2021 Giro d’Italia stage 17: Dan Martin goes solo for the win on steep slopes of Sega di Ala
Egan Bernal continues leading the race but lost time to Simon Yates in the final three kilometers.
Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) took the brutal, uphill stage 17 win at the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
Martin now has stage wins at all three grand tours.
“I still can’t believe it is happening,” Martin said. “We had a plan to put me in the breakaway and everybody worked for that. I didn’t think it would happen because we had a strong wind. But somehow I managed to hang on.”
The 194km stage from Canazei to Sega di Ala took the peloton on a long descent and some flats before assaulting the cat 1 Passo San Valentino and then the steep cat 1 ascent to the finish.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) lost time in the closing three kilometers of the stage when he could not hold onto an attack initiated by Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange). The Colombian marked second place overall Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) at 3km to go and had to dig deep to struggle to get to the finish.
“Today was a tough day for me, for sure. The last kilometers were really steep and I tried to follow Yates but today he was stronger than me. I just tried to arrive with Caruso, who is the closest in the GC. I didn’t want to take any risks. For sure, Yates was impressive today and I just tried to do my best,” Bernal said.
How it happened
With two significant climbs coming in the second half of the stage, a break looked determined to make good on the gap it was allowed by the maglia rosa bunch.
Some 19 riders were away with 70km to go and had nearly four minutes advantage on Bernal’s group.
Team BikeExchange, Trek-Segafredo, Astana-Premier Tech, and Bahrain-Victorious were at the front in pursuit, knowing the climbing to come and how it would bring the race back together.
On the first big climb, of the Passo San Valentino, Team BikeExchange took the lead, and set an aggressive pace for road captain Simon Yates. This shed Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) from the bunch, and the Australian team’s efforts shaved the gap to the front of the race by 60 seconds to 2:30 at 43km to go.
Halfway up the climb, only nine riders remained of the initial 19 in the break.
Martin went to the front of the break to try to limit the time losses to the chasers and only Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar tyeam) could go with the Irishman’s move.
Over the top the break had exploded, but the descent allowed several riders to reconnect with Martin.
At 32km to go, a crash brought favorites down Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), and gapped his teammate Vincenzo Nibali.
Evenepoel was slow to get up, but the young Belgian received medical attention and then was escorted by teammates in pursuit of the main group.
Ciccone, in sixth overall at the time, got a bike change several kilometers later in preparation for the final climb.
The main bunch led by Ineos Grenadiers took back massive chunks of time into the base of the Sega di Ala climb, and the gap to the front was down to just 80 seconds.
Martin attacked at 10km to go, with only Antonio Pedrero (Movistar Team) unsuccessfully trying to go with this acceleration, but quickly dropped back.
Behind the head of the race, Luis Leon Sanchez went on the attack from the main group, along with Hugh Carthy and Alberto Bettiol (both EF Eduction-Nippo), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), but this move would later prove to be very costly for the EF Education-Nippo captain.
Ciccone appeared to suffer on the final climb as a result of crashing and having to do a lot of work to get back into the main bunch.
Maglia rosa on the defense
At 6km to go in the main group, Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) then struggled with the pace of Ineos Grenadiers, who had taken to the front to chase after the remains of the break.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) attacked Bernal’s group at 4.5km to go. But when Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) went on the move, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) and Bernal chased after him.
And then Bernal struggled.
Almeida kept the pressure on, with Yates and Bernal chasing as they were inside of a minute behind Martin. The pace prove to be too much for Bernal, who on the previous stage had indicated he was aware of some discomfort in his back.
Bernal was gapped with 3.5km to go under pressure from Yates and Almeida. Teammate Dani Martínez went back to escort the maglia rosa in the final kilometers.
Yates, sensing Bernal was in trouble kept hammering on the front of the chase group, with only Almeida and Pedrero able to go with him.
Martínez was sent back to escort Bernal, but the pink jersey could not hold his teammate’s wheel.
Yates’ pace closed the gap to just half a minute behind Martin inside of 1.5km to go.
Pedrero was dropped by Yates and Almeida in the final 1.5km.
Almeida then took over the lead from Yates at the red kite, and rode into second place on the stage, while Almeida, who wore pink at the previous edition of the Giro finished in third.
Bernal rode in with Caruso, clearly struggling in the final, relatively flat kilometer.
“That’s what I came here for, to try and win a stage, and I knew that today was one of my last opportunities. With the extra time I lost the day before the breakaway it was possible to go in the breakaway. To do it is incredible,” Martin added.
What’s to come
Stage 18 Thursday (231km) from Rovereto to Stradella is another long-haul day with some undulation in the first 80km, mostly-flat middle 80km, and four very short but steep bumps in the closing 40km.
