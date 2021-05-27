2021 Giro d’Italia stage 18: Alberto Bettiol rides solo to longest stage win
Egan Bernal continues on in the leader's jersey with no changes to the top of the general classification on the 231km stage.
Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) launched a successful solo attack some seven kilometers to go on stage 18 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
This is Bettiol’s third professional win — which includes the 2019 Ronde van Vlaanderen— but his first on home soil and his first grand tour stage win.
“It was a really emotional stage, it was a really hard stage,” said Bettiol. “It was really warm, finally, because it’s been a really tough, and a really cold Giro. Finally, the sun comes out.”
“It’s always an honor as an Italian when you are selected to do the Giro. This year I would love to win a stage. I will look for opportunities to be in the breakaway and for stage wins.” – @AlbertoBettiol before the Giro.
Now he's a proud stage winner. BIG congrats to Bettiol. pic.twitter.com/rpuJGrGY4J
— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) May 27, 2021
At 231 kilometers the route from Rovereto to Stradella is the longest stage of the 2021 Giro. The final 40km was capped with four short, punchy climbs after a mostly-flat route after the initial 78km.
From the front of a break which was 23-strong, Bettiol countered a move initiated by Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) which looked promising for a stage win. But the French time trial expert was brought back after a 13km solo escapade by the chasing Bettiol and Nicolas Roche (Team DSM).
Some twenty minutes behind the finishers, the pace on the main peloton was piano, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) surrounded by teammates to offer shelter to the Colombian wearing the maglia rosa.
How it happened
On what amounted to nearly a mostly flat stage, a break of nearly two dozen built an insurmountable advantage by the time they covered the lumpy first thrid of the stage.
With 90km to go, a 12-minute gap separated the group on the front from the main bunch, with the maglia rosa safely tucked behind teammates.
This gap stretched out to 15 minutes, the 18 minutes as the front of the race was inside of 40km to go.
Into the first of four climbs, several attackers tried their luck from the front of the break, but it was not until six riders — including Bettiol and Cavagna — got away that the finale of the stage was formed.
Gorka Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) tried his hand at a solo move, as did Dario Cataldo (Movistar Team), but neither were able to get away from the front, now 12 seconds away the remains of the break.
Cavagna put in a massive push and surprised the bunch. He separated himself from the rest by 12 seconds in one kilometer. The time trial expert looked good for a stage win as he topped the next to climbs, as behind him Roche and then Bettiol gave chase. Cavagna’s built his lead to nearly half a minute into the final climb.
And then, riding uphill into a headwind, Cavagana started to run out of steam. Roche had pulled back all but 12 seconds on Cavagana, when Bettiol passed the Irishman and never looked back at 10km to go.
Bettiol passed Cavagna 2,800m later, breaking the “Wolfpack” rider who gritted his teeth and nearly stopped pedaling when Bettiol passed him.
LET'S GO BETTIOL 👏😬🇮🇹 #GiroDeItalia2021 pic.twitter.com/EVvqPgHGOV
— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) May 27, 2021
By the bottom of the descent, Bettiol had built an 18-second margin, and the stage was all but his to lose.
Behind stage winner Bettiol, Simone Consonni (Cofidis) had made up the gap to the fading Roche and passed him with just 500m to go.
Some 23 and a half minutes later, race-leader Bernal came through the finish, expending as little effort as possible over the previous 5 and three-quarters hours.
“It’s difficult to know because it was really fast but I was in the wheels so it was a bit easier,” Bernal said. “I felt much better than yesterday on the bike. I hope tomorrow will be another good day.”
Bernal continued, “It’s something special, but the most important is to arrive in the maglia in the final stage.”
What’s to come
Friday’s stage 19 has been rerouted to avoid the ascent of Mottarone out of respect to those grieving following the tragic deaths of 15 in a cable-car disaster earlier in the week.
The abridged 166km route travels between Abbiategrasso and Alpe di Mera, and ends with a 9.7km climb on a slope averaging nine percent.
