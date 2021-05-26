Become a Member

2021 Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 17: Dan Martin goes solo for the win on steep slopes of Sega di Ala

Egan Bernal continues leading the race but lost time to Simon Yates in the final three kilometers.

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) took the brutal, uphill stage 17 win at the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Martin now has stage wins at all three grand tours.

“I still can’t believe it is happening,” Martin said. “We had a plan to put me in the breakaway and everybody worked for that. I didn’t think it would happen because we had a strong wind. But somehow I managed to hang on.”

The 194km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala took the peloton on a long descent and some flats before assaulting the cat 1 Passo San Valentino and then the steep cat 1 ascent to the finish.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) lost time in the closing three kilometers of the stage when he could not hold onto an attack initiated by Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange). The Colombian marked second place overall Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) at 3km to go and had to dig deep to struggle to get to the finish.

“Today was a tough day for me, for sure. The last kilometers were really steep and I tried to follow Yates but today he was stronger than me. I just tried to arrive with Caruso, who is the closest in the GC. I didn’t want to take any risks. For sure, Yates was impressive today and I just tried to do my best,” Bernal said.

How it happened

With two significant climbs coming in the second half of the stage, a break looked determined to make good on the gap it was allowed by the maglia rosa bunch.

Some 19 riders were away with 70km to go and had nearly four minutes advantage on Bernal’s group.

Team BikeExchange, Trek-Segafredo, Astana-Premier Tech, and Bahrain-Victorious were at the front in pursuit, knowing the climbing to come and how it would bring the race back together.

On the first big climb, of the Passo San Valentino, Team BikeExchange took the lead, and set an aggressive pace for road captain Simon Yates. This shed Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) from the bunch, and the Australian team’s efforts shaved the gap to the front of the race by 60 seconds to 2:30 at 43km to go.

Halfway up the climb, only nine riders remained of the initial 19 in the break.

Martin went to the front of the break to try to limit the time losses to the chasers and only Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar tyeam) could go with the Irishman’s move.

Over the top the break had exploded, but the descent allowed several riders to reconnect with Martin.

At 32km to go, a crash brought favorites down Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and gapped his teammate Vincenzo Nibali.

Evenepoel was slow to get up, but the young Belgian received medical attention and then was escorted by teammates in pursuit of the main group.

Ciccone, in sixth overall at the time, got a bike change several kilometers later in preparation for the final climb.

The main bunch led by Ineos Grenadiers took back massive chunks of time into the base of the Sega di Ala climb, and the gap to the front was down to just 80 seconds.

Martin attacked at 10km to go, with only Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) unsuccessfully trying to go with this acceleration, but quickly dropped back.

Behind the head of the race, Luis Leon Sanchez went on the attack from the main group, along with Hugh Carthy and Alberto Bettiol (both EF Eduction-Nippo), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), but this move would later prove to be very costly for the EF Education-Nippo captain.

Ciccone appeared to suffer on the final climb as a result of crashing and having to do a lot of work to get back into the main bunch.

Maglia rosa on the defense

At 6km to go in the main group, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) then struggled with the pace of Ineos Grenadiers, who had taken to the front to chase after the remains of the break.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) attacked Bernal’s group at 4.5km to go. But when Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) went on the move, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) and Bernal chased after him.

And then Bernal struggled.

Almeida kept the pressure on, with Yates and Bernal chasing as they were inside of a minute behind Martin. The pace prove to be too much for Bernal, who on the previous stage had indicated he was aware of some discomfort in his back.

Bernal was gapped with 3.5km to go under pressure from Yates and Almeida. Teammate Dani Martínez went back to escort the maglia rosa in the final kilometers.

Yates, sensing Bernal was in trouble kept hammering on the front of the chase group, with only Almeida and Pedrero able to go with him.

Martínez was sent back to escort Bernal, but the pink jersey could not hold his teammate’s wheel.

Yates’ pace closed the gap to just half a minute behind Martin inside of 1.5km to go.

Pedrero was dropped by Yates and Almeida in the final 1.5km.

Almeida then took over the lead from Yates at the red kite, and rode into second place on the stage, while Almeida, who wore pink at the previous edition of the Giro finished in third.

Bernal rode in with Caruso, clearly struggling in the final, relatively flat kilometer.

“That’s what I came here for, to try and win a stage, and I knew that today was one of my last opportunities. With the extra time I lost the day before the breakaway it was possible to go in the breakaway. To do it is incredible,” Martin added.

What’s to come

Stage 18 Thursday (231km) from Rovereto to Stradella is another long-haul day with some undulation in the first 80km, mostly-flat middle 80km, and four very short but steep bumps in the closing 40km.

