2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 13: Giacomo Nizzolo freelanced finale to score first Giro win
Egan Bernal presses forward in the race leader's pink jersey with no changes to the general classification.
Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos) stole victory on stage 13 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia in the final 20 meters, after Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) tried to upset sprinters with a long-range attack.
The European and Italian champion saw the race getting away from him in the closing half-kilometer and reacted to Affini, launching from the bunch and quickly hitching a ride on a fading Fernando Gaviria’s (UAE-Team Emirates) wheel, and then Affini’s wheel. The Italian powered on and came around Affini in the final 20 meters to take the victory. This is Nizzolo’s first Giro stage win.
“Finally! I am super happy. The goal I had today was to sprint and not get blocked in the final. Affini was the reference for me, he did a great effort, but I am so happy today, Nizzolo said. “This morning I joked that my goal was to be second, so maybe that was the secret. It means a lot to win, I will enjoy!”
⏱️ Timing is everything in the Verona sprint! The final kilometre.
⏱️ Il tempismo è tutto nella volata di Verona! L'ultimo chilometro!
Powered by @supersapiensinc #Giro pic.twitter.com/ZPcCTRQCeW
— Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 21, 2021
The 198-kilometer flat stage from Ravena to Verona might have been the last opportunity for pure sprinters to ply their trade, with Monte Zoncolan looming in the next stage, and then a lumpy parcours in the final week until the final-day time trial.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the bunch, and maintained a 45-second lead over Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech).
“Finally an easy day, tomorrow we have a hard day,” said Bernal. “Now we have to start thinking about tomorrow. You never know what can happen, we take no risks.”
How it happened
With nearly six minutes advantage in their favor at 115km to go, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli Sidermec), Samuele Rivi (Eolo Kometa), and Umberto Marengo (Bardani-CSF) continued out front of the main group for nearly the next 100km.
As the kilometers ticked away — 90km, 50km, 30km, and finally 20km to go — the gap fell with nearly calculated precision.
Finally, with some 15km to go, the maglia rosa group was within striking distance of the break, and let the escapees sit out front for a little longer.
With 10km remaining, Qhubeka-Assos brought Nizzolo to near the front, where Cofidis, Bora-Hansgrohe, Trek-Segafredo, and Team DSM had massed.
The Bora-Hansgrohe train attached itself behind the Team DSM train, and Peter Sagan’s maglia ciclamino looked to be in perfect position.
Into the final 1.5km, the front of the race navigated safely from a roundabout with UAE-Team Emirates setting up Fernando Gaviria for the win.
With Cofidis bringing Elia Viviani into position, and Sagan tucked behind teammate Daniel Oss from 1000m to 600m, it looked to be a battle between Gaviria and Sagan.
But Affini spoiled their plans, attacking just inside of 500m.
His long-range gambit looked to be the winning move when from the main bunch, Nizzolo rocketed forward, navigating the fading competition, and using their wheels to momentarily provide a draft as he took his first-ever Giro stage win.
“I especially wanted not to be stuck in the end, being able to sprint. In the 1500 meters, I felt that I had good legs. I had a hard time catching up with Affini, he did a great thing,” said Nizzolo.
What’s to come
One of the most feared climbs in all of pro cycling is on tap for stage 14: Monte Zoncolan.
Riders will face the relatively smaller ascent of Forcella Monte Rest mid-stage before taking on the finale on the Zoncolan, a 14.3km climb at an average of 8.5 percent with extended pitches at nearly three times that grade.
Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|4:42:19
|2
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|5
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|6
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|7
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|8
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|0:00
|9
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|11
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|12
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|13
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|14
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|15
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|16
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|17
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|18
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|19
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|0:00
|20
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|21
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|22
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|23
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|24
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|25
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|26
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|27
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|28
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|30
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|31
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|33
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|34
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|35
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|36
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|0:00
|37
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|38
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|39
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|40
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|41
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|42
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|43
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|44
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:00
|45
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|46
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|47
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|48
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|49
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|50
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|51
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|52
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|53
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|54
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|55
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|56
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|57
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|58
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|59
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|60
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|61
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|62
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|63
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|64
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|65
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|66
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|67
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|68
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|69
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|70
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|71
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|72
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|73
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|74
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|75
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|76
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|77
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|78
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|79
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|80
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|81
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:00
|82
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|83
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|84
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:00
|85
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|86
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|87
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|88
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|89
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|90
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|91
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|92
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|93
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00
|94
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|95
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|96
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|97
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|98
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|99
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|100
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|101
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|102
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:00
|103
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|104
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|105
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|106
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:32
|107
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|0:37
|108
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:37
|109
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:37
|110
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:43
|111
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51
|112
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|0:51
|113
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51
|114
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:51
|115
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|0:51
|116
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|117
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|118
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|0:51
|119
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|0:51
|120
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:51
|121
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:51
|122
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|0:51
|123
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|0:51
|124
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|125
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:51
|126
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:07
|127
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07
|128
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|129
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:07
|130
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07
|131
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07
|132
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:07
|133
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07
|134
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|135
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|136
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|137
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07
|138
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07
|139
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|140
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|141
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:07
|142
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|143
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|1:07
|144
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:07
|145
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07
|146
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|147
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|148
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:07
|149
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:07
|150
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:07
|151
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07
|152
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:07
|153
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:07
|154
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:07
|155
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:07
|156
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:37
|157
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:45
|158
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50
|159
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:50
|160
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:15
|161
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|2:15
|162
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|2:15
|163
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:15
|164
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:58
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53:11:42
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:17
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:22
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:22
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|11
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3:29
|12
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:04
|14
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:25
|15
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:43
|16
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:04
|17
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:06
|18
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:16
|19
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:49
|20
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|8:45
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:39
|22
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|10:49
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:21
|24
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:19
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|17:42
|26
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:05
|27
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|28:17
|28
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|30:26
|29
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|30:33
|30
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:48
|31
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|33:39
|32
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:28
|33
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:34
|34
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|36:48
|35
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:02
|36
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:21
|37
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:31
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:13
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:38
|40
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|42:07
|41
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:47
|42
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|42:58
|43
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:27
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|44:11
|45
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:18
|46
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|44:27
|47
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:46
|48
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:52
|49
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|50
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|45:16
|51
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|46:06
|52
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|47:19
|53
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:28
|54
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|52:49
|55
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:45
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:15
|57
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:05
|58
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:19
|59
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01:41
|60
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:01:53
|61
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:59
|62
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:03:12
|63
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:03:36
|64
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:06:33
|65
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07:53
|66
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:09:15
|67
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10:24
|68
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11:12
|69
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:11:15
|70
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12:50
|71
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:13:03
|72
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:15:32
|73
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16:51
|74
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:17:17
|75
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:25
|76
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:24
|77
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:21:03
|78
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23:23
|79