Giro d'Italia Stage 18 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:14:43
|2
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:17
|3
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:18
|4
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:18
|5
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:18
|6
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:18
|7
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:18
|8
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:18
|9
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:24
|10
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12
|11
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:34
|12
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:34
|13
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34
|14
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:11
|15
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:36
|16
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:58
|17
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:16
|18
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:50
|19
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:50
|20
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:09
|21
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|7:09
|22
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:37
|23
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:29
|24
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:30
|25
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:30
|26
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:30
|27
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:30
|28
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:30
|29
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:30
|30
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|23:30
|31
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:30
|32
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:30
|33
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:30
|34
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:30
|35
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:30
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:30
|37
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|23:30
|38
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|23:30
|39
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|23:30
|40
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:30
|41
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:30
|42
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|23:30
|43
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:30
|44
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|23:30
|45
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:30
|46
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:30
|47
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|23:30
|48
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:30
|49
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|23:30
|50
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:30
|51
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:30
|52
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:30
|53
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:30
|54
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:30
|55
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:30
|56
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|57
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:30
|58
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:30
|59
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|23:30
|60
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:30
|61
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:30
|62
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|63
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|23:30
|64
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|65
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:30
|66
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|67
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:30
|68
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:30
|69
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:30
|70
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:30
|71
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:30
|72
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:30
|73
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:30
|74
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:30
|75
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:30
|76
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|77
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:30
|78
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:30
|79
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|80
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:30
|81
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:30
|82
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:30
|83
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|84
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23:30
|85
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|23:30
|86
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|23:30
|87
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:30
|88
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|89
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|90
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|23:30
|91
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:30
|92
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:30
|93
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|94
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|95
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:30
|96
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:30
|97
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:30
|98
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|99
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:30
|100
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:30
|101
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:30
|102
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:30
|103
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:30
|104
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:30
|105
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:30
|106
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:30
|107
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|108
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|109
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|23:30
|110
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:30
|111
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:30
|112
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|113
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:30
|114
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:30
|115
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|23:30
|116
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:30
|117
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|118
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:30
|119
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:30
|120
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|23:30
|121
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:30
|122
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:30
|123
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:30
|124
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|125
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|23:30
|126
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:30
|127
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:30
|128
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|23:30
|129
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|23:30
|130
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|23:30
|131
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:30
|132
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|23:30
|133
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:30
|134
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|23:30
|135
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:30
|136
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|137
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:30
|138
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:30
|139
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|23:30
|140
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|23:30
|141
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23:30
|142
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:30
|143
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23:30
|144
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:18
|145
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:18
|146
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|24:18
|147
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|24:18
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|77:10:18
|2
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:21
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3:23
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:03
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:09
|6
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|6:31
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:17
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:45
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:18
|10
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:37
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:08
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:30
|13
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:43
|14
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:17
|15
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:12
|16
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|38:31
|17
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|38:37
|18
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:13
|19
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|42:01
|20
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:27
|21
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:12
|22
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:29
|23
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|46:45
|24
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|58:58
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|59:07
|26
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:02:04
|27
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:05:58
|28
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:10:01
|29
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:51
|30
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21:04
|31
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22:35
|32
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:26:08
|33
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:28:09
|34
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:31:21
|35
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:31:30
|36
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:34:01
|37
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:34:17
|38
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:36:47
|39
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39:39
|40
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40:41
|41
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:40:43
|42
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:41:03
|43
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43:22
|44
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:43:37
|45
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:44:04
|46
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:44:22
|47
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46:33
|48
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:57
|49
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51:07
|50
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52:49
|51
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:54:05
|52
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54:27
|53
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:57:10
|54
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:57:31
|55
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:01:15
|56
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:03:04
|57
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:03:34
|58
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03:51
|59
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:05:42
|60
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:08:20
|61
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:08:55
|62
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:10:33
|63
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:11:37
|64
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:12:57
|65
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:13:36
|66
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:19:06
|67
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:21:18
|68
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:05
|69
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:01
|70
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:29:04
|71
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:31:54
|72
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:34:21
|73
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:35:46
|74
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:34
|75
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:44:38
|76
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:45:05
|77
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:46:07
|78
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:47:58
|79
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:47:58
|80
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:48:21
|81
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:48:30
|82
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:48:41
|83
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:49:05
|84
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:53:10
|85
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:53:35
|86
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:53:50
|87
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:53:50
|88
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:54:17
|89
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:55:18
|90
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:57:39
|91
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:58:28
|92
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:01:52
|93
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:02:02
|94
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:06:26
|95
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:07:41
|96
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:08:28
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:10:34
|98
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:12:02
|99
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:13:59
|100
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:14:37
|101
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:15:55
|102
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:19:25
|103
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:24:23
|104
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:25:23
|105
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:28:10
|106
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:28:48
|107
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:29:31
|108
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:30:03
|109
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32:18
|110
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:33:16
|111
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:33:34
|112
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:34:03
