126GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo23:30
127CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation23:30
128TORRES AlbertMovistar Team23:30
129PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team23:30
130VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal23:30
131JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix23:30
132ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè23:30
133CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates23:30
134BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team23:30
135LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:30
136HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
137KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step23:30
138GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ23:30
139ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa23:30
140BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation23:30
141VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23:30
142RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix23:30
143DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix23:30
144SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step24:18
145VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo24:18
146SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange24:18
147SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS24:18
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 77:10:18
2CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:21
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3:23
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:03
5CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo6:09
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM6:31
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:17
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:45
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9:18
10MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13:37
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma19:08
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27:30
13BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma27:43
14FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates29:17
15VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ35:12
16FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa38:31
17PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team38:37
18IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech41:13
19VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix42:01
20ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates44:27
21NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo45:12
22MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers45:29
23KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange46:45
24BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo58:58
25NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange59:07
26OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:02:04
27CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:05:58
28GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:10:01
29MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:14:51
30TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21:04
31BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:22:35
32HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26:08
33FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:28:09
34SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:31:21
35MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:31:30
36BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:34:01
37CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:34:17
38STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:36:47
39BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:39:39
40MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:40:41
41WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:40:43
42VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:41:03
43HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43:22
44RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:43:37
45HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:44:04
46ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:44:22
47COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:46:33
48TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:46:57
49GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1:51:07
50PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:52:49
51RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:54:05
52NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:54:27
53CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:57:10
54PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:57:31
55VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:01:15
56BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:03:04
57SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step2:03:34
58GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:03:51
59FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:05:42
60SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:08:20
61KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:08:55
62GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo2:10:33
63ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:11:37
64FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech2:12:57
65SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:13:36
66CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:19:06
67PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:21:18
68CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:26:05
69VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:29:01
70RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:29:04
71CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:31:54
72PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:34:21
73ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:35:46
74VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:40:34
75HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:44:38
76PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:45:05
77LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:46:07
78ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious2:47:58
79NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:47:58
80BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech2:48:21
81TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:48:30
82ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:48:41
83BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:49:05
84VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo2:53:10
85SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:53:35
86VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix2:53:50
87CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2:53:50
88ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:54:17
89JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2:55:18
90KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo2:57:39
91OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:58:28
92TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:01:52
93DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix3:02:02
94VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious3:06:26
95VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:07:41
96SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ3:08:28
97PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers3:10:34
98JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:12:02
99DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa3:13:59
100GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:14:37
101JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:15:55
102DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:19:25
103ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:24:23
104CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:25:23
105BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:28:10
106SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:28:48
107MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma3:29:31
108CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:30:03
109LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:32:18
110FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:33:16
111RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3:33:34
112VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:34:03
113GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:36:26
114OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:37:32
115SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:39:05
116AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39:59
117MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange3:41:36
118NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team3:43:19
119DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3:45:31
120GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:45:39
121HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:47:26
122GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:49:30
123KANTER MaxTeam DSM3:50:00
124GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3:50:08
125CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation3:53:15
126WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:54:17
127MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates3:54:21
128RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa3:54:30
129KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:54:41
130VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo3:57:38
131BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3:58:00
132VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:58:05
133KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:58:32
134TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:58:59
135LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:00:09
136VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04:39
137SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:05:36
138WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:05:40
139BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe4:09:23
140RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates4:09:40
141TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:09:42
142DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo4:11:09
143MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:14:11
144KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix4:17:06
145VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:24:42
146MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo4:25:03
147MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:30:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe135
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation113
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates110
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
5DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix63
6CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits60
7BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers59
8BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo53
9ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM53
10AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma50
11PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux49
12MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè45
13MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo44
14PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43
15GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
16OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal42
17VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team40
18FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè40
19TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
20VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
21MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation33
22RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa32
23COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates32
24VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix31
25TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30
26ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step30
27ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM29
28LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
29CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious26
30ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
31VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal23
32MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates23
33SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
34BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma22
35KANTER MaxTeam DSM22
36FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa21
37ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
38MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
40RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
42RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix18
43VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech17
44CATALDO DarioMovistar Team17
45GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
46BARDET RomainTeam DSM16
47NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team16
48GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
49IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech15
50CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15
51YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange14
52HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
53MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers13
54CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step13
55GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
57PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
58BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech12
59ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11
60FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma10
61HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
62MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo9
63PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
64CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
65PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8
66VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
67NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8
68MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers8
69STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
70BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team8
71TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
72ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
73VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
74BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
75GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo6
76BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
77CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
78BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
79VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
80JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
81TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5
82KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5
83CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates4
84WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
85RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates4
86SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
87JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3
88BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
89BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2
90FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2
91TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
92SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
93DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
94OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
95BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1
96BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1
97FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
98VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
99JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
100DENZ NicoTeam DSM1
101MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
102CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
103GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
104VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
105VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-14
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 77:10:18
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:03
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:17
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:45
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9:18
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ35:12
7FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa38:31
8STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:36:47
9RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:43:37
10COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:46:33
11TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:46:57
12PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:52:49
13NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:54:27
14SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:13:36
15PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:21:18
16CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:26:05
17VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:29:01
18CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:31:54
19ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:35:46
20VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:40:34
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:44:38
22LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:46:07
23BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech2:48:21
24ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:48:41
25SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:53:35
26ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:54:17
27OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal2:58:28
28TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:01:52
29DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa3:13:59
30GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:14:37
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:15:55
32ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:24:23
33SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:28:48
34LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:32:18
35AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39:59
36GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:49:30
37KANTER MaxTeam DSM3:50:00
38RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa3:54:30
39VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo3:57:38
40VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:58:05
41VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:24:42
42MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo4:25:03
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team180
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers109
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation79
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo53
5FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa52
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious41
7DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix39
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step30
9TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26
10BARDET RomainTeam DSM22
11NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo18
12GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
13YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange17
14COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
15ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
16VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech16
17TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
18VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
19RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
20MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers12
21SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
22ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates11
23BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
24CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo10
25BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10
26PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team10
27MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo10
28CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
29PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
30VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
31ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
32VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix7
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers6
34CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
35LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6
36VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
37JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
38FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
39OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5
40STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
41LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
42HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4
43CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
44VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
45AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4
46CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3
47ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
48HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
49KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3
50VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
51RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3
52GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
53BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation2
54CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
55JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
56ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
57OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
58TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
59VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
60HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
61RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1
62GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
63GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
64NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
65TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1
66MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
67FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
68CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
69GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
70VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
71MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
72FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates-8
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team DSM 31:54:20
2INEOS Grenadiers5:07
3Trek - Segafredo13:18
4Astana - Premier Tech28:53
5Team Jumbo-Visma31:47
6Team BikeExchange49:33
7Movistar Team52:35
8EF Education - Nippo54:54
9Deceuninck - Quick Step1:10:34
10UAE-Team Emirates1:21:39
11Bahrain - Victorious1:21:59
12Groupama - FDJ2:01:09
13EOLO-Kometa2:01:10
14Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08:29
15AG2R Citroën Team3:11:31
16Israel Start-Up Nation3:25:55
17BORA - hansgrohe3:39:55
18Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:49:25
19Alpecin-Fenix4:05:33
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:53:25
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits6:37:50
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS7:02:49

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic