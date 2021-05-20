2021 Giro d’Italia stage 12: Andrea Vendrame wins from the front of a two-up sprint
Egan Bernal continues in the maglia rosa with no changes to the general classification while teammate Gianni Moscon takes a tumble in the final kilometers.
Andrea Vendrame (AG2R-Citröen) won a two-up sprint ahead of Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) in the finale of a lumpy stage 12 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.
Riding from a break that started as 15 strong, the two distanced themselves from George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) in the final kilometers.
Vendrame has wins at the Circuit de la Sarthe and the Tro Bro Léo, but this is his most significant professional victory.
There were no changes to the top 10 of the general classification after one of the longest stages in this edition of the Giro.
In the final 8km, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), a previous winner of the Giro overall, attacked the maglia rosa of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) with teammate Giulio Ciccone. The younger Trek-Segafredo rider could not match the pace of the “Shark of Messina” and dropped back to the pink jersey group.
Bernal’s teammate Gianni Moscon gave chase after Nibali and took a tumble with 5km to go. The Italian quickly remounted his bike and was able to get back into the main bunch.
How it happened
One of four 200+ kilometer days was a chance for a break to stick.
George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Geoffrey Bouchard and Andrea Vendrame (AG2R-Citroën), Simone Ravanelli and Natnael Tesfazion (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec), Chris Hamilton (Team DSM), Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation), Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-Assos), Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) had gained more than eight minutes on the maglia rosa group by the halfway mark.
This gap was at nearly 10 minutes with 75km to go when the sunny skies gave way to deluge. The weather wreaked havoc with the bunch on the front, and by the time the escapees were again under sunny skies, there were just six at the front of the race.
Behind the sextet, De Bondt and Campenaerts chased to try to reconnect with the front of the race while in the main bunch, Larry Naesen (AG2R-Citroën) was having a hard time with his rain jacket and took a tumble, only to quickly get back on his bike having shed his rain cape.
Again riding on drying roads, the group at the front swelled to 13. With such great numbers to their advantage, the break looked sure to succeed.
Brambilla was the first to try to split the group, with Vendrame the only one to initially go with him. Bennett soon followed, and then Hamilton.
Bennett’s chase group tried to bring back Vendrame before the summit, with a lot of the work done by Brambilla.
Hamilton used this move as a launchpad to bridge up to Vandrame.
The four were on the front with 12.5km to go and 3km remaining on the climb.
Giulio Ciccone and Vincenzo Nibali attacked the Ineos GC group some 13 minutes back, trying to disrupt the pace set for race-leader Bernal.
Over the final climb and onto the descent and run-in to the finish, Hamilton launched at 3km to go, with only Vendrame stocking with him. Bennett and Brambilla were caught off guard and were quickly distanced.
Vendrame lead Hamilton into the final 2,000m with Hamilton momentarily several bike lengths back before he got Vendrame’s wheel, having to expend a bit of effort to make up the distance.
Once he reconnected, Hamilton forced Vendrame to lead out final 500m, but the Italian was able to hold on for the stage win.
Behind them, Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) took a tumble chasing Nibali. He was quickly back on his bike.
The move Nibali had launched netted him just seven seconds, and he was still four minutes back of Bernal at the finish.
What’s to come
Friday’s flat stage from Ravenna to Verona is another one for the sprinters, before Saturday’s ascent of Monte Zoncolan.
Giro d'Italia Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:43:48
|2
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|0:00
|3
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|4
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|5
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:12
|6
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25
|7
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:47
|8
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:47
|9
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:00
|10
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:19
|11
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|7:07
|12
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:07
|13
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7:13
|14
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|7:13
|15
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:07
|16
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|18
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:14
|19
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|10:14
|20
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:14
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:14
|22
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:14
|23
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:14
|24
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:14
|25
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:14
|26
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|10:14
|27
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:14
|28
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:14
|29
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:14
|30
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|31
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:14
|32
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|10:14
|33
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:14
|34
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|10:14
|35
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:14
|36
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|10:14
|37
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:14
|38
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:14
|39
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:14
|40
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:14
|41
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|10:14
|42
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|10:14
|43
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:14
|44
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:14
|45
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10:14
|46
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|10:14
|47
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|48
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:14
|49
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:14
|50
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|11:45
|51
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:47
|52
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|11:55
|53
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:55
|54
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11:55
|55
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|11:55
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|11:55
|57
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|11:58
|58
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|12:23
|59
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:38
|60
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:28
|61
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|15:28
|62
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:28
|63
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:28
|64
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:28
|65
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:28
|66
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:28
|67
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:28
|68
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:28
|69
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|15:28
|70
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:28
|71
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:28
|72
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15:28
|73
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:28
|74
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|15:28
|75
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:28
|76
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:28
|77
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:28
|78
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:33
|79
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|16:33
|80
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:46
|81
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:46
|82
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|17:46
|83
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:46
|84
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:46
|85
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:46
|86
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:59
|87
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:47
|88
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:47
|89
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|20:47
|90
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:47
|91
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|20:47
|92
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|21:24
|93
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:24
|94
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|22:57
|95
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|22:57
|96
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:57
|97
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|22:57
|98
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|25:21
|99
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:05
|100
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:05
|101
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:05
|102
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:05
|103
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:05
|104
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:05
|105
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:05
|106
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:05
|107
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:05
|108
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:05
|109
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:05
|110
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:05
|111
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|26:05
|112
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:05
|113
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:05
|114
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|26:05
|115
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:05
|116
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|26:05
|117
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:05
|118
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|26:05
|119
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|26:05
|120
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:05
|121
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:05
|122
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:05
|123
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26:05
|124
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:05
|125
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:05
|126
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:05
|127
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:05
|128
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|26:05
|129
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:05
|130
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:05
|131
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|26:05
|132
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:05
|133
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|26:05
|134
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:05
|135
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:05
|136
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|26:05
|137
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:05
|138
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:05
|139
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:05
|140
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:05
|141
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|26:05
|142
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:05
|143
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:05
|144
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:05
|145
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:05
|146
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:05
|147
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:05
|148
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:05
|149
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|26:05
|150
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:05
|151
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:05
|152
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|26:05
|153
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|26:05
|154
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:05
|155
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:05
|156
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:13
|157
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:13
|158
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|26:13
|159
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:13
|160
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|27:08
|161
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|27:08
|162
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:10
|163
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|27:10
|164
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|27:10
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:29:23
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:12
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:17
|5
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:22
|6
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50
|7
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:22
|8
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|9
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|10
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|11
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3:29
|12
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:04
|14
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:25
|15
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:43
|16
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:04
|17
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:06
|18
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:16
|19
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|7:49
|20
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange
|8:45
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:32
|22
|KANGERT Tanel
|Team BikeExchange
|10:49
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:21
|24
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:19
|25
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|15:27
|26
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19:05
|27
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|28:17
|28
|NIEVE Mikel
|Team BikeExchange
|29:26
|29
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:35
|30
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|32:32
|31
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana - Premier Tech
|32:48
|32
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:27
|33
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|34:28
|34
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|36:48
|35
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|37:02
|36
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:21
|37
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|38:24
|38
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:13
|39
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:47
|40
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|41:16
|41
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|41:51
|42
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|41:56
|43
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:47
|44
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:11
|45
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|43:27
|46
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|43:36
|47
|VILLELLA Davide
|Movistar Team
|44:39
|48
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|44:46
|49
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:52
|50
|HIRT Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|44:59
|51
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|52
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|46:28
|53
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47:21
|54
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R Citroën Team
|52:49
|55
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:45
|56
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|58:24
|57
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01:05
|58
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|59
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:19
|60
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:01:41
|61
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:01:53
|62
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team DSM
|1:02:21
|63
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:02:45
|64
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:05:26
|65
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06:46
|66
|RAVASI Edward
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:08:43
|67
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:17
|68
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:09:25
|69
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:10:05
|70
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:11:43
|71
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:13:03
|72
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:25
|73
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|74
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:18
|75
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:17:17
|76
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:39
|77
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:21:03
|78
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|1:23:10
|79
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23:23
|80
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:23:26
|81
|ARASHIRO Yukiya
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24:14
|82
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:34
|83
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:24:35
|84
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24:55
|85
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:25:58
|86
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:25:58
|87
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:26:17
|88
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28:22
|89
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:28:29
|90
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:42
|91
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:30:25
|92
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:34:12
|93
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34:32
|94
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:34:38
|95
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34:42
|96
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:35:06
|97
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:35:19
|98
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:36:48
|99
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:37:03
|100
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:37:37
|101
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:38:36
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:38:57
|103
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:25
|104
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:50
|105
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:40:29
|106
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:40:39
|107
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:40:45
|108
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:41:57
|109
|SEIGLE Romain
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43:31
|110
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:45:17
|111
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48:54
|112
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:50:28
|113
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:50:51
|114
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:51:20
|115
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:52:01
|116
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:53:45
|117
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:51
|118
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54:03
|119
|RIESEBEEK Oscar
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:54:36
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:54:43
|121
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:55
|122
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:57:06
|123
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:57:43
|124
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:58:32
|125
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:58:39
|126
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:59:49
|127
|MEYER Cameron
|Team BikeExchange
|2:00:50
|128
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01:24
|129
|DENZ Nico
|Team DSM
|2:03:45
|130
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:04:09
|131
|KEISSE Iljo
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:04:46
|132
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:05:47
|133
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:05:55
|134
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|2:06:29
|135
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:07:30
|136
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:08:20
|137
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:10:41
|138
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11:23
|139
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12:13
|140
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:13:01
|141
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:13:16
|142
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:13:46
|143
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:13:52
|144
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:14:08
|145
|HEPBURN Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:15:25
|146
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:15:59
|147
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:16:01
|148
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:17:46
|149
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:19:01
|150
|SABATINI Fabio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:19:21
|151
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:20:28
|152
|KREDER Wesley
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:05
|153
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:21:27
|154
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:24:05
|155
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:13
|156
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24:26
|157
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:55
|158
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|2:26:30
|159
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:26:53
|160
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:26:54
|161
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:28:59
|162
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:31:32
|163
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:36:42
|164
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:36:47
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|108
|2
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|91
|3
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|91
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|79
|5
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|76
|6
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|42
|7
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|42
|8
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|9
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|39
|10
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|39
|11
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|12
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36
|13
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34
|14
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|33
|15
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|33
|16
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|17
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26
|18
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|19
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|23
|20
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|22
|21
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|22
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19
|23
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|19
|24
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|19
|25
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|18
|26
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|18
|27
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|28
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|18
|29
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|30
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|31
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|32
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17
|33
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|34
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|35
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|15
|36
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|37
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|38
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|14
|39
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13
|40
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|41
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|42
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|43
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|44
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|45
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|46
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|47
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|48
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|9
|49
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|50
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|51
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|52
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|8
|53
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|8
|54
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|55
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|56
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|57
|MOSCON Gianni
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|58
|BEVIN Patrick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|59
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|60
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|61
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|62
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6
|63
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|64
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|6
|65
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|66
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|67
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|68
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|69
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|70
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|4
|71
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|72
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4
|73
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4
|74
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|75
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|3
|76
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|3
|77
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|78
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|79
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3
|80
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education - Nippo
|2
|81
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2
|82
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|83
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|84
|MOSCA Jacopo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|85
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|86
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|87
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|88
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|89
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|90
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1
|91
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|92
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-1
|93
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-3
|94
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-3
|95
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-3
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48:29:23
|2
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:45
|3
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:22
|4
|FOSS Tobias
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:49
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:15
|6
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:51
|7
|ALMEIDA João
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:04
|8
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team DSM
|15:27
|9
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|29:35
|10
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana - Premier Tech
|38:24
|11
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|41:16
|12
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|41:51
|13
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|45:02
|14
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:01:08
|15
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01:19
|16
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:01:53
|17
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06:46
|18
|PRONSKIY Vadim
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:16:14
|19
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16:18
|20
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:18:39
|21
|SCOTSON Callum
|Team BikeExchange
|1:23:10
|22
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:34
|23
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24:55
|24
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:25:58
|25
|ZANA Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:28:22
|26
|ROCHAS Rémy
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:42
|27
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:34:32
|28
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:34:38
|29
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:37:37
|30
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:39:25
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|1:40:39
|32
|BATTISTELLA Samuele
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:50:28
|33
|DINA Márton
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:50:51
|34
|OLDANI Stefano
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:55
|35
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:57:06
|36
|PONOMAR Andrii
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:58:32
|37
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:04:09
|38
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:05:47
|39
|KANTER Max
|Team DSM
|2:06:29
|40
|LEYSEN Senne
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:08:20
|41
|VENCHIARUTTI Nicola
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:13:01
|42
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:14:08
|43
|DEKKER David
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:24:05
|44
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24:13
|45
|RIVI Samuele
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:26:54
|46
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:36:42
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|96
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|48
|3
|DE BONDT Dries
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24
|4
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|23
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|6
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|17
|7
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|16
|8
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|9
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|13
|10
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|11
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|12
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|13
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|14
|SCHMID Mauro
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|11
|15
|CARR Simon
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|16
|PELLAUD Simon
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|17
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|18
|RAVANELLI Simone
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|19
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|9
|20
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|21
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|22
|VAN DEN BERG Lars
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|23
|PETILLI Simone
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|24
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|25
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|6
|26
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|27
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|28
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|29
|STORER Michael
|Team DSM
|5
|30
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|31
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|4
|32
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|4
|33
|COVI Alessandro
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4
|34
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|4
|35
|ALEOTTI Giovanni
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|36
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|37
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2
|38
|JANSSENS Jimmy
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|39
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|40
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|41
|CHRISTIAN Mark
|EOLO-Kometa
|2
|42
|ZOCCARATO Samuele
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2
|43
|TAGLIANI Filippo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|44
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|45
|VALTER Attila
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|46
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|47
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|48
|HERMANS Quinten
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|49
|GUGLIELMI Simon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|50
|NAESEN Lawrence
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|51
|MARENGO Umberto
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-2
|52
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana - Premier Tech
|-4
|53
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|-4
|54
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|-4
|55
|VIVIANI Attilio
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|-4
|56
|MINALI Riccardo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|-4
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|45:35:18
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:51
|3
|Team DSM
|8:58
|4
|Team BikeExchange
|9:35
|5
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:04
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:38
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:24
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|29:41
|9
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:44
|10
|Movistar Team
|36:50
|11
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50:56
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:13
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:10
|14
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:57
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17:41
|16
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:29:50
|17
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:35:16
|18
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:05:16
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:09:54
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:59:45
|21
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:15:13
|22
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|3:36:06
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:40:07