|113
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:36:26
|114
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:37:32
|115
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39:05
|116
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39:59
|117
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|3:41:36
|118
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:43:19
|119
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:45:31
|120
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:45:39
|121
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:47:26
|122
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:49:30
|123
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|3:50:00
|124
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:50:08
|125
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:53:15
|126
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:54:17
|127
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:54:21
|128
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:54:30
|129
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:54:41
|130
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:57:38
|131
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:58:00
|132
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:58:05
|133
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:58:32
|134
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:58:59
|135
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:00:09
|136
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:04:39
|137
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:05:36
|138
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:05:40
|139
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:09:23
|140
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:09:40
|141
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:09:42
|142
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11:09
|143
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:14:11
|144
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:17:06
|145
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:24:42
|146
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25:03
|147
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:30:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|135
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|113
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|110
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|5
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|63
|6
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|59
|8
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|53
|9
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|53
|10
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|11
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|49
|12
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|45
|13
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|14
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43
|15
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|16
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|42
|17
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|18
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|40
|19
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|20
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|21
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33
|22
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|32
|23
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32
|24
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|25
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|26
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|27
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|29
|28
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|29
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|30
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|31
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|32
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|33
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|34
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|35
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22
|36
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|21
|37
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|38
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|40
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|42
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|43
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|44
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|17
|45
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|46
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|16
|47
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|48
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|49
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|50
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15
|51
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|14
|52
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|53
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|54
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|55
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|57
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|58
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|59
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11
|60
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|61
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|62
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|63
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|64
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|65
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8
|66
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|67
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|68
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|69
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|70
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|71
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|72
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|73
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|74
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|75
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|76
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|77
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|78
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|79
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|80
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|81
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5
|82
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|83
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|84
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|85
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|86
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|87
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3
|88
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|89
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|90
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|91
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|92
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|93
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|94
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|95
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|96
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|97
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|98
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|99
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|100
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|1
|101
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|102
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|103
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|104
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|105
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-14
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|77:10:18
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:03
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:17
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:45
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:18
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:12
|7
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|38:31
|8
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:36:47
|9
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:43:37
|10
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46:33
|11
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:57
|12
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52:49
|13
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54:27
|14
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:13:36
|15
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:21:18
|16
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:05
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:01
|18
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:31:54
|19
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:35:46
|20
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:34
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:44:38
|22
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:46:07
|23
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:48:21
|24
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:48:41
|25
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:53:35
|26
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:54:17
|27
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|2:58:28
|28
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:01:52
|29
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:13:59
|30
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:14:37
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:15:55
|32
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:24:23
|33
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:28:48
|34
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32:18
|35
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39:59
|36
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:49:30
|37
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|3:50:00
|38
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:54:30
|39
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:57:38
|40
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:58:05
|41
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:24:42
|42
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25:03
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|180
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|109
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|79
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|53
|5
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|52
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41
|7
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|9
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|10
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|22
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|12
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|13
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|17
|14
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|15
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|16
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16
|17
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|18
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|19
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|20
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|21
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|22
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|23
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|24
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|25
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|26
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|10
|27
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|28
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|29
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|30
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|31
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|32
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|34
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|35
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6
|36
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|37
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|38
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|39
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5
|40
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|41
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|42
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4
|43
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|44
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|45
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|46
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|47
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|48
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|49
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|50
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|51
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|52
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|53
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|54
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|55
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|56
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|57
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|58
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|59
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|60
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|61
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1
|62
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|63
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|64
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|65
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1
|66
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|67
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|68
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|69
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|70
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|71
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|72
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|-8
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team DSM
|31:54:20
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:07
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:18
|4
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:53
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:47
|6
|Team BikeExchange
|49:33
|7
|Movistar Team
|52:35
|8
|EF Education - Nippo
|54:54
|9
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:10:34
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21:39
|11
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:21:59
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:01:09
|13
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:01:10
|14
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:29
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:11:31
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:25:55
|17
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39:55
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:49:25
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:05:33
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:53:25
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:37:50
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|7:02:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.