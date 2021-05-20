2021 Giro d’Italia stage 12: Andrea Vendrame wins from the front of a two-up sprint

Become a Member

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R-Citröen) won a two-up sprint ahead of Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) in the finale of a lumpy stage 12 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Riding from a break that started as 15 strong, the two distanced themselves from George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometers.

Vendrame has wins at the Circuit de la Sarthe and the Tro Bro Léo, but this is his most significant professional victory.

There were no changes to the top 10 of the general classification after one of the longest stages in this edition of the Giro.

In the final 8km, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), a previous winner of the Giro overall, attacked the maglia rosa of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) with teammate Giulio Ciccone. The younger Trek-Segafredo rider could not match the pace of the “Shark of Messina” and dropped back to the pink jersey group.

Bernal’s teammate Gianni Moscon gave chase after Nibali and took a tumble with 5km to go. The Italian quickly remounted his bike and was able to get back into the main bunch.

How it happened

One of four 200+ kilometer days was a chance for a break to stick.

George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Geoffrey Bouchard and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R-Citroën), Simone Ravanelli and Natnael Tesfazion (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec), Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) had gained more than eight minutes on the maglia rosa group by the halfway mark.

This gap was at nearly 10 minutes with 75km to go when the sunny skies gave way to deluge. The weather wreaked havoc with the bunch on the front, and by the time the escapees were again under sunny skies, there were just six at the front of the race.

Behind the sextet, De Bondt and Campenaerts chased to try to reconnect with the front of the race while in the main bunch, Larry Naesen (AG2R-Citroën) was having a hard time with his rain jacket and took a tumble, only to quickly get back on his bike having shed his rain cape.

Again riding on drying roads, the group at the front swelled to 13. With such great numbers to their advantage, the break looked sure to succeed.

Brambilla was the first to try to split the group, with Vendrame the only one to initially go with him. Bennett soon followed, and then Hamilton.

Bennett’s chase group tried to bring back Vendrame before the summit, with a lot of the work done by Brambilla.

Hamilton used this move as a launchpad to bridge up to Vandrame.

The four were on the front with 12.5km to go and 3km remaining on the climb.

Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali attacked the Ineos GC group some 13 minutes back, trying to disrupt the pace set for race-leader Bernal.

Over the final climb and onto the descent and run-in to the finish, Hamilton launched at 3km to go, with only Vendrame stocking with him. Bennett and Brambilla were caught off guard and were quickly distanced.

Vendrame lead Hamilton into the final 2,000m with Hamilton momentarily several bike lengths back before he got Vendrame’s wheel, having to expend a bit of effort to make up the distance.

Once he reconnected, Hamilton forced Vendrame to lead out final 500m, but the Italian was able to hold on for the stage win.

Behind them, Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) took a tumble chasing Nibali. He was quickly back on his bike.

The move Nibali had launched netted him just seven seconds, and he was still four minutes back of Bernal at the finish.

What’s to come

Friday’s flat stage from Ravenna to Verona is another one for the sprinters, before Saturday’s ascent of Monte Zoncolan.

Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team5:43:48
2HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM0:00
3BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:15
4BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo0:15
5VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:12
6BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:25
7EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:47
8PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:47
9HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step3:00
10RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:19
11DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix7:07
12NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation7:07
13TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec7:13
14ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa7:13
15NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo10:07
16NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers10:14
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers10:14
18SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech10:14
19STORER MichaelTeam DSM10:14
20BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma10:14
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe10:14
22IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech10:14
23VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ10:14
24COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates10:14
25BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe10:14
26SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange10:14
27CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious10:14
28VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech10:14
29FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe10:14
30MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers10:14
31PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech10:14
32BARDET RomainTeam DSM10:14
33ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step10:14
34CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10:14
35BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ10:14
36YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange10:14
37FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma10:14
38FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates10:14
39GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo10:14
40EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step10:14
41NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange10:14
42KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange10:14
43TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:14
44CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo10:14
45MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10:14
46PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team10:14
47MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers10:14
48HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:14
49CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:14
50PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec11:45
51REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ11:47
52FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa11:55
53WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team11:55
54FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11:55
55VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix11:55
56VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team11:55
57CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè11:58
58BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious12:23
59CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo13:38
60GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa15:28
61RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa15:28
62BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation15:28
63VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo15:28
64MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo15:28
65FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech15:28
66SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step15:28
67MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ15:28
68ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe15:28
69ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM15:28
70PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:28
71VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ15:28
72OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15:28
73GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team15:28
74RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team15:28
75SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:28
76CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:28
77SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech15:28
78MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16:33
79JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix16:33
80DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17:46
81BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe17:46
82HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM17:46
83KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step17:46
84ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious17:46
85ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates17:46
86BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo19:59
87MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma20:47
88PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers20:47
89TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech20:47
90CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step20:47
91MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange20:47
92KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo21:24
93ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:24
94DENZ NicoTeam DSM22:57
95ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM22:57
96PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:57
97KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux22:57
98BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè25:21
99VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:05
100AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma26:05
101LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:05
102ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:05
103FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:05
104MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:05
105TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:05
106SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:05
107LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:05
108VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:05
109WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:05
110NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:05
111KANTER MaxTeam DSM26:05
112CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa26:05
113VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious26:05
114TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious26:05
115ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:05
116CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS26:05
117LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix26:05
118CATALDO DarioMovistar Team26:05
119GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè26:05
120VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:05
121DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ26:05
122CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation26:05
123BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech26:05
124HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:05
125VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix26:05
126DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo26:05
127RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix26:05
128HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange26:05
129BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:05
130GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo26:05
131SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange26:05
132BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation26:05
133KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix26:05
134RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates26:05
135GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates26:05
136OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal26:05
137MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates26:05
138MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo26:05
139OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe26:05
140DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa26:05
141RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa26:05
142KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step26:05
143NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team26:05
144GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team26:05
145BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe26:05
146VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma26:05
147GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma26:05
148VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:05
149JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange26:05
150DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma26:05
151VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo26:05
152VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal26:05
153KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal26:05
154GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ26:05
155SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ26:05
156CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:13
157GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers26:13
158TORRES AlbertMovistar Team26:13
159SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe26:13
160MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux27:08
161CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates27:08
162SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:10
163JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team27:10
164WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS27:10
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 48:29:23
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:45
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:12
4CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo1:17
5YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:22
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:50
7EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:22
8CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:24
9FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
10MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:15
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM3:29
12VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3:51
13NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:04
14MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers4:25
15TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:43
16ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:04
17MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation7:06
18FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates7:16
19GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo7:49
20SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange8:45
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious9:32
22KANGERT TanelTeam BikeExchange10:49
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11:21
24BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma13:19
25HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM15:27
26VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix19:05
27OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team28:17
28NIEVE MikelTeam BikeExchange29:26
29FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa29:35
30PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team32:32
31IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana - Premier Tech32:48
32BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo34:27
33ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates34:28
34GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa36:48
35BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo37:02
36FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe38:21
37TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech38:24
38SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech40:13
39MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo40:47
40STORER MichaelTeam DSM41:16
41RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team41:51
42HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM41:56
43MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo42:47
44REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ43:11
45EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits43:27
46CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè43:36
47VILLELLA DavideMovistar Team44:39
48VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team44:46
49MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ44:52
50HIRT JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux44:59
51COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates45:02
52BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team46:28
53CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers47:21
54WARBASSE LarryAG2R Citroën Team52:49
55GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe54:45
56GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team58:24
57BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01:05
58NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:01:08
59HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01:19
60HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:01:41
61SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:01:53
62ROCHE NicolasTeam DSM1:02:21
63FRANKINY KilianTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:02:45
64CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:05:26
65VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:06:46
66RAVASI EdwardEOLO-Kometa1:08:43
67BADILATTI MatteoGroupama - FDJ1:09:17
68SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:09:25
69KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:10:05
70PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:11:43
71FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1:13:03
72GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTrek - Segafredo1:14:25
73PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:16:14
74VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:16:18
75NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation1:17:17
76GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:18:39
77BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:21:03
78SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange1:23:10
79CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23:23
80RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:23:26
81ARASHIRO YukiyaBahrain - Victorious1:24:14
82ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:24:34
83DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix1:24:35
84LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24:55
85PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:25:58
86ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:25:58
87SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:26:17
88ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28:22
89VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education - Nippo1:28:29
90ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:42
91KEUKELEIRE JensEF Education - Nippo1:30:25
92VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:34:12
93CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34:32
94CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:34:38
95JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix1:34:42
96PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:35:06
97VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:35:19
98PUCCIO SalvatoreINEOS Grenadiers1:36:48
99ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:37:03
100SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:37:37
101FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:38:36
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:38:57
103TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:25
104VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix1:39:50
105VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:40:29
106JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:40:39
107CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:40:45
108TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious1:41:57
109SEIGLE RomainGroupama - FDJ1:43:31
110VALLS RafaelBahrain - Victorious1:45:17
111GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:48:54
112BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:50:28
113DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:50:51
114DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:51:20
115CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:52:01
116NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1:53:45
117SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:53:51
118OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:54:03
119RIESEBEEK OscarAlpecin-Fenix1:54:36
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:54:43
121OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:56:55
122GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:57:06
123MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:57:43
124PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:58:32
125CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa1:58:39
126CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation1:59:49
127MEYER CameronTeam BikeExchange2:00:50
128GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team2:01:24
129DENZ NicoTeam DSM2:03:45
130ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:04:09
131KEISSE IljoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:04:46
132AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:05:47
133BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:05:55
134KANTER MaxTeam DSM2:06:29
135BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation2:07:30
136LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:08:20
137LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:10:41
138VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11:23
139BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe2:12:13
140VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:13:01
141MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates2:13:16
142GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:13:46
143CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:13:52
144VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo2:14:08
145HEPBURN MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:15:25
146WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:15:59
147KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:16:01
148DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ2:17:46
149NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:19:01
150SABATINI FabioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:19:21
151WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:20:28
152KREDER WesleyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21:05
153KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Fenix2:21:27
154DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:24:05
155MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:24:13
156RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2:24:26
157DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo2:24:55
158TORRES AlbertMovistar Team2:26:30
159TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:26:53
160RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:26:54
161MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:28:59
162GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:31:32
163VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:36:42
164MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:36:47
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe108
2GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates91
3CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Start-Up Nation91
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits79
5NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Qhubeka ASSOS76
6GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa42
7MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42
8TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec39
9DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix39
10FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè39
11VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team38
12GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma36
13VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34
14BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers33
15MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè33
16PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
17LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits26
18PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26
19ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM23
20SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS22
21OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal20
22EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step19
23HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM19
24VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix19
25RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec18
26RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa18
27CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo18
28MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation18
29COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates17
30GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ17
31ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa17
32MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates17
33GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15
34BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma15
35OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team15
36VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal15
37EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
38KANTER MaxTeam DSM14
39VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech13
40GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team13
41GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team12
42NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team12
43AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma12
44CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious10
45HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step10
46FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma9
47ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step9
48CARBONI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè9
49PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
50VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix8
51BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo8
52STORER MichaelTeam DSM8
53ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè8
54VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec8
55BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team7
56MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers6
57MOSCON GianniINEOS Grenadiers6
58BEVIN PatrickIsrael Start-Up Nation6
59BATTAGLIN EnricoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
60CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step6
61VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
62CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6
63TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious6
64CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa6
65VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ5
66BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma5
67JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix5
68VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma5
69CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits5
70BARDET RomainTeam DSM4
71ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates4
72HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4
73PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4
74KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4
75BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education - Nippo3
76CATALDO DarioMovistar Team3
77SEPÚLVEDA EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
78BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael Start-Up Nation3
79WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka ASSOS3
80CARTHY HughEF Education - Nippo2
81TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2
82SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana - Premier Tech2
83MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2
84MOSCA JacopoTrek - Segafredo2
85DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa2
86OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
87RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE-Team Emirates2
88VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1
89FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech1
90ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1
91JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1
92MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-1
93CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-3
94GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-3
95VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-3
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 48:29:23
2VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech0:45
3EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step2:22
4FOSS TobiasTeam Jumbo-Visma2:49
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers3:15
6VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ3:51
7ALMEIDA JoãoDeceuninck - Quick Step7:04
8HINDLEY JaiTeam DSM15:27
9FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa29:35
10TEJADA HaroldAstana - Premier Tech38:24
11STORER MichaelTeam DSM41:16
12RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team41:51
13COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates45:02
14NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:01:08
15HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01:19
16SOBRERO MatteoAstana - Premier Tech1:01:53
17VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ1:06:46
18PRONSKIY VadimAstana - Premier Tech1:16:14
19VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal1:16:18
20GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1:18:39
21SCOTSON CallumTeam BikeExchange1:23:10
22ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe1:24:34
23LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24:55
24ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:25:58
25ZANA FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:28:22
26ROCHAS RémyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:42
27CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:34:32
28CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo1:34:38
29SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:37:37
30TESFATSION NatnaelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:39:25
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team1:40:39
32BATTISTELLA SamueleAstana - Premier Tech1:50:28
33DINA MártonEOLO-Kometa1:50:51
34OLDANI StefanoLotto Soudal1:56:55
35GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:57:06
36PONOMAR AndriiAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:58:32
37ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:04:09
38AFFINI EdoardoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:05:47
39KANTER MaxTeam DSM2:06:29
40LEYSEN SenneAlpecin-Fenix2:08:20
41VENCHIARUTTI NicolaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:13:01
42VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education - Nippo2:14:08
43DEKKER DavidTeam Jumbo-Visma2:24:05
44MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:24:13
45RIVI SamueleEOLO-Kometa2:26:54
46VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:36:42
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team96
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers48
3DE BONDT DriesAlpecin-Fenix24
4MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo23
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20
6GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa17
7ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa16
8BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo15
9TAARAMÄE ReinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux13
10EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step13
11VLASOV AleksandrAstana - Premier Tech12
12MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation12
13VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11
14SCHMID MauroTeam Qhubeka ASSOS11
15CARR SimonEF Education - Nippo10
16PELLAUD SimonAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
17VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team9
18RAVANELLI SimoneAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9
19ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM9
20BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma6
21EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
22VAN DEN BERG LarsGroupama - FDJ6
23PETILLI SimoneIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
24VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
25FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè6
26JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange6
27CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
28VERVAEKE LouisAlpecin-Fenix5
29STORER MichaelTeam DSM5
30LAFAY VictorCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
31OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team4
32HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM4
33COVI AlessandroUAE-Team Emirates4
34CATALDO DarioMovistar Team4
35ALEOTTI GiovanniBORA - hansgrohe3
36GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R Citroën Team3
37BARDET RomainTeam DSM2
38JANSSENS JimmyAlpecin-Fenix2
39TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious2
40OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
41CHRISTIAN MarkEOLO-Kometa2
42ZOCCARATO SamueleBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2
43TAGLIANI FilippoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
44BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1
45VALTER AttilaGroupama - FDJ1
46ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1
47GALLOPIN TonyAG2R Citroën Team1
48HERMANS QuintenIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
49GUGLIELMI SimonGroupama - FDJ1
50NAESEN LawrenceAG2R Citroën Team1
51MARENGO UmbertoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-2
52FELLINE FabioAstana - Premier Tech-4
53CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec-4
54GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè-4
55VIVIANI AttilioCofidis, Solutions Crédits-4
56MINALI RiccardoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux-4
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 45:35:18
2Trek - Segafredo1:51
3Team DSM8:58
4Team BikeExchange9:35
5EF Education - Nippo13:04
6Deceuninck - Quick Step16:38
7Team Jumbo-Visma19:24
8Astana - Premier Tech29:41
9Bahrain - Victorious32:44
10Movistar Team36:50
11Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50:56
12Groupama - FDJ51:13
13UAE-Team Emirates56:10
14BORA - hansgrohe1:13:57
15AG2R Citroën Team1:17:41
16EOLO-Kometa1:29:50
17Israel Start-Up Nation1:35:16
18Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:05:16
19Alpecin-Fenix2:09:54
20Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:59:45
21Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:15:13
22Team Qhubeka ASSOS3:36:06
23Lotto Soudal3:40:07

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

