2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 13: Giacomo Nizzolo freelanced finale to score first Giro win

Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) stole victory on stage 13 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia in the final 20 meters, after Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) tried to upset sprinters with a long-range attack.

The European and Italian champion saw the race getting away from him in the closing half-kilometer and reacted to Affini, launching from the bunch and quickly hitching a ride on a fading Fernando Gaviria’s (UAE-Team Emirates) wheel, and then Affini’s wheel. The Italian powered on and came around Affini in the final 20 meters to take the victory. This is Nizzolo’s first Giro stage win.

“Finally! I am super happy. The goal I had today was to sprint and not get blocked in the final. Affini was the reference for me, he did a great effort, but I am so happy today, Nizzolo said. “This morning I joked that my goal was to be second, so maybe that was the secret. It means a lot to win, I will enjoy!”

⏱️ Timing is everything in the Verona sprint! The final kilometre. ⏱️ Il tempismo è tutto nella volata di Verona! L'ultimo chilometro! Powered by @supersapiensinc #Giro pic.twitter.com/ZPcCTRQCeW — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 21, 2021

The 198-kilometer flat stage from Ravena to Verona might have been the last opportunity for pure sprinters to ply their trade, with Monte Zoncolan looming in the next stage, and then a lumpy parcours in the final week until the final-day time trial.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch, and maintained a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).

“Finally an easy day, tomorrow we have a hard day,” said Bernal. “Now we have to start thinking about tomorrow. You never know what can happen, we take no risks.”

How it happened

With nearly six minutes advantage in their favor at 115km to go, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec), Samuele Rivi (Eolo Kometa), and Umberto Marengo (Bardani-CSF) continued out front of the main group for nearly the next 100km.

As the kilometers ticked away — 90km, 50km, 30km, and finally 20km to go — the gap fell with nearly calculated precision.

Finally, with some 15km to go, the maglia rosa group was within striking distance of the break, and let the escapees sit out front for a little longer.

With 10km remaining, Qhubeka-Assos brought Nizzolo to near the front, where Cofidis, Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo, and Team DSM had massed.

The Bora-Hansgrohe train attached itself behind the Team DSM train, and Peter Sagan’s maglia ciclamino looked to be in perfect position.

Into the final 1.5km, the front of the race navigated safely from a roundabout with UAE-Team Emirates setting up Fernando Gaviria for the win.

With Cofidis bringing Elia Viviani into position, and Sagan tucked behind teammate Daniel Oss from 1000m to 600m, it looked to be a battle between Gaviria and Sagan.

But Affini spoiled their plans, attacking just inside of 500m.

His long-range gambit looked to be the winning move when from the main bunch, Nizzolo rocketed forward, navigating the fading competition, and using their wheels to momentarily provide a draft as he took his first-ever Giro stage win.

“I especially wanted not to be stuck in the end, being able to sprint. In the 1500 meters, I felt that I had good legs. I had a hard time catching up with Affini, he did a great thing,” said Nizzolo.

What’s to come

One of the most feared climbs in all of pro cycling is on tap for stage 14: Monte Zoncolan.

Riders will face the relatively smaller ascent of Forcella Monte Rest mid-stage before taking on the finale on the Zoncolan, a 14.3km climb at an average of 8.5 percent with extended pitches at nearly three times that grade.

2021 Giro d’Italia stage 14 route profile. Photo: PCS