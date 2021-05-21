2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 13: Giacomo Nizzolo freelanced finale to score first Giro win

Become a Member

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) stole victory on stage 13 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia in the final 20 meters, after Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) tried to upset sprinters with a long-range attack.

The European and Italian champion saw the race getting away from him in the closing half-kilometer and reacted to Affini, launching from the bunch and quickly hitching a ride on a fading Fernando Gaviria’s (UAE-Team Emirates) wheel, and then Affini’s wheel. The Italian powered on and came around Affini in the final 20 meters to take the victory. This is Nizzolo’s first Giro stage win.

“Finally! I am super happy. The goal I had today was to sprint and not get blocked in the final. Affini was the reference for me, he did a great effort, but I am so happy today, Nizzolo said. “This morning I joked that my goal was to be second, so maybe that was the secret. It means a lot to win, I will enjoy!”

The 198-kilometer flat stage from Ravena to Verona might have been the last opportunity for pure sprinters to ply their trade, with Monte Zoncolan looming in the next stage, and then a lumpy parcours in the final week until the final-day time trial.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch, and maintained a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).

“Finally an easy day, tomorrow we have a hard day,” said Bernal. “Now we have to start thinking about tomorrow. You never know what can happen, we take no risks.”

How it happened

With nearly six minutes advantage in their favor at 115km to go, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec), Samuele Rivi (Eolo Kometa), and Umberto Marengo (Bardani-CSF) continued out front of the main group for nearly the next 100km.

As the kilometers ticked away — 90km, 50km, 30km, and finally 20km to go — the gap fell with nearly calculated precision.

Finally, with some 15km to go, the maglia rosa group was within striking distance of the break, and let the escapees sit out front for a little longer.

With 10km remaining, Qhubeka-Assos brought Nizzolo to near the front, where Cofidis, Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo, and Team DSM had massed.

The Bora-Hansgrohe train attached itself behind the Team DSM train, and Peter Sagan’s maglia ciclamino looked to be in perfect position.

Into the final 1.5km, the front of the race navigated safely from a roundabout with UAE-Team Emirates setting up Fernando Gaviria for the win.

With Cofidis bringing Elia Viviani into position, and Sagan tucked behind teammate Daniel Oss from 1000m to 600m, it looked to be a battle between Gaviria and Sagan.

But Affini spoiled their plans, attacking just inside of 500m.

His long-range gambit looked to be the winning move when from the main bunch, Nizzolo rocketed forward, navigating the fading competition, and using their wheels to momentarily provide a draft as he took his first-ever Giro stage win.

“I especially wanted not to be stuck in the end, being able to sprint. In the 1500 meters, I felt that I had good legs. I had a hard time catching up with Affini, he did a great thing,” said Nizzolo.

What’s to come

One of the most feared climbs in all of pro cycling is on tap for stage 14: Monte Zoncolan.

Riders will face the relatively smaller ascent of Forcella Monte Rest mid-stage before taking on the finale on the Zoncolan, a 14.3km climb at an average of 8.5 percent with extended pitches at nearly three times that grade.

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 14 route profile. Photo: PCS

Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS4:42:19
2AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
5GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
6OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal0:00
7PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
8KANTER MaxTeam DSM0:00
9VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
11KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix0:00
12NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team0:00
13ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa0:00
14MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo0:00
15FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
16TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
17WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
18KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
19DENZ NicoTeam DSM0:00
20CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
21TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:00
22FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech0:00
23MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates0:00
24RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
25CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
26MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
27SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech0:00
28VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:00
29FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
30CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:00
31WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team0:00
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:00
33GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
34BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
35VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
36ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM0:00
37KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
38GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:00
39HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
40NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:00
41EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
42MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange0:00
43DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
44BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:00
45BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
46MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers0:00
47ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
48IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech0:00
49ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious0:00
50VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
51MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:00
52FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
53OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:00
54YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange0:00
55SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange0:00
56TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
57VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ0:00
58BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
59KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo0:00
60SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ0:00
61FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
62BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
63VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
64BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
65MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
66ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe0:00
67BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
68CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
69BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
70KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange0:00
71CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo0:00
72BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
73VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo0:00
74MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo0:00
75LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
76VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix0:00
77VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
78ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
79OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
80COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates0:00
81GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa0:00
82SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
83PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers0:00
84SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:00
85VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix0:00
86GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
87VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team0:00
88ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
89MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
90DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:00
91NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
92PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
93PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00
94LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix0:00
95HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
96MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
97DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ0:00
98EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
99GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
100SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech0:00
101BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe0:00
102ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:00
103HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
104KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
105SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
106RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa0:32
107VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team0:37
108BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech0:37
109PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech0:37
110DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix0:43
111BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team0:51
112FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa0:51
113GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team0:51
114GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team0:51
115CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè0:51
116DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo0:51
117MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:51
118FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS0:51
119STORER MichaelTeam DSM0:51
120RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:51
121TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:51
122ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM0:51
123SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange0:51
124NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers0:51
125JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix0:51
126WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:07
127BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:07
128CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:07
129VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:07
130CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:07
131ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
132BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:07
133BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07
134RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team1:07
135VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:07
136REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ1:07
137MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:07
138BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:07
139GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:07
140PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:07
141CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:07
142BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:07
143NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange1:07
144DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:07
145PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07
146CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:07
147JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:07
148KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:07
149CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:07
150VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:07
151VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:07
152HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:07
153RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:07
154TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech1:07
155CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers1:07
156VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:37
157GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:45
158SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50
159JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:50
160LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15
161HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM2:15
162HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM2:15
163TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:15
164RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:58
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 53:11:42
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:45
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:12
4CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:17
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:22
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:50
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:22
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:24
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:15
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM3:29
12VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3:51
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:04
14MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers4:25
15TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:43
16ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:04
17MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation7:06
18FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates7:16
19GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo7:49
20SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange8:45
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:39
22KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange10:49
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:21
24BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma13:19
25HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM17:42
26VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix19:05
27OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team28:17
28FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa30:26
29NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange30:33
30IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech32:48
31PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team33:39
32ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates34:28
33BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo35:34
34GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa36:48
35BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo37:02
36FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe38:21
37TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech39:31
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech40:13
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41:38
40STORER MichaelTeam DSM42:07
41MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo42:47
42RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team42:58
43EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:27
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM44:11
45REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ44:18
46CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè44:27
47VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team44:46
48MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ44:52
49COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates45:02
50VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team45:16
51HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux46:06
52BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team47:19
53CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers48:28
54WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team52:49
55GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe54:45
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team59:15
57BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01:05
58HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01:19
59HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01:41
60SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:01:53
61NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:01:59
62ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:03:12
63FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:03:36
64CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:06:33
65VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:07:53
66RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:09:15
67BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:10:24
68KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:11:12
69SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:11:15
70PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12:50
71FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1:13:03
72GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:15:32
73PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:16:51
74NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:17:17
75VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:17:25
76GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:20:24
77BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:21:03
78CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23:23
79SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange1:24:01
80ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:24:14
81RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:24:17
82ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:24:34
83DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:25:18
84PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25:58
85ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:25:58
86SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:26:17
87LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27:10
88ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28:22
89VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:29:36
90KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:30:25
91ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30:49
92PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:35:05
93VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:35:19
94VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35:19
95JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1:35:33
96CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:35:39
97CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:35:45
98PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:36:48
99ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:37:03
100SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:37:37
101FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:38:36
102VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:39:50
103TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:40:16
104VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:40:29
105CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:40:45
106JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:40:47
107JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:41:46
108TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:41:57
109SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:43:31
110VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:46:54
111GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:48:54
112BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:51:05
113DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:51:20
114DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:51:58
115CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:53:08
116NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:53:45
117SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:53:47
118OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:54:03
119RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:55:43
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:55:50
121OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:56:55
122GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:57:06
123PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:58:32
124MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:58:50
125CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:59:46
126CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:59:49
127MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange2:00:50
128GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2:02:15
129DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:03:45
130ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:04:09
131KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:04:46
132AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:05:41
133KANTER MaxTeam DSM2:06:29
134BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:07:02
135BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:07:30
136LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:08:20
137LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:10:41
138VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11:23
139BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe2:12:13
140VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:13:01
141MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:13:16
142GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:13:46
143CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13:52
144VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo2:14:08
145HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:15:25
146WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:15:59
147KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:16:01
148DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:17:46
149NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:18:51
150SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:19:21
151KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21:05
152KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix2:21:27
153WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:21:35
154DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:24:05
155MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:24:13
156RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2:24:26
157DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:25:46
158TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:26:53
159TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:28:45
160MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:28:57
161RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:29:49
162GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:31:32
163VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:36:42
164MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:36:47
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe135
2NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS126
3CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation113
4GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates110
5VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits86
6AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma47
7MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè45
8MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo44
9GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
10GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma42
11PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux41
12FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè40
13TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
14DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix39
15VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team38
16VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers33
18PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec32
19OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal32
20LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
21RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa26
22ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23
23SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
24KANTER MaxTeam DSM22
25ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa20
26MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates20
27EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
28HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
29VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix19
30RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
31CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18
32MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18
33COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
34GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
35NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team16
36GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
37BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma15
38OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15
39VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal15
40EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
41VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech13
42GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
43GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
44CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious10
45HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
46FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
47ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9
48CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
49PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
50VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
51STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
52ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
53VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
54BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team7
55MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers6
56MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers6
57BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
58BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
59CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
60VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
61CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6
62TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
63CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
64CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
65VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
66BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
67VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
68JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
69KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix5
70BARDET RomainTeam DSM4
71ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4
72HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
73PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
74KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4
75BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
76CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
77SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
78BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
79WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
80CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
81TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
82SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
83MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2
84MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
85DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
86OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
87RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
88BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1
89VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
90FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
91ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
92JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
93MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
94CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
95GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
96VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 53:11:42
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:45
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:22
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:15
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3:51
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:04
8HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM17:42
9FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa30:26
10TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech39:31
11STORER MichaelTeam DSM42:07
12RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team42:58
13COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates45:02
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01:19
15SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:01:53
16NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:01:59
17VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:07:53
18PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:16:51
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:17:25
20GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:20:24
21SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange1:24:01
22ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:24:34
23ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:25:58
24LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27:10
25ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28:22
26ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:30:49
27CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:35:39
28CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:35:45
29SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:37:37
30TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:40:16
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:41:46
32BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:51:05
33DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:51:58
34OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:56:55
35GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:57:06
36PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:58:32
37ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:04:09
38AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:05:41
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM2:06:29
40LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:08:20
41VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:13:01
42VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo2:14:08
43DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:24:05
44MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:24:13
45RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:29:49
46VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:36:42
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team96
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers48
3DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix24
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo23
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20
6GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
7ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
8TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
9EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
10VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
11MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
12VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11
13SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
14BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
15CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
16PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
17VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
18RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
19ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
20BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma6
21EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
22VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
23PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
24VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
25FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
26JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
27CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
28VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
29STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
30LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
31OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4
32HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4
33COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates4
34CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
35ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
36GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
37BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
38JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
39TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
40OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
41CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
42ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
43TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
44BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1
45VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
46ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1
47GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
48HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
49GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
50NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
51MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
52FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
53CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
54GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
55VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
56MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 59:42:15
2Trek - Segafredo1:51
3Team DSM8:58
4Team BikeExchange9:35
5EF Education - Nippo13:04
6Deceuninck - Quick Step16:38
7Team Jumbo-Visma19:24
8Astana - Premier Tech29:41
9Bahrain - Victorious32:44
10Movistar Team38:34
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50:56
12Groupama - FDJ51:13
13UAE-Team Emirates56:10
14BORA - hansgrohe1:13:57
15AG2R Citroën Team1:17:41
16EOLO-Kometa1:30:22
17Israel Start-Up Nation1:35:16
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:05:16
19Alpecin-Fenix2:09:54
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:59:45
21Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:15:13
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS3:36:06
23Lotto Soudal3:40:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