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 18 route profile. Photo: PCS

Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation4:54:38
2ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:13
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:30
4ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:20
5CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:20
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers1:23
7BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers1:23
8PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:38
9BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:43
10BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:21
11FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:21
12FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa2:47
13BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:49
14BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:52
15MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers2:52
16STORER MichaelTeam DSM3:05
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech3:08
18CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:10
19RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa3:18
20BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3:52
21CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo3:52
22BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5:16
23CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:53
24PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech6:17
25BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ6:17
26VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix6:17
27FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe7:58
28CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo7:58
29KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange9:16
30RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec10:44
31HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:18
32FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech12:58
33MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ15:24
34SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step15:24
35CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates15:24
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:37
37OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team16:30
38IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech16:30
39GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team16:30
40SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech16:30
41ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM16:30
42HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:51
43BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation17:04
44MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo17:04
45CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa17:04
46FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS17:21
47TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17:21
48GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo17:51
49FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates17:55
50PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18:49
51HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19:09
52GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa19:24
53BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe19:24
54WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team19:24
55PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec19:24
56GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:24
57ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè19:54
58VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ20:12
59VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ20:12
60CATALDO DarioMovistar Team20:52
61NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange20:52
62VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious22:29
63ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious22:29
64MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma22:29
65DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ23:06
66DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa24:01
67ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM24:38
68MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo24:45
69BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo24:45
70NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo24:45
71NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers24:45
72CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec24:45
73TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:45
74SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange24:45
75ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe27:16
76VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team27:16
77SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:16
78TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech28:29
79RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team28:29
80BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech28:29
81SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech28:29
82BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè28:29
83PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:29
84NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation28:29
85VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team28:29
86SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec28:29
87VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè29:59
88MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè29:59
89VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal30:39
90ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè30:45
91PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec31:25
92DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix31:25
93GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team31:27
94NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team31:27
95DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo31:30
96SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:30
97TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec31:30
98LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix31:30
99KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo31:30
100VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo31:30
101VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec31:30
102PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers31:30
103BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation31:30
104JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix31:30
105VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix31:30
106SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ32:11
107CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo32:41
108LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:41
109VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits32:41
110GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ32:41
111LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS33:32
112DENZ NicoTeam DSM34:01
113KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:01
114GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe35:34
115KANTER MaxTeam DSM35:34
116RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix35:34
117COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates35:51
118KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix35:59
119OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe36:28
120VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:28
121FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè36:28
122CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation36:28
123OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal36:28
124AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma36:28
125TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious36:28
126WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS36:28
127BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe36:28
128SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe36:28
129GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers36:28
130CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:28
131MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux36:28
132EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step36:28
133KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step36:28
134HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step36:28
135GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates36:28
136RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates36:28
137MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates36:28
138VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo36:28
139VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux36:28
140CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step36:28
141ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa36:28
142RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa36:28
143MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange36:28
144SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange36:28
145JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team36:28
146JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange36:28
147TORRES AlbertMovistar Team36:28
148HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange37:14
149WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS37:43
150MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo38:10
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 71:32:05
2CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious2:21
3YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3:23
4VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:03
5CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo6:09
6BARDET RomainTeam DSM6:31
7MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:17
8ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:45
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9:18
10CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo11:26
11MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13:37
12BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma19:08
13BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious27:30
14BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma27:43
15FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates29:17
16VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ35:12
17FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa38:31
18PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team38:37
19VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix42:01
20NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo45:12
21MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers45:29
22KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange46:45
23SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange50:34
24IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech57:34
25NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange59:07
26OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:02:04
27EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:12
28CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:05:58
29ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:07:39
30MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:14:51
31TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21:04
32BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:22:35
33BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo1:22:40
34HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26:08
35GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa1:26:22
36FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:28:09
37SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech1:31:21
38CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:34:17
39STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:36:47
40BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:39:39
41MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:40:41
42WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team1:40:43
43HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:43:22
44RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:43:37
45HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:44:04
46COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:46:33
47TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:46:57
48GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1:51:07
49PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:52:49
50MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo1:53:48
51RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:54:05
52BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:54:15
53NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:54:27
54PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:57:31
55VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team2:01:15
56VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team2:02:22
57SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step2:02:46
58BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team2:03:04
59GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:03:51
60FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:05:42
61ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM2:07:39
62SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:08:20
63KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:08:55
64GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo2:10:33
65FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech2:12:57
66SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:13:36
67CATALDO DarioMovistar Team2:19:06
68CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:26:05
69VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:29:01
70RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:29:04
71CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:31:54
72ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM2:34:49
73VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:40:34
74PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:40:58
75CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:42:15
76HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:44:38
77PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:45:05
78LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:46:07
79ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious2:47:58
80NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:47:58
81TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2:48:30
82ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:48:41
83BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:49:05
84SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:52:47
85VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo2:53:10
86CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2:53:50
87ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:54:17
88JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2:55:18
89PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:56:17
90KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo2:57:39
91ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:58:58
92DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix3:02:02
93VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious3:06:26
94VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:07:41
95SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ3:08:28
96PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers3:10:34
97BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech3:11:33
98JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange3:12:02
99VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix3:13:30
100DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa3:13:59
101GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:14:37
102JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:15:55
103OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:20:24
104ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:24:23
105TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:25:04
106CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates3:25:23
107SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:28:00
108BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:28:10
109MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma3:29:31
110LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:32:18
111FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:33:16
112RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3:33:34
113VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:34:03
114GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:36:26
115OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe3:37:32
116SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:39:05
117AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39:59
118DENZ NicoTeam DSM3:40:19
119MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange3:41:36
120NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team3:43:19
121DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ3:45:31
122GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates3:45:39
123HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange3:47:26
124GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:49:30
125KANTER MaxTeam DSM3:50:00
126GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3:50:08
127CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation3:53:15
128CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:53:22
129WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:54:17
130MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates3:54:21
131KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step3:54:41
132VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo3:56:50
133BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3:58:00
134VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:58:05
135TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:58:59
136LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:00:09
137VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04:39
138SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:05:36
139WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:05:40
140BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe4:09:23
141TORRES AlbertMovistar Team4:09:42
142DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo4:11:09
143KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:11:33
144MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:14:11
145RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:15:02
146KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix4:17:06
147RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates4:24:33
148VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:24:42
149MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo4:25:03
150MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:30:34
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe135
2CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation113
3GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates110
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
5DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix63
6BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers59
7AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma50
8PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux49
9MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè45
10MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo44
11GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
12FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè40
13TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
14VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team38
15ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM35
16VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
17MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation33
18PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32
19COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates32
20OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal32
21TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious30
22ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step30
23LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
24RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa26
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious26
26CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25
27VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal23
28MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates23
29SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
30BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma22
31KANTER MaxTeam DSM22
32CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits22
33FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa21
34ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
35EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
36MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo19
37HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
38VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix19
39RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
40OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
41RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix18
42VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech17
43GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
44BARDET RomainTeam DSM16
45NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team16
46GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
47IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech15
48CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè15
49YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange14
50HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14
51MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers13
52CATALDO DarioMovistar Team13
53GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
54GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
55PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
56ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates11
57FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma10
58HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
59PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
60CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo8
61PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8
62VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
63NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo8
64MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers8
65STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
66BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team8
67ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
68VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
69BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
70GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo6
71CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
72BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
73CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
74BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
75VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
76JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
77TORRES AlbertMovistar Team5
78KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5
79CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates4
80WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4
81BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
82SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
83JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3
84BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
85BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious2
86FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2
87TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
88SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
89MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
90DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
91OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
92RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
93BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1
94BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1
95FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
96VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
97ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
98JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
99MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
100CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
101GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
102VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
103VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-14
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 71:32:05
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech6:03
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers7:17
4ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:45
5FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9:18
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ35:12
7FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa38:31
8EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:12
9STORER MichaelTeam DSM1:36:47
10RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:43:37
11COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates1:46:33
12TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:46:57
13PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:52:49
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:54:27
15SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech2:13:36
16CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo2:26:05
17VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ2:29:01
18CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:31:54
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:40:34
20PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:40:58
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:44:38
22LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:46:07
23ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa2:48:41
24SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange2:52:47
25ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe2:54:17
26ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:58:58
27BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech3:11:33
28DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa3:13:59
29GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ3:14:37
30JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team3:15:55
31OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal3:20:24
32ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3:24:23
33TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:25:04
34SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3:28:00
35LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix3:32:18
36AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma3:39:59
37GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers3:49:30
38KANTER MaxTeam DSM3:50:00
39VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo3:56:50
40VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:58:05
41RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa4:15:02
42VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:24:42
43MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo4:25:03
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team180
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers109
3MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation79
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo53
5FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa52
6CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious41
7DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix39
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo34
9ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step30
10TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM22
12NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo18
13GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
14YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange17
15COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
16ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
17VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech16
18TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal13
20EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
21RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13
22MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers12
23SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
24BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
25CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo10
26BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma10
27PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team10
28ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates10
29MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo10
30CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
31PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
32VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
33ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
34VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix7
35MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers6
36CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
37PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
38VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
39JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
40FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
41OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team5
42STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
43LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4
45VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team4
46CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
47AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma4
48ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
49HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3
50KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step3
51VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè3
52RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix3
53GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
54CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
55JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
56ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
57OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
58TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
59VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
60HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
61RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1
62GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
63GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
64NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
65TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1
66MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
67FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
68CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
69GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
70VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
71MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
72FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates-8
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 15:04:48
2Team Jumbo-Visma26:40
3Trek - Segafredo30:29
4Team BikeExchange44:26
5Team DSM1:02:11
6Astana - Premier Tech1:03:19
7Movistar Team1:09:24
8EF Education - Nippo1:13:17
9Bahrain - Victorious1:16:52
10Deceuninck - Quick Step1:28:33
11UAE-Team Emirates1:54:37
12Groupama - FDJ1:56:02
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16:23
14EOLO-Kometa2:32:56
15AG2R Citroën Team3:27:43
16BORA - hansgrohe3:34:48
17Israel Start-Up Nation3:41:02
18Alpecin-Fenix4:20:06
19Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:49:06
20Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè5:11:30
21Cofidis, Solutions Crédits6:55:56
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS6:57:42

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