Giro d'Italia Stage 17 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:54:38
|2
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:13
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:30
|4
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:20
|5
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:20
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23
|7
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:23
|8
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:38
|9
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:43
|10
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:21
|11
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:21
|12
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:47
|13
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:49
|14
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:52
|15
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:52
|16
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|3:05
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:08
|18
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:10
|19
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:18
|20
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:52
|21
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:52
|22
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:16
|23
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:53
|24
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:17
|25
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:17
|26
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6:17
|27
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:58
|28
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:58
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|9:16
|30
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|10:44
|31
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:18
|32
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:58
|33
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:24
|34
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:24
|35
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:24
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:37
|37
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|16:30
|38
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:30
|39
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:30
|40
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:30
|41
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|16:30
|42
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:51
|43
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:04
|44
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:04
|45
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|17:04
|46
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|17:21
|47
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17:21
|48
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:51
|49
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:55
|50
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18:49
|51
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19:09
|52
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|19:24
|53
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:24
|54
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|19:24
|55
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|19:24
|56
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:24
|57
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|19:54
|58
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:12
|59
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:12
|60
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|20:52
|61
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|20:52
|62
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:29
|63
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:29
|64
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:29
|65
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|23:06
|66
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|24:01
|67
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|24:38
|68
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:45
|69
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:45
|70
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:45
|71
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:45
|72
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|24:45
|73
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:45
|74
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|24:45
|75
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:16
|76
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|27:16
|77
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:16
|78
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:29
|79
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|28:29
|80
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:29
|81
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:29
|82
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|28:29
|83
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:29
|84
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:29
|85
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|28:29
|86
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|28:29
|87
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|29:59
|88
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|29:59
|89
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|30:39
|90
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|30:45
|91
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31:25
|92
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:25
|93
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:27
|94
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|31:27
|95
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:30
|96
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:30
|97
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31:30
|98
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:30
|99
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:30
|100
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|31:30
|101
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|31:30
|102
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31:30
|103
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:30
|104
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:30
|105
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|31:30
|106
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:11
|107
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|32:41
|108
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:41
|109
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|32:41
|110
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:41
|111
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|33:32
|112
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|34:01
|113
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:01
|114
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35:34
|115
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|35:34
|116
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:34
|117
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|35:51
|118
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|35:59
|119
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:28
|120
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:28
|121
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|36:28
|122
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|36:28
|123
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|36:28
|124
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:28
|125
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|36:28
|126
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|36:28
|127
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:28
|128
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:28
|129
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:28
|130
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:28
|131
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|36:28
|132
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:28
|133
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:28
|134
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:28
|135
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:28
|136
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:28
|137
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|36:28
|138
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:28
|139
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|36:28
|140
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:28
|141
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|36:28
|142
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|36:28
|143
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|36:28
|144
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|36:28
|145
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|36:28
|146
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|36:28
|147
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|36:28
|148
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|37:14
|149
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|37:43
|150
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:10
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|71:32:05
|2
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:21
|3
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3:23
|4
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:03
|5
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:09
|6
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|6:31
|7
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:17
|8
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:45
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:18
|10
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:26
|11
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:37
|12
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:08
|13
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|27:30
|14
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:43
|15
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29:17
|16
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:12
|17
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|38:31
|18
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|38:37
|19
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|42:01
|20
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|45:12
|21
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:29
|22
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|46:45
|23
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|50:34
|24
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|57:34
|25
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|59:07
|26
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:02:04
|27
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:12
|28
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:05:58
|29
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07:39
|30
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:51
|31
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21:04
|32
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22:35
|33
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:22:40
|34
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:26:08
|35
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:26:22
|36
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:28:09
|37
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:31:21
|38
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:34:17
|39
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:36:47
|40
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39:39
|41
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:40:41
|42
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:40:43
|43
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:43:22
|44
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:43:37
|45
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:44:04
|46
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46:33
|47
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:57
|48
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51:07
|49
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52:49
|50
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53:48
|51
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:54:05
|52
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:54:15
|53
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54:27
|54
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:57:31
|55
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|2:01:15
|56
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:02:22
|57
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:02:46
|58
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:03:04
|59
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:03:51
|60
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:05:42
|61
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|2:07:39
|62
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:08:20
|63
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:08:55
|64
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:10:33
|65
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:12:57
|66
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:13:36
|67
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|2:19:06
|68
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:05
|69
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:01
|70
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:29:04
|71
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:31:54
|72
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|2:34:49
|73
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:34
|74
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:40:58
|75
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:42:15
|76
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:44:38
|77
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:45:05
|78
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:46:07
|79
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:47:58
|80
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:47:58
|81
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:48:30
|82
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:48:41
|83
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:49:05
|84
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:52:47
|85
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:53:10
|86
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:53:50
|87
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:54:17
|88
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:55:18
|89
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:56:17
|90
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:57:39
|91
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:58:58
|92
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:02:02
|93
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:06:26
|94
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:07:41
|95
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:08:28
|96
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:10:34
|97
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:11:33
|98
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|3:12:02
|99
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:13:30
|100
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:13:59
|101
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:14:37
|102
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:15:55
|103
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:20:24
|104
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:24:23
|105
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:25:04
|106
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:25:23
|107
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:28:00
|108
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:28:10
|109
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:29:31
|110
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32:18
|111
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:33:16
|112
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:33:34
|113
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:34:03
|114
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:36:26
|115
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:37:32
|116
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:39:05
|117
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39:59
|118
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|3:40:19
|119
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|3:41:36
|120
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:43:19
|121
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:45:31
|122
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:45:39
|123
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|3:47:26
|124
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:49:30
|125
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|3:50:00
|126
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:50:08
|127
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:53:15
|128
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:53:22
|129
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:54:17
|130
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:54:21
|131
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:54:41
|132
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:56:50
|133
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:58:00
|134
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:58:05
|135
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:58:59
|136
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:00:09
|137
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:04:39
|138
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:05:36
|139
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:05:40
|140
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:09:23
|141
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|4:09:42
|142
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:11:09
|143
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:11:33
|144
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:14:11
|145
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:15:02
|146
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:17:06
|147
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:24:33
|148
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:24:42
|149
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25:03
|150
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:30:34
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|135
|2
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|113
|3
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|110
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|5
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|63
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|59
|7
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|8
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|49
|9
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|45
|10
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|11
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|12
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|40
|13
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|14
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|15
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|35
|16
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|17
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|33
|18
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32
|19
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32
|20
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|21
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|30
|22
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|23
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|24
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|26
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|26
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|27
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|23
|28
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|29
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|30
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|31
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22
|32
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|33
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|21
|34
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|35
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|36
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|19
|37
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|38
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|39
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|40
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|41
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|18
|42
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|43
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|44
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|16
|45
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|46
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|47
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|48
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|15
|49
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|14
|50
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14
|51
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|52
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|13
|53
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|54
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|55
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|56
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11
|57
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|58
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|59
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|60
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|61
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8
|62
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|63
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|64
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|65
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|66
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|67
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|68
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|69
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|70
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|71
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|72
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|73
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|74
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|75
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|76
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|77
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|5
|78
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|79
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|80
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4
|81
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|82
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|83
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3
|84
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|85
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|86
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|87
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|88
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|89
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|90
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|91
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|92
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|93
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|94
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|95
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|96
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|97
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|98
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|99
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|100
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|101
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|102
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|103
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-14
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|71:32:05
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:03
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:17
|4
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:45
|5
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:18
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:12
|7
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|38:31
|8
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:12
|9
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|1:36:47
|10
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:43:37
|11
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46:33
|12
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:57
|13
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:52:49
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:54:27
|15
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:13:36
|16
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:26:05
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:29:01
|18
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:31:54
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:34
|20
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:40:58
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:44:38
|22
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:46:07
|23
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:48:41
|24
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|2:52:47
|25
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:54:17
|26
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:58:58
|27
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3:11:33
|28
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:13:59
|29
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:14:37
|30
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|3:15:55
|31
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|3:20:24
|32
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3:24:23
|33
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:25:04
|34
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:28:00
|35
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32:18
|36
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:39:59
|37
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:49:30
|38
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|3:50:00
|39
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:56:50
|40
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:58:05
|41
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|4:15:02
|42
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:24:42
|43
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:25:03
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|180
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|109
|3
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|79
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|53
|5
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|52
|6
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41
|7
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|34
|9
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|10
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26
|11
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|22
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|13
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|14
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|17
|15
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|16
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|17
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16
|18
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|20
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|21
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|22
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|23
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|24
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|26
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|27
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|10
|28
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|29
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|30
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|31
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|32
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|33
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|34
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|35
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|36
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|37
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|38
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|39
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|40
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|41
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|5
|42
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|43
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4
|45
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|4
|46
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|47
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|48
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|49
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3
|50
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|51
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|3
|52
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|53
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|54
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|55
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|56
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|57
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|58
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|59
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|60
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|61
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1
|62
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|63
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|64
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|65
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1
|66
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|67
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|68
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|69
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|70
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|71
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|72
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|-8
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:04:48
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:40
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:29
|4
|Team BikeExchange
|44:26
|5
|Team DSM
|1:02:11
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03:19
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:09:24
|8
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:13:17
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:16:52
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:33
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:54:37
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:56:02
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16:23
|14
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:32:56
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:27:43
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34:48
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:41:02
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:20:06
|19
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:49:06
|20
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|5:11:30
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:55:56
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:57:42