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|1:24:01
|80
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24:14
|81
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:24:17
|82
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:34
|83
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:25:18
|84
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25:58
|85
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:25:58
|86
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:26:17
|87
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:27:10
|88
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28:22
|89
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:29:36
|90
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:30:25
|91
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30:49
|92
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:35:05
|93
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:35:19
|94
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35:19
|95
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35:33
|96
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:35:39
|97
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35:45
|98
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:36:48
|99
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:37:03
|100
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:37:37
|101
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:38:36
|102
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:50
|103
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:40:16
|104
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:40:29
|105
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:40:45
|106
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:40:47
|107
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:41:46
|108
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:41:57
|109
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43:31
|110
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:46:54
|111
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48:54
|112
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:51:05
|113
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:51:20
|114
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:51:58
|115
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:53:08
|116
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:53:45
|117
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:47
|118
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54:03
|119
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:55:43
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:55:50
|121
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:55
|122
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:57:06
|123
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:58:32
|124
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:58:50
|125
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:59:46
|126
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59:49
|127
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|2:00:50
|128
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:02:15
|129
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:03:45
|130
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:04:09
|131
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:04:46
|132
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:05:41
|133
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|2:06:29
|134
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:07:02
|135
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:07:30
|136
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:08:20
|137
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:10:41
|138
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11:23
|139
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12:13
|140
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:13:01
|141
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13:16
|142
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:13:46
|143
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13:52
|144
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:14:08
|145
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:15:25
|146
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:15:59
|147
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:16:01
|148
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17:46
|149
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:18:51
|150
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:19:21
|151
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:05
|152
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:21:27
|153
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:21:35
|154
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:24:05
|155
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:13
|156
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24:26
|157
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:25:46
|158
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:26:53
|159
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:28:45
|160
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:28:57
|161
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:29:49
|162
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:31:32
|163
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:36:42
|164
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:36:47
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|135
|2
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|126
|3
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|113
|4
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|110
|5
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|86
|6
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47
|7
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|45
|8
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|9
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|10
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42
|11
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|41
|12
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|40
|13
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|14
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|15
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|16
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33
|18
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|32
|19
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|20
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|21
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|26
|22
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23
|23
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|24
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|22
|25
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|20
|26
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20
|27
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|28
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|29
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|30
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|31
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|32
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|33
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|34
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|35
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16
|36
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|37
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|38
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15
|39
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|40
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|41
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13
|42
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|43
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|44
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|45
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|46
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|47
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|48
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|49
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|50
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|51
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|52
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|53
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|54
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|55
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|56
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|57
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|58
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|59
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|60
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|61
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6
|62
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|63
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|64
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|65
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|66
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|67
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|68
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|69
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|70
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4
|71
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|72
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|73
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|74
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|75
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|76
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|77
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|78
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|79
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|80
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|81
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|82
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|83
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|84
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|85
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|86
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|87
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|88
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|89
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|90
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|91
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|92
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|93
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|94
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|95
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|96
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53:11:42
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:22
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:04
|8
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|17:42
|9
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|30:26
|10
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|39:31
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|42:07
|12
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|42:58
|13
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:19
|15
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:01:53
|16
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:59
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:07:53
|18
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16:51
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17:25
|20
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:24
|21
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|1:24:01
|22
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:34
|23
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:25:58
|24
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:27:10
|25
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28:22
|26
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:30:49
|27
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:35:39
|28
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:35:45
|29
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:37:37
|30
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:40:16
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:41:46
|32
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:51:05
|33
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:51:58
|34
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:55
|35
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:57:06
|36
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:58:32
|37
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:04:09
|38
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:05:41
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|2:06:29
|40
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:08:20
|41
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:13:01
|42
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:14:08
|43
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:24:05
|44
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:13
|45
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:29:49
|46
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:36:42
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|3
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|6
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|7
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|8
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|9
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|10
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|11
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|12
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|13
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|14
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|15
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|16
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|17
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|18
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|19
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|20
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|21
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|22
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|23
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|24
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|25
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|26
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|27
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|28
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|29
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|30
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|31
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4
|32
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4
|33
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|34
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|35
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|36
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|37
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|38
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|39
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|40
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|41
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|42
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|43
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|44
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|45
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|46
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|47
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|48
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|49
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|50
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|51
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|52
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|53
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|54
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|55
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|56
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|59:42:15
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:51
|3
|Team DSM
|8:58
|4
|Team BikeExchange
|9:35
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:04
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:38
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:24
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:41
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:44
|10
|Movistar Team
|38:34
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50:56
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:13
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:10
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:57
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17:41
|16
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:30:22
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:35:16
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:05:16
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:09:54
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:59:45
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:15:13
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:36:06
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:40:07
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.